15 Air-Dry Hair Products That Gave Editors Gorgeous Texture Sans Effort (2025)

We asked our testers to try top-rated air-dry hair products at home, evaluating each one on ease of application, product texture, frizz-fighting capabilities, overall finish, and longevity. After combining our testers’ feedback with insights from hairstylists, we landed on this list of the 15 best air-dry hair products for naturally smooth, hydrated, healthy-looking strands.

Air-drying seems like it should be easy, right? You hop out of the shower, towel-dryyour hair, and continue with your day while the air does its thing, saving you precious styling time and your strands from potential heat damage. In reality, so many factors, from humidity to your hair health, can impact how well your air-dry turns out. To set yourself up for success, you’ll need a great product—perhaps even two, depending on your hair type and texture. San Diego-based hairstylist Katelyn Ellsworth recommends gels or creams to nix frizz and create hold. “They tend to distribute through the hair better and block against the humidity, locking in moisture and smoothing out the frizz without adding heat,” she explains.

Our favorite overall air-dry hair product is the JVN Complete Air Dry Cream , which softens and tames frizz while also giving the hair an impressive volume boost. We also loved the Kenra Professional Platinum Air Dry Crème 6 for its ability to enhance the hair’s natural curl pattern and texture with subtle definition and hold.

Best Overall JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream $28 at Amazon$15 at Sephora$28$15 at Kohls.com What We Like Locks in moisture and tames frizz

Softens and adds shine

Boosts volume What to Consider Scent lasts all day Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Chia seed, linseed extracts, moringa seed oil | Scent: Citrus and white florals | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes What’s not to love about JVN’s Complete Air Dry Cream? Enriched with moringa seed oil and hemisqualane (a silicon alternative) for lightweight hydration, and chia and linseed extracts to effortlessly enhance natural texture, this pick is a one-and-done solution to the air-dry of your dreams. Our tester was positively effusive about every aspect of the cream, praising how smooth and soft it left her hair and how well it managed frizz. The lightweight formula absorbed quickly, and the results lasted several days, cutting back on the need for regular heat styling. She was also obsessed with the scent—an “intoxicating” blend of citrus and white florals—but if you’re sensitive to fragrances, it’s important to know that this one lingers all day. Candice, tester: “I love the way this product feels in my hair so much. It leaves my hair smooth like a dream. The effect lasted for around two days after application, keeping my hair defined and full of volume throughout that time.“

Best for Wavy Hair Kenra Professional Platinum Air Dry Crème 6 $25 at Amazon$25 at Target$25 at Ulta What We Like Enhances waves

Smooths and reduces frizz

Moisturizes strands What to Consider Can cause buildup on the scalp Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Castor oil, Dimethicone | Scent: Mango and flowering water lily | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Cool-girl waves can take some coaxing, even if your hair has a soft S-shape pattern. Enter: Kenra’s Professional Platinum Air Dry Crème 6, which aspires to enhance the hair’s natural body with subtle definition and hold. Our tester, who has curl type 2A (aka loose waves), loved how well this cream improved manageability, turning her hair from unruly to smooth, soft, and silky with minimal effort. The cream is on the thicker side consistency-wise but didn’t weigh down her hair; instead, it provided the perfect amount of definition and control. The one downside is that the product made her scalp feel oilier than usual, so she needed to wash her hair more often to maintain the results. Amanda, tester: “The cream did a great job of styling my unruly waves with minimal effort. The overall shape, texture, and style of my hair was easier to deal with after the product dried.“

Best for Frizzy Hair OUAI Air Dry Foam $28 at Amazon$28 at Sephora$28 at Target What We Like Tames frizz

Boosts volume and bounce

Effects last until the next wash What to Consider Could be more hydrating Formula: Foam | Key Ingredients: Kale protein, panthenol | Scent: Rich florals and sheer white musk | Size: 4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Avoiding frizz is one of the biggest challenges of air-drying, especially when you factor in uncontrollable situations like humidity. This super lightweight foam from OUAI provides a scrunch-and-go solution for wavy and curly hair (the types most susceptible to frizz), which calls on moisturizing panthenol and kale protein extract to smooth fluffy, static-prone strands. Our tester appreciated how it tamed frizz while enhancing her hair’s natural texture with noticeable lift and bounce. Her strands were shiny and smooth, never crunchy or sticky, and the results lasted until the next wash. Although it wasn’t especially hydrating, it improved the look and feel of her hair overall, and she didn’t have to reach for a hair dryer or curling iron once. Brittany, tester: “This air-drying foam does a good job of taming frizz and gives my hair some lift and bounce, which is not easily achieved with just blow-drying. It also helps manage frizz throughout the day while making my hair look shinier and smoother.”

Best Budget TRESemmé Air Dry Smoothing Cream $16 at Amazon What We Like Tames frizz and smooths hair

Enhances natural texture of hair

Lightweight formula is easy to apply What to Consider Artificial floral scent might not appeal to everyone Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, argan oil, glycerin | Scent: Floral | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Of all the budget options out there, we think this option from TRESemmé is the best. Featuring a hydrating blend of argan oil and glycerin, it tames frizz and smooths flyaways, cutting down on styling time without sacrificing your look. Our tester loved the gel-like consistency, which easily spread and absorbed in a flash without leaving any sticky or crunchy residue behind. She was impressed by how well it reduced frizz, leaving her hair so shiny it looked like she’d used heat styling tools. This option had no product buildup or greasiness, just a smooth finish that lasted several days. Kelsey, tester: “TRESemmé Air Dry Smoothing Cream noticeably reduced my hair frizz. This is something I struggle with, particularly when I air-dry my hair. I typically have to blow-dry my hair after each shower, which then damages my hair further. This product significantly reduced my blow-dryer use.”

Best for Dry Hair Oribe Styling Balm $48 at Amazon$48 at SephoraView on Dermstore What We Like Smooths and hydrates hair

Enhances and holds waves/texture

Tames frizz and adds shine

Dreamy scent What to Consider Can become crunchy if too much product is applied Formula: Balm | Key Ingredients: Tomato ferment, chickpea extract, chia seed | Scent: Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Hair that’s dry and straw-like tends to also suffer from stubborn frizziness. For a hefty dose of hydration that will smooth and nourish parched strands, reach for this formula from Oribe. It has a blend of chia seed extract, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins to moisturize, and polymers (derived from tomato ferment and chickpea extract) for a lasting soft-touch hold. It prevented our tester’s hair from drying out—even when she added extra waves using a curling iron—noticeably smoothing and conditioning her strands each time she used it. She loved how her hair looked while using this balm; it was shiny with defined beach waves that held their form. Just be mindful to use the product sparingly because it can become crunchy if overapplied. Ashley, tester: “My hair felt quite smooth and hydrated with continued use of this product, it was soft, shiny, and manageable.”

Best for Texture VERB Ghost Air Dry Whip $22 at Amazon$22 at Sephora$22 at Ulta What We Like Creates texture

Smooths and tames frizz

Super lightweight on hair and scalp What to Consider Applicator nozzle isn’t very efficient Formula: Foam | Key Ingredients: Moringa oil, mushroom extract, plant proteins | Scent: Clean | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Frizz-free texture and definition is the ultimate air-dry success marker, and that’s exactly what this option from Verb delivers. The super lightweight formula is powered by a hydrating blend of moringa oil, squalane, and wheat protein to define strands and boost shine. The featherweight foam vanishes into hair without a trace, leaving no buildup on strands or roots. Our tester was amazed at how well it styled her hair, creating a smooth, frizz-free texture that rivaled the results of her favorite heat tools. However, she didn’t love the pump applicator, which made it tricky to get the right amount of product out of the bottle. Kelsey, tester: “One noticeable benefit was the added texture that it created. I have not noticed this with other products. I was impressed that I was able to air-dry my hair and look like I had put way more time and technique into my style.”

Best for Curls Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream $27 at Amazon$27 at Sephora$27 at Target What We Like Shapes and defines curls

Hydrating formula tames frizz

Boosts shine What to Consider Frizz-fighting abilities wane after the first day of wear Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Babassu, murumuru, hyaluronic acid | Scent: Sweet, fruity | Size: 2, 8, 16 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Curly hair often requires more attention than its straighter counterparts due to it's spiraled shape. To ensure your curls remain bouncy and defined, try this ultra-hydrating air-dry formula from Curlsmith. Packed with myriad moisturizing ingredients, from babassu oil and murumuru butter to hyaluronic acid and castor seed oil, it left our tester’s curls light and soft with a natural-looking structure and hold. It was extremely lightweight (perfect for layering with other curl-enhancing products) and did a great job of reducing frizz and maximizing shine. Ashley, tester: “My curls were well shaped and pulled together. This product is very lightweight and effective in hydrating my hair without weighing it down. The Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Curly Hair Cream is an excellent product for individuals looking for a low-maintenance way to amplify their curls with soft definition.” See Also If a Hairspray and Dry Shampoo Had a Lovechild, It'd Be This Spray

Best Styling Cream IGK RICH KID Coconut Oil Air-Dry Styling Cream $16 at Amazon$29$16 at SephoraView on Jomashop.com What We Like Shapes and defines waves and curls

Boosts shine

Hydrates and smooths What to Consider Strong scent Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, aloe vera | Scent: Bergamot, lemon zest, mimosa, heliotrope, and black amber | Size: 1.7, 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes In the world of air-drying products, cream formulas stand out for their hydrating and smoothing capabilities. Easy to distribute through the hair, they help guard against frizz and bring form to waves and curls. This particular cream was a hit with our tester, who loved that it made her waves look both fuller and smoother with a more uniform curl pattern. Enriched with moisturizing coconut oil and aloe vera, it boosted shine and moisturized her parched tips, creating a healthy look and feel that she ultimately preferred over blow-drying. The results lasted a full day and were easily revived the following morning with a spritz of water and a touch more cream. Amanda, tester: ”My hair was shiny, bouncy, and hydrated without any excessive styling. I also like that the cream didn't weigh my waves down or leave my hair greasy after using it.”

Best for Shine Bumble and bumble Don't Blow It Fine Hair Air Dry Styler $36 at Amazon$36 at Sephora$36 at Ulta What We Like Shine-enhancing formula

Leaves hair soft and silky

Tames frizz What to Consider Could be better at boosting volume and adding texture Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Yucca schidigera stem extract, opuntia Ficus-indica stem extract, hydrolyzed soy protein | Scent: Citrus, white tea, lily of the valley | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you thought a nice smooth blowout was the key to a shiny finish, think again. This Bumble and Bumble formula excelled at making our tester's wavy hair look super glossy. The thin cream spread easily and dried with a silky-soft finish, nixing frizz and giving subtle definition to her hair’s natural texture. It wasn’t particularly volumizing, according to our tester, but adding a spritz or two of texturizing spray gave her the definition and fullness she was after. Ashley, tester: “This product helped manage my frizz more than other air-dry balms and creams I've tried, and my hair was shiny every time I used it.”

Best Mousse Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse $38 at Sephora$38 at Modaoperandi.comView on Goop.com What We Like Adds impressive texture—even on straight hair

Leaves hair soft and defined

Holds style well What to Consider Not super hydrating Formula: Mousse | Key Ingredients: Bolivian Pink Salt, tsubaki seed oil and meadowfoam seed oil | Scent: Bergamot, yuzu, and lemongrass | Size: 5.1 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes For unparalleled texture, definition, and hold, mousse is a great option. This weightless foam from Crown Affair contains Bolivian pink salt to add effortless volume and beachy texture to all hair types while keeping frizz at bay. Our tester, who has type 1A locks, followed the product instructions for straight hair, applying the mousse before twisting sections of hair and clipping them in place until dry. The result was crunch-free, frizz-resistant, soft texture that remained defined all day. Despite containing a Tsubaki seed oil and meadowfoam seed oil blend, she didn’t find the formula particularly hydrating, but what it lacked in moisture, it compensated for in styling prowess. Candice, tester: “It adds an unbelievable amount of texture to my straight, flat hair. The effect lasted for around two days after application, keeping my hair defined and soft throughout that time.“

Best for Color-Treated Hair Sun Bum Air Dry Cream $14 at Amazon$14 at UltaView on Sunbum.com What We Like Prevents color fade

Accentuates waves

Smooths and hydrates What to Consider Can be sticky/crunchy Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Banana extract, sunflower oil, avocado oil | Scent: Banana | Size: 6 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes Color-treated hair can be more fragile and finicky than hair that’s never been dyed, so air-drying it is a good way to preserve its condition. Add a protective product to your routine and your frazzled locks will thank you. This cream from Sun Bum is formulated to guard against UV damage and prevent color-fade while boosting hydration and enhancing shine. Our tester, whose hair is oily at the root but dry at the ends, loved how well it worked on her combination hair type, adding moisture without even a hint of greasiness. She noticed the cream felt a little sticky on damp hair, especially if she used too much of it, but with just a small dollop her waves were accentuated and perfectly shiny. Nishka, tester: “I noticed that my hair is shinier after using this product. My waves feel fresher too, and as long as I run a brush through my dried hair, it does look like I blow-dried it.”

Best Volumizing Briogeo Soft Power Air Dry Cream $26 at Amazon$26 at Sephora$26 at Ulta What We Like Boosts volume

Tames frizz

Adds texture What to Consider Leaves a sticky residue

Could be more hydrating Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Yuzu extract, plum oil, B vitamins | Scent: Sparkling citrus and fresh greens | Size: 4 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes If your hair tends to lay flat, it’s tempting to rely on heat styling to inject some much-needed volume and body. With this air-dry cream from Briogeo, you might not have to. Our tester says it noticeably enhanced the fullness and texture of her straight hair, giving her a frizz-free tousled look that mimicked the effects of hot rollers. The formula contains plum oil, a lightweight moisturizer with antioxidant properties to protect against environmental stressors, but it wasn’t hydrating enough for our tester’s hair. Her mane felt fairly matte after applying this cream but that likely enhanced its magical texturizing abilities, so we’re not too fussed about it. The main strike against this product is that it didn’t absorb well, leaving a sticky residue behind. Brittany, tester: “My hair is less frizzy and more voluminous when using this cream as opposed to when I dry my hair with a blow-dryer. I found it to manage frizz effectively throughout the day while also providing some volume, which I liked.”

Best for Smoothing Living Proof Style Lab Air-Dry Styler $34 at Amazon$34 at Sephora$34 at Ulta What We Like Smooths and defines hair

Super lightweight formula absorbs easily

Tames frizz What to Consider Product is prone to separation—shake before use Formula: Cream | Key Ingredients: Algae-based polymer, bentonite clay | Scent: Light citrus | Size: 5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes For those who have hair that’s prone to fluffiness and frizz, finding a product that smooths the hair shaft without the need for heat is the dream. The Living Proof Style Lab Air-Dry Styler delivers on that front. According to our tester, it absorbed easily and left her hair smooth and frizz-free for days. When she applied it before allowing her hair to dry in braids, the cream helped define her loose waves—probably thanks to the inclusion of algae-based polymers and bentonite clay, which work in unison to add texture and retain hold. The product is prone to separation, so give the container a good shake before dispensing it into your palm. Joline, tester: “It definitely smooths my hair compared to when I air-dry without any product. It boosted how hydrated my hair felt and looked throughout the day, too.”