14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (2025)

If you weren’t born with naturally long, fluttery lashes (welcome to the club), you might have considered adding an eyelash serum to your routine. Even though there are many ways to add length to your lashes, from easy-to-use falsies to eyelash extensions to curlers and do-it-all drugstore mascaras, lash serums are enticing because they promise to boost length and volume, and promote healthier lashes long-term. The eyes are a sensitive area of the face, though, so whenever you're applying products, you'll want to make sure they're not just effective but safe. Ahead, find out more about eyelash serums, including how they work.

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall Eyelash Growth Serum

    GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum

    Read more

  • Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Length

    Benefit Cosmetics Whoop Lash-Lash Enhancing Serum

    Read more

  • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (7)

    Best Gentle Eyelash Growth Serum

    LashFood PhytoMedic Eyelash Enhancer

    Read more

Do eyelash serums really work?

The short answer: It depends. Currently, there is only one product proven effective for growth and thickness, which is Latisse. The FDA-approved serum is formulated with an active ingredient called bimatoprost, which not only causes existing lashes to become longer but also stimulates growth in hair follicles not currently producing lashes. The catch? It’s a pharmaceutical drug, so you’ll need a doctor’s prescription to get it.

What to look for in an eyelash serum

"Over-the-counter lash-growth serums are cosmetic products rather than drugs, so they do not make any claims to grow lashes longer," says Joshua Zeichner MD, a board-certified dermatologist. However, these alternative formulas do offer conditioning benefits, so be sure to keep an eye out for ingredients that help hydrate and strengthen, which can help prevent breakage and promote the look of longer and fuller lashes.

"You can’t argue with the before-and-after photos of consumers using these products and experiencing significantly thicker and fuller eyelashes," Zeichner says. Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, can attest to the power of lash serums. "I have experienced a loss of lashes from aging and alopecia areata, and I've seen tremendous benefit from these products," she says. If you're interested in trying an eyelash serum for growth, read on for our favorite picks and dermatologist-recommended options.

    1

    Best Overall Eyelash Growth Serum

    GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (10)Lengthens lashes
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (11)Non-irritating

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (12)Some buyers reported discoloration on eye lids

    Our beauty editor, Genesis Rivas, swears by this lash serum. "Grande Lash Serum transformed my sparse, small lashes. Now everyone always asks me if my lashes are real or extensions," she says. It's also loved by dermatologists. “It not only stimulates healthy growth of new lashes but also strengthens and hydrates lashes you currently have,” adds Zeichner. Note: The formula does contain isopropyl Cloprostenate, a prostaglandin analog, and can have some side effects if not used as directed.

    Key ingredients:Isopropyl cloprostenate, radish root ferment, and hyaluronic acid
    Application frequency:Once daily
    Size:0.67 oz

    2

    Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Length

    Benefit Cosmetics Whoop Lash-Lash Enhancing Serum

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (14)Fragrance-free
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (15)Strengthens lashes

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (16)It contains alcohol

    Get the length you've always dreamed of with Benefit's latest eyelash serum. It contains a blend of hibiscus flower and safflower extracts that help make lashes appear thicker and full, rice proteins help to strengthen and lengthen, and biotin conditions and promote healthy-looking lashes. You'll notice a difference in just six weeks if you apply it nightly on dry, clean eyelashes. It's also been tested and deemed safe for those with sensitive eyes.

    Key ingredients:Hibiscus flower extracts, safflower extracts, rice protein, and biotin
    Application frequency:Once nightly
    Size:.06 oz

    3

    Best Gentle Eyelash Growth Serum

    LashFood PhytoMedic Eyelash Enhancer

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (17)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (18)Easy to apply
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (19)Clear formula
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (20)Protects skin

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (21)The formula is a little thick

    A little thicker than other products, this is a clear gel that applies easily on the upper lash line and is so gentle you can use it with contacts. “The soy protein helps enhance lashes and keeps them stronger and longer,” adds Rachel Nazarian, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. It also contains aloe leaf juice to hydrate and soothe, ginseng root extract to protect skin against free radicals, and arginine, an ingredient rich in fatty acids that help promote healthy hair.

    Key ingredients:Aloe leaf juice, medicinal herb extracts, soy proteins, arginine, and panax ginseng root extract
    Application frequencyOnce nightly
    Size:0.1 oz

    4

    Best Budget Eyelash Growth Serum

    Lumify Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (22)

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (23)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (24)Conditioning
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (25)Affordable
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (26)Can use on brows and lashes

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (27)Doesn't help with lengthening

    Formulated with peptides, biotin, and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this hypoallergenic, fragrance-free serum helps to soften, nourish, and condition lashes and eyebrows. Over time, the conditioning benefits will help promote the look of fuller and thicker-looking hair. The best part, however, is it's available for a fraction of the price of some of the other options and is available at the drugstore and popular retailers, like Target and Walmart.

    Key ingredients:Peptides, biotin, and hyaluronic acid
    Application frequency:Once nightly on lashes and brows
    Size:0.12 oz
    5

    Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Brittle Lashes

    Olaplex LashBond Building Serum

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (29)Helps support healthier lashes
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (30)Prostaglandin free

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (31)Need to use morning and night for best results

    Olaplex's signature bond-building technology is now available in a lash serum format to help transform dry and brittle lashes. Experience stronger, nourished, and healthier-looking lashes with this formula packed with peptides that support the natural growth cycle and prevent them from falling out. It also helps support and hydrate the skin barrier to promote a better environment for hair growth thanks to hyaluronic acid, oat kernal extract, and biotin.

    Key ingredients:Peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acid, and oat extract
    Application frequency:Twice daily
    Size:0.15 oz

    6

    Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Thickness

    Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (32)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (33)Strengthens
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (34)Moisturizing
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (35)Available in different sizes

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (36)It's a splurge compared to other lash serums

    This physician-developed lash serum targets broken, brittle, limp, and thin lashes with its proprietary blend of ingredients. “It contains peptides, which are like messengers that tell your eyelashes to grow,” says Zeichner. Over time, you'll notice incredibly thick and stronger lashes. You only need to apply it once daily to see results. It also comes in various sizes, whether you want to try it out for six weeks or get a full six-month supply.

    Key ingredients:Green tea, biotin, peptides, amino acids and lipids
    Application:Once daily
    Size:.06 oz for 3-month supply

    7

    Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Density

    Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (37)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (38)Conditioning
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (39)Thickening

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (40)It's a splurge

    Gohara likes this serum because it conditions, thickens, adds volume, and boosts density. The formula contains conditioning biotin, hydrating sodium hyaluronate, softening panthenol, and dehydrolatanoprost, a prostaglandin, that targets the anagen phase of the lash cycle to help boost thickness. In a study conducted by the brand, users noticed a significant difference in lash length and density in just 16 weeks when they used this formula once at night. It's safe to use on all skin types and tones.

    Key ingredients:Dehydrolatanoprost, biotin, lipids, sodium hyaluronate, and panthenol
    Application frequency:Once daily
    Size:0.10 oz

    8

    Best Dermatologist-Recommended Eyelash Growth Serum

    Latisse Lash Serum

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (41)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (42)FDA-approved
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (43)Proved to increase growth

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (44)Only available via prescription

    Available with a prescription, Latisse is an FDA-approved solution that’s been on the market since 2001. Tara Rao, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, says when used as directed, it can “increase growth and thickness.”

    Key ingredient:Bimatoprost
    Application frequency:Once daily
    Size:0.10 oz
    9

    Best Luxury Eyelash Growth Serum

    Rodan + Fields Lash Boost

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (45)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (46)Promotes longer lashes
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (47)Moisturizing

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (48)Contains almond extract and may not be safe for those with nut allergies

    This serum not only promotes stronger and longer lashes but also maintains moisture so they appear darker and healthier-looking. Sara Klausing, Oprah Daily fashion editor, swears by the formula. "My friend recommended this lash serum when I stopped doing lash extensions. While it is pricey, it is worth every penny in my opinion," she says. "I have sensitive eyes with naturally short lashes, and found this to be an effective and non-irritating formula." For best results, use every night on clean lashes.

    Key ingredients:Almond extract, keratin, biotin, sodium hyaluronate, peptides
    Application frequency:Once daily in the PM, on upper lash line only
    Size:0.17 oz

    10

    Best Vegan Eyelash Growth Serum

    Vegamour GRO Volumizing Lash Serum

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (50)Good for sensitive eyes
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (51)Can use it on top and bottom lashes

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (52)Some buyers say the difference is subtle

    This clean option is infused with red clover, a plant from the legume family that's been shown to help prevent hair loss causes, and an amino acid peptide to stimulate growth and thickness in four to six weeks. It's safe to use on sensitive eyes, and the formula is vegan, gluten-free, hormone-free, and cruelty-free. You can also use it on your top and bottom lashes (on clean skin!) up to twice daily.

    Key ingredients:Red clover, and amino acid peptide
    Application frequency:Twice daily on upper and lower lash line
    Size:0.1 oz

    11

    Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Mature Skin

    Vichy LiftActiv Eyes and Lashes Serum

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (53)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (54)Brightens eye area
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (55)Helps improve wrinkles and crow's-feet

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (56)Some buyers say the formula is sticky

    Nazarian says the peptides and hydration (like hyaluronic acid) in this gentle serum assist in fortifying and conditioning eyelashes. But that's not all: It also helps to visibly improve the appearance of under-eye wrinkles and crow's feet. Consider it a two-in-one formula that helps lashes and skin. The texture is lightweight, and the formula is fragrance-free. Bonus points for the fact that it's available for a budget-friendly price.

    Key ingredients:Rhamnose, peptides, and hyaluronic acid
    Application frequency:Twice daily
    Size:0.50 oz

    12

    Best Strengthening Eyelash Growth Serum

    HydroPeptide Lash Targeted Solutions

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (57)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (58)Strengthening formula
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (59)Dermatologist reviewed

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (60)It's a splurge compared to other lash serums

    Joyce Imahiyerobo-Ip, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with Vibrant Dermatology, says she started noticing new growth about two weeks into using this formula, and by the end of the first month, her lashes were "definitely stronger." She recommends this serum, made without any gluten, parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, for anyone looking for a cleaner product. "It has eyelash-fortifying peptides (amino acids) and hair-fullness peptides that offer superior results," she says.

    Key ingredients:Peptides, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, biotin, and folic acid
    Application frequency:Once daily
    Size:0.16 oz

    13

    Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Lash Extensions

    RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (61)

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (62)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (63)Stimulates lash growth
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (64)Promotes stronger lashes

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (65)Might not be suitable for very sensitive eyes

    “This serum contains a peptide to stimulate lash growth along with biotin to provide healthy building blocks for hair follicle activity,” says Zeichner. It's packed with biotin, pumpkin seed extract, which is rich in vitamins, and amino acids to promote healthy and stronger lashes, and panthenol to seal in moisture. You can also use it with lash extensions. With consistent use, it'll help improve the look of lashes in as little as eight weeks.

    Key ingredients:Biotin, pumpkin seed extract, amino acids, soybean oil, panthenol, and peptides
    Application frequency:Once nightly
    Size:0.1 oz

    14

    Best for Brows and Lashes

    Biologique Recherche Expert Eyes

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (66)

    Why We Love It

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (67)Can use it on both eyelashes and eyebrows
    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (68)Dual-sided brush applicator

    What to Consider

    • 14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (69)It's a splurge

    While admittedly a splurge, this dual-sided serum improves the look of your eyelashes and brows with consistent use. One side has a liner applicator for precise application and helps densify, fortify, and stimulate natural growth of hair. The other end has a brush applicator that thickens, repairs, and nourishes the hair.

    Key ingredients:Glycerin, pea extract, and vegetable proteins
    Application:Twice daily
    Size:0.10 oz

    How We Chose the Best Eyelash Growth Serums

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (70)

    Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best formulas. We spoke with dermatologists to learn about what to look for and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand-new formulas that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.

    14 Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Do Work (71)

    Genesis Rivas

    Genesis Rivas is the Beauty Editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers hair, makeup, skin, nails, and more. Before joining the Oprah Daily team, she wrote for several publications, including InStyle, Real Simple, and Shape. When she’s not testing, researching, and writing fun and educational beauty content, you can find her dancing and eating her way through New York City. Follow her on Instagram or TikTok

