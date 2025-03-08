15 Best Acrylic Nail Powders for Salon-Quality Nails (2025)

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I may receive a small commission, at no cost to you, if you make a purchase.

Acrylic nails are a popular choice for enhancing personal style.

And acrylic nail powders are the essential building blocks for these nails. They come in various colors, allowing you to get creative with your nail designs.

In this article, we’ll explore the top acrylic nail powders you can buy on the market.

Whether you’re a professional or a DIY nail enthusiast, we’ve got you covered with top-quality options.

From products from well-known favorites to those from emerging brands, we’ve narrowed down the top choices.

If you’re ready to take your nail art to the next level, read on. Your journey to perfect acrylic nails starts here!

Table of Contents 1 What Is an Acrylic Powder?

2 Things To Look for When Buying Acrylic Powder

3 15 Top Acrylic Nail Powders

4 How To Apply Acrylic Nail Powder

5 Frequently Asked Questions

6 Choose the Top Powder for Your Acrylic Nails!

What Is an Acrylic Powder?

Acrylic nail powder contains polymers that bond with a liquid monomer to form a malleable dough-like substance, which solidifies into acrylics.

So rather than being used independently, acrylic powders are combined with an acrylic liquid to get this chemical reaction.

This mixture is then applied to natural nails and nail tips or forms, sculpted into the desired nail shape, and allowed to dry and harden, creating acrylic nails.

Because of the combination of polymers and monomers, acrylic nails are extremely durable; in fact, they resist chipping and breaking for weeks.

They also serve as a great canvas for various types of nail art, from simple to complex designs.

Things To Look for When Buying Acrylic Powder

Acrylic nails offer many benefits, but they can be expensive if you get them done at the salon.

Luckily, you can achieve flawless acrylic nails at home!

But to do this, you need the right powder that ensures easy application, impressive durability, and a smooth finish.

Consider these key factors to ensure you invest in the top acrylic nail powder.

Does Not Use Toxic Ingredients

Prioritize brands that use non-toxic ingredients when considering acrylic powder ingredients. Look for those labeled as “toxin-free.”

This choice ensures safer application, minimizing the risk of harmful chemicals coming into contact with your natural nails and skin.

Check out this list of 11 toxins you should watch out for when looking at the nail powder’s ingredients:

Includes Safe, High-Quality Ingredients That Offer Great Benefits

The top acrylic nail powders available often use the following ingredients:

Titanium dioxide provides pigment for a rich color payoff.

provides for a rich color payoff. Mica or glitter particles add sparkle to your nails.

add sparkle to your nails. Silica acts as an anti-caking agent that ensures a smooth, clump-free finish.

acts as an that ensures a smooth, clump-free finish. Benzophenone-1 is a UV stabilizer that prevents acrylic nails from turning yellow when exposed to the sun.

is a UV stabilizer that prevents acrylic nails from when exposed to the sun. Benzoyl peroxide acts as a catalyst to speed up the drying process.

acts as a to speed up the drying process. Ethyl acetate allows the product to spread quickly for easy application.

Achieves a Self-Leveling and Bubble-Free Finish

A good acrylic nail powder has the ability to automatically spread and smooth out evenly on the nail surface without requiring excessive manipulation. Its formula should also ensure that it’s free.

These features simplify the application process and produce a more uniform and professional-looking final appearance for your acrylic nails.

Offers Color Variety

Express your style by exploring a spectrum of colors. Many brands offer wide arrays of shades that allow you to find the perfect hue or create striking color combinations.

15 Top Acrylic Nail Powders

1. Morovan Nude Pink Acrylic Powder Achieve timeless elegance with this acrylic powder that adds a touch of sophistication to your nails. Primary Benefits: Lasts for up to three weeks; helps you create flawless nails; allows for seamless blending Features: Ultra-fine powder

Self-leveling finish

Free of 11 toxins, including toluene and formaldehyde

Vegan and cruelty-free Elevate your nail game and showcase your unique style with Morovan Nude Pink Acrylic Powder! View On Amazon

The Morovan Nude Pink Acrylic Powder allows you to express your creativity in nail art and craft personalized nail designs.

This premium-quality product offers a self-leveling finish, strong adhesion, and vibrant colors that endure.

You can bid farewell to yellowing and dullness as this acrylic polymer powder forms a safeguarding barrier to promote resilient and crack-free nails for up to three weeks.

Its ultra-fine powder also mixes well with any acrylic liquid, making this product easy to use for beginners and DIY enthusiasts.

Saviland is the top brand of acrylic nails for many nail enthusiasts, and its acrylic powder is an essential tool for versatile nail art.

This product lets you enjoy over four weeks of durable, crack-resistant nails that won’t break off.

It also contains a quick-drying formula that helps you create smooth and flawless nails.

It’s available in colors like pink, black, red, white, and nude, so you can achieve a wide variety of nail designs with it, from edgy and bold red manicures to sweet and dainty looks with pink nails.

To ensure you get the top acrylic powder and liquid for your nails, buy the Saviland Monomer Acrylic Liquid as well for impeccable results.

3. Young Nails Acrylic Powder Ensuring strength and durability, this acrylic nail powder is the foundation for flawless acrylic nails. Primary Benefits: Creates strong and beautiful nails; allows you to correct mistakes easily; resists lifting and chipping Features: Self-leveling finish

Has a 75-second setting time that’s great for both beginners and experienced DIYers

Superior adhesion Build the perfect foundation for alluring acrylic nails with Young Nails’ Acrylic Powder! View On Amazon

Distinguished among various brands of acrylic nail powder, Young Nails gives you an acrylic powder that stands out for its particle blend technology, which helps it achieve a smooth, flawless consistency when blended with nail liquid.

This product strikes a balance between speed and meticulousness as it sets in 75 seconds, helping you correct mistakes while making your application process more efficient.

This acrylic powder guarantees flawless uniformity and remarkable adhesion, establishing it as a dependable choice for both professional nail techs and devoted enthusiasts.

4. Karlash Professional Acrylic Powder Offering ultimate versatility for acrylic nail enthusiasts, this clear powder is compatible with all acrylic liquids and suitable for any nail design. Primary Benefits: Easy to use; prevents acrylic nails from lifting or breaking; helps you achieve flawless nails with no bubbles Features: Non-yellowing formula

Smooth and self-leveling finish

Compatible with all acrylic liquids Reviews say this acrylic powder gives you durable acrylics that don’t yellow! View On Amazon

This product is designed to ensure a smooth, self-leveling, and bubble-free finish, allowing you to achieve beautiful nails without a hitch.

It resists lifting and yellowing, so you won’t have to worry about anything getting in the way of your gorgeous acrylic manicure.

This product is designed to ensure a smooth, self-leveling, and bubble-free finish, allowing you to achieve beautiful nails without a hitch.

It resists lifting and yellowing, so you won’t have to worry about anything getting in the way of your gorgeous acrylic manicure.

This is the top crystal clear acrylic powder that will serve as the perfect base for various nail designs and accessories — even diamonds!

5. Born Pretty Acrylic Powder Set This product sparks your imagination with a variety of shades, allowing you to create endless nail art masterpieces. Primary Benefits: Lasts up to 28 days; prevents breakage; allows for effortless blending and application Features: Fine powder with vibrant pigments

Non-toxic and cruelty-free

Comes with 24 colored powders Bring your artistic visions to life with the 24 colors in this nail set! View On Amazon

The Born Pretty Acrylic Powder Set is a comprehensive collection tailored for nail enthusiasts.

Offering 24 vibrant colors, this acrylic nail powder set presents boundless avenues for DIY nail art.

Each one offers self-leveling capabilities and remarkable adherence to natural nails. Plus, its salon-quality formula gives you acrylic nails that are resistant to cracking and yellowing.

6. Tachibelle Professional Acrylic Powder Offering impeccable clarity and strength, this is your go-to choice for attractive and durable acrylic nails. Primary Benefits: Provides a seamless and polished final look; resists chipping; covers the nails completely Features: Non-yellowing and bubble-free

Self-leveling finish

Created by experts Nail newbies and pros alike will love working with this acrylic powder! View On Amazon

Meticulously crafted, Tachibelle Professional Acrylic Powder is a finely milled powder that seamlessly blends with liquids, offering a bubble-free application process.

It guarantees impeccable adhesion and endurance, helping you achieve acrylic nails that resist chipping.

This professional nail acrylic powder accommodates all skill levels and enables intricate designs and dynamic color expression.

The NSI Attraction Crystal Clear Acrylic Nail Powder is one of the top clear acrylic powders that give you thin, color-stable acrylic nails that retain their clarity over time without yellowing or any form of discoloration.

Want encapsulated nails with glittery designs? Or simple, natural-looking nails? There’s no limit to what you can do with this acrylic powder!

Best of all, it ensures strength and flexibility, allowing you to wear acrylics comfortably and confidently.

8. Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder With a transparent, long-lasting finish, this powder allows you to showcase your nail art with elegance. Primary Benefits: Prevents discoloration; provides a natural and glossy appearance; enables precise application and smooth layering Features: Environmentally friendly formula

Self-leveling

Cruelty-free

Crystal clear transparency Unleash your inner artist with the endless nail art possibilities that the Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder offers! View On Amazon

If you were to ask, “What is the top acrylic powder for nails?” many nail enthusiasts will probably answer Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder.

This acrylic powder provides a trusted solution for nail enthusiasts at all skill levels. It self-levels effortlessly and requires minimal filing.

Also, this cruelty-free product prevents discoloration with its advanced non-yellowing formula.

It achieves a crystal clear transparency that makes it perfect for showing off any design or nail accessory you choose.

9. Aokitec Clear Acrylic Powder This product offers a reliable and versatile foundation, ensuring your acrylic nails stay strong and stunning. Primary Benefits: Lasts more than 28 days; minimizes the risk of nail damage while maintaining a stylish appearance; enhances comfort during the nail application process Features: Free of toxins

Available in multiple colors

Self-leveling finish Use the Aokitec Clear Acrylic Powder to create a lasting impression with a stylish mani that lasts! View On Amazon

Whether you want to use it to do an acrylic overlay or apply it to nail forms or tips, the Aokitec Clear Acrylic Powder can accommodate your needs and ensure long-lasting use.

Crafted from Aokitec’s specialized formula, it establishes a resilient layer that lasts for more than 28 days. It also prevents cracks and discoloration and self-levels.

You can even use it to attach press-on nails to your natural nails!

10. Supernail Clear Powder As one of the best professional-quality acrylic nail powders, you can expect exceptional clarity and durability from this product! Primary Benefits: Offers exceptional hardness and strength; gives you durable nails; applies evenly Features: Extra fine powder particles

Top-of-the-line polymers that guarantee strong adhesion

Rich color pigments Indulge in the pristine beauty of the Supernail Clear Powder for glamorous clear acrylic nails! View On Amazon

Crafted with precision through cutting-edge techniques, this acrylic powder’s innovative formula contains rich pigments and state-of-the-art high-tech polymers.

Using this acrylic powder, you’ll achieve resilient and stunning nails with a scratch-resistant, long-lasting surface.

Thanks to its finely milled particles, you’ll have a seamlessly smooth application process.

This is because the powder’s small particles fit together really well, allowing it to blend easily with your acrylic liquid.

11. Ebanku Clear Acrylic Powder This acrylic powder helps your designs stay vibrant and intact! Primary Benefits: Long-lasting; prevents cracking; enhances the overall aesthetic quality of your nails Features: No smell

Bubble-free

Non-toxic formula With the dependable quality of the Ebanku Clear Acrylic Powder, you can get stylish acrylic nails that last for up to four weeks! View On Amazon

The Ebanku Clear Acrylic Powder offers versatility and serves as a sturdy foundation for nail art designs.

Crafted from natural, non-toxic ingredients, it creates a smooth, bubble-free finish that suits various nail decorations.

This product boasts impressive longevity, lasting up to 28 days with incredibly strong adhesion and reliable resistance against yellowing and chipping.

12. Modelones Clear Acrylic Powder Expertly designed to deliver a glossy and long-lasting finish on both natural and artificial nails, this acrylic powder sets the stage for your exquisite nail designs to shine. Primary Benefits: Gives you acrylic nails that look shiny and smooth for weeks; guarantees your acrylics won’t scratch, chip, or break easily; easy to apply Features: Free of harmful ingredients

Compatible with any acrylic liquid

Cruelty-free and skin-friendly Want an acrylic nail powder that will give you an IG-worthy mani? The Modelones Acrylic Powder is just what you’re looking for! View On Amazon

This acrylic powder features a specialized non-yellowing formula with non-toxic ingredients, guaranteeing you get a mani that’s always camera-ready.

Offering remarkable versatility and longevity, it gives you acrylics that resist scratches, chips, and peeling, boasting a life span of over three weeks when applied correctly.

While this product is compatible with any acrylic liquid, you can get a complete, high-quality set with acrylic nail liquid and powder by also getting the Modelones Professional Acrylic Nail Liquid.

13. Beetles Clear Pink Acrylic Powder Whether you want short nails that look sleek and simple or long ones that look fabulous and eye-catching, the Beetles Clear Pink Acrylic Powder will help you achieve the nails of your dreams! Primary Benefits: Excellent coverage; lasts up to three weeks; allows for precise and controlled application Features: Fine powder particles

Bubble-free and self-leveling finish

Versatile clear color with a light pink tint The Beetles Clear Pink Acrylic Powder empowers you to create nails that stand out and shine! View On Amazon

As one of the top acrylic nail powders on the market, this product unlocks versatile styling possibilities, adapting effortlessly to different occasions.

The fine powder blends seamlessly with liquid monomer for even application, giving you salon-quality results.

You can use it for overlays, nail fills, or full sets of long acrylic nails. It helps you shape and sculpt your nails with ease.

Additionally, this product has a robust formula that resists cracks and chips, preserving the beauty of your acrylic nails.

14. Glam and Glits Color Blend Milky White Acrylic Powder Achieve captivating color blends with the creative versatility of the Glam and Glits Color Blend Acrylic Powder! Primary Benefits: Blends beautifully with other colors; allows for seamless manipulation; guarantees even application Features: Smooth texture

Highly pigmented

Cruelty-free Users love how easy it is to work with this powder! View On Amazon

The Glam and Glits Acrylic Powder Color Blend Collection introduces a touch of sophistication to every manicure.

Its distinct appeal lies in its compatibility with other colors, enabling the effortless creation of captivating ombré effects. This is why it’s considered the top acrylic powder for ombré nails.

But you can also use it on its own to achieve classy milky white nails.

Best of all, this product applies evenly to give you smooth, beautiful results.

15. Rosalind Clear Acrylic Nail Powder Get a clear canvas for lovely nail art with this acrylic nail powder! Primary Benefits: Can last up to 4 weeks; does not break easily; guarantees professional-level results Features: Non-toxic, low-odor formula

Comes in various colors

Suitable for personal and professional use For acrylic nails that won’t crack or tear for weeks, try the Rosalind Clear Acrylic Nail Powder! View On Amazon

The Rosalind Clear Acrylic Nail Powder has a non-toxic, low-odor formula that won’t compromise the health of your skin and nails.

Moreover, it doesn’t clump, allowing you to apply it evenly with ultimate ease.

This product gives you a versatile canvas for diverse nail designs, from refined French nails to intricate 3D designs.

Also, because this product gives you nails that won’t turn yellow or break off easily, you can enjoy a fabulous acrylic mani that lasts long.

How To Apply Acrylic Nail Powder

Mastering the art of using the top acrylic powders opens the door to endless creative possibilities.

Fortunately, getting those flawless acrylic nails is simpler than you think. Here’s a quick rundown of the process:

Begin by removing any nail polish with a nail polish remover. Then gently push back your cuticles without applying too much pressure.

Use a nail file to gently remove oils and dirt from your natural nails to ensure the acrylics adhere to your nails properly. If you’re using nail tips to achieve added length or a certain shape, apply it now with nail glue and ensure it fits perfectly.

Apply bond and primer to your nail bed to ensure a strong bond.

Dip your acrylic brush into your acrylic liquid and wipe off excess liquid. Then dip the brush into the acrylic powder jar, get the right amount, and wait for it to form a bead.

With a single bead of the mixture, brush the polymer over your nail bed. Sculpt the edges with a nail file and let it dry briefly.

Once completely dry, file the nails and shape them.

Apply a top coat to seal the deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Top Acrylic Powder for Beginners?

The top acrylic powder for beginners is a product with finely milled powders from a brand that caters to acrylic nail newbies like Mia Secret or Saviland.

These powders offer ease of application due to their excellent consistency and provide a great starting point for those new to acrylic nails.

Is It Safe To Put Acrylic Powder on Natural Nails?

Yes, acrylic powder can be used on natural nails, but proper care is essential to maintain the health of your nails.

Make sure to choose acrylic powders with non-toxic formulas and keep your hands dry as much as possible after getting acrylic nails to avoid fungal infections.

Choose the Top Powder for Your Acrylic Nails!

The top acrylic nail powders offer a versatile and exciting way to enhance your nails with style and durability.

Now that you know what the top acrylic nail powder products are, you’re ready to take your nail game to the next level!

Experiment with different colors, designs, and techniques to create unique and stunning nail looks that showcase your style.

With the right products and a little practice, you can achieve salon-worthy acrylic nails from the comfort of your own home.

So unleash your creativity, have fun, and get ready to flaunt those fabulous acrylic nails with confidence!

Interested in Doing Acrylic Nails at Home?

Check out these informative articles to help you do it yourself:

Supplies For Acrylic Nails: Everything You Need

7 Acrylic Nail Kits for Beginners + Tips and Steps

How To Remove Acrylic Nails With Hot Water: A Step-by-Step Guide