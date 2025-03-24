14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (2025)

If you weren’t born with naturally long, fluttery lashes (welcome to the club), you might have considered adding an eyelash serum to your routine. Even though there are many ways to add length to your lashes, from easy-to-use falsies to eyelash extensions to curlers and do-it-all drugstore mascaras, lash serums are enticing because they promise to boost length and volume, and promote healthier lashes long-term. The eyes are a sensitive area of the face, though, so whenever you're applying products, you'll want to make sure they're not just effective but safe. Ahead, find out more about eyelash serums, including how they work.

Do eyelash serums really work?

The short answer: It depends. Currently, there is only one product proven effective for growth and thickness, which is Latisse. The FDA-approved serum is formulated with an active ingredient called bimatoprost, which not only causes existing lashes to become longer but also stimulates growth in hair follicles not currently producing lashes. The catch? It’s a pharmaceutical drug, so you’ll need a doctor’s prescription to get it.

What to look for in an eyelash serum

"Over-the-counter lash-growth serums are cosmetic products rather than drugs, so they do not make any claims to grow lashes longer," says Joshua Zeichner MD, a board-certified dermatologist. However, these alternative formulas do offer conditioning benefits, so be sure to keep an eye out for ingredients that help hydrate and strengthen, which can help prevent breakage and promote the look of longer and fuller lashes.



"You can’t argue with the before-and-after photos of consumers using these products and experiencing significantly thicker and fuller eyelashes," Zeichner says. Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, can attest to the power of lash serums. "I have experienced a loss of lashes from aging and alopecia areata, and I've seen tremendous benefit from these products," she says. If you're interested in trying an eyelash serum for growth, read on for our favorite picks and dermatologist-recommended options.