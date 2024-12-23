14 best hairsprays for all-day hold, tested and reviewed (2024)

Of all the many hair products in the world, hairspray is one of the most essential. Without hairspray, fancy updos wouldn't hold up all day, curling-iron curls would lose their shape, and breezy beach waves would fall flat. Let's face it—hairspray quite literally holds any hairstyle together, making it the ultimate must-have in your hair tool kit (in addition to, ya know, a quality hair brush and some good deep conditioner).
But let’s address the elephant in the salon head-on (hehe): Hairspray has gotten a bad rep in the past. But before you swear it off for good, I'm here to tell you that the hairsprays of yesteryear that were known for leaving hair crunchy, stiff, and just downright not cute are gone. In fact, today’s hairsprays not only give you a flexible hold but also help fight humidity, amp up your volume, and add a natural-looking shine to your hair. And because I wanted the facts, I asked Donavin Maxwell, a NYC-based hairstylist at Fekkai Salon, to give us a crash course in Hairspray 101—including the best formulas on the market and how to choose the right hairspray for yourself, below.
Ready to go on your hairspray shopping journey with the help of a trusty expert who'll point you in the right direction? We got you! Countless spritzes and reviews later, we’ve managed to round up the 14 best hairsprays for holding curls, setting updos, and keeping fine hairs in check. Pick one (or all—I’m not judgin’) and try it for yourself. I promise you’ll be a hairspray convert, too.
Best budget hairspray
TRESemme Extra Hold Hairspray, £5.99
Say hello to the OG hairspray I've been using since I first learned how to use one—yes, seriously. Not only does this Tresemmé hairspray cost less than my morning coffee and croissant, but it also gives my hair maximum hold, all while avoiding that stiff helmet hair.
- Size: 400ml
- Scent: Floral and fruity
- Hold: Extra Strong
Best Luminous Hairspray
Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Hold
This semi-strong hairspray is filled with Moroccanoil's iconic argan oil, which helps mitigate the drying effects of hairspray by coating your strands with a sheer layer of moisture. Bonus: It'll give you a super-reflective finish without looking oily.
- Size: 1o oz.
- Scent: Citrus, vanilla, amber
- Hold: Semi-strong
Best Flexible Hairspray
Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray
This flexible hairspray from Living Proof is ideal for days when you're doing multiple styles. It can be used on damp or dry hair and will keep the shape of whatever look you're going for (updos, beachy waves, you name it), but isn't so stiff or strong that you can't switch things up without having to wash your hair first.
- Size: 246ml
- Scent: Vanilla, amber
- Hold: Medium
Most Nourishing Hairspray
Boucléme Flexible Hold Hair Spray
This gamechanger doesn't come in a can because it's not an aerosol. It's also alcohol free, 97% natural and specifically designed to nurture and protect curls; delivering hold throughout the day without the harmful traditional hairspray ingredients that dry out this fragile hair type.
- Size: 200ml
- Hold: Medium- Strong
Best Weatherproof Hairspray
Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Perfect Finish Hairspray
When a British brand says weatherproof? You know it means weatherproof. This affordable high street option is formulated with fine, flat hair in mind. It has such great reviews for its strong hold with no stickiness or crunch.
- Size: 200ml
- Hold: Medium- Strong
Best Scented Hairspray
OUAI Haircare Texturising Hair Spray
There are so many reasons to love this hairspray: it adds instant volume, creates body, and absorbs oil. It also smells amazing. The fragrance is North Bondi—a fresh floral scent with notes of bergamot, Italian lemon, rose de mai, violet, and white musk.
- Size: 130g
- Scent: Floral
- Hold: Light
Best Lightweight Hairspray
Oribe Superfine Hairspray
First of all, you gotta just trust me. But if you still don't, then at least trust this invisible lightweight hairspray. It gives you that flexible-yet-natural hold that keeps flyaways in place without feeling like a helmet, and never, ever, ever feels sticky or crunchy. Promise.
- Size: 9 oz. or 2.2 oz
- Scent: Lightly scented hair perfume
- Hold: Medium
Best Colour Protecting Hairspray
Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
Got long, fine, and/or frizzy hair? This lightweight formula keeps your hair in place without giving it a firm, helmet-head feeling. Another reason to love this hairspray: it provides a UV filter and colour protection, so your highlights always shine (literally).
- Size: 295ml
- Hold: Medium
Best Heat Defence Hair Spray
Kerasilk Kerasilk Texturizing Spray
Now 11% Off
£19.56 at Amazon
Suitable for all hair types, this vegan formula focusses on texture, delivering the big volume and body of old school stiff options, but with the lightweight invisible finish we look for today. Plus it has heat defence included.
- Size: 200ml
- Hold: Medium
Best Hairspray For Shine
Amika amika Top Gloss Shine Spray
Other than the bottle being totally adorable, this hairspray by Amika will give you the shiny hair of your dreams, all without that oily look we all know and dread. Bonus: Your hair will also feel smooth asf.
- Size: 141ml
- Scent: Not specified, but testers note it smells a bit citrus-y
- Hold: Light
Best Hairspray for Natural Curls
SHEA MOISTURE Shea Moisture Coconut and Hibiscus Hold/Shine Moisture Mist 236 ml
£12.75 at Amazon
Those with thick, curly hair will love this moisturizing hairspray mist from SheaMoisture. The gentle, hydrating formula smooths and softens hair while providing a very light hold and protecting it from environmental aggressors (hi, pollution, and UV rays) with a combo of proteins, neem oil, coconut oil, and hibiscus extract.
- Size: 237ml
- Scent: Coconut and hibiscus
- Hold: Very light
What does hairspray do?
Hairsprays "keep the hair in place while working to help fight humidity that invites frizz," says hairstylist Donavin Maxwell. Hairspray is formulated using polymers that essentially work to provide structural support to the hair (think: like a hairnet). Hairspray can also be formulated to offer other benefits, such as texture, volume, shine, or moisture to the hair.
How do you apply hairspray?
"I like to have my clients flip their heads down and apply the hairspray," says Maxwell. This technique will increase volume and add some texture to your hair. To help with flyaways, Maxwell suggests spraying the product in your hands, and lightly passing over the areas where the frizz sticks up—this will smooth and set your hair.
How to find the best hairspray:
Consider your hair type
It's important to keep in mind what kind of hair you have in order to choose which hairspray will work best for you. Is it straight, curly, coily, flat, thin, fine, wavy, or so on? Hairsprays are specially formulated to work with specific hair types and combat a series of common hair problems (think: keeping frizzy hair at bay during humid days).
Choose the hold
Hairsprays are made using a blend of different types of polymers, allowing the formula to be either a light, medium, or maximum hold. If you're looking for something moveable that still provides a little bit of hold, go for a light or medium hairspray. If you don't want your hair to budge, a maximum hold hairspray is the way to go.
Meet the expert:
- Donavin Maxwell is a hairstylist who has worked in the beauty and hair industry for 10 years. He performs cuts and colors at the Frederick Fekkai salon located inside the Mark Hotel in New York, NY.
From: Cosmopolitan US
Siena Gagliano
Associate Editor
Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.
Lauren Balsamo
Deputy Beauty Director
Lauren Balsamo is deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan, where she writes, edits, and produces all types of beauty content—from product reviews to personal essays and trend reports. She has covered beauty for nine years at Cosmopolitan and has contributed to Women’s Health and Seventeen magazines as well. Follow her on Instagram.