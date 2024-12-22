15 Best Professional Nail Drills To Buy In 2024 + Buying Guide (2024)

If you are a beauty and nail enthusiast looking for the best professional nail drill, you are definitely in the right place. This article will help you find the best ones for you. Manicure specialists/ nail technicians use nail drills in salons to file and shape your nails. Unlike the regular nail files you commonly use at home, professional nail drills allow you to shape and smoothen your nails easily, clear the cuticles (though it is not advisable) and buff the calluses. However, a professional or a manicure expert should handle these nail drills. But if you think you can use them, go ahead and check out the 15 best professional nail drills you can buy online. Scroll down.

In This Article 15 Best Professional Nail Drills To Buy

Choosing The Best Nail Drill – Tips And Buyer’s Guide

Infographic: Dos And Don’ts Of Using A Nail Drill

The Bottom Line

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Trust StyleCraze?

Community Experiences

15 Best Professional Nail Drills To Buy

1. Best Portable: MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill

This is an all-in-one nail drill maintenance device with which you can do your manicures at home. It has 0-20,000 RPM with variable speed switching, and the drill rotates in both forward and reverse directions. It does not heat up during use and has a low vibration. It is designed with 6 kinds of metal bits. It is lightweight and portable. This video review will help you learn more about this beauty product for nails.

Product Dimensions: 5.63"L x 0.47"W x 0.47"H | Weight: 9.88 Ounces

Specifications

Speed: 0-20,000RPM

0-20,000RPM Weight: 2.2 oz (Handpiece)

Pros Adjustable speed

Direction control switch

Low noise

Low vibration

Lightweight and portable

Suitable for gel and acrylic nails

Efficient heat dissipation

Comes with 6 different metal bits Cons The cord is short.

Caution Nail drills are best used on acrylic nails. Long-term use of this product on natural nails can result in permanent dents and damage.

Why We Think It's Worth Buying More than 10,687 Amazon users have vouched for this amazing product.

2. Best Low Noise: Cadrim Portable Nail Drill Set

This is a multi-use nail drill for removing gel polish, old acrylic nail polish and smoothing nails. You can also use it for carving, sharpening, engraving (nail art) and for removing cuticles. It has a powerful yet quiet motor and runs in both forward and reverse rotations. The unique USB design allows it to be used with a power bank, PC, or adapter, which solves the problem caused by a short cord. The package also includes 6 metal nail drill bits, 5 carbide bits, 31 sanding bag, 3 dust-proof covers, a USB cable, and a user manual.

Material: Metal

Specifications

Speed: 0 to 20000 RPM

0 to 20000 RPM Weight: 1.78 oz (Handpiece)

Pros Adjustable speed

Portable

Low noise

Suitable for beginners

Easy to use Cons Vibrates even on the lowest setting.

Our Tester's Experience "This nail drill is perfect to do at-home manicures for beginners like me. It is portable and has multiple speed settings. I keep this one handy for quick fixes."

3. Best Manual Control: Makartt Nail Drill Electric Nail File Machine

This nail drilling machine is made with Japanese CE Certificate bearings, so it has low levels of noise and vibration. It has a ventilation system, so the device does not heat up while working. It has an easy-to-adjust motor, and it also gives you speed signals for better control. The portable nail files can be used for buffering, grinding, sharpening, sanding, and polishing acrylic nails. It also removes gel nail polish and can be used on natural nails. This video showcases a tester’s experience with the tool and will help you make an informed decision.

Material: Metal | Product Dimensions: 10 x 8 x 3.8 inches | Weight: 3.43 Pounds

Specifications

Speed: 0-30000 RPM

0-30000 RPM Weight: 3.43 pounds (Total)

Pros Easy operation

Manual control

Adjustable speed knob

Two rotation directions

Quiet operation

Alternative foot pedal switch Cons The drill bits are cheap.

MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Best Portable Cadrim Portable Nail Drill Set Best Low Noise Makartt Nail Drill Electric Nail File Machine Best Manual Control Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Dimensions 5.63"L x 0.47"W x 0.47"H - 10 x 8 x 3.8 inches Weight 9.88 Ounces - 3.43 Pounds Material - Metal Metal Rating Reviews 10,687 2,522 2,631 Price $19.99 $15.95 $75.99

This cordless nail drill machine comes with 10 high-quality attachments that are made of sapphire. It has a cordless design and can be used for 2 hours on a single charge. This nail drill comes with 3 speed levels and has an ergonomic design that makes it easy to hold. It has an integrated LED light that helps you see precisely and a dust-shield. Reviewers are in awe of this nail drill for its smooth and simple functioning that offers maximum grooming and nail care assistance.

Product Dimensions: 1.4 x 1.5 x 4.9 inches | Weight: 1 Pounds.

Specifications

Speed: 3200-4400 RPM

3200-4400 RPM Weight: 1 pound (Total)

Pros No cord device

Bi-directional rotation

Sapphire wheels

LED light

Dust-shield

Sturdy

Easy to use

USB cable charge

Ergonomic design Cons Does not hold charge for long

Expensive

5. Best Multi-Functional: AIRSEE Portable Electric Nail Drill

This is an all-in-one nail maintenance device. It is easy-to-use for manicure, pedicure, shaping and smoothing acrylic nails, removing gel nail polish, dead skin, callus, and cuticles. It is made of high-quality metal, and the professional high-tech speed bearing. The motor does not make a loud noise, has low vibration, and heat levels. Watch this video to understand the reviewer’s experience of using the nail product.

Material: Metal | Product Dimensions: 3.94 x 3.94 x 3.94 inches | Weight: 10.41 Ounces.

Specifications

Speed: 0-20,000 RPM

0-20,000 RPM Weight: 2.2 oz (Handpiece)

Pros Multi-functional

Speed control button

Lightweight

Easy to use

Portable

Efficient heat dissipation

Low noise and vibration

11 pieces of shank drill bits Cons Might get hot

Might not last long

Why We Think It's Worth Buying The extensive 5,675 rave reviews on Amazon prove why we are vouching for this product.

This is a 10-in-1 nail drill set for complete pedicure and manicure at home. The innovative touch control makes it super easy to operate. It has a 10-speed motor to adjust the speed as per your need. It also has a detachable LED light that helps you get a clear view of the part you are working on. AIt comes with a carrying case for easy storage and portability. This nail drill is powered by a 100-240V AC adapter.

Voltage : 240 Volts

Specifications

Speed: 25,000 RPM (approximately)

25,000 RPM (approximately) Weight: 15 pounds (Total)

Pros High-quality attachments made of sapphire

10-speed control

Bi-directional rotation

Touch display

Detachable LED light

3 years assurance Cons The LED light may malfunction

7. Best Heat Ventilation Holes: Alle’s Professional Electric Nail Drill

This nail drill is perfect for those who have acrylic nails, gel nail polish, and have done nail extensions. The motor has a high torque, and you can easily adjust the speed with a speed-control knob. It has a two-way switch rotation direction to make it easy for use with both left and right hands. It has an aluminum handpiece body with heat emission holes. It does not heat up quickly nor does it make a loud noise. With this set, you will get 6 different nail drill bits and a pack of 100 sanding bands. This product has garnered a long list of positive reviews that vouch for its efficacy in providing salon-quality care to the nails and beginner-friendly operating system.

Material: Aluminum | Product Dimensions: 6.1 x 2.76 x 9.84 inches | Weight: 2.49 Pounds.

Specifications

Speed: Up to 30,000 RPM

Up to 30,000 RPM Weight: 2.5 pounds (Handpiece)

Pros Lightweight

Aluminum body

Heat ventilation holes

6 nail drill bits

Twist lock chuck for changing bits easily

Low noise

Portable Cons Gets heated up fast

Our Tester's Experience "This nail drill machine has a sturdy design and offers good control. It comes with various attachments that allows for versatile usage. It seems durable and is easy to use."

8. Best Low Vibration: OVX Portable Electric Nail Drill Machine

The OVX nail drill has a high-quality aluminum-alloy body and efficiently dissipates heat when you use it for a manicure or pedicure. It has a pen-shaped design that lets you grip it comfortably. This electric nail drill set includes 6 different types of drill bits that you can change easily. The speed is adjustable, and it rotates two ways, so you can use it with both hands easily.

Material: Aluminum, Metal

Specifications

Speed: 0-20,000 RPM

0-20,000 RPM Weight: 10.1 ounces (shipping)

Pros Adjustable speed control knob

Multi nail drill bits

Two-way switch

Low noise

Heat dissipation

Low vibration

Portable Cons Does not come with detailed instructions

The adapter may die off within months

Our Tester's Experience "This nail kit is perfect for DIY enthusiasts like me. It is a complete set for doing manicures and pedicures at home. It is easy to use with adjustable speed and direction control. It gets the job done for routine nail care and gel removal."

9. Best Durable: Pure Enrichment PureNails Manicure and Pedicure Kit

This nail drilling set can be used for nail filing, buffing, shaping, and polishing. It has a built-in LED light that brightens the area you are working on to give you the best results. You get 7 drill bits made of sapphire that can be reused for a year. It has bi-directional rotation and comes with a storage bag.

Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8.58 x 6.93 x 3.11 inches | Weigth :1.01 Pounds

Specifications

Speed: 2 settings for low and high speed (not specified)

2 settings for low and high speed (not specified) Weight: 1 pound (shipping)

Pros 10-piece set

Rotation control button

5-year warranty

AC adapter included

LED grooming light

Convenient carrying case

7 nail drill attachments

Sapphire-coated drill bits

Durable Cons No proper instructions to use the device

10. Best Lightweight: econoLED Electric Nail Drill

This nail drill comes with 6 types of drills that you can use for nail art. These nail drill bits can be used for grinding, sharpening, cutting, carving, and polishing nail art, including acrylic nails. It can be used on both natural and artificial nails. It is made of high-quality plastic and metal. It is lightweight and has a pen-like shape that makes it easy to carry and use.

Material: Plastic, Metal

Specifications

Speed: 0-20000 RPM

0-20000 RPM Weight: 222 grams (Handpiece)

Pros Low noise

Low vibration

Portable

No overheating

One-button operation

Lightweight

Easy to use Cons Cord is short

Might not be durable

Our Tester's Experience "I love doing my own manicures now wiith this nail drill machine. It is lightweight and easy to handle. It has been working well for my thick nails. It is good for regular nail maintenance." See Also Accessories & Tools Drill Bits

11. Best For Natural And Artificial Nails: Medicool’s MED2191 Turbo File

This product has a powerful motor that runs silently. You can easily adjust the speed with an adjustable speed control dial. It does not vibrate and is easy to use. This device is lightweight and is compatible with 3/32 drill bits.

Item Weight: 2 Pounds | Product Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 6.75 inches

Specifications

Speed: Up to 20,000 RPM

Up to 20,000 RPM Weight: 2 pounds (Total)

Pros Easy to use

Lightweight

Low vibration Cons Noisy

Our Tester's Experience "This electric nail filer is fairly easy to use and great for at-home manicures. I love how I can control its speed and direction. The filer is sturdy and also includes an instructional DVD."

12. Best Rechargeable: AZ GOGO Portable Nail Drill Machine

This nail drill has an adjustable speed between 0-30000 rpm. It takes only 2.5 hours to get recharged and supports you for 6-8 hours at one go. The handpiece is made of aluminum and does not get overheated easily. This professional quality rechargeable nail drill is extremely quiet and smooth with a slight vibration. Reviews on online forums mention that the tool offers easy portability and the power to carefully shape or file nails for a groomed appearance.

Material: Aluminum

Specifications

Speed: 0-30000 RPM

0-30000 RPM Weight: 1.6 pounds (Shipping)

Pros CE certification for nail drill safety

Rechargeable

Portable and lightweight

Efficient heat dissipation

Chuck handle

Low vibration

Low heat

12 months warranty

30 days free return/replacement Cons Might not last long

Our Tester's Experience "This nail drill machine is great for at-home manicures. It is easy to use for beginners like me and has a range of bits and speeds that streamlines the filing process. It has good battery life and seems durable."

13. Best Heat-Resistant Sleeve: Belle Professional Electric Manicure Nail Drill File Machine Set

This perfect nail drill machine can be used for both professional and personal use. The device is perfect for maintaining acrylic nails. The drill bits have a 3/32 shank size and can fit on any other professional nail drill machine. You can adjust the speed using the speed control knob. It has a slight vibration, but it runs smoothly and quietly.

Specifications

Speed: 0-30000 RPM

0-30000 RPM Weight: 3.9 pounds (Shipping)

Pros CE certification

UL Certified power cable

6-month refund/return guarantee

Two direction rotation

Heat-resistant sleeve

Low heat

Low noise Cons Poor mechanical quality

May not last long.

Our Tester's Experience "It is an electric drill machine that makes my manicure and pedicure process easier. It is versatile and has multiple speeds and dual-operation modes. It is easy to store and works well for both beginners and experts for at-home touch-ups."

14. Best Smart Led Display: JEWHITENY Professional Electric Nail Drill Machine

The handpiece of this professional drill machine is made of copper and has high-speed bearing for high-precision. It can polish your nails easily with minimal vibration. It is a low heat device and comes with the 6 basic nail bits like cuticle remover, shaping tools, small buffing tool, fine shaping tool, emery tool, and large buffing tool.

Specifications

Speed: 0- 35,000 RPM

0- 35,000 RPM Weight: 53.96 oz

Pros Smart LED display

Two modes for hand and foot

Forward and reverse buttons

High-torque device

Low noise

Easy to operate Cons The handpiece may get hot

Our Tester's Experience "The best part about this nail drill machine is that it works quietly. It has various speeds, which makes it perfect for both home and professional use. The machine has an excellent design with a place for bits along with a digital display."

15. Best Drill Rotation Control: Bermunavy Electric Nail Drill

This nail drill machine has CE certification and can be used for buffering, sharpening, grinding, polishing, and sanding your nails. It is safe to use and features low vibration and noise levels. It has two separate modes for hand and foot nails and rotates in both forward and reverse directions. It can be used to treat both delicate parts and tough calluses with ease.

Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 6.93 x 3.1 inches | Weight: 2.31 Pounds

Specifications

Speed: 0- 30,000 RPM

0- 30,000 RPM Weight: 2.05 pounds

Pros Drill rotation control

Speed control knob

High-speed bearing

Alternative foot pedal attachment

CE certificate

ROHs certified

Twist lock chuck

Compact

Low noise Cons Might have overheating issues.

Our Tester's Experience "It is an excellent home-use nail drill machine for a beginner like me. It has adjustable speed along with a safety auto-stop feature. I love how it includes so many attachments that make both pedicures and manicures easy."

*The prices provided in this article are based on the latest available information. However, they may vary due to changes in pricing by the seller and/or promotional offers.

Choosing The Best Nail Drill – Tips And Buyer’s Guide

Factors To Consider Before Picking A Nail Drill

Types Of Nails: Nail drills have different purposes (like shaping, polishing) and power levels. The ones with high power are good for acrylic nails. For natural nails, you need drills with low power. Pick according to your purpose and nail type for accurate visible results.

Nail drills have different purposes (like shaping, polishing) and power levels. The ones with high power are good for acrylic nails. For natural nails, you need drills with low power. Pick according to your purpose and nail type for accurate visible results. Power Of The Nail Drill: Check the rotation per minute or RPM. The high-rated nail drills have a range of 20,000-30,000 RPM. These are good for acrylic nails and used by professional nail technicians. However, for natural nails, 10,000 RPM or less is fine.

Check the rotation per minute or RPM. The high-rated nail drills have a range of 20,000-30,000 RPM. These are good for acrylic nails and used by professional nail technicians. However, for natural nails, 10,000 RPM or less is fine. The Number Of Nail Tools: Electric nail drills often come in a set that contains other nail drill accessories. If you are a beginner, look for tools like natural nail bit (for buffing and cuticle removal), barrel carbide bit (for shortening acrylic nails), pedicure bits, under-nail cleanser, and other basic pedicure and manicure tools.

Maintaining An Electric Nail Drill

Clean and disinfect the bits properly. Wipe the tools to keep them dust-free. Soak the drills in disinfectant or soap for proper cleaning.

Avoid applying lubricants on the drill.

Avoid bending the cord too much. Try to maintain a proper holding angle.

Never soak the handpiece in disinfectant or soap water.

Never switch the direction of the drill while using it. To change the direction of rotation, turn it off first.

Tips To Use a Nail Drill Safely

Learn to use the drill in the correct way.

When looking to purchase a nail drill, it’s essential to consider the drill brands that cater to your specific nail type.

Get a nail drill with low vibrations.

Practice good hygiene and clean the tools regularly.

Remove the debris and dirt with a brush after using.

Dry and disinfect the tools properly before using them.

Operate at a slow speed when working on the cuticles.

For backfills, use the drill at a medium pace.

Keep the pressure gentle when shaping the nails.

Keep the speed between 2500 and 6000 rpm when using on natural nails.

Always use the nail buffer and buffing cream afterwards.

Before you pick a nail drill from the above list and start using it at home, take time to learn the art of using it safely without hurting your nails and fingers. We understand that it is hard to resist the temptation of using new equipment right away. But it is better to be safe than sorry. We hope this article was informative and helpful.

Infographic: Dos And Don’ts Of Using A Nail Drill Everyone loves clean and beautiful nails. But the frequent salon visits may not always be feasible, and they burn a hole in your pocket. You can avoid this if you learn to do your nails at home with an effective nail drill. Check out the infographic below for more information.

Illustration: StyleCraze Design Team

The Bottom Line Professional-gradenail drills help you smoothen and shape your nails, clean the cuticles, and get rid of calluses. Some of the nail drills rotate in both forward and reverse directions, making it easier for you to get your job done. Choose nail drills that have a control switch with adjustable speed settings and are lightweight and portable. The MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drillis a perfect lightweight and budget-friendly option, while the Beurer 14-piece Professional Manicure & Pedicure Nail Drill Kitcomes with all you need to get started with various nail care tasks. If you need a feature-rich, professional-quality electric nail drill kit, the Makartt Nail Drill Electric Nail File Machineis perfect. The nail drills in our list are suitable for gel and acrylic nails. Avoid nail drills that have a short cord or unnecessarily vibrate, even on the lowest setting. Additionally, check what reviewers have to say to get your hands on the most appropriate nail drill.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a nail drill used for?

It is used to cut, shape, and maintain acrylic nails and natural nails.

Do nail drills damage nails?

No, a nail drill is usually safe to use; just make sure not to drill too much around soft skin to avoid any nail damage.

Can I use a nail drill on natural nails?

No, you cannot use nail drills on natural nails, especially if it is too close to the soft skin or cuticle around your nails.

How long should a nail drill last?

A nail drill is usually very durable. They can last for many years of you handle them carefully.

How often do you need to replace nail drill bits?

You can replace your nail drill bits every 3-4 months.

Why Trust StyleCraze?

Oyendrila Kanjilal, the author of this article, loves all things makeup. Her passion for makeup drives her to bring the best products to her readers. To ensure they have the best experience without any hassle, she conducted a thorough investigation into reliable reviews online to bring her users the best nail drills, with the power range and price in mind. These shortlisted nail drills clear the cuticles, giving you smooth and shapely nails at home!





Was this article helpful?

Community Experiences Join the conversation and become a part of our empowering community! Share your stories, experiences, and insights to connect with other beauty, lifestyle, and health enthusiasts.