$14/mo - Finance Mini Doppler ES-100, Used to Detect and Display Fetal Heart Rate | Buy Now, Pay Later (2025)

PHAEDRA
Features
- The device is a hand-held, battery powered audio Doppler device used for detecting fetal heart beats and sounds
- Powered by two AA batteries, LCD Digital Display
- The device is intended to detect and display fetal heart rate.
- It is intended for use at or after 12 weeks gestation.
- It has two hand-held components, a main unit and a probe.
Brand: PHAEDRA
Color: White
Number of Channels: 1
Special Feature: Digital Display
Voltage: 1.5 Volts (DC)
Water Resistance Level: Not Water Resistant
Item Weight: 300 Grams
Included Components: Main Unit x 1, Probe x 1,User manual x 1
Manufacturer: PHAEDRA
UPC:
Product Dimensions : 5.91 x 3.94 x 2.36 inches; 10.58 ounces
Item model number : ES-100
Date First Available : September 30, 2024
Manufacturer : PHAEDRA
Customer Reviews: 3.4 3.4 out of 5 stars 104 ratings
Top Amazon Reviews
- Provides peace of mind
This Doppler has been great for my anxiety. We have had multiple miscarriages so my dr recommended I purchase a Doppler. This one is easy to use and provides a sense of relief when I hear the heartbeat. One thing I have found is that if I don’t have enough ultrasound gel on my stomach, I have a hard time capturing the heartbeat. So if you’re having that issue, just try a little more gel. I definitely recommend purchasing this for your peace of mind ... show more
show less
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2025 by Julie Sparks
- Poor quality, not worth the money
Doesn’t even pick up maternal heart rate. I used a medical grade Doppler a few days ago and decided I wanted to have one at home so I ordered this one since it seemed to be the best option on Amazon but this does not work. The sound quality is trash with too much static to hear anything. There are better options out there, don’t get this one. ... show more
show less
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2025 by Amy Hill
- Peace of mind
Being able to listen to my baby’s heart rate when she is not moving a lot gives me so much peace of mind. This is my first fetal Doppler, and so far it works really well. Just make sure to have some ultrasound gel or even lube ready before using it
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2025 by Amazon Customer
- Awesome product at a great price.
Very good product. Does the job we wanted it to, allowing us to hear our little one, and also super easy to use. Shows the points to monitor and gives all the tools needed to start immediately. Would definitely recommended.
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2025 by jacob
- Horrible doppler
This thing does not work don't waste your money. I tried for 20 minutes the device wouldn't detect a heartbeat when I can clearly feel and see my baby moving in my tummy. After 20 minutes of trying it finally picked up a faint heartbeat but that lasted 4 seconds and the screen went blank. For about $90 I'd expect better. Returning this ... show more
show less
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2025 by Hend
- Won’t quit powering off every 1-3 minutes.
Very dissatisfied. For the money I spent on this doppler it shouldn’t cut off every 1-3 minutes. I put different batteries in just to make sure that was not the problem and it still happened. I can’t even use this doppler because it keeps powering off on its own. The value of this product that I received versus the money spent isn’t worth it. The sound that does try to come through between it shutting off sounds good and it’s easy to power on and turn volume down and up. Seems durable but just doesn’t work. ... show more
show less
Reviewed in the United States on January 23, 2025 by Joanne
- Great quality!
I bought it for my friend who is 8 month pregnant. We tried it together for the first time , took a little bit of learning how to find the baby's heart. Once we got it- it worked well! The sound was clear and good! She uses it everyday now!
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2025 by ANATA
- Do not buy
I wish I listened to the other reviews before wasting my time because this is a terrible Doppler. Keeps turning off . Brand new batteries. Not picking up heart rate just a mess.
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2025 by Kay