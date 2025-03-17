15 Best Gloves For Eczema In 2025, As Per A Dermatologist (2025)

In This Article 15 Best Gloves For Eczema On The Hands

Everyday chores are indeed a struggle for those combating to dealing with eczema, sensitive skin, or dryness of hands. Even the slightest exposure to harsh soaps, chemicals, or sunlight can lead to severe pain. This is why dermatologists recommend wearing gloves for eczema to protect and heal your skin. They are specifically made to combat the symptoms of eczema and are much different from rubber gloves. These gloves lock in moisture from lotions or oils on your hands. They prevent moisture loss, which is often caused by evaporation or being rubbed off on other surfaces.

These gloves are mostly reusable and washable and help protect your hands from irritants while enabling you to continue with your everyday chores. They also help in preventing you from scratching eczema affected area while you sleep at night. In this article, we have listed the 15 best gloves for eczema hands based on reviews, people’s experiences, and unique features. Check them out below.

15 Best Gloves For Eczema On The Hands

1. Best For Everyday Use: Eurow Cosmetic Moisturizing Natural Therapy Gloves

The Eurow Cosmetic Moisturizing Natural Therapy Gloves are designed to lock in moisture and provide relief for faster healing. These breathable gloves for eczema are comfortable to wear for long hours during the day and at night. They are made from 100% premium cotton that is skin-friendly and helps your skin absorb moisture.

The cotton gloves can help soothe eczema and other skin conditions like psoriasis and have been praised by skincare experts and reviewers. They speed up the healing process of dry and damaged skin and make it smoother and softer. The comfortable material allows you to carry on your everyday activities and functions without causing any hindrance. These amazing gloves provide the perfect eczema treatment effortlessly.

Material:100% premium cotton

Skin Type: dry | Material: Cotton | Product Dimensions: 10 x 4 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.13 Ounces.

Pros Comfortable

Soft

Effective relief from eczema

Easy to wear and take off

Suitable for machine wash

Durable

Breathable

Contains skin healing properties

Ergonomic design

Lightweight

One size fits all

Stretchable

Convenient to use Cons May have a loose and baggy hemline

Our Tester's Experience "I like these gloves because they are great for moisturizing my eczema-prone hands at night. They are comfortable and keep my fingers snug. They also offer decent wrist coverage and do not slide down or slip off when I am sleeping."

Pro Tip Apply a thick layer of moisturizer before wearing these gloves on eczema-prone skin to avoid excess dryness.

2. Best With Secure Wristband: Gaxcoo Over Night Moisturizing Gloves

The Gaxcoo Over Night Moisturizing Gloves are convenient and efficient for everyday use. These dermatologist-recommended nighttime gloves for eczema or other skin disorders, including dry hands are made from premium quality 100% cotton. The pack includes seven pairs of gloves that are breathable and comfortable to wear overnight.

The high-quality fabric locks in moisture to boost the efficiency of the creams or ointments that you apply. These overnight gloves come with an elastic wristband that keeps the gloves intact and secure to prevent them from coming off. The stretchable and durable material enables these gloves to fit the hands of both men and women.

Material:100% premium cotton

Skin Type: Cracked, Eczema, Dry | Material: Cotton | Product Dimensions: 9 x 4.5 x 2.75 inches | Weight: 7.05 Ounces

Pros Reusable

Stretchable

Easy to wear and take off

One size fits all

Suitable for machine wash

Durable

Breathable

Convenient to use

Chemical-free

Recommended by dermatologists

Pack includes a zipper washing bag Cons May shrink slightly after wash

Quick Tip Before putting them on the washing machine, soak the gloves gently on warm water mixed with mild laundry detergent for hygiene.

3. Best Shrink-Resistant Material: Okam Cotton Gloves

The Okam Cotton Gloves are made with high quality and durable material. They are soft, comfortable, and breathable and help lock in moisture from creams, lotions, and ointments. They promote faster absorption for better and faster healing. The gloves are made from cotton and are perfect for machine wash. The stretchy material enables the gloves to fit hands of all sizes and shapes with comfort.

Material:Cotton

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Cotton

Pros Ergonomic design

Reusable

Easy to wear and take off

Comfortable grip

Breathable

Unrestricted maneuverability Cons Prone to rip easily

Our Tester's Experience "I think these gloves are great for overnight hand moisturization. They stretch well to accommodate my large hands and keep them quite comfortable. They are easy to wash and do not shrink or lose their shape."

4. Best For Sensitive Skin: Cara Cotton Gloves

The Cara Cotton Gloves are made from 100% cotton, which feels soft and comfortable on the skin. The pack includes six pairs that help soothe eczema and dry hands and conceal skin disorders. They are tested to promote efficient absorption of hand creams and ointments for faster healing. These washable and reusable cotton gloves for eczema prevent staining of fabrics and clothing. They can be used by both men and women and are also available in other sizes like small and medium.

Material:100% cotton

Material: Cotton | Product Dimensions: 1.4 x 3.88 x 9 inches | Weight: 4.4 Ounces.

Pros Hypoallergenic

Lightweight

Suitable for machine wash

Ergonomic design

Durable

Breathable

Easy to wear and take off Cons May shrink slightly after washing

Our Tester's Experience "These gloves give me a snug and comfortable fit. I like that they help me manage my eczema. They maintain their shape after washing and keep my hands thoroughly protected."

Why We Think It's Worth Buying A whopping 2,270 reviews on Amazon make it obvious that users genuinely love this product.

5. Best Stretchability: Paxcoo White Cotton Gloves

The Paxcoo White Cotton Gloves are lightweight and reusable. They are made from a polyester and cotton blend that is highly stretchable, comfortable, soft, and convenient. These gloves can fit hands of all sizes and used for various other activities, which include art handling, photography, archival, jewelry, silver, or coin inspections, and more. Several tester’s experience on trusted forums, state that these are easy to wear and take off and do not cause hindrance or restrict any movement or activity. The ergonomic design of the gloves includes the thumbs sewn separately for a comfortable fit.

Material:Polyester and Cotton blend

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Polyester-cotton | Material: ‎Polyester-cotton | Color: ‎White | Item Weight: ‎9.6 ounces

Pros Lightweight

Comfortable grip

Soft

Reusable

Suitable for machine wash Cons Extremely thin material

Our Tester's Experience "These cotton gloves protect my hands and moisturize the eczema-prone areas when needed. They stretch well and fit large fingers. I like that they don't smell, even when I apply too many lotions and creams on my hands right before wearing them."

Why We Think It's Worth Buying Almost 1,828 happy users have mentioned the value and quality of this product.

6. Best Sweat-Absorbing: Coohorn White Cotton Gloves

The Coohorn White Cotton Gloves are made from skin-friendly cotton material. They are soft, lightweight, and breathable, which allows the skin on your hands to feel comfortable while you wear them for long hours. The stretchable material gives you full maneuverability without restrictions and fits almost all hand sizes. The cotton material enables it to be breezy and also helps in absorbing sweat when worn for long hours.

The gloves for eczema and dry hands are perfect to lock in moisture after applying ointments, lotions, or hand creams and help in healing your rough hands. The professional-grade gloves can be used for handling things with no fingerprint marks. For example, a coin, jewelry, glass, mirror, metal, silver, antique and crafting, or more. They can also be used to handle delicate tools or during photography.

Material:100% cotton

Color: White | Material: 75%Cotton, 25%Polyester | Product Dimensions: 8.67 x 4 x 1 inches | Weight: 9.6 Ounces.

Pros Easy to wear and take off

Reusable

Stretchable

Lightweight

Breathable

Ergonomic design

Suitable for machine wash

Comfortable grip

36 months warranty Cons Prone to ripping easily

Our Tester's Experience "These gloves are great for treating my eczema. I keep them on overnight after applying moisturizing lotions and creams on my hands. They are soft and breathable and do not lose their shape even after multiple washes."

7. Best For Dry Hands: Charmics White Cotton Gloves

The Charmics White Cotton Gloves are versatile and comfortable to be worn for long hours. They are made from premium quality and soft cotton fabric, which is lightweight and comfortable. They are washable and provide a comfortable and firm grip while performing various other day-to-day activities. This eczema glove works perfectly for overnight use as it locks in moisture to make your skin smooth and soft, and calms itchy skin.

These eczema gloves for adults are highly durable, sewn with fine stitching, and do not shrink even after multiple washes. They have received positive reviews for their comfortable wristband, which makes them convenient to wear and remove easily. These gloves can be used to protect your skin from a direct heat wave or dust and while handling glossy photos, jewelry, and silver items to avoid fingerprints and smudging.

Material:Cotton

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Cotton

Pros Unrestricted maneuverability

Easy to wear and take off

Reusable

Provides good skin protection

One size fits all

Stays in place

Enables touchscreen

Lightweight

Breathable

Fine stitching

Durable

Suitable for machine wash Cons None

Our Tester's Experience "These cotton gloves help me enhance my hand-care routine. I find them beneficial during the winter season. The gloves are soft and remain comfortable on my hands. The best part is that they remain in shape, even after multiple washes."

8. Best Unisex: Selizo White Cotton Gloves

The Selizo White Cotton Gloves are highly comfortable and made from 100% premium cotton fabric, which is breathable and super soft. They have been tested effective in promoting intense absorption of creams and ointments to nourish and moisturize your hands and soothe eczema, sensitive skin, and dryness. The eczema gloves for adults come with an elastic stitched at the wrist to secure and keep them in place while you carry on with your chores. They can also be used as work gloves, coin or jewellery gloves, archive gloves, inspection gloves, costume gloves, or serving gloves.

Material:100% premium cotton

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Cotton

Pros One size fits all

Lightweight

Breathable

Reusable

Suitable for machine wash

Easy to wear and take off Cons Stitches may wither off with usage

Our Tester's Experience "These gloves are truly the best. They are comfortable and fit me perfectly. I usually use them at night and keep them on when I am sleeping. They also keep my hands sweat-free."

9. Best For Touchscreen Gadgets: EvridWear Beauty Cotton Gloves

Ditch the white gloves for these pretty pink EvridWear Beauty Cotton Gloves do not slip or slide and stay in place, even when your palms are oily or greasy from ointments or creams. They are made with 100% cotton and are tested to be soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and comfortable.

These eczema gloves can be worn all day and through the night as they lock in moisture from the creams and ointments and help in soothing itchiness and irritation caused by eczema, dryness, and sensitivity. The no seam design makes it convenient to use your phones or other touchscreen electronics without any obstruction. These gloves have elastic cuffs that keep them in place and make it convenient to wear and take them off.

Material:100% cotton

Skin Type: Combination, Dry, Normal | Material: 6 Pairs Light Weight Pink

Pros Reusable

Stretchable

Non-slip grip

Comfortable grip

Ergonomic design

Durable

Allergy-free

Breathable Cons Expensive

Why We Think It's Worth Buying This product has made it to our top favorite list with more than 1,551 rave reviews on Amazon.

10. Best Comfortable Grip: Beauty Care Wear White Cotton Gloves

The Beauty Care Wear White Cotton Gloves are thick and made from 100% cotton that is comfortable and soft. They are perfect for those with eczema, dermatitis, dry skin, itchy skin, sensitive skin, and burning skin. These professional-grade, dermatologist-tested overnight gloves for eczema help in locking in moisture to make your skin softer and smoother and relieve itchiness or irritation. They come with wristbands for a comfortable grip and free movement.

Material:100% cotton

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Cotton | Product Dimensions: 9.5 x 4 x 0.1 inches | Weight: 8.8 Ounces

Pros Reusable

Lightweight

Ergonomic design

Easy to wear and take off

Suitable for machine wash

Recommended by dermatologists Cons Not true to size

Our Tester's Experience "The gloves stay put through various activities. They keep my hands comfortable and protect my skin from harsh weather conditions. I like that they soften my skin and do not slide or slip even when I apply too much lotion and cream."

11. Best Cotton Fabric: Ansmio White Cotton Gloves

The Ansmio White Cotton Gloves give your hands the prolonged benefits of hand creams and ointments to treat skin conditions. They are made of 100% cotton fabric that is comfortable to wear. The ergonomic design of the gloves includes the thumbs sewn separately to offer a comfortable fit.

As stated by reviewers, these overnight fragrance-free gloves for eczema are also easy to wear and take off and do not cause hindrance or restrict any movement or activity. They can be used for multiple purposes like handling jewelry, archiving, coin inspecting, or as magician gloves and Santa gloves.

Material:100% cotton

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Cotton

Pros Hypoallergenic

Lightweight

Reusable

Non-toxic

Ergonomic design

Odor-free

Bleach-free

Dye-free Cons May rip after a few uses

Our Tester's Experience "These cotton gloves are the best. They are soft and maintain their shape post-wash. They keep the eczema-prone areas of my hands comfortable and itch-free."

12. Best Soft Fabric: MIG4U Overnight Sleeping Gloves

The MIG4U Overnight Sleeping Gloves soothe and provide coolness to your itchy and irritated hands. They are comfortable, extra soft, skin-friendly, and suitable for daily use. These eczema gloves are made from cotton and a special ice silk blend that is soft, thin, and lightweight for proven efficacy.

They let your lotion, cream, moisturizer, or ointment effectively absorb in your hands to soothe and soften them. These cooling gloves for eczema also feature highly sensitive conductive material on the fingertips to enable a seamless touchscreen experience. They are easy to wear and take off and available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes.

Material:Cotton and Ice silk blend

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Silk

Pros Comfortable grip

Cooling effect

Reusable

Multifunctional

Non-irritating

Suitable for machine wash Cons Creams make it greasy

Our Tester's Experience "I've tried these gloves on my dry and eczema-prone hands. They maintain the moisturize of my hands overnight and keep them comfortable. The material is soft and does not make my hands feel itchy."

13. Best For Everyday: HMNYSOL Moisturizing Overnight Gloves

The HMNYSOL Moisturizing Overnight Gloves are breathable and highly comfortable for everyday use. These eczema gloves are made from cotton and polyester blend. They fit almost all hand sizes and can be used overnight to promote faster healing of eczema and dryness.

The fabric absorbs moisture and can be worn for long hours without sweating. These multifunctional gloves can be used for other purposes, including handling things with no fingerprint marks or while driving. They are easy to wear and remove and do not cause hindrance or restrict any movement or activity.

Material:90% cotton and 10% polyester blend

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Cotton

Pros Hygroscopic

Slip-proof

Ergonomic design

One size fits all Cons Poor quality

Thin material

Our Tester's Experience "These moisturizing gloves are soft and ensure that lotions stay put through the night. They fit me snugly and make my hands itch less. I like that they don't slip off during sleep."

14. Best Comfortable: Exper Moisturizing Thermoplastic Gel Gloves

The Exper Moisturizing Thermoplastic Gel Gloves are made with a blend of 90% cotton and 10% spandex. They come with a gel lining on the inside to lock in moisture and provide intensive hydration treatment. It soothes, softens, and smoothens the skin of your dry, hard, cracked, and rough hands. This thermoplastic gel is enriched with rose oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil, olive oil, and grape seed oil.

The gel boosts the moisturizing process to heal your hands faster by soaking up moisture from ointments, lotions, or hand creams. It also acts as a medicated gel pack that is enriched with vitamins and minerals to help in reducing the appearance of fine lines on your hands. The ergonomic design of this eczema glove features fingerless tips which allow you to effectively and efficiently carry on with all your everyday chores with no hindrance.

Material:90% Cotton and 10% Spandex blend

Item Weight: 0.22 Pounds | Skin Type: Dry | Material: Cotton

Pros Reusable

Moisture-wicking

One size fits all

Super soft

Comfortable

Suitable for machine wash Cons Extremely thick

Difficult to wear and take off

Our Tester's Experience "These gloves help me with my dry and sensitive skin. They keep my hands comfortable, especially during the harsh winter months. They are easy to use and clean. They don't smell or make my hands appear sweaty."

The Granberg Ultra-Soft Non-Itch Bamboo Eczema Gloves are a perfect option for wet or dry wrapping treatment. They are suitable for those with eczema, sensitive skin, dryness, and cracked skin. These fabric gloves for eczema-prone hands are made from high quality, lightweight, biodegradable bamboo, which is ultra-soft and comfortable. The breathable fabric makes it convenient to wear the gloves for long. They can be worn at night or day along with the emollient cream or ointment.

Material:Biodegradable bamboo

Skin Type: Dry | Material: Bamboo, viscose, lycra

Pros Reusable

Latex-free

Stretchable

Lightweight

Breathable

Suitable for machine wash

Zinc-free

Dye-free Cons Expensive

Our Tester's Experience "These lightweight gloves are great for my sensitive skin. I like the fabric because it is comfortable and breathable. The gloves are durable and do not lose their shape after multiple washes."

Eczema gloves are highly beneficial for those with dry hands and other skin concerns. Exposed sensitive or broken skin can get infected and irritated easily. But there are a few things that one should avoid while using these gloves.

Things To Avoid While Using Gloves For Eczema

Avoid extensive work that requires you to lift things or handle heavy objects, as it would only brush the gloves vigorously on your skin and end up aggravating the sensitivity.

Also, it is best to steer clear of anything that is hot or warm. Although you are wearing gloves, the hot fumes may cause skin irritation or inflammation.

It is also better to avoid touching anything that contains moisture as wet or damp gloves can majorly aggravate eczema. So, ensure your gloves remain dry all the time. You can use a PVC glove over a suitable eczema glove while performing wet tasks.

For those looking to buy the best gloves for eczema on the hands, here are a few things to consider before buying a pair.

How To Choose The Best Gloves For Eczema On The Hands – A Buying Guide

Fabric

The fabric is one of the basic yet the most important aspect to consider while buying a pair of eczema gloves for adults. Eczema can be triggered even by the slightest skin irritation. So, opting for a skin-friendly and soft natural material is essential. Avoid materials like wool, polyester, and nylon. These materials can cause overheating and sweating and lead to irritation and itchiness. Cotton or cotton blend works perfectly for eczema, dry hands, or any other skin irritation. Organic cotton eczema gloves are ideal to be worn under leather or rubber gloves.

Ensure that the gloves are tested to be hypoallergenic, lightweight, and breathable enough to be worn for long hours. The fabric should not be too thin or too thick, as it may either make your skin prone to irritation or lead to sweating. Cotton gloves are a good choice as they are breathable and sweat-absorbing.

Durability

Durability is yet another factor that matters for proven efficacy. The better the quality, the longer the gloves last. Most gloves now come with an elastic wristband to ensure they stay in place. This not only is convenient while you do other activities but also ensures that the gloves will not become flimsy and loose after multiple washes.

Convenience And Maneuverability

Ensure that the gloves are easy to wear and remove and have pull on closure. This not only saves time but also enables you to easily wear them after you have moisturized your hands with creams or ointments. Wearing a pair of gloves during the day should not impede your basic activities like using your phone. Most professional-grade eczema care gloves enable you to perform various other tasks and come in handy even for investigations and handling jewelry. Thus, the gloves should offer enough maneuverability to not restrict your movements or activities.

Reusable And Washable

Invest in gloves that are reusable and can be washed in the machine. As most people with eczema prefer wearing gloves quite often, it is best to opt for reusable, 100% cotton gloves as they have great durability.

Price Vs. Quantity

It is best to invest in a pack of reusable gloves even if they are slightly pricey rather than shopping for disposable gloves. Most gloves come in packs of 6 pairs to 12 pairs, which range from $10 to $20 depending on the number of pairs. Explore and compare the price vs. the number of pairs of gloves in a pack from various brands before you buy them.

For those dealing with eczema on the hands, here are a few precautionary measures.

Precautions To Be Taken For Eczema On The Hands

Avoid using harsh or strong hand washes, soaps, and cleaning agents. Instead, pick clinically verified mild cleansing bars or lipid-free cleansers.

or lipid-free cleansers. Opt for breathable cotton gloves that can be used for long hours.

Always pat your hand completely dry after washing, and apply a generous amount of moisturizer or hand cream .

. Pick creams and lotions that are free of perfumes, toxins, or harsh chemicals, that is validated by leading dermatologists.

Use protective gloves while dishwashing.

It is best to avoid hot baths.

Avoid hand sanitizers and cleansers that contain irritating ingredients like alcohol or solvents.

Wear disposable gloves when handling foods like onions, chilies, garlic, citrus, tomatoes, or peppers.

Use a humidifier at home to prevent itchiness and dryness.

It is best to stay hydrated by drinking water often.

Always make sure you apply sunscreen to your hands before you step out.

Include anti-inflammatory vegetables, beans, fish, and leafy greens in your diet.

Avoid smoking, as it can irritate your skin and aggravate eczema.

Infographic: Benefits Of Gloves For People With Eczema Gloves offer a simple, non-invasive way to prevent scratching and contact dermatitis. Whether you are dealing with a flare-up or want preventative measures, eczema gloves can make a real difference. Check out the infographic below for quick tips to choose the right gloves for the right activity. Illustration: The Bridal Box Design Team

The Bottom Line People with skin concerns like eczema, sensitive skin, or dry hands are often advised to moisturize their hands regularly. But these ointments or creams have thick formulas that restrict you from performing your everyday chores. Not anymore! The best gloves for eczema help you keep your hands moisturized without stressing about the cream rubbing off. Try the Eurow Cosmetic Moisturizing Natural Therapy Glovesfor faster healing of dry and damaged skin. If you want breathable overnight gloves, go for the Gaxcoo Over Night Moisturizing Gloves. The Cara Cotton Glovesare affordable, reusable, and easy to wear and take off. These gloves are great for protecting your sensitive skin from scratches as you perform your daily chores. Compare all these products and pick the best one that caters to your needs. Give them a try!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can rubber gloves irritate eczema?

Yes, rubber gloves can often cause friction, which may aggravate or increase irritation due to eczema.

Can gloves cause hand eczema?

No, wearing gloves does not cause eczema. However, if gloves are not maintained well hygienically, they can cause skin irritation.

Can latex gloves make eczema worse?

Yes, just like rubber gloves, latex gloves can make eczema worse.

Can I reuse washed gloves for eczema?

Yes. You can reuse washed gloves for eczema. However, make sure the gloves are moisture-free and thoroughly dried before using.

Do moisturizing gloves help eczema?

Yes, moisturizing gloves help eczema sufferers. They protect the skin and let it heal faster.

Are silk gloves good for eczema?

Yes, you can wear silk gloves for eczema. However, we do not recommend a 100% pure silk glove. It is better for a glove to be a blend of silk and cotton like the MIG4U Overnight Sleeping Gloves.

Do gloves help dyshidrotic eczema?

Yes, wearing gloves while washing dishes or doing other chores helps protect the skin. This prevents flare-ups in dyshidrotic eczema.

Should you cover eczema or let it breathe?

Always cover your eczema but not too tight as to suffocate it. There should be some gaps to let it breathe.

