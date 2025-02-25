15 best vegan protein sources (2025)

How to get enough protein as a vegan

If you’re not eating enough protein, you’ll likely notice this in the condition of your hair, nails and skin. Other signs might include wounds and injuries that take longer to heal; you might catch more colds and infections and suffer from anaemia and muscle weakness. As a vegan, getting all your protein needs is possible, but the key is variety. This means mixing up your food choices, eating a range of beans, legumes, grains and nuts, but trying not to rely on substitute products such as vegan cheese, as they are technically an ultra-processed food and offer little health benefit.

Read more about how to eat a balanced vegan diet

Looking for more information on protein foods? Why not check out our high-protein recipes collection and then discover the best vegetarian protein sources to try. Plus, we picked the top vegan foods to add to your basket.

How much protein should I eat?

The Reference Nutrient Intake (RNI) for an average adult is set at 0.75g of protein per kg of bodyweight per day. This means an adult weighing 60kg needs 60 x 0.75g per day, which is 45g. A person weighing 74kg would need 74 x 0.75g per day, which is 55g. The RNI is a minimum amount and is based on the needs of an average, sedentary adult. As a vegan, aim to have three plant-based protein sources, such as those listed below, on a daily basis. Ideally spread these evenly through the day to optimise your body’s use of protein.

Can you eat too much protein?

There is some evidence to suggest that eating too much protein may be bad for you, but this typically relates to diets high in animal proteins such as dairy and red or processed meats. A prolonged intake of high amounts of protein was once thought to contribute to bone loss and kidney damage. However, studies now suggest that in otherwise healthy individuals there is little evidence of this effect.

A high-protein diet does appear to be a problem for those with an existing condition or kidney dysfunction, but in healthy people, including the elderly, higher protein intake may be beneficial as it may help prevent muscle loss. Little research has been conducted into the risks associated with high-protein vegan diets, although it is always important to ensure that there is variety and attention is paid to vitamin and mineral requirements, especially during pregnancy.

Can you get enough protein as a vegan athlete?

Being vegan can have its challenges for athletes and those who exercise, as it is important to ensure there is adequate energy (in the form of calories) and protein, as well as some key nutrients such as vitamin B12, zinc and iron, and omega-3 fatty acids.

A recent study found that vegan diets can be difficult to maintain and there may be issues around digestion and absorption of key nutrients, but with careful management and supplementation, a vegan diet can support the needs of most athletes.

15 best vegan protein sources

Plant foods can be a great source of protein and beneficial if you are eliminating or reducing the amount of dairy, eggs and meat in your diet.

1. Hemp seeds – 30g protein per 100g

Providing all nine essential amino acids, hemp seeds are both a rich source of protein and a complete one. About 25% of the calories supplied by hemp seeds come from protein and weight for weight they provide similar amounts to beef or lamb. They also provide a highly digestible form of protein, meaning it is easy for us to break down and absorb.

Include hemp in our nuts and seeds granola.

2. Peanuts – 25.8g protein per 100g

Peanuts are a rich source of plant protein although, like other legumes, they are low in certain essential amino acids including lysine and methionine. That said, as part of a balanced, plant-based diet they can make a useful contribution – this is supported by the digestibility of their protein (how well we digest and absorb it), which is comparable to that from animal sources.

Peanut butter and other nut butters are a convenient protein source but read the label to make sure they are 100% nuts and have no added oils, salt or sugars. One tablespoon of smooth peanut butter provides just over 3g of protein.

Read more about their health benefits

Enjoy our tasty

3. Pumpkin seeds – 24.4g protein per 100g

Although low in the amino acid methionine, pumpkin seeds are a useful protein source. Combine with some oats and soy milk for a complete protein dish.

Learn more about the health benefits of pumpkin seeds

Try our simple roasted pumpkin seeds to snack on or make your own pumpkin seed butter

4. Tempeh – 20.7g protein per 100g

Tempeh is made from cooked, fermented soya beans. Soya beans are a useful source of plant protein, providing all nine of the essential amino acids making soya a complete protein. Of all the soya products, tempeh is the richest in protein content – although check labels, as the nutritional profile may vary from brand to brand.

Learn more about the health benefits of tempeh

Try our simple tempeh traybake

5. Cashew nuts (plain) – 17.7g protein per 100g

Cashews contribute a good level of protein and are a useful source of minerals like iron and zinc, so make an excellent choice for those following a plant-based diet. They are extremely versatile – try our vegan cream cheese or vegan cashew ‘parmesan’.

Learn more about the top 10 healthiest nuts

6. Soya mince – 16.6g protein per 100g

Typically made using concentrated sources of soy protein and processed to resemble meat mince. The digestibility of the protein in soya is good, with some studies suggesting it may even be comparable to that of animal protein.

Learn more about the health benefits of soy

7. Tofu – 16.5g protein per 100g

Tofu, or bean curd, is another soya product that is a good source of protein and can be cooked in many ways, including baking and stir-frying. Always check labels as the nutritional profile may vary from brand to brand.

See Also Guide to Vegan Protein and Amino Acids

Learn more about the health benefits of tofu.

We love this tofu scramble

8. Chia seeds – 16.5g protein per 100g

Just one tablespoon of chia seeds will provide about 2g of protein – they can be sprinkled onto dairy-free yogurt for breakfast, blitzed into smoothies or enjoyed as a protein-rich dessert. They also work as an egg replacer in vegan cooking as they soak up water and help bind ingredients together.

Discover more about the health benefits of chia seeds.

Try our raspberry ripple chia pudding

9. Lentils (boiled and drained) – 8.8g protein per 100g

Read more about the health benefits of lentils

Try our

10. Chickpeas (canned) – 7.2g protein per 100g

Chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) are a useful source of protein and work well in dishes like curries, as a replacement for meat. They can also be added to salads and blended with tahini into hummus.

Try them in our roasted teriyaki veg bowl

11. Baked beans – 5g protein per 100g

Haricot beans are used to make baked beans – they are actually an edible seed. Baked beans make a great affordable source of plant protein. Just watch out for any added salt and sugar.

Better still, make your own healthy baked beans

12. Quinoa – 4.4g protein per 100g

Often considered to be a grain, quinoa is actually a seed and can be white, red, black or mixed. Quinoa is a complete protein, supplying all 20 essential amino acids at good levels. It makes a great alternative to carbohydrates such as rice and couscous.

Discover the health benefits of quinoa.

Enjoy our

13. Brown rice (boiled) – 3.6g protein per 100g

While primarily a carbohydrate, brown and wild rice do contain adequate levels of protein, and they’re also a great source of fibre. As it’s low in threonine and lysine, eat brown rice with peas, soy, peanuts or hemp seeds.

Read more about the health benefits of rice

Get inspired with our Japanese-style brown rice

14. Buckwheat (cooked) – 3.4g protein per 100g

Buckwheat is actually a seed that is a useful source of both protein and fibre, and it's also gluten-free. It is becoming increasingly popular and can be found as flakes, groats, pasta, noodles and flour, making it an excellent addition to a vegan diet.

Discover more about the health benefits of buckwheat

Try our vegan thai curry

15. Oats (boiled) – 2g protein per 100g

Oats are a complex carb which provides slow-release energy, as well as some protein. However, they don’t have quite enough of the amino acids methionine, lysine and threonine to be classed as a complete protein – although the lysine content in oats is higher than some other cereals. Combine with peanut butter or other nuts to help make a complete protein source.

Learn more about the health benefits of oats.

Try our peanut butter overnight oats

Enjoyed this? Read more...

A balanced diet for vegans

What is a plant-based diet?

How to become vegan

5 vegan ingredients you've never heard of



Best magnesium supplements

This guide was reviewed on 6 December 2024 by Kerry Torrens

Ad

All health content on goodfood.com is provided for general information only, and should not be treated as a substitute for the medical advice of your own doctor or any other health care professional. If you have any concerns about your general health, you should contact your local health care provider. See our website terms and conditions for more information.