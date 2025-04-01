14 Best Hair Growth Products for Men & Women That Work 2022 (2025)

The numbers are staggering; more than 50 million people in the US alone suffer from hair loss. Unlike the common cold, hair loss doesn’t just go away over time. Hair loss results from many factors, but the most common is androgenetic alopecia (AGA), also known as male or female pattern baldness.

If left untreated, it will continue to progress until most, or all, of your hair is gone, and that is what most people are trying to prevent.

That’s why men and women are eager to find the best hair growth products available, products that work instead of making big promises that don’t deliver legitimate results.

In this post, we’ll give you what we think are the 14 best hair loss products available. We’ll cover the full range of hair loss treatments – shampoos, minoxidil formulas, tablets, and tools.

In the process, we hope you find the treatments that best fit your needs and effectively deal with your hair loss.

Quick summary

Let’s get started by talking about some things to think about before you buy a hair loss product.

Before you buy: Here are 3 things you have to know when purchasing hair loss products

One of the first questions men and women ask when faced with hair loss is, “Why me?” It’s a valid question, especially when considering the emotional toll hair loss can take on a person’s psyche.

Chances are, you’re not directly responsible for your hair loss because its causes are often out of your control. The great thing about hair loss products, however, is that they address those causes and seek to reverse their effects.

So, before you buy a shampoo, pill, or sign up for surgical hair-loss procedures, here are some things to know about the “why” of hair loss.

Why you are losing hair

Genetics

This cause truly can’t be helped; if your parents and grandparents had thinning hair or went bald, chances are you may, too. It has to do with your DNA blueprint, in other words, and there’s really no escaping it, except you get lucky and escape it.

Hormones

In men, at least, baldness and thinning hair may occur because they inherited hair follicles that are over-sensitive to something called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Testosterone that’s converted to DHT will shrink hair follicles and cause hair loss.

Age

There’s nothing too earth-shattering here: as we get older, our rate of hair growth slows, and there’s no getting around that.

Other factors

Experts say that other factors may contribute to hair loss, including stress, smoking, overuse of alcohol, diet, and certain medications – such as antidepressants, cholesterol, and high blood pressure drugs.

What to know about hair loss products

Let’s say you’re at your favorite supermarket or pharmacy, and you’re looking at various hair growth products, particularly shampoo. You look at the label and notice a variety of ingredients you’ve probably never heard of before.

Don’t be alarmed, however, because the chances are that they’re ingredients common to most hair loss shampoos and products, including:

Ketoconazole

Ketoconazole controls fungus growth on the scalp (and the entire body when used in other applications) and thus inhibits hair loss.

Biotin

Various studies show that hair loss is sometimes the consequence of biotin and zinc deficiency. Biotin is also known as vitamin B7, and you can get it naturally from eggs and vegetables. There are also biotin supplements that can help you fix your biotin deficiency.

Saw Palmetto

An extract of saw palmetto may block an enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT. As previously mentioned, DHT shrinks hair follicles and contributes to hair loss.

Caffeine

Yes, caffeine, the same stuff that gives you that much-needed morning jolt.

We’ll get more in-depth about caffeine and its role in promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss in our product reviews below, but just know that it works (and belongs in that bottle of hair-loss shampoo that you’re holding in your hand).

Finasteride

Finasteride, more commonly known as Propecia or Proscar, is a drug that treats men with male pattern baldness (MPB) and is also used to treat prostate issues.

Minoxidil

Better known by the Rogaine brand name, minoxidil is effective in treating MPB and also thinning hair in women.

What not to buy

For many people, losing their hair is distressing enough that they become willing to try just about any product. Sadly, there are plenty of products out there that are about as effective as snake oil in treating anything.

And the hair loss industry sometimes resembles the Wild West, where the competition can get downright nasty.

That said, if you’re tempted to buy a hair growth product that includes primary ingredients that aren’t found on the list above, or don’t have FDA approval, put it back on the shelf and consider something more legit.

OK, let’s dive into our best hair growth product reviews.

The 14 best hair growth products for men & women

Best features

Revita’s Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo is packed with natural ingredients.

Clinical results back this shampoo’s use to treat hair loss.

It can boost hydration.

The best hair growth product for:

Anyone looking for a hair growth product with proven, clinically tested results.

Overview

It’s hard to beat the combination of cutting-edge technology, and proven results like DS Laboratories achieves with its Revita Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo.

Thanks to proven ingredients, science, and innovation, Revita makes it easier to stimulate hair growth while halting hair loss.

The Revita Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo’s list of ingredients includes emu oil, biotin, ketoconazole, caffeine, and vitamin B2 (a powerful antioxidant).

It also includes amino acids (taurine, cysteine, and ornithine) that provide structural function and elasticity to hair follicles.

What it doesn’t include is sodium lauryl sulfate, a detergent commonly found in shampoos that can cause skin irritation, dryness, and even hair loss.

The hair loss prevention results come mainly from ketoconazole and caffeine. Ketoconazole can reduce inflammation and is a mild DHT blocker. Blocking DHT works to counter the hormonal factor of androgenetic alopecia. Furthermore, ketoconazole also helps to reduce inflammation, which is another contributing cause to hair loss. [1] [2]

Caffeine also has anti-androgen properties by blocking DHT and promoting significant, healthy follicle growth. [3]

It also features DS Labs’ unique Nanosome system that effectively delivers its ingredients to the scalp and hair. Nanosome technology allows for a higher concentration and more efficient delivery of the active ingredients to the skin and hair.

Nanosome delivery is based on and improved form of the established liposome delivery system. Liposomes have been shown to be a more effective way to deliver higher concentrations of active compounds to hair follicles—they aid active ingredients in crossing the skin barrier. [4] Nanosomes work using a similar method of delivery with the same effectiveness but are more stable, providing a longer shelf-life with more reliable delivery over time. [5]

Many Revita users have experience exceptional results from Revita’s shampoo thanks, in part, to DS Labs’ exhaustive clinical testing, which has inspired the backing of countless dermatologists.

In one study conducted with over 500 people (men and women between the ages of 18 and 55), 90% of participants experienced reduced hair loss, 85% experienced an improved overall appearance of their hair, while 70% experienced a reduction in their hair loss rate.

Meanwhile, the natural cleansers found in Revita’s Hair Stimulating Shampoo help address the underlying factors for thinning hair while boosting hydration, protein levels, and the delivery of nutrients to the scalp and hair helping to improve hair growth and the health of follicles and new hair.

You can also use Revita’s shampoo in conjunction with the Revita Hair Stimulating Conditioner and Revita Tablets for Hair Revitalization for a synergic effect.

Pros Revita’s shampoo has proven ingredients to promote hair growth.

Revita’s shampoo has proven ingredients to promote hair growth. They use a unique, highly effective delivery system.

They use a unique, highly effective delivery system. This shampoo provides a gentle cleanse.

Cons Some users say it can leave hair a bit dry.

Some users say it can leave hair a bit dry. It is likely not strong enough to be used on its own, best paired with another treatment when hair loss has already begun.

Bottom line

This shampoo is an excellent add-on treatment to complement other more potent therapies. It provides some DHT-blocking properties as well as nutrients essential to healthy follicles and hair growth.





Best features

It can deliver fast results.

It contains caffeine, which aids hair growth.

It employs one of the most effective delivery systems.

The best hair growth product for:

Men and women looking to boost the efficacy of other products using caffeine-based treatments for treating hair loss.

Overview

Ultrax Labs advertises its Hair Surge Shampoo as being a “one of a kind, revolutionary” product, which may sound a bit hyperbolic. But, hey, when you can deliver the goods – as this product can – then you’re forgiven for a little lofty boastfulness.

Hair Surge Caffeine Hair Loss Growth Stimulating Shampoo has earned kudos from multiple reviewers, and we think it rates very, very high on the list of best hair growth products for men and women.

It’s formulated to be a complete delivery system in that it delivers the right ingredients to hair follicles while making sure that they stay there.

Ingredients-wise, well, there’s no discussing Hair Surge shampoo without mentioning caffeine.

No, a shampoo containing caffeine doesn’t mean a bottle-full of coffee grounds—or a cup from yesterday’s pot—but rather caffeinated compounds integrated with essential oils and ketoconazole.

Why caffeine? Because several studies show that caffeine causes hair follicles to grow more rapidly than using other hair-loss treatments on their own. Caffeine compounds have also been shown to reduce hair loss by blocking DHT. [6]

And, in case you’re wondering, you can’t just skip the shampoo and drink excess amounts of coffee to prompt your hair growth, unless you plan to drink over 100 cups of coffee a day (please don’t do it). That is what you’d have to drink to get any benefits for your hair.

The other two primary ingredients in Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo are ketoconazole and saw palmetto, key hair-loss product ingredients that we touched on earlier. Ketoconazole is backed by more research than saw palmetto, which is a naturally occurring compound sourced from the fruit of the American dwarf pine tree. However, there is promising evidence for saw palmetto, which is deserving of further investigation. [7] [8]

Some users report noticeable hair regrowth after only using Hair Surge for three months (remember, hair growth doesn’t happen overnight). Other reviewers said that it works particularly well for regrowth around the hairline. Either way, it has proven its effectiveness in stimulating hair growth.

Another reason to like Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo is due to its effectiveness for men and women. In fact, the number of women who’ve given it positive reviews is equal to, if not more, than men.

Pros Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo can be used alone or along with your regular shampoo.

Ultrax Labs Hair Surge shampoo can be used alone or along with your regular shampoo. It is backed by years of proven results.

It is backed by years of proven results. It helps keep your hair and scalp healthy.

Bottom line

There are plenty of useful products to choose from when it comes to hair loss and hair growth shampoos for men and women. But Ultrax Labs developed a product that rises to the top of the ranking by using the best ingredients for preventing hair loss.

They put years of research into developing their Hair Surge shampoo, and all that hard work has paid off with excellent results. It can block some DHT while promoting healthy growth factors, making this shampoo an efficient preventative measure for those worried about hair loss, and a great add-on for those already battling it.





Best Features

Nizoral’s A-D Anti-Dandruff shampoo fights fungus that can cause hair loss.

It is gentle on hair.

You only need to use it twice a week.

The best hair growth product for:

People who are fighting dandruff and hair loss.

Overview

Let’s get back to ketoconazole for a moment. It’s the primary hair loss/hair growth ingredient found in Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff shampoo, and it’s an ingredient in many other hair products.

We briefly talked about ketoconazole and its anti-fungal qualities earlier, but those qualities are worth further examination. Studies have shown that ketoconazole has an impact on hair growth.

For one, ketoconazole fights fungus on the scalp; fungus inhibits hair growth and may cause hair loss. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that are good for scalp health and has mild DHT-blocking properties.

If seborrheic dermatitis is one of the causes of your hair loss, then products with ketoconazole – such as Nizoral’s A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo – are worth serious consideration.

Besides, with Nizoral A-D, you get the added benefit of a strong dandruff fighting shampoo. And you know how dandruff is: an unwanted visitor that shows up on your clothes at the worst possible moments (not that there’s ever a right time to get dandruff).

Nizoral A-D prevents the flaking, itching, and scaling that is associated with dandruff. As it turns out, ketoconazole is a capable dandruff fighter, as well as taming fungus and inflammation on your scalp.

Unlike other anti-dandruff shampoos, Nizoral A-D is formulated so that you only have to use it twice a week to keep those unwelcome flakes at bay. Ketoconazole binds to the natural protein of your hair so that it keeps working between your uses of Nizoral A-D, so you don’y have to use it everyday..

We also like that it’s gentle on your hair—mild enough that it’s suitable for color-treated hair, as well.

Pros Nizoral A-D is proven to fight dandruff and hair loss.

Nizoral A-D is proven to fight dandruff and hair loss. It fights fungus on your scalp.

It fights fungus on your scalp. It has a natural fresh scent.

Cons Some reviewers wish it came in a bigger bottle.

Some reviewers wish it came in a bigger bottle. This shampoo is another one that is great for those worried about hair loss, but those fighting already occurring hair loss will want to pair it with another, more potent treatment.

Bottom line

Thousands of users on Amazon give Nizoral A-D Shampoo a 5-out-of-5 rating, so it must be pretty good. And it is, especially for preventing the start of hair loss while helping to get rid of dandruff. You’ll see results even when using it just twice a week, as recommended. Using it more often will not boost the effects and will likely do more harm than good, so follow those directions!

Best Features

Lipogaine Hair Loss shampoo is packed with natural ingredients.

It is designed for men and women.

It reduces scalp inflammation.

The best hair growth product for:

Anyone seeking a product that’s free of harsh chemicals and suitable for all hair types who find their hair to be brittle or uncombable.

Overview

Lipogaine is a familiar name when it comes to hair loss and hair growth products, and its Hair Loss/Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo belongs on any list of hair growth products that work.

You’ll find this shampoo on many lists of the best hair products, and it stands out from many of the others because of its long list of natural ingredients.

I mean, we’re talking coconut oil, jojoba oil, green tea extract, sage oil, rosemary oil, and so forth.

But the three active ingredients to focus on are biotin, castor oil, and emu oil. Caffeine and saw palmetto extracts are also in the Lipogaine formula – which we don’t mean to overlook – but we’ve already spent some time on them in this post. Let’s take a closer look at the other three:

Biotin – Some hair loss is the result of a biotin deficiency, but this isn’t the case with AGA. Biotin is an essential water-soluble vitamin that’s also known as vitamin B7 – which is sometimes referred to as the hair growth vitamin or vitamin H . Biotin helps maintain and support protein infrastructures, which allows for new healthy hair growth. Unless you are deficient in biotin, this ingredient isn’t going to reverse the process, but it can support healthy hair growth. If your hair loss is accompanied by dry, hard to comb hair, then biotin may help improve the health of your hair. [8]

– Some hair loss is the result of a biotin deficiency, but this isn’t the case with AGA. Biotin is an essential water-soluble vitamin that’s also known as vitamin B7 – which is sometimes referred to as the . Biotin helps maintain and support protein infrastructures, which allows for new healthy hair growth. Unless you are deficient in biotin, this ingredient isn’t going to reverse the process, but it can support healthy hair growth. If your hair loss is accompanied by dry, hard to comb hair, then biotin may help improve the health of your hair. [8] Castor oil – Castor oil is one of those home remedies you heard your grandparents talk about – if anyone still uses it as a home remedy, that is. Not to disparage it, however, because it has been used for centuries to treat skin disorders, constipation, and now its virtues for helping to promote skin and hair health are well known. There is no evidence that it helps to regrow hair, but it can help to reduce inflammation, which can be a barrier to hair regrowth. The active ingredient is ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid that has been shown to reduce inflammation. [9]

– Castor oil is one of those home remedies you heard your grandparents talk about – if anyone still uses it as a home remedy, that is. Not to disparage it, however, because it has been used for centuries to treat skin disorders, constipation, and now its virtues for helping to promote skin and hair health are well known. There is no evidence that it helps to regrow hair, but it can help to reduce inflammation, which can be a barrier to hair regrowth. The active ingredient is ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid that has been shown to reduce inflammation. [9] Emu oil – Emu oil addresses the issue of scalp inflammation, which stunts hair follicle growth and inhibits the hair growth cycle. And emu oil is one the most effective, natural oils for fighting inflammation. It is rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants, which contribute to its ability to fight inflammation. Preliminary research also suggests that it might be able to help regrow healthy follicles. More research is needed, but this is a promising new ingredient for hair loss prevention. [10] [11] [12]

The list of Liopgaine’s ingredients is long, indeed. But combined, they create a gentle formula that is free of harsh chemicals, safe for all hair types (including color-treated hair), and designed for both men and women. It can help boost the hydration of your hair while reducing inflammation of the follicles, leading to healthier hair growth.

Because some people react to essential oils and castor oil, watch how your scalp responds to see if this shampoo is right for you. You can test it out by doing a patch test. This is where you put a little amount of the shampoo on a part of your body, like your inner arm and watch for any reactions. This should tell you if you’re likely to react to the shampoo or not.

Despite sporting the Lipogaine brand name, this product does not contain minoxidil.

Pros Lipogaine’s shampoo is rich in natural ingredients that are soft on most skin and hair.

Lipogaine’s shampoo is rich in natural ingredients that are soft on most skin and hair. It is easy to apply.

It is easy to apply. It is a non-greasy water-based formula.

Cons This Lipogaine shampoo must use consistently for best results.

This Lipogaine shampoo must use consistently for best results. Some people may be reactive to the essential oils it contains.

Bottom line

Lipogaine is a trusted name when it comes to promoting hair growth while lessening the effects of hair loss. This shampoo is safe, full of natural ingredients, and ideal for both sexes. Remember, this shampoo from Lipogaine does not contain minoxidil, though. Thus, those who are already experiencing hair loss beyond the mildest cases will want to pair it with something more potent.

Best Features

It contains Nanoxidil.

It absorbs more efficiently into the skin than minoxidil.

It includes essential natural ingredients.

The best hair growth product for:

People looking for a minoxidil alternative.

Overview

DS Laboratories, which manufactures the Spectral DNC-N hair loss and hair growth treatment, is all about innovation. DS has plenty of unique products backed by cutting-edge technology, scientific studies, and clinical trials.

Their Spectral DNC-N treatment certainly bolsters the company’s reputation for innovation and state-of-the-art technology.

One of its main ingredients, Nanoxidil, is garnering a lot of attention in the hair product industry and is said to be more effective than minoxidil on its own.

Nanoxidil and minoxidil perform the same functions of reducing hair loss while promoting hair growth. However, Nanoxidil eliminates some of the potential minoxidil side effects.

The phase II clinical study by DS Laboratories reveals that Nanoxidil is highly effective in treating hair loss, and clinical studies show that Nanoxidil produces a 28.6% increase in hair growth in three months.

The same clinical trial also showed that 93% of Nanoxidil users experienced decreased hair loss, while 83% had hair regeneration.

The significant difference between Nanoxidil and minoxidil is in their molecular structure. Nanoxidil has a lower molecular weight, which means the skin absorbs it more efficiently.], making it more effective than minoxidil. [13]

You’ll find other essential hair growth ingredients in the Spectral DNC-N, including myristoyl pentapeptide-17, adenosine, piroctone olamine, retinol (vitamin A), caffeine, biotin, azelaic acid, and copper peptides. We have already talked about caffeine and biotin. So, let’s look at myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, adenosine, and piroctone olamine. They have also shown to be effective at stimulating hair growth and promoting the effects of topical hair loss treatments. [14]

Spectral DNC-N comes in an easy-to-apply, water-based spray application that doesn’t leave a greasy residue. You can also use it with the Spectral.F7 Efficacy Booster, which reduces hair loss caused by stress.

Pro tip: For an all-in-one hair loss package, get their Men’s Hair Loss Kit PLUS, or the Spectral DNC-N 3 month’s supply if you only want the topical treatment. This way, you will get the best value for your money.

Pros Spectral DNC-N provides the benefits of minoxidil without a lower potential for side effects.

Spectral DNC-N provides the benefits of minoxidil without a lower potential for side effects. It is easy to apply.

It is easy to apply. It is a non-greasy water-based formula.

Cons Spectral DNC-N must use consistently for best results.

Bottom line

Spectral DNC-N is a new way to stimulate hair growth while decreasing hair loss. It’s backed by research, scientific studies, and clinical trials. It offers the same benefits as minoxidil with fewer reported side effects.

Best Features

It helps reduce DHT levels on the scalp.

It improves blood circulation to the scalp and hair follicles.

It comes with a money-back refund if you’re not satisfied.

The best hair growth product for:

For men who want a 5% Minoxidil blend.

Overview

Stimulating hair growth isn’t easy. You’re dealing with the factors we’ve listed above—genetics, age, hormones, etc.—and you’re trying to reverse a trend that is years in the making.

Hair growth products do work, however, especially the ones that pack the biggest punch, such as Lipogaine for Men.

Lipogaine uses proven 5% minoxidil in its men’s blend (they also make Lipogaine for women) that, combined with other ingredients, makes for a powerful hair loss treatment with proven results. Minoxidil is one of the most tried and true methods for halting hair loss and can even help in the regrowth of lost hair. [15]

Hair growth is supported by cell growth factors, including proteins and hormones such as VEGF, FGF-5S, IGF-1, and KGF, as well as the dermal papilla cells and dermal papillary vascular system. On the flip side, negative factors bring an end to the anagen phase and put hair into the dormant phase or recessive phase. In AGA, androgen hormones cause this shift from the anagen phase to the recessive phase, which brings an end to the growing process prematurely. [16]

And it’s not like Lipogaine is a newbie to the hair growth game; it has over 25 years of experience and is used by men and women worldwide. We will look at their product formulated for women in more detail below.

It fights hair loss in three ways: [17]

It boosts positive growth factors in the scalp.

It decreases negative growth factors, reducing follicle miniaturization.

It stimulates hair growth through increased circulation and nutrient delivery to the scalp.

Besides minoxidil, Lipogaine contains other ingredients that are effective in the hair loss treatment process, including its herbal DHT-blocker blend of saw palmetto extract, beta-sitosterol, oleic acid, linolenic acid, and apple polyphenol.

It also includes biotin and vitamins B6 and B12, among other nutrients and hair growth factors that can improve the health of new hair.

Another bonus, Lipogaine stands behind its products. It offers a full money-back refund if you aren’t satisfied with your results.

It also gives you two other options: as mentioned, Lipogaine for women (which has a 2% minoxidil solution) and Minoxidil for Sensitive Scalp.

Pros Lipogaine provides proven results from one of the oldest FDA-approved hair loss ingredients.

Lipogaine provides proven results from one of the oldest FDA-approved hair loss ingredients. It is packed with many natural ingredients and nutrients, including herbal DHT blockers.

It is packed with many natural ingredients and nutrients, including herbal DHT blockers. It is a powerful product formulated specifically for men.

Cons As with all minoxidil-based products, it is better suited to halting hair loss than promoting new growth.

Bottom line

No best hair product reviews would be complete without at least a mention of Lipogaine for men. Its powerful formula stands toe-to-toe with hair loss and comes out ahead. This one is powerful enough on its own to stop hair loss, but users can benefit from pairing it with oral finasteride and a hair-loss-targeted shampoo.





Best Features

It’s FDA-approved.

It uses a powerful 5% solution.

It helps to thicken hair.

The best hair growth product for:

Those looking for the longest-standing FDA-approved product for treating hair loss

Overview

Like Lipogaine, Rogaine has been around the block, so to speak, in dealing with hair loss and hair growth. It was the first company to patent minoxidil as a hair loss treatment and the first to develop an FDA-approved hair loss foam. It works via the same three mechanisms as we discussed for Lipogaine as they both contain minoxidil as one of their primary active ingredients. However, Rogaine does not have any added ingredients to block the transformation of testosterone into DHT in the scalp.

Rogaine’s Hair Loss & Thinning Treatment also comes in a topical aerosol format that’s fast and easy to apply, but we really like the foam, not that there’s anything wrong with the aerosol.

In any case, Rogaine is a product you should try if you suffer from AGA. Their decades of experience mean they have had a lot of time to perfect their formula to boost efficacy and reduce side effects.

FDA-approval means that it is clinically proven to help hair regrowth in men who use it every day for four months. It may take a couple of weeks before you see results, but Rogaine offers a full refund if you aren’t satisfied at the end of those 120 days.

Rogaine uses a 5% minoxidil solution with its Tricho-prime Technology to stimulate hair growth. The technology helps evenly distribute Rogaine’s proprietary mix of ingredients directly to the scalp and hair follicles to promote hair growth and to thicken hair.

Indeed, we think it’s one of the best products for hair growth and thickness.

While the aerosol version is perhaps a bit easier to apply, there’s nothing rocket science-like about using the foam, either. It goes on smoothly, with little to no mess.

Again, Rogaine is for men—not women—who suffer from androgenetic alopecia. If you have no family history of hair loss or don’t know the reason for your thinning hair, then consult a medical professional before using Rogaine.

Pros Rogaine provides clinically-proven results.

Rogaine provides clinically-proven results. It has a pleasant, neutral fragrance.

It has a pleasant, neutral fragrance. It is easy to apply.

Cons It doesn’t include DHT-blocking properties.

Bottom line

The FDA doesn’t rubber-stamp every product that comes down the pike, so you don’t have to worry about Rogaine being all bark and no bite. It’s clinically proven and comes with a money-back guarantee. Pair with finasteride for the best way to fight hair loss and promote hair growth.

Best Features

This is a nanoxidil product that is targeted for use by women.

It has a lightweight formula.

It hydrates hair.

The best hair growth product for:

Women looking for a hair growth product specific to their needs.

Overview

DS Labs addresses the needs of women who experience hair loss with its Spectral.CSF topical solution that’s produced excellent results.

While both male and female hair loss is associated with DHT, hair loss and hair growth products for men contain many active ingredients that have the potential to weigh down a woman’s thinning hair.

Enter Spectral.CSF, a thickening formula that improves hair density while stimulating hair growth. It uses the same nanoxidil compound found in the male-targeted version but with a few changes to other ingredients to target it towards women’s needs from a hair loss product.

The high-performance Spectral.CSF formula includes adenosine, zinc, plant-based stem cells, and L-arginine, but doesn’t contain parabens, sulfates, and phthalates that can irritate the scalp and hair and lead to hair loss.

The Spectral.CSF formula is lightweight and avoids heavy buildup while still targeting hair follicles aggressively to decrease and prevent hair loss. It leaves your hair soft and moisturized with plenty of body and shine.

It also features DS Labs’ unique Nanosome delivery system that enables a more targeted absorption of its ingredients to the hair follicle.

Because Spectral.CSF is water-based, it has a non-greasy, non-residue finish that goes on quickly with a spray application. Because it is so lightweight, it easy to style your hair as you usually would with the regular products you already use.

Pros Spectral.CSF contains no parabens, sulfates, or other harmful additives.

Spectral.CSF contains no parabens, sulfates, or other harmful additives. It has a lightweight formula.

It has a lightweight formula. It can prevent thinning hair.

Cons Some women don’t like its texture.

Bottom line

The Spectral.CSF spray is ideal for women who are looking to treat their thinning hair with a non-greasy, lightweight formula. It also supports the appearance of thicker hair.

Best Features

The Lipogaine formula includes biotin.

It is made for women.

It is easy to apply.

The best hair growth product for:

Women who want a product that can also treat a sensitive scalp.

Overview

Hair loss not only affects women, but it affects them in more significant numbers than most people realize.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 40% of all women will experience some hair loss by age 40. However, the pattern for hair loss for women is different and usually presents as a widening of the part in the hair. [18]

Moreover, hair loss is typically a tougher issue for women to deal with than men – but not because it’s hard to treat in women, but because:

there are far fewer hair loss and hair growth products for women, and hair loss is far less socially acceptable for women than for men.

Fortunately, Lipogaine has a hair loss treatment just for women. It consists of 2% Minoxidil – and minoxidil is the only proven means to treat female hair loss. 19 We also like the fact that Lipogaine also has a Sensitive Scalp product just for women, as it does for men.

Lipogaine for Women’s list of ingredients also includes saw palmetto, ketoconazole, emu oil, and linoleic and oleic acid—all of which are clinically proven to promote hair regrowth.

It also contains biotin, but as we previously discussed, this only helps regrow hair loss due to a deficiency in biotin, and most female balding is not a result of biotin deficiency. Just like in men, it is related to androgenetic alopecia—known as female pattern hair loss (FPHL) when it occurs in women. However, it can still help to improve the health of your hair if your diet is not providing enough biotin.

There’s nothing overly-complicated about using Lipogaine for Women, either. You simply apply the solution to dry hair while using the dropper that comes with it to squeeze out the solution around the affected area.

You can massage it into the area with your hands if needed.

Many women apply Lipogaine before going to bed and then washing it out in the morning. In any case, leave the Lipogaine solution in your hair for at least three hours before washing it out.

You should NOT use Lipogaine for Women if you don’t have AGA-related hair loss or hair loss due to an unknown cause. Switch to the sensitive scalp version if your scalp becomes inflamed, irritated, or infected.

Lipogaine uses liposome delivery, similar to DS Laboratories nanosome delivery method, which provides better absorption of key ingredients into the skin.

Pros This is one of the best hair growth products for women.

This is one of the best hair growth products for women. You should see results in only a few weeks.

You should see results in only a few weeks. It is effective with all hair types.

Cons You may not notice fuller and thicker hair as quickly as you do reduced hair loss.

You may not notice fuller and thicker hair as quickly as you do reduced hair loss. Biotin is not likely to help stop hair loss or promote hair growth unless you are already deficient in this essential vitamin. But, it can help hair look and feel healthier.

Bottom line

There isn’t a plethora of options when it comes to hair loss products for women, but Lipogaine resolves the issue with its excellent Minoxidil-based product.

The rate of your hair loss will decrease in a short period while you’ll notice thicker, fuller hair as you continue to use it. As with all minoxidil products, it is better at halting loss than it is promoting regrowth. But, added ingredients that promote growth factors can aid in the regrowth.

Best Features

It is available over the counter.

It helps stop hair loss and promotes growth for thicker hair.

It is FDA-approved.

The best hair growth product for:

Any woman looking for an effective, daily hair growth product.

Overview

Rogaine claims that there’s no over-the-counter hair loss product for women that produces faster results than their Once-a-Day Minoxidil Foam. Using the same active ingredient as Rogaine for men with the only differences being the application instructions and the exclusion of propylene glycol, which helps the skin absorb minoxidil.

The reason for these changes is because the dosage of minoxidil for women is less than for men. So, by reducing the number of applications and not including propylene glycol, they are managing the amount of minoxidil delivered to the scalp over the day. This will prevent it from reaching levels that produce side effects in women.

Women should stick to the 5% foam for women or the 2% solution as those side effects can include hypertrichosis, which is excessive hair growth in unwanted places, such as the cheeks or forehead. [20]

It’s also FDA approved and clinically proven to regrow up to 25% more hair than other products. True, results do vary from person to person, but you are likely to see some positive results with this topical foam that puts the tried and true minoxidil compound to use for treating AGA in women.

As the title implies, Rogaine’s treatment for women is for daily use. It uses minoxidil foam with Rogaine’s Tricho-prime technology that penetrates the scalp and reactivates shrunken hair follicles.

It’s not only suitable for growing thicker, fuller hair, but it helps prevent further hair loss.

It’s also easy to use because it’s a lightweight foam that takes little effort to apply. You can apply it in the morning or at night before bed. And it’s truly designed for once-a-day use; using more of it or more often won’t improve your results and will increase the incidence of side effects. So, stick to the recommended dosage on the box.

It is vital to use it consistently. Otherwise, your hair loss will begin anew.

Note: You may still experience some hair loss during the first few weeks of use. This shedding is normal for a lot of hair loss prevention products, but you’ll quickly begin to see results after that.

Pros Rogaine for women produces fast hair growth results.

Rogaine for women produces fast hair growth results. You only need to apply it once per day.

You only need to apply it once per day. It is backed by clinically proven results.

Cons Results are more variable for women than men, but most see hair regrowth.

Bottom line

Rogaine’s Treatment for Hair Loss can stop the loss of hair and may stimulate hair growth, giving you a thicker, fuller head of hair.

11. Derma Roller (StimuROLLER) — Microneedling Tool

Best Features

It activates growth-stimulating pathways in hair follicles.

It also helps to exfoliate skin.

You only need to use it once a week.

The best hair growth product for:

Anyone looking for an alternative to other treatments that involve topical or oral medications, but has proven results backed by sound science.

Overview

You may or may not have heard about derma rollers, but it’s worth giving them a serious look if you’re searching for alternative ways to treat hair loss that don’t involve medication.

True, it resembles a hand-held torture device, but the Derma Roller delivers and, like the iRestore laser treatment, is backed by legitimate research.

What is a derma roller? It’s a hand-held device with many small surgical needles attached to a roller. Its purpose is to cause microscopic wounds on the skin (or scalp), which stimulate the body’s healing response. This process is called microneedling and is not a new technique. It has been used in skincare for a while now. It is a bit more modern for treating hair loss, but a pilot study in 2013 supported its use in treating AGA, and now multiple subsequent studies point to the efficacy of microneedling. [21] [22] [23]

However, this method of causing small damage to trigger the body’s healing response, which then removes old dysfunctional cells is not limited to microneedling, exfoliation, an age-old practice in skincare, uses this same principle. So, there is a lot of good science supporting this treatment.

The theory behind it is this:

The body heals the wounded skin and old damaged and dysfunctional cells around the injured area, which produces a new layer of skin that’s healthier than the previous layer. It works on the scalp because:

It increases platelet activation and skin wound regeneration.

It activates stem cells in the hair bulge area.

It activates growth-stimulating pathways in the hair follicles, specifically the dermal papilla, a site of various hair-growth-related genes that are inhibited by DHT.

Derma rollers aren’t just used for hair loss treatments, either. It’s great for exfoliation for the skin on virtually any part of your body, it’s used to treat acne, women use it to rid themselves of stretch marks—the list goes on.

Experts say, you only need to apply a derma roller once a week, and to use mild pressure when applying the roller to your skin. Roll the tool in an up-down, side-to-side motion four to eight times on each area of the skin.

You should consult a physician before using the derma rollers if you:

have a history of acne or eczema,

heal slowly due to conditions such as diabetes,

or are on blood thinners or other similar medications that may affect wound healing.

If you do not want to perform this procedure at home, many dermatologists and hair loss specialists have medical-grade tools to perform a microneedling procedure. There is also evidence that pairing it with platelet-rich plasma can increase the effectiveness of the microneedling process, which can only be done by a trained professional. [24]

However, not just any derma roller will do for treating AGA. Most studies suggest that 1.5mm needles are needed. Many available rollers are meant for the face, not for the scalp. Their needles only measure 0.25mm. So, check those specs before purchasing to make sure you get one with 1.5mm titanium needles.

There are a few side effects that you might experience after using a derma roller:

bruising

oozing from the wounds

redness

swelling/inflammation

pain

The pain is usually minimal, but that is a subjective measure. The American Academy of Dermatology says that the side effects typically subside within five days of treatment. [25]

Pros Microneedling is a proven alternative to other types of hair loss treatment.

Microneedling is a proven alternative to other types of hair loss treatment. The derma roller is a safe at-home treatment for AGA.

The derma roller is a safe at-home treatment for AGA. Side effects are generally minimal, especially compared to oral and topical medications.

Cons Using minoxidil in conjunction with a derma roller can cause unwanted minoxidil absorption into your bloodstream. Some users have reported an increased heart rate when using both products. I would recommend you don’t apply minoxidil on the day you use a derma roller.

Bottom line

Like iRestore, Derma Roller may not be a name/treatment that people have heard much about, unlike foams, lotions, and pills. But, again, it’s backed by verifiable results in well-designed studies, and it’s suitable for many different parts of your body, not just your scalp.

12. iRestore Laser Hair Growth System — Low-level Laser Therapy Tool (Helmet)

Best Features

The iRestore helmet uses low-level laser therapy.

It is comfortable and lightweight to use.

There are no known side effects.

The best hair growth product for:

Anyone searching for a well-established alternative to drug treatments that is easy and virtually effortless to use.

Overview

The use of laser technology for the treatment of hair loss has yet to cause a big stir. That may change, however, thanks to the iRestore Laser Hair Growth System.

Cleared by the FDA, the iRestore is a medical device for treating hair loss, balding, receding hairline, and thinning hair for men and women. “Cleared” is different than approved and simply means that the FDA had reviewed the product’s application for sale and its specifications and has determined that the potential benefits outweigh the risks; in this case, the risks are very low, and the potential benefits are good.

What is it?

iRestore consists of a helmet-like device through which low-level laser therapy stimulates your hair follicles to grow thicker and fuller.

Light energy is radiated through 51 medical-grade laser and LEDs that:

enhance cell metabolism rate, and reactivates follicles to stimulate hair growth through the activation of stem cells and potentially through the process of skin disruption similar to the derma rollers, but the source of disruption is heat rather than microneedling.

The jury is still out on why exactly it works, but clinical studies show that LLLT has positive effects on halting hair loss and stimulating new growth. This one is not just backed by a few studies, there are many studies, and researchers have compiled all the results into a few metanalyses (studies that look at the broad range of research done) and they concluded that there is a wide array of well-designed research supporting the use of LLLT to treat AGA. [26] [27]

Furthermore, the folks who designed and built the iRestore system have made sure to use the specifications provided by the studies that are known to effectively treat androgenetic alopecia. And, this specific device has been tested in randomized, double-blind controlled studies against other known sham devices. This type of study is the gold standard of good research design in the realm of testing medical devices. [28]

The device is lightweight, comfortable, and durable. You simply set it on the top of your head, turn it on, and then let it complete its cycle (about 25 minutes).

Recommended use is every two days, and physicians recommend using it along with a hair growth shampoo – although it’s OK to use on its own.

Laser therapy, such as the iRestore system, certainly has its advantages. You don’t have to deal with foams or liquids, it has no potential side effects, and is ideal for men and women who may have allergies or sensitivity to certain drugs and ingredients.

And, again, it seems to work with remarkable consistency. In the four-month 2017 study above, the average increase in hair count was 43.2%. It’s hard to beat those kinds of results.

Moreover, iRestore is confident enough that it offers a full money-back guarantee if you don’t see results in six months.

Not that you won’t see results for six months. In some cases, iRestore users experienced a noticeable improvement in hair growth in as little as three months. Check out this video to learn more:

<iframe width=”680″ height=”413″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/xPD5wG-I-4U” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Pros iRestore is an FDA cleared device, making it safe for home use.

iRestore is an FDA cleared device, making it safe for home use. It has excellent results in studies.

It has excellent results in studies. The device is lightweight and comfortable to use.

Cons Best results may come in conjunction with using other hair loss products

Bottom line

This one seems like science fiction, but the iRestore hair growth system is backed by strong science-based evidence. There’s no ignoring the results, either, as a recent study showed that all participants experienced some hair growth while using iRestore.

At the least, it’s a great alternative to other types of hair loss treatments that provides results for nearly all users.

13. Revita Tablets For Hair Revitalization — Nutraceutical Supplement (Tablet)

Best Features

Revita tablets are a comprehensive hair health supplement that is a drug-free nutraceutical

They help to reduce scalp inflammation.

They are in an easy to take once-a-day tablet form.

The best hair growth product for:

Anyone who wants to use the natural nutrients our bodies use to achieve medical level results without drugs.

Overview

Revita’s Tablets for Hair Revitalization provide a broad approach to promoting hair growth while fighting hair loss. When used as a supplement, the tablets cover all facets of alopecia – from oxidative damage to inflammation to hormonal factors.

This product is a nutraceutical, which is a fancy term for foods or supplements that contain high levels of nutrients that promote health and provide medical benefits. They are drug-free and rely on the natural nutritional needs of our bodies to achieve their results.

Revita understands that hair may become weakened by a variety of factors, so its all-in-one approach found packed into a dietary supplement covers all the bases if you experience hair loss.

What’s in it:

Melatonin, for starters, which is a powerful antioxidant and growth modulator that reduces oxidative stress on the hair follicles. [29]

Hair follicles are now known to have melatonin receptors, and restoring depleted melatonin appears to help extend the anagen (growth) phase of the hair growth cycle while delaying the telogen phase, the stage when hair goes dormant and often falls out. [30] [31]

Another key ingredient is vitamin D, which may help to create new hair follicles and is beneficial for overall hair health. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to androgenetic alopecia and alopecia areata, and researchers recommend that increasing patients’ vitamin D levels should be a part of hair loss treatment. [32] [33]

The isoflavones also present in this formula help to reduce inflammation. Daidzein, one of the isoflavones, is a powerful antioxidant.

Revita’s tablet also contains zinc, biotin, and iron. Deficiencies in each of these have been associated with AGA, and while they are not the cause, supplementation to raise their levels in patients with AGA is recommended by researchers as it can improve hair growth or improve the health of new hair growth. [34]

Unlike some hair growth supplements, you only need to take one Revita tablet a day. You can also use it in conjunction with Revita’s Hair Stimulating Shampoo and its Hair Stimulating Conditioner. You can even use it with finasteride.

Pros This all-in-one formula offers a wide array of nutrients that help to stimulate hair growth and promote the health of new growth.

This all-in-one formula offers a wide array of nutrients that help to stimulate hair growth and promote the health of new growth. It can help to extend the hair growth phase.

It can help to extend the hair growth phase. You only need to take one tablet a day.

Cons It takes time and consistent use to see results.

Bottom line

Revita’s nutraceutical supplement formula provides a strong weapon in the fight against hair loss giving your body the nutrients it needs to grow healthy, strong hair. Consistently taking one tablet a day should help you attain positive results.

Best Features

Finasteride inhibits the conversion of testosterone into DHT, halting hair loss.

It may also reverse some of your hair loss.

The prescription-strength medication works to stop even the toughest hair loss cases.

The best hair growth product for:

Those looking for the most potent way to stop hair follicle miniaturization that leads to thinning hair.

Overview

Finasteride – better known by the brand name Propecia – is a very potent hair loss/hair growth supplement, but it is not without controversy. And the “controversy” stems from what it reportedly may do to a man’s sex life.

Specifically, finasteride’s side effects are said to include a decrease in sexual desire, erectile dysfunction, a reduction in semen volume, etc. How likely is it that you’ll experience these side effects? According to most studies, not very likely at all. Moreover, ceasing treatment when side effects occur appears to leave no long-term consequences for the majority of people who do experience side effects. Some users were even able to treat the side effects while staying on the medication. [35]

So, onward gents, to the heart of the matter. Let’s leave the lower extremities behind for now and talk about its effects on the scalp and hair.

First, how it works:

Finasteride blocks two of the three enzymes called 5-alpha-reductase (5α-reductase). Specifically, it blocks Type II and Type III, but not Type I. 5α-reductase enzymes change testosterone into DHT – which may lead not only to an enlarged prostate but also to hair loss. [35]

It also increases testosterone levels, which stimulates hair regrowth—but doesn’t affect hair growth in other parts of the bod).

More good news for men:

Finasteride is also used to treat men who suffer from BPH, which is caused by an enlarged prostate.

Men with BPH often have difficulty urinating while also having an increased urge to urinate during the night. It is not, however, approved for the prevention of prostate cancer.

There has been no shortage of studies about Finasteride/Propecia and its role in treating hair loss. Propecia can suppress as much as 70% of DHT, which can even reverse hair loss in some cases. [36]

You can get Propecia from your doctor, dermatologist, and even online, but just make sure that you’re buying it from a reputable online site as there are plenty of websites selling poor imitations and outright fakes. Your best bet overall is to get it via a prescription from your regular physician or dermatologist. If you want to go the online route, we can recommend Hims as a reliable source.

Pros Finasteride blocks the conversion of testosterone to DHT, which stops or slows follicle miniaturization.

Finasteride blocks the conversion of testosterone to DHT, which stops or slows follicle miniaturization. It may also reverse some hair loss

It may also reverse some hair loss It can also provide benefits for prostate health.

Cons There is a minimal risk of side effects for which users need to monitor.

Bottom line

It’s hard to argue with results, and finasteride is thought by some to be the most effective solution for fighting hair loss. Just make sure that you’re getting it from someone—or some website—that you trust.

Putting it all together: How to combine these products for maximum effect

Fighting hair loss while revitalizing hair growth is a challenge and entails a multi-faceted approach if you want to achieve the best possible results without a hair transplant. While the products listed above deliver excellent results on their own, you can also combine them to help achieve optimal performance. The most recognized combination for halting hair loss and promoting new growth is finasteride and minoxidil paired together, but we will give you an even more complete routine you can try below.

The following routine delivers proven results and helps you get the maximum effect from your hair growth efforts:

1. Topical Minoxidil Treatment

A regular treatment plan that includes a topical Minoxidil solution, such as Rogaine, or one that features Nanoxidil (such as DS Laboratories’ excellent products) will, in most cases, effectively treat hair loss.

Nanoxidil, as mentioned, has a similar molecular structure as minoxidil but doesn’t have the potential side effects of the latter.

Minoxidil comes in a 2% or 5% dosage; the 5% version is available to men because one of its side effects for women is facial hair growth. The exception to this is the once-a-day Rogaine treatment for women, which contains 5%. But, due to its once-a-day dose and delivery method, the amount of minoxidil delivered over the day is controlled, keeping them at a safe level for use by women. One side effect of using too much minoxidil is hair growth in unwanted areas, including the face. Not something that most women are going for.

Many users have experienced excellent long-term results with minoxidil, but keep in mind that it’s not a permanent cure. Your hair follicles will return to what they were before treatment if you stop using it.

2. Ketoconazole

Ketoconazole treats the fungus growth that inhibits hair growth and whether you use it in a hair-growth shampoo—such as those listed above—or combine a hair growth shampoo with Nizoral if the shampoo doesn’t include ketoconazole.

As we talked about above, ketoconazole is an effective ingredient for fighting hair loss because it works as a mild DHT blocker, and we already know the heavy-handed role DHT plays in hair loss.

While scientists aren’t 100% sure how ketoconazole blocks DHT, many studies show that regular use of it improves overall hair growth, and not just in the DHT-affected follicles at the front and crown of the head.

Scientists do agree that ketoconazole works as an androgen receptor antagonist, which means it binds with the androgen receptors in hair follicles while preventing DHT from binding to those same receptors.

Moreover, one published study found that a shampoo with 2% ketoconazole promotes more significant inhibition of DHT. 37 In contrast, other researchers found that both a 1% and 2% Ketoconazole shampoo have hair loss benefits, but the more potent 2% version will likely produce greater results. [38]

While Ketoconazole shampoos are suited to everyday use, Nizoral shampoos should only be used two to three times a week because it contains Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS). This cleaning agent can damage hair if used excessively.

So, feel free to use Revita shampoo, which contains ketoconazole, daily, while using Nizoral on, say, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

3. An Oral DHT Blocker

An oral supplement such as finasteride or a DHT-blocking supplement such as Revita’s Tablets for Hair Revitalization is another product to include in your weekly hair loss routine.

Finasteride is the more potent alternative, but Revita’s tablets are safer and include additional hair-stimulating ingredients. And, you can also use Revita in conjunction with finasteride if you so choose.

4. Going The Extra Mile

Some people don’t want to leave any stone unturned in their quest to find an effective hair loss solution. Besides the routine above, you may want to incorporate a laser hair growth system or a derma roller into their routine.

The iRestore laser hair growth system has not only been cleared by the FDA, but it has also delivered proven results for many users. It also has the backing of several studies that looked at LLLT therapy in general and the efficacy of the iRestore system in particular.

Another alternative to conventional hair loss treatments is the derma roller, which also has backing by research and scientific—as we discussed earlier. Plus, it helps to exfoliate the skin, which is healthy for men and women, and you can even use it to treat acne. Just make sure to talk to your doctor or dermatologist if you have any skin or medical concerns prior to starting treatment.

The good news is that you only need to use a derma roller once a week to reap its benefits. Use gentle pressure to roll the tool in an up-down, side-to-side motion four to eight times on each section of the skin.

Why these products made our list

An important factor in deciding which products made our list of the best hair growth products is validity, i.e., is the product legitimate, or does it belong on a late-night infomercial alongside stories of alien abductions?

For us, validity means results that are backed by well-conducted research, and each of the items we’ve listed has, in some shape or form, been proven effective in dealing with hair loss in men and women.

We wanted to help you be a more informed buyer and to, hopefully, help you reverse your hair loss. Based on our research, we feel comfortable vouching that these are all valid products based on sound science and substantial evidence.

Also, we wanted to provide you with a wide range of options, which is why we included everything from hair loss foams and liquids, to supplements and prescription medications, to tools like the derma rollers and low-light laser therapy helmets.

After all, you may want to experiment to find what works best for you. And not every product listed in our review is suitable for everyone. Results vary because we are a diverse population and respond differently to treatments.

Personally, I’m on finasteride, Spectral DNC-N, a combo of Revita and Nizoral shampoo, and the Revita tablets. My hair hasn’t moved a follicle back since. I’m a 2.5 on the Norwood scale for 6 years. If anything, it looks like my hair is slowly pushing forward.

Conclusion

Hair loss, while not life-threatening, has a significant impact on people’s lives. However, there is now a multitude of options out there for those suffering from this condition. Don’t let hair loss take another strand hair, start your journey to a fuller head of hair today and give one or more of these treatments a try.

Is there a particular hair loss product that you like, whether it’s on our list or not? What experiences have you had with hair growth treatment? Let us know. We always welcome your feedback.

If you have any questions, leave them in the comments, and we will try our best to answer them.

If you know someone who is suffering from hair loss, share this article with them so that we can all work towards a thicker, more lustrous mane together!

