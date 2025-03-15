$14/mo - Finance Mini Doppler ES-100, Used to Detect and Display Fetal Heart Rate | Buy Now, Pay Later (2025)









Provides peace of mind This Doppler has been great for my anxiety. We have had multiple miscarriages so my dr recommended I purchase a Doppler. This one is easy to use and provides a sense of relief when I hear the heartbeat. One thing I have found is that if I don’t have enough ultrasound gel on my stomach, I have a hard time capturing the heartbeat. So if you’re having that issue, just try a little more gel. I definitely recommend purchasing this for your peace of mind ... show more show less Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2025 by Julie Sparks









Poor quality, not worth the money Doesn’t even pick up maternal heart rate. I used a medical grade Doppler a few days ago and decided I wanted to have one at home so I ordered this one since it seemed to be the best option on Amazon but this does not work. The sound quality is trash with too much static to hear anything. There are better options out there, don’t get this one. ... show more show less Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2025 by Amy Hill









Peace of mind Being able to listen to my baby’s heart rate when she is not moving a lot gives me so much peace of mind. This is my first fetal Doppler, and so far it works really well. Just make sure to have some ultrasound gel or even lube ready before using it Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2025 by Amazon Customer









Awesome product at a great price. Very good product. Does the job we wanted it to, allowing us to hear our little one, and also super easy to use. Shows the points to monitor and gives all the tools needed to start immediately. Would definitely recommended. Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2025 by jacob









Horrible doppler This thing does not work don't waste your money. I tried for 20 minutes the device wouldn't detect a heartbeat when I can clearly feel and see my baby moving in my tummy. After 20 minutes of trying it finally picked up a faint heartbeat but that lasted 4 seconds and the screen went blank. For about $90 I'd expect better. Returning this ... show more show less Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2025 by Hend









Won’t quit powering off every 1-3 minutes. Very dissatisfied. For the money I spent on this doppler it shouldn’t cut off every 1-3 minutes. I put different batteries in just to make sure that was not the problem and it still happened. I can’t even use this doppler because it keeps powering off on its own. The value of this product that I received versus the money spent isn’t worth it. The sound that does try to come through between it shutting off sounds good and it’s easy to power on and turn volume down and up. Seems durable but just doesn’t work. ... show more show less Reviewed in the United States on January 23, 2025 by Joanne









Great quality! I bought it for my friend who is 8 month pregnant. We tried it together for the first time , took a little bit of learning how to find the baby's heart. Once we got it- it worked well! The sound was clear and good! She uses it everyday now! Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2025 by ANATA