14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
If you weren’t born with naturally long, fluttery lashes (welcome to the club), you might have considered adding an eyelash serum to your routine. Even though there are many ways to add length to your lashes, from easy-to-use falsies to eyelash extensions to curlers and do-it-all drugstore mascaras, lash serums are enticing because they promise to boost length and volume, and promote healthier lashes long-term. The eyes are a sensitive area of the face, though, so whenever you're applying products, you'll want to make sure they're not just effective but safe. Ahead, find out more about eyelash serums, including how they work.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall Eyelash Growth SerumGrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Read more
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for LengthBenefit Cosmetics Whoop Lash-Lash Enhancing Serum
Read more
Best Gentle Eyelash Growth Serum
LashFood PhytoMedic Eyelash Enhancer
Read more
Do eyelash serums really work?
The short answer: It depends. Currently, there is only one product proven effective for growth and thickness, which is Latisse. The FDA-approved serum is formulated with an active ingredient called bimatoprost, which not only causes existing lashes to become longer but also stimulates growth in hair follicles not currently producing lashes. The catch? It’s a pharmaceutical drug, so you’ll need a doctor’s prescription to get it.
What to look for in an eyelash serum
"Over-the-counter lash-growth serums are cosmetic products rather than drugs, so they do not make any claims to grow lashes longer," says Joshua Zeichner MD, a board-certified dermatologist. However, these alternative formulas do offer conditioning benefits, so be sure to keep an eye out for ingredients that help hydrate and strengthen, which can help prevent breakage and promote the look of longer and fuller lashes.
"You can’t argue with the before-and-after photos of consumers using these products and experiencing significantly thicker and fuller eyelashes," Zeichner says. Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, can attest to the power of lash serums. "I have experienced a loss of lashes from aging and alopecia areata, and I've seen tremendous benefit from these products," she says. If you're interested in trying an eyelash serum for growth, read on for our favorite picks and dermatologist-recommended options.
1
Best Overall Eyelash Growth Serum
GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Why We Love It
- Lengthens lashes
- Non-irritating
What to Consider
- Some buyers reported discoloration on eye lids
Our beauty editor, Genesis Rivas, swears by this lash serum. "Grande Lash Serum transformed my sparse, small lashes. Now everyone always asks me if my lashes are real or extensions," she says. It's also loved by dermatologists. “It not only stimulates healthy growth of new lashes but also strengthens and hydrates lashes you currently have,” adds Zeichner. Note: The formula does contain isopropyl Cloprostenate, a prostaglandin analog, and can have some side effects if not used as directed.
|Key ingredients:
|Isopropyl cloprostenate, radish root ferment, and hyaluronic acid
|Application frequency:
|Once daily
|Size:
|0.67 oz
2
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Length
Benefit Cosmetics Whoop Lash-Lash Enhancing Serum
Why We Love It
- Fragrance-free
- Strengthens lashes
What to Consider
- It contains alcohol
Get the length you've always dreamed of with Benefit's latest eyelash serum. It contains a blend of hibiscus flower and safflower extracts that help make lashes appear thicker and full, rice proteins help to strengthen and lengthen, and biotin conditions and promote healthy-looking lashes. You'll notice a difference in just six weeks if you apply it nightly on dry, clean eyelashes. It's also been tested and deemed safe for those with sensitive eyes.
|Key ingredients:
|Hibiscus flower extracts, safflower extracts, rice protein, and biotin
|Application frequency:
|Once nightly
|Size:
|.06 oz
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Gentle Eyelash Growth Serum
LashFood PhytoMedic Eyelash Enhancer
Why We Love It
- Easy to apply
- Clear formula
- Protects skin
What to Consider
- The formula is a little thick
A little thicker than other products, this is a clear gel that applies easily on the upper lash line and is so gentle you can use it with contacts. “The soy protein helps enhance lashes and keeps them stronger and longer,” adds Rachel Nazarian, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. It also contains aloe leaf juice to hydrate and soothe, ginseng root extract to protect skin against free radicals, and arginine, an ingredient rich in fatty acids that help promote healthy hair.
|Key ingredients:
|Aloe leaf juice, medicinal herb extracts, soy proteins, arginine, and panax ginseng root extract
|Application frequency
|Once nightly
|Size:
|0.1 oz
4
Best Budget Eyelash Growth Serum
Lumify Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum
Why We Love It
- Conditioning
- Affordable
- Can use on brows and lashes
What to Consider
- Doesn't help with lengthening
Formulated with peptides, biotin, and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this hypoallergenic, fragrance-free serum helps to soften, nourish, and condition lashes and eyebrows. Over time, the conditioning benefits will help promote the look of fuller and thicker-looking hair. The best part, however, is it's available for a fraction of the price of some of the other options and is available at the drugstore and popular retailers, like Target and Walmart.
|Key ingredients:
|Peptides, biotin, and hyaluronic acid
|Application frequency:
|Once nightly on lashes and brows
|Size:
|0.12 oz
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Brittle Lashes
Olaplex LashBond Building Serum
Why We Love It
- Helps support healthier lashes
- Prostaglandin free
What to Consider
- Need to use morning and night for best results
Olaplex's signature bond-building technology is now available in a lash serum format to help transform dry and brittle lashes. Experience stronger, nourished, and healthier-looking lashes with this formula packed with peptides that support the natural growth cycle and prevent them from falling out. It also helps support and hydrate the skin barrier to promote a better environment for hair growth thanks to hyaluronic acid, oat kernal extract, and biotin.
|Key ingredients:
|Peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acid, and oat extract
|Application frequency:
|Twice daily
|Size:
|0.15 oz
6
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Thickness
Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Why We Love It
- Strengthens
- Moisturizing
- Available in different sizes
What to Consider
- It's a splurge compared to other lash serums
This physician-developed lash serum targets broken, brittle, limp, and thin lashes with its proprietary blend of ingredients. “It contains peptides, which are like messengers that tell your eyelashes to grow,” says Zeichner. Over time, you'll notice incredibly thick and stronger lashes. You only need to apply it once daily to see results. It also comes in various sizes, whether you want to try it out for six weeks or get a full six-month supply.
|Key ingredients:
|Green tea, biotin, peptides, amino acids and lipids
|Application:
|Once daily
|Size:
|.06 oz for 3-month supply
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Density
Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum
Why We Love It
- Conditioning
- Thickening
What to Consider
- It's a splurge
Gohara likes this serum because it conditions, thickens, adds volume, and boosts density. The formula contains conditioning biotin, hydrating sodium hyaluronate, softening panthenol, and dehydrolatanoprost, a prostaglandin, that targets the anagen phase of the lash cycle to help boost thickness. In a study conducted by the brand, users noticed a significant difference in lash length and density in just 16 weeks when they used this formula once at night. It's safe to use on all skin types and tones.
|Key ingredients:
|Dehydrolatanoprost, biotin, lipids, sodium hyaluronate, and panthenol
|Application frequency:
|Once daily
|Size:
|0.10 oz
8
Best Dermatologist-Recommended Eyelash Growth Serum
Latisse Lash Serum
Why We Love It
- FDA-approved
- Proved to increase growth
What to Consider
- Only available via prescription
Available with a prescription, Latisse is an FDA-approved solution that’s been on the market since 2001. Tara Rao, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, says when used as directed, it can “increase growth and thickness.”
|Key ingredient:
|Bimatoprost
|Application frequency:
|Once daily
|Size:
|0.10 oz
9
Best Luxury Eyelash Growth Serum
Rodan + Fields Lash Boost
Why We Love It
- Promotes longer lashes
- Moisturizing
What to Consider
- Contains almond extract and may not be safe for those with nut allergies
This serum not only promotes stronger and longer lashes but also maintains moisture so they appear darker and healthier-looking. Sara Klausing, Oprah Daily fashion editor, swears by the formula. "My friend recommended this lash serum when I stopped doing lash extensions. While it is pricey, it is worth every penny in my opinion," she says. "I have sensitive eyes with naturally short lashes, and found this to be an effective and non-irritating formula." For best results, use every night on clean lashes.
|Key ingredients:
|Almond extract, keratin, biotin, sodium hyaluronate, peptides
|Application frequency:
|Once daily in the PM, on upper lash line only
|Size:
|0.17 oz
10
Best Vegan Eyelash Growth Serum
Vegamour GRO Volumizing Lash Serum
Why We Love It
- Good for sensitive eyes
- Can use it on top and bottom lashes
What to Consider
- Some buyers say the difference is subtle
This clean option is infused with red clover, a plant from the legume family that's been shown to help prevent hair loss causes, and an amino acid peptide to stimulate growth and thickness in four to six weeks. It's safe to use on sensitive eyes, and the formula is vegan, gluten-free, hormone-free, and cruelty-free. You can also use it on your top and bottom lashes (on clean skin!) up to twice daily.
|Key ingredients:
|Red clover, and amino acid peptide
|Application frequency:
|Twice daily on upper and lower lash line
|Size:
|0.1 oz
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Mature Skin
Vichy LiftActiv Eyes and Lashes Serum
Why We Love It
- Brightens eye area
- Helps improve wrinkles and crow's-feet
What to Consider
- Some buyers say the formula is sticky
Nazarian says the peptides and hydration (like hyaluronic acid) in this gentle serum assist in fortifying and conditioning eyelashes. But that's not all: It also helps to visibly improve the appearance of under-eye wrinkles and crow's feet. Consider it a two-in-one formula that helps lashes and skin. The texture is lightweight, and the formula is fragrance-free. Bonus points for the fact that it's available for a budget-friendly price.
|Key ingredients:
|Rhamnose, peptides, and hyaluronic acid
|Application frequency:
|Twice daily
|Size:
|0.50 oz
12
Best Strengthening Eyelash Growth Serum
HydroPeptide Lash Targeted Solutions
Why We Love It
- Strengthening formula
- Dermatologist reviewed
What to Consider
- It's a splurge compared to other lash serums
Joyce Imahiyerobo-Ip, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with Vibrant Dermatology, says she started noticing new growth about two weeks into using this formula, and by the end of the first month, her lashes were "definitely stronger." She recommends this serum, made without any gluten, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, for anyone looking for a cleaner product. "It has eyelash-fortifying peptides (amino acids) and hair-fullness peptides that offer superior results," she says.
|Key ingredients:
|Peptides, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, biotin, and folic acid
|Application frequency:
|Once daily
|Size:
|0.16 oz
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Lash Extensions
RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
Why We Love It
- Stimulates lash growth
- Promotes stronger lashes
What to Consider
- Might not be suitable for very sensitive eyes
“This serum contains a peptide to stimulate lash growth along with biotin to provide healthy building blocks for hair follicle activity,” says Zeichner. It's packed with biotin, pumpkin seed extract, which is rich in vitamins, and amino acids to promote healthy and stronger lashes, and panthenol to seal in moisture. You can also use it with lash extensions. With consistent use, it'll help improve the look of lashes in as little as eight weeks.
|Key ingredients:
|Biotin, pumpkin seed extract, amino acids, soybean oil, panthenol, and peptides
|Application frequency:
|Once nightly
|Size:
|0.1 oz
14
Best for Brows and Lashes
Biologique Recherche Expert Eyes
Why We Love It
- Can use it on both eyelashes and eyebrows
- Dual-sided brush applicator
What to Consider
- It's a splurge
While admittedly a splurge, this dual-sided serum improves the look of your eyelashes and brows with consistent use. One side has a liner applicator for precise application and helps densify, fortify, and stimulate natural growth of hair. The other end has a brush applicator that thickens, repairs, and nourishes the hair.
|Key ingredients:
|Glycerin, pea extract, and vegetable proteins
|Application:
|Twice daily
|Size:
|0.10 oz
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How We Chose the Best Eyelash Growth Serums
Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best formulas. We spoke with dermatologists to learn about what to look for and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand-new formulas that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.
Genesis Rivas
Genesis Rivas is the Beauty Editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers hair, makeup, skin, nails, and more. Before joining the Oprah Daily team, she wrote for several publications, including InStyle, Real Simple, and Shape. When she’s not testing, researching, and writing fun and educational beauty content, you can find her dancing and eating her way through New York City. Follow her on Instagram or TikTok