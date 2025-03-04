15 Alcohol-Free Shampoos That Are Gentle on Hair (2025)

Here at Byrdie, we consider ourselves an authority on educating the you about the good, the bad, and the in-between ingredients of beauty care. And while you've probably heard that alcohol is a detrimental ingredient in our beauty products—which, for most part, is true—there are some exceptions when it comes to haircare.
"Some alcohols in products have drying properties, making them poor choices for people with thin hair, hair prone to breakage, or those that lack hydration and shine," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian, who adds that classic versions of these alcohols are propyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol. "Rather than gently cleanse hair, they strip natural oils and weaken the cuticle."
While not all alcohols are bad for the hair (more on that later), it's not a bad idea to steer clear of the bad ones. The good news is that natural shampoos sans alcohol are becoming the norm. To help you steer clear of these bad alcohols before they wreak havoc on your hair, we've rounded up a list of our favorite alcohol-free shampoos (or shampoos that use healthy alcohols). Keep reading for the best alcohol-free shampoos money can buy.
Meet the Experts
- Rina Allawh, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in King of Prussia, PA.
- Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York City.
- Veronica Joseph is an IAT-certified hair practitioner. She is also the founder ofLuxju.
Should I Avoid Shampoo With Alcohol?
"When it comes to gentle hair care, minimizing or avoiding alcohol in shampoos, conditioners, and other haircare topicals is key to minimizing scalp irritation," dermatologist Dr. Rina Allawh tells us. "Alcohol has been also shown to strip the hair shaft of oils that help lubricate the hair and protect it from damage from outside stressors, such as irritants, UV damage, and thermal damage," she explains.
As for those alcohol exceptions we mentioned earlier? " Trichologist Veronica Joseph says that when evaluating alcohols in shampoos, it’s important to distinguish between the two types of alcohols that may be present in a shampoo: fatty alcohols and alcohols that are carrying agents, solvents, or antiseptics. "Fatty alcohols that can be plant-derived from coconut palm trees or corn plants are used in shampoos to provide moisture," says Joseph. For example, cetearyl alcohol is an emollient, emulsifier, and thickener made to add a creaminess to formulas and stop the oil and water from separating.
Instead, Nazarian says that the hydrating form of alcohols, such as lauryl alcohol and stearyl alcohol, can be used to strengthen hair and keep it moisturized. Allawh agrees: "Fatty alcohols, such as lauryl alcohol or stearyl alcohol may act as a surfactant, which means it helps to hold in water and moisture and lubricate the scalp and hair." In contrast, "Short-chain alcohols, such as ethanol may be drying and irritating to the scalp," she adds. Ethyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, SD alcohol, and benzyl alcohol, also fall into this camp.
01of 15
SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Shampoo
For an alcohol-free shampoo and conditioner combo, go for this one from SheaMoisture. This natural cleanser is derived from manuka honey and yogurt to cleanse gently while wafting rave-worthy scents. It uses mafura oil meant to promote healing and soften hair as well as shea butter to revive dry, brittle strands.
02of 15
Act+Acre Stem Cell Shampoo
Act+Acre is known for their hair-healthy formulas and this one with apple stem cells, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine helps promote thicker, fuller hair growth while prioritizing scalp health. Besides alcohol, the formula is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. And for scent lovers, this one boasts musky, leathery undertones with notes of iris, cardamom, and sandalwood.
03of 15
Sachajuan Color Protect Shampoo
Our experts agreed that those with color-treated hair should avoid alcohol-based shampoos and hair products because the drying type can strip and fade hair color. Lucky for us, this formula from Sachajuan is gentle and preserves color while infusing hair with bounce and shine. It's worth noting the vegan and cruelty-free perfume makes your hair smell expensive and lush.
04of 15
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Sulfate-Free Shampoo
This shampoo from Carol's Daughter is free of silicones, parabens, mineral oil, artificial colors, or petroleum—and certainly none of the bad alcohols. It cleanses and restores your natural moisture without adding weight to your hair, courtesy of a mix of aloe leaf juice, sweet clovers, and rose extract.
05of 15
Ogx Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo
A great offering by Ogx, this shampoo's blend of coconut milk, coconut oil, and whipped egg white protein adds strength, elasticity, hydration, and balance to your hair. "Cleansing the hair or scalp that’s dry and in need of moisture would greatly benefit from an alcohol-free shampoo as its application will not exacerbate the dryness," says Joseph. Plus, this one smells incredible to boot.
06of 15
Fable & Mane Volumizing Shampoo
Fable & Mane's latest alcohol-free launch works to hydrate and volumize dry, thin hair. The formula is infused with fenugreek seeds to promote volume and boost scalp health while onion juice promotes healthy growth.
07of 15
Reverie Shampoo
This gentle cleanser is chock-full of sweet almond nut oil, pink grapefruit, and neroli—all while omitting lauryl sulfate, glycols, petrochemicals, artificial fragrance, animal derivatives, and synthetic colors.
08of 15
Goldie Locks Brilliant Blonde Purple Shampoo
If you're on the hunt for an alcohol-free purple shampoo, look no further than this one from Goldie Locks. The formula curbs brass but doesn't leave the hair dry and stiff thanks to sunflower, avocado oil, and glycerin which all help protect, strengthen, and lock in moisture. Their daily Hydrating Shampoo is alcohol-free, too.
09of 15
Lee Stafford London Scalp Love Anti-Breakage Shampoo
This exfoliating (alcohol-free) shampoo made with scalp health in mind is gentle enough for daily use. If scalp concerns aren't your only worry, the sulfate-free formula helps promote hair thickness and shine.
10of 15
Ogx Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo
If you're looking for a reason to not use alcohol in your shampoo, Allawh has a few. "Alcohol is a common drying agent and may trigger an allergic or irritant skin rash on the scalp, which may trigger increased hair shedding," she says. Ogx's Argan Oil Moroccan Shampoo is her top recommendation for alcohol-free shampoos. "It's great for maintaining shiny, smooth hair and ideal for all hair types (curly, straight)."
11of 15
Nioxin Scalp + Hair Thickening System 1 Shampoo
Nioxin's System 1 is designed for natural, untreated hair that's dealing with thinning. It gently cleanses the scalp, exfoliating sebum that can lead to clogged pores, resulting in fuller, thicker hair—while also being alcohol-free. If you don't have untreated hair, Systems 3 and 4 target color-treated, damaged hair.
12of 15
Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Curl Care Shampoo
This alcohol-free shampoo is made with a unique mix of rice, keratin amino acids, and enzymes—and without sulfates or silicones—to hydrate and nourish hair from roots to ends with every rinse. While all hair types can benefit from its natural wonder, it's especially great for dry and curly tresses.
13of 15
Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo
Nazarian's choice for a hydrating shampoo, this pick from Acure features argan oil and pumpkin seed oil (hello, omega fatty acids) as key ingredients to revive dry strands. "It is a great vegan and cruelty-free product that hydrates hair with botanical oils, and washes clean without over-drying," she says.
14of 15
Dove Ultra Care Shampoo Daily Moisture
Dove Ultra Care Shampoo Daily Moisture for dry hair is another cruelty-free product loved by Nazarian (and PETA). It is gentle on hair, making it a good choice for those with color-treated hair. "The formulation is made without drying alcohols and works well for thin and thick hair alike," says Nazarian.
15of 15
Prose Custom Shampoo
Prose is known for its complete customization of products, tailored to your individual beauty needs. At its base, the gentle clarifying shampoo works to rebalance and hydrate hair for all hair types, but the ingredient list is up to you. Each personalized formula is cruelty-free and free of all the bad stuff (GMO, parabens, alcohol, sulfates, phthalates). The brand can also make your productformula vegan, silicone-free, or fragrance-free.