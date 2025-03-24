15 Best Hair Pomades For Men in 2025 (2025)

Pomade is the most popular hair styling product for men who want a stylish, attractive men’s hairstyle. The best pomades are made with high-performance ingredients and work to provide the perfect hold and texture to suit your hair. Most pomades can be used on thick, wavy, curly, short or long hair, so if you’re struggling to maintain your style or need a textured look, the highest-rated brands can make all the difference in your morning routine.

Some men will want a strong pomade with a high-shine finish to control their hair for a neat, structured look. Others may prefer a matte pomade for a natural-looking, textured style. Most of the popular brands offer water-based pomade products in varying holds and shines, including low, medium and high.

From Suavecito and Layrite, we’ll show you some of the best pomades for men that will give you the right hold and shine to elevate your hairstyle.

15 Best Pomades For Men

Suavecito Pomade

Suavecito offers a strong hold and medium shine without the heavy finish, leaving men’s hair workable, soft and shiny. Ideal for styling retro and modern hairstyles, this high-hold water-based pomade is compatible with all hair types, including thick, thin, curly, and fine hair.

With a sweetly seductive scent that resembles a cologne, men and women love the great smell. The creamy consistency of the pomade makes it easy to style through hair and add texture. When used in the morning, it will keep your hair in place all day long.

Versatile in shine and hold, apply this pomade to dry hair for low shine and a powerful hold, or to damp hair for extra shine and a medium hold. Designed without harsh chemicals, Suavecito won’t dry out, stiffen up, or flake on you. And because it is water-soluble, the product washes out effortlessly and doesn’t leave behind any gunky build-up, residue or a greasy feeling.

As one of the most highly-recommended pomade brands in the industry, Suavecito has developed a reputation for delivering quality men’s styling products. With thousands of excellent reviews and ratings, you can’t go wrong with this top-rated pomade at an affordable price.

As a side note, guys who prefer a medium hold and shine should try Suavecito’s Original Hold Pomade. If you need a good matte pomade, the brand’s Matte Pomade product could be the perfect pick. The company also offers an oil-based pomade to get you the greaser look needed for your pompadour, slick back, or side part.

Baxter of California Clay Pomade

If you’re looking for a natural pomade, Baxter of California has created a quality clay pomade with excellent styling ability. Combining organic beeswax and kaolin clay, this pomade offers a flexible strong hold with a matte finish.

Moreover, the beeswax and clay work to deliver a thickening effect, making it useful for men with fine or thinning hair.

Perfect for cool, causal styles like the quiff, comb over, messy faux hawk, and textured crop, this product moisturizes the hair and scalp to leave your hair feeling soft and looking natural.

With a thick and creamy formula, this pomade goes smoothly through hair to get the job done efficiently and effectively. You’ll get the high hold necessary for neat and structured hairstyles, but still enjoy the benefits of versatility, volume, and flow.

Water-soluble, it washed out easily without leaving residue behind. Although not cheap, this product is one of the most popular styling pomades for guys.

If you’re looking for a textured hairstyle with a natural look and feel, then Baxter of California Clay Pomade should be your go-to choice. The brand also makes a great light hold, soft finish Cream Pomade as well as a Hard Water Pomade for a firm hold and high shine look.

Layrite Pomade

Offering a strong hold and medium shine, Layrite Superhold Pomade is a top choice for anyone looking for maximum strength and control with moderate shine. Good for short and medium length hair, this pomade works well on fine, curly, straight and thick hair types.

It also works well for styling a comb over fade, slicked back undercut, faux hawk, mohawk, side part, crew cut, and pompadour.

Designed to hold like gel with the styling flexibility of wax, this water-soluble pomade provides long-lasting control over even the most difficult to manage coarse hairs, cowlicks, and curls. Plus, it leaves room for your hair to breathe and doesn’t flake, dry up, or crunch.

Made with a sweet yet mild vanilla scent, this is a delicious smelling product.

If you want a little more movement and flow, we recommend you start with the Layrite Original Pomade. Otherwise, the Superhold formula will help you style all of the coolest hairstyles.

Uppercut Deluxe Pomade

Uppercut Deluxe Pomade provides a strong hold with medium to high shine. This water-soluble pomade goes on smooth and won’t dry your hair out, resulting in a beautiful clean finish.

Suitable for short and medium hairstyles as well as all hair types, guys will appreciate the control, definition, and pliability of this styling product. Easy to use and apply, it will leave your hair feeling soft to the touch.

From a pompadour to a side part, slick back, or messy look, you’ll get a sleek style without a greasy or heavy pomade weighing down your hair. Although it has the strength to keep your hair styled all day, the water-based formula washes out instantly in the shower.

It comes with a really nice smell, blending coconut and vanilla for a light scent.

Made in Australia, the company only uses premium ingredients, meaning the pomade is chemical-free and won’t cause any acne or skin irritation on your scalp.

As another popular pomade for men, Uppercut Deluxe is a men’s grooming brand worth considering.

For a medium hold with a matte finish on textured and messy hair, Uppercut’s Matte Pomade product should work well.

Redken Cream Pomade

Redken Cream Pomade offers medium hold and a smooth, low shine finish. As a volumizing hair product, this water-based formula was made to give you definition, texture, and a soft look.

As the best pomade for long hair, it’s perfect for flexible, flowing hairstyles that need a light touch and a natural-looking hold.

Nevertheless, guys can use this product on all hair types and lengths. Designed to texturize hair and create style without adding stiffness, this pomade doesn’t leave behind any build up or residue.

Water-soluble so it washes out easily, this cream pomade also has a subtle, masculine scent that smells fresh but won’t overwhelm.

Redken Brews Cream Pomade is great men’s styling product you’ll feel comfortable wearing anywhere.

If your hair is oily, fine or thinning, opt for Redken’s Clay Pomade with a matte finish. Much like Baxter of California but cheaper, you’ll get a gritty look that will give the appearance of thicker, fuller hair.

Reuzel Natural Fiber Pomade

Reuzel Natural Fiber Pomade provides maximum hold and no shine to give your hair a healthy, natural finish. Offering flexibility and control with definition, this pomade is perfect for achieving messy styles, including brushed back hair, long fringes, comb over fades, textured spikes, modern quiffs, and other cool hairstyles.

Whether you have a short to medium haircut and thick, thin or wavy hair, guys will love how this styling product feels in their hair.

With faint notes of mint and vanilla, this lightly scented product smells great without overpowering your cologne. Made with aloe vera, quinoa and castor oil, these natural ingredients help promote hair elasticity and conditioning; meanwhile lanolin wax and beeswax thicken hair for a fuller look.

Water-soluble, this well-made fiber pomade is grease-free and washes out easily. For a new hair product that really stands out, use Reuzel’s Natural Pomade for results that won’t disappoint.

For a high hold, high shine pomade, try Reuzel Blue. With a pleasant sweet scent, this pomade spreads like butter to add a sharp finish to any style, particularly a side part, slick back or pompadour.

Smooth Viking Pomade

Smooth Viking Pomade is another highly-rated water-based styling product for men. With a medium hold and high shine, it gives all hair styles and types the necessary control and sleek finish for a very dapper look.

Because it’s easy to work with and feels light, men with thin, thick, and curly hair can use it to boost volume while getting rid of frizz. This pomade can transform dull, dry or damaged hair and its good hold can manage to keep any men’s hairstyle in place.

However, guys can adjust the gloss on their hair by applying it to damp or dry hair. Using it on moist hair will deliver that shiny wet look, while dry hair will absorb more and achieve a more textured, natural style. Regardless, it goes on soft and smooth.

Guys also like the subtle scent, which is reminiscent of that nice old-school barbershop smell.

Ultimately, there is a lot to like about Smooth Viking so, if you’re looking to experiment with a new brand, strength or shine, this one’s an easy decision.

American Crew Pomade

American Crew Pomade has established itself as a very popular hair styling product for men. In fact, as one of the top pomade brands around, you’ll find them in most barbershops, salons and stores. Formulated with medium hold and high shine, guys get a mix of control, pliability, and sheen for a hot look.

Water-based and easy to style hair with, this pomade works well on short, medium and long hair that requires volume and natural movement. It has enough hold for thinning and somewhat coarse hair, but not enough to completely overpower tight curls or very thick hair.

Made with lanolin, this wax will moisturize your hair so it doesn’t dry out. Other natural ingredients like castor oil, glycerin, and sage leaf extract further hydrate your locks and deliver that clean, shiny finish.

And because this pomade is water-soluble, it easily washes out with a shower and shampoo. Known for their cologne-like fragrance, it’s a great-smelling scent that you’ll love.

For a product that’s stood the test of time, get American Crew Pomade.

If you need a light hold and low shine, you can also try the company’s Cream Pomade. Alternatively, you may prefer the super versatile medium hold and medium shine of their best-seller Forming Cream.

Pacinos Pomade

If you need holding power but only want a semi-shine finish, Pacinos Pomade can help you strike the right balance. This high hold pomade get you a flexible high hold with a medium glossy look that brings definition and texture for the most fashionable styles.

This rich, creamy formula is made with soft wax and oil, preventing your hair from drying out, flaking, crunching, or stiffening. However, it’s definitely non-sticky and won’t leave grease or residue behind. Because it naturally hydrates and conditions hair, it’s great for straight, thick, wavy, and curly hair types.

The type of haircut it works well on depends on the hairstyle you’re trying to achieve, but it can manage and mold a variety of medium-length and short hairstyles.

Goes on easy and smooth, and spreads well through even coarse hair, this sculpting pomade still washes out with water.

With a lightweight, pleasant smell, we’re confident you’ll like how Pacinos Pomade Hair Grooming Paste feels in your hair.

Imperial Barber Classic Pomade

Imperial Barber Classic Pomade is one of the strongest hold pomades you’ll ever see. While it’s a water-soluble product that rinses out easy, this high hold, low shine pomade is ideal for styling a comb over, side part, slick back, pompadour, or any hairstyle that requires staying power.

However, this classic pomade is truly pliable and simple to work with. To weaken the hold strength, just apply to damp hair and you’ll get a medium to light hold.

Despite the strong hold on dry hair, this popular men’s hair pomade actually won’t dry out, stiffen, or flake in your hair. And because your style can be reactivated and restyled throughout the day, the product will keep your hair hydrated.

Compatible with thick, wavy and curly hair, all guys can use this barber pomade. We particularly recommend it for thick, straight Asian hair that needs to be shaped and molded. Formulated with a light fruity watermelon scent, it smells great but dissipates rather quickly.

For extra hold, a low shine to matte finish, and tight control over your hairstyle, check out Imperial Barber’s Classic Pomade.

Viking Revolution Pomade

Viking Revolution Pomade is a newcomer to the scene. While the company has cemented itself as a reputable men’s grooming brand, their styling products are likely new to you.

This strong hold, high shine pomade has proven adept at creating a number of modern, casual, and classic hairstyles. Suited to style a pompadour fade, slicked back undercut, side part taper, comb over, and mohawk, you won’t feel any greasy residue or stickiness.

The glossy finish can be particularly useful for guys with dry or damaged hair since it will give your hairstyle a shiny, healthy look.

Fortunately, it’s still a water-based pomade so it rinses out without hassle. And the fresh smell is super light that you won’t notice it after a few minutes.

One auxiliary benefit of this styling product is that it’s made with castor oil, which promotes hair growth as well as anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties for your scalp.

Powerful enough to keep your hair up and styled all day, you’ll find Viking Revolution’s Hair Pomade a welcome addition to your arsenal of styling tools.

Hair Craft Co. Clay Pomade

Hair Craft Co. Clay Pomade is a true no shine pomade that delivers a beautiful matte finish. If a low shine styling product isn’t working for you, this medium hold pomade will give you the natural look you desire.

Composed of natural ingredients like clay that thicken hair for a fuller look, this pomade will add texture, definition, and extra volume to your hairstyle.

Great for messy hair, spiked up tops, the modern quiff, crew cut, and other casual short and long hairstyles, it will leave your hair looking soft and smooth.

While the thickening feature obviously caters to men with thinning or fine hair, the product is equally effective on thick, straight, curly or wavy hair that needs to be guided, not overpowered.

The lightweight feel is only elevated by the non-sticky finish that won’t leave residue or grease behind. Water-soluble and unscented for guys who are sensitive to smells, Hair Craft’s Pomade is seriously a stand out on this list.

Rocky Mountain Barber Pomade

Offering a firm hold, high-shine, and natural scent, Rocky Mountain Barber Pomade can help you wear several kinds of iconic hairstyles. With a glossy, non-greasy finish, this awesome pomade works on all hair types and is ideal for styling your side part, pompadour, slick back, and other edgy men’s styles.

A premium water-based pomade, it washes out easily without stripping hair of natural oils or clogging pores. Made from natural ingredients such as beeswax and glycerin, this product moisturizes hair and won’t cause your style to dry out or get stiff.

The fresh scent also smells great when you hold the can up to your nose, but is so light and neutral that it won’t conflict with your cologne or body spray.

Dedicated to small batch production in Canada, Rocky Mountain Barber Company Pomade guarantees a fresh, high-quality styling product every time. Plus, it comes in a large 5 oz tin can so it’s super affordable.

Chronos and Creed Organic Hair Pomade

Chronos and Creed makes the best organic pomade for men. In fact, it’s the only all-natural pomade on this list, and has been formulated with only the purest high-quality ingredients.

With a flexible medium hold, this certified-organic hair pomade will leave your hair feeling soft, nourished and healthy. Made from only the purest, highest quality ingredients, this styling product will actually protect your scalp and help you grow thicker, fuller hair.

Featuring a fantastic hint of pine, it holds shape while allowing hair to flow freely, making it a popular choice for short to medium hairstyles. The product goes on smooth and evenly, and provides easy styling.

The key natural ingredients in the blend include coconut oil, shea butter, carnauba wax and pine essential oil. The coconut and shea butter offer intense moisturizing benefits that also prevent dandruff, while the carnauba wax delivers hold with a boost of volume and flow. The pine essential oil provides a fresh, masculine scent that most men and women will agree smells good.

Lastly, this organic pomade is chemical-free, cruelty-free, GMO-free, and contains no sulfates, parabens, preservatives, dyes, fillers, pesticides or artificial fragrances.

For men with sensitive skin or who just really care about the health of their scalp and hair, Chronos and Creed Pomade is absolutely one of the best hair styling products for men right now.

Oil vs Water-Based Pomades

The different between oil and water-based pomades is that water-based products are lighter, creamier and easier to wash out while petroleum-based formulations are heavier, greasier and harder to remove from your hair.

Oil-Based Pomades

Traditional oil-based pomades supply a very strong hold and a high shine finish. Known as the original hair greases and perfect for retro hairstyles, a good pomade for slicked back hair is generally an oil based styling product.

And while these products tend to contain less chemicals in their formula (petroleum and lanolin), they are notoriously difficult to wash out and can cause acne on the scalp through build-up.

The best oil based pomades like Uppercut Deluxe Monster Hold and Reuzel Pink will keep your hair slick and styled throughout the day.

Water-Based Pomades

Water-based pomades are the most common hair products on the market right now. As the new trend in men’s grooming, a water-based pomade is easy to wash out of hair and low-maintenance to work with.

Pomades that are water-soluble can be almost as powerful with a high hold, but won’t provide the same amount of shine. As the modern version, we highly recommend you use a water pomade for proper hair care and health.

Some of the best water-based pomades include Suavecito, Baxter of California and Layrite.