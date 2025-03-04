15 Alcohol-Free Shampoos That Are Gentle on Hair (2025)

Here at Byrdie, we consider ourselves an authority on educating the you about the good, the bad, and the in-between ingredients of beauty care. And while you've probably heard that alcohol is a detrimental ingredient in our beauty products—which, for most part, is true—there are some exceptions when it comes to haircare.

"Some alcohols in products have drying properties, making them poor choices for people with thin hair, hair prone to breakage, or those that lack hydration and shine," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian, who adds that classic versions of these alcohols are propyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol. "Rather than gently cleanse hair, they strip natural oils and weaken the cuticle."

While not all alcohols are bad for the hair (more on that later), it's not a bad idea to steer clear of the bad ones. The good news is that natural shampoos sans alcohol are becoming the norm. To help you steer clear of these bad alcohols before they wreak havoc on your hair, we've rounded up a list of our favorite alcohol-free shampoos (or shampoos that use healthy alcohols). Keep reading for the best alcohol-free shampoos money can buy.

Meet the Experts Rina Allawh, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in King of Prussia, PA.

Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York City.

Veronica Joseph is an IAT-certified hair practitioner. She is also the founder ofLuxju.

Should I Avoid Shampoo With Alcohol?

"When it comes to gentle hair care, minimizing or avoiding alcohol in shampoos, conditioners, and other haircare topicals is key to minimizing scalp irritation," dermatologist Dr. Rina Allawh tells us. "Alcohol has been also shown to strip the hair shaft of oils that help lubricate the hair and protect it from damage from outside stressors, such as irritants, UV damage, and thermal damage," she explains.

As for those alcohol exceptions we mentioned earlier? " Trichologist Veronica Joseph says that when evaluating alcohols in shampoos, it’s important to distinguish between the two types of alcohols that may be present in a shampoo: fatty alcohols and alcohols that are carrying agents, solvents, or antiseptics. "Fatty alcohols that can be plant-derived from coconut palm trees or corn plants are used in shampoos to provide moisture," says Joseph. For example, cetearyl alcohol is an emollient, emulsifier, and thickener made to add a creaminess to formulas and stop the oil and water from separating.

Instead, Nazarian says that the hydrating form of alcohols, such as lauryl alcohol and stearyl alcohol, can be used to strengthen hair and keep it moisturized. Allawh agrees: "Fatty alcohols, such as lauryl alcohol or stearyl alcohol may act as a surfactant, which means it helps to hold in water and moisture and lubricate the scalp and hair." In contrast, "Short-chain alcohols, such as ethanol may be drying and irritating to the scalp," she adds. Ethyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, SD alcohol, and benzyl alcohol, also fall into this camp.