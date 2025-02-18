15+ Best Non Toxic Deodorants That Really Work in 2025 (2025)

25 Shares

Discover the best non toxic deodorants on the market today that really work. We’ve scoured the internet for the best chemical-free deodorant that works so you don’t have to. Keep reading to find out the best and safest deodorants that work.

For years I’ve been on the hunt for the best natural deodorants that tick a few different boxes. For starters, they should contain absolutely no aluminium, parabens or toxic chemicals while also being effective at stopping bad odours throughout the day. Ideally, they should also be somewhat good for the environment.

My search for the perfect natural deodorant has come a long way over the years and I have tried some really great ones as well as some pretty awful ones too.

To save you the hassle, I’ve decided to compile my research in this ultimate guide to the best non toxic deodorants out there so you can make the best decision for yourself, save your money, and smell good.

While we are all different, with different needs and preferences, I’ve found the best non toxic deodorant to be the Wild Natural Deodorant. Made in the UK, Wild deodorant kept me dry and smelling good throughout the day while containing no nasty ingredients. The packaging too is 100% recyclable.

A close second was the Dr Teal’s Aluminium Free Deodorant for all of the above reasons, okay, its packaging isn’t completely recyclable but it is widely available throughout the US.

For the full list of all the top deodorants I’ve tried over the years keep reading. Find all the pros and cons of each to choose the perfect natural deodorant for you.

Why Use Non Toxic Deodorants?

Conventional, commercial deodorants are full of toxic chemicals, heavy metals, artificial fragrances and alcohol.

Most contain aluminium, a heavy metal that works to block your pores to stop you from sweating. As there are so many pores in our underarms due to the sweat glands, the aluminium enters our bodies and builds up over time causing hormone imbalance and even breast cancer.

Natural deodorants tend to be non-toxic and most of them use natural ingredients such as coconut oil, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), kaolin clay, hops, corn starch or tapioca starch to help keep underarms dry and fresh.

This post contains some of the safest deodorants to use.

It’s important to note that because natural deodorants don’t contain the common ingredient aluminium, we can’t expect them to work the same way, you will sweat more and during the detox phase underarm odour can be particularly bad but this does pass.

If you are transitioning to a natural deodorant for the first time it’s important to note that the detox period can take between 2-6 weeks for a natural product to be effective.

It is completely worth it though and with the right natural deodorant, you won’t think about going back to using commercial products.

Is Deodorant Bad for You?

Whether deodorant is bad for you really depends on the ingredients it contains. Commercial, toxic deodorant brands contain many chemicals, including aluminium which, can lead to heavy metal buildup in the body over time.

When choosing a deodorant with natural ingredients, there is no reason to believe this would be bad for you.

What Should You Look for on Labels

Ever looked at an ingredients label on a commercial deodorant? If you have you’ll notice that you probably couldn’t read the microscopic text on the back of the roll-on. Chances are that if you were able to read the ingredients list you won’t be able to recognise anything there apart from perhaps water.

Commercial deodorants are full of chemicals thataggravate our skin, interfere with our hormones and even cause cancers later on in life and they are all there just hidden on the back of the roll-on.

What Ingredients to Avoid in Deodorant?

Make sure to avoid buying deodorants with the following deodorant dangerous ingredients:

aluminum/ aluminum salts or other aluminium derivatives

synthetic fragrance

Parabens

Phthalates

Triclosan

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Baking soda, if you have sensitive underarms and develop rashes easily.

Instead, look for the following natural ingredients (ingredients between brands vary):

an aluminum-free deodorant

non-organic or organic coconut oil or other natural oils like almond oil

candelilla wax

non-organic or organic shea butter

organic arrowroot powder or tapioca starch

activated charcoal

natural essential oils or natural scent

mineral clay

magnesium hydroxide

It’s also worth noting the difference between deodorants and traditional antiperspirants as you generally won’t find many natural, non-toxic, safe antiperspirants.

In general, it’s better to steer clear of antiperspirants as they act to suppress sweat glands and stop you from sweating. A deodorant without antiperspirant is a healthier option.

To do this, they contain more often than not, aluminium compounds that block pores and prevent the sweat glands from releasing moisture.

Deodorants on the other hand have active ingredients that target armpit bacteria that contribute to foul-smelling pits. They don’t actually stop you from sweating.

The Best Natural, Non Toxic Deodorants That Work

1. Kopari Natural Deodorant

This award-winning deodorant is one of the most effective and safe deodorants out there and a great one to choose if you’re transitioning from an aluminium based deodorant to a natural safe deodorant.

Made with plant-based active ingredients, namely coconut oil, this deodorant uses the bacterial and antimicrobial properties found in coconut oil to make a great smelling and effective cream deodorant that’s soothing, hydrating and non-toxic.

If you are transitioning from an aluminium-based conventional deodorant to natural alternatives, it might take a little while for your underarms to detox and purge all the aluminium stuck in your pores.

You may smell worse during this time but it’s just the process of detoxification rather than the product’s lack of effectiveness- it does take a little time in the beginning.

The most popular scent is the original Coconut Deo but does come in Beach, Gardenia, Fragrance-free and Driftwood too.

Pros:

Made with natural antimicrobial and anti-bacterial coconut oil

Contains no aluminium, parabens, sulfates, GMOs or any other nasties

Baking Soda free

Doesn’t leave white marks on clothing

A safe deodorant that works

Cons:

Can take about 2 weeks to become effective when used after a conventional deodorant

Does contain alcohol

2. Native Deodorant

After having tried so many non-toxic, natural deodorants in the past few years, this is one I have come back to repeatedly but mostly on less active days.

Not only is it vegan, aluminium and paraben-free and cruelty-free deodorant that really does tick most of the boxes. Not only that, it does work as a deodorant- it won’t stop you from sweating but there will be no foul body odor from regular activity.

It applies on smooth and doesn’t leave any white marks on clothing or yellow sweat stains either.

All the ingredients used are natural such as coconut oil, shea butter, tapioca and even probiotics to make sure your sensitive underarms are well looked after and smelling fresh throughout the day.

Choose from three different scents; unscented, coconut & vanilla, eucalyptus & mint, and lavender & rose.

Pros:

Affective; keeps odors at bay all day long

A Toxin free deodorant

Vegan and Cruelty-Free

Affordable

Doesn’t melt in hot weather

Readily available online and in store

Cons:

Can stain light clothing if apply too much

Not that effective on super high-intensity workouts and sweating.

3. Wild Natural Deodorant

When thinking about the best non toxic deodorants there aren’t many that really tick all the boxes not only in terms of the product itself and its effectiveness but also environmental sustainability and ease of delivery.

For this reason, Wild has got to be my favorite deodorant out there. I’ve used this for the last year and have no desire to change brands.

You won’t find this on Amazon but instead, you can buy it directly from their website- this deodorant gets delivered right to your door. This really is a new concept and the future of deodorants.

The deodorant comes in a reusable aluminium case for which you then continue to buy refills as you use it- that’s right! No more waste and plastic packaging!

You can subscribe and automatically be sent refills as and when you need them.

They use all-natural ingredients including coconut oil, essential oil, tapioca starch and baking soda to control excess sweat while also looking after your underarms.

They are a UK company that ship to most countries worldwide including the USA for very little extra cost.

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

The most environmentally friendly deodorant on the market

A safe deodorant to use

Packaging is single-use plastic-free

Contains no aluminium, parabens or sulphases

They use baking soda but in minimal amounts.

Cons:

Higher price tag

Shipping takes between 7-21 days if you’re not in the UK. (7-10 days for the US)

4. Nuud

For fresh armpits that are chemical, paraben, and aluminum free, Nuud is another great safe and effective deodorant.

Containing all-natural ingredients, it really does keep you dry and odor-free all day, even in the most sweaty situations.

It’s also vegan and cruelty-free and contains zero plastics- the tube itself is made from bioplastic sugarcane. Nuud is a patented formula that uses non toxic micro silver to combat odour causing bacteria.

Apply just a small amount onto your finger and rub it into each pit.

Pros:

New, unique and effective formula

Easy to buy online and free shipping worldwide

100% natural ingredients

A deodorant without chemicals

Doesn’t contain aluminium, parabens, chemicals or baking soda.

Sustainable packaging

Cons:

Higher price tag

Contains silver with is technically a heavy metal but by no means toxic

Comes in a tube applied with your finger (no roll-on form)

5. Each & Every

A relatively new company that really focuses on the quality of its ingredients, Each & Every’s deodorants are all-natural, effective, and free from any kind of toxic or irritating ingredients.

Each natural ingredient has its own purpose in keeping you dry and smelling fresh, the dead sea minerals control odor for example while the coconut oil base conditions skin and tapioca starch absorbs wetness.

Each & Every’s deodorants contain no aluminum, parabens, baking soda, or synthetic fragrances so it’s considered a safe underarm deodorant.

I personally got on really well with this deodorant and it is one of my favorites. The scent lasts all day and it absorbed excess sweat quite well.

Moreover, I loved the plant-based and sustainable packaging that’s made from sugarcane which is carbon neutral and biodegradable. This deodorant really does tick all the natural, non-toxic, and sustainability boxes- it’s one of the best safe deodorants around.

Pros:

Ingredients are 100% natural

Free from aluminium, parabens, baking soda and fragrances

Sustainable packaging

Controls excessive sweating

Great scent that lasts all day

Cons:

Scent may be a little strong for some

High price tag

6. Dr Teal’s Aluminium Free Deodorant

Made with coconut oil and added essential oils, Dr Teal’s deodorant is one of the market leaders.

Free from aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and gluten this vegan and cruelty-free deodorant, really does well to absorb excessive sweat and leave you feeling dry and without any nasty odors.

I personally found that the charcoal one goes on better than any of the others and it still has a great smell at the end of the day. For those who lead an active lifestyle and are looking for a non toxic deodorant, this is genuinely a safe deodorant that works.

Pros:

Long lasting and effective

Vegan and cruelty-free

Free from aluminium, parabens, phthalates and gluten

Cons:

Contains baking soda which might cause a mild rash in some people

Doesn’t apply as easily as some, especially in colder climates- I personally didn’t find this to be an issue though.

7. Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant

One of the most popular deodorant brands around, this budget-friendly formula is a great one to start with if you’re new to natural deodorants but you want one of the best non toxic deodorants around.

100% aluminum and paraben-free, this deodorant does protect against odors through its effective blend of arrowroot powder, coconut oil, and baking soda that works to keep you dry all day.

It’s vegan, cruelty-free and available in many different scents- my personal favorites being rose and vanilla and lavender and sage. There is also a fragrance-free version.

Pros:

Natural ingredients

One of the best deodorants without parabens

Effective at keeping odours at bay

Vegan and cruelty-free

Budget-friendly

No aluminium, artificial fragrances or chemicals

Cons:

Can stain white clothing over time

Contains baking soda which can aggravate sensitive skin

Contains plastic packaging

8. Ursa Major Natural Deodorant

One of the safest deodorants for women and another award-winning deodorant that uses non-toxic ingredients is Ursa Major. This deodorant is aluminium-free and will keep you dry during the day and smelling fresh.

It’s another one of my personal favorites due to its effectiveness and smooth-on application.

I also found that the Hoppin’ Fresh deodorant was really effective at not staining clothes while also keeping me dry and smelling great.

The formula uses all-natural elements including the active ingredient kaolin clay which works to absorb all excess moisture throughout the day and the hops that work to fight odour. There’s just one scent available- a cooling peppermint and eucalyptus.

Pros:

No aluminium, parabens or toxic ingredients

Uses unique formula of kaolin clay and hops to combat sweat and odour

Glides on very easily

Does not stain clothing

Cruelty free and clean ingredients

Cons:

Higher price tag

Best for people who sweat lightly

9. Arm & Hammer Essentials Deodorant

Arm & Hammer’s Natural Fresh Deodorant is probably one of the most ‘main stream’ deodorants on this list and is definitely a great option for the more budget-conscious shopper.

This is the natural version of their deodorant ranges. It’s free from aluminum, parabens, and colorants and is also vegan and cruelty free, however, it does contain baking soda and propylene glycol- a petroleum derivative that many say is safe to use.

Read more about propylene glycol in skincare here.

If this doesn’t bother you, this deodorant is a great option especially if you’re a heavy-sweater or someone who works out a lot or lives in a tropical climate. I personally tried this one when going for a run on a humid evening in the Riviera Maya in Mexico and it worked really well.

Pros:

Free from aluminium, parabens, colorants

A deodorant brand without antiperspirant

Vegan and cruelty- free

Effective for heavy sweaters

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Contains baking soda which might cause a mild rash in some people

Contains propylene glycol

10. Malin + Goetz

A sure favorite among the health and wellness community, this unique deodorant with a cult following has no aluminum or alcohol and uses citronellyl and eucalyptus extract to beat odor.

It works very well to absorb excess moisture and it’s white mark free and doesn’t stain. It’s also doesn’t contain any baking soda, chemicals or parabens. It has a great, minimal design and rolls on super easy.

Pros:

Free from aluminium, alcohol, parabens and baking soda- a chemical free deodorant option

Doesn’t stain or leave residue

Effective against bad odors all day.

Cons:

Contains propylene glycol (a non-toxic petroleum derivative)

High price point

More Safe Deodorant Options

While I personally haven’t yet used the following, these next deodorants are all extremely highly rated and have the best non toxic deodorant reviews. Perhaps you also want to give them a go.

11. LoveFresh Super Strength Deodorant – A great safe deodorant option that’s free of dangerous deodorant ingredients. Lightly scented and keeps you feeling fresh and dry. Get it on Amazon here.

12. PiperWai Natural Deodorant – A great unisex deodorant with activated charcoal that absorbs moisture for long lasting odor protection. Aluminium- free, doesn’t stain, and uses a special blend of essential oils. Get it on Amazon here.

13. Milk + Honey Extra Strength Deodorant – A brilliant option for active individuals and super-sweaters. Buy here on Amazon.

14. Humble Brands Deodorant – A four ingredient safe deodorant without aluminum and toxins. One of the best deodorants without aluminum and parabens. Get it on Amazon here.

The Best Antiperspirant

Finally, Tom’s of Maine Antiperspirant – For those looking for a safe antiperspirant deodorant or a better antiperspirant this is the best option. It does still contain aluminium chlorohydrate as its active ingredient but the ingredients list is cleaner than most conventional antiperspirants.

It’s difficult to buy an antiperspirant today without the bad ingredients in deodorants but this one is one of the better options. Get it on Amazon here.

The overall verdict on the safest deodorant? We are all different and we all have different body odor and we all sweat in different amounts. While these deodorants might have worked for me, they might work differently for you.

My personal favourites are Wild and Dr Teal’s Aluminium Free Deodorant and I tend to alternate these natural products.

I also have Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh which I tend to use on days I don’t leave the house so much and I don’t need a stronger deodorant. I really love the smell of it and how it feels on my underarms.

Which non toxic deodorant is best for you? Which have you tried, tested and loved? Let me know in the comments below.

