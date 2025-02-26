15 Celebrities Who Have Been Honest About Their Nose Jobs (2025)

Are we better about sharing when we’ve had a cosmetic treatment or surgery these days? It sure seems like it. “I’m not sure I know why people are more open today,” shares Stanford, CA facial plastic surgeon Sam P. Most, MD who specializes in rhinoplasties. “Perhaps social media has made it harder for them to hide it anyway, so they figure they may as well be honest.”

One reason people may feel more comfortable talking about their surgeries, or nose jobs in particular, is due to the natural-looking results that keep them looking very much like themselves. “A good rhinoplasty results in a nose that looks like it belongs on that person’s face.It isn’t just one shape that’s ideal,” says San Francisco, CA facial plastic surgeon David W. Kim, MD. Dr. Kim only performs nose jobs at his practice, and he says in the past, beauty standards emphasized narrow, sloped, small noses in women. “These features also came with a cost—obvious signs of surgery such as harsh highlights and shadows, pinched tips, and over exposed nostrils. Over the past couple of decades, there has been a steady movement towards more natural results,” he adds.

The hallmark of a good rhinoplasty comes down to proportions, notes rhinoplasty expert, Campbell, CA plastic surgeon R. Laurence Berkowitz, MD. “The width, height and projection should be ideal for that face,” he explains.“The entire structure should appear to be one fluid unit—from the root of the nose between the eyes to the tip of the nose. The boney portions and cartilaginous portions should appear as a single structure.The tip should appear to blend with the nostrils and not appear isolated, which is an unfortunate common finding after rhinoplasty.”

If celebrity behavior is an indicator of how far we’ve come with transparency, stars no longer have to spend time off camera to avoid coming clean about a surgical tweak. More and more we’re seeing A-listers open up about having a little help, whether it’s for cosmetic or more “functional” medical reasons. Here, 15 celebrities who’ve gone public with their rhinoplasty surgery, which according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons,happens to be the most common facial plastic surgery procedure around.

Celebs Who Have Been Honest About Rhinoplasty

1 / 15 John Stamos The “Full House” star revealed in his memoir “If You Would’ve Told Me” he underwent a nose job procedure in the 80s after years of being called “Big Nose Stamos.” “That nose,” he wrote, “It bothers me.” The actor shared that his new nose looked “kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something.” On his next filming break from his TV soap opera gig, he stated that he had “it redone by Michael Jackson’s plastic surgeon.” “Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.?” the actor wrote. 2 / 15 Cardi B “Everybody kept saying there’s a nonsurgical way to get your nose smaller, and that’s doing fillers,” Cardi B told Jason Lee on his podcast in 2019. “So I did fillers on my nose and that [messed] my nose up.”The rapper said that the fillers elongated the tip of her nose, leaving her with “no choice” but to get a nose job in 2020. 3 / 15 Megan Fox “I had my nose done when I was in my early twenties,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, adding that people assume she’s had multiple rhinoplasties. “I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say, 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then.” 4 / 15 Gypsy Rose Blanchard The notorious Gypsy underwent a rhinoplasty and septoplasty three months after her release from prisonin 2024. 5 / 15 Amanda Bynes “I had a nose job to remove skin that was like a webbing in between my eyes,” the star Tweeted in 2013. “I wasn’t going to tell anyone, but I look so much prettier in my new photos that I don’t want old photos used anymore! I’m so sick of magazines and blogs using old photos! When will they stop? I will never look like that again! Kudrow, 58, once called the procedure “life altering” in an interview withThe Saturday Evening Post.“I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous,” she said. “I did it the summer before going to a new high school. So, there were plenty of people who wouldn’t know how hideous I looked before. That was a good, good, good change.” 8 / 15 Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant star told People that having her nose and her breasts done were the best thing she’d ever done. “As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing,” said the 36-year-old actress. 9 / 15 Khloe Kardashian To end the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 20 season run, Khloe told reunion host Andy Cohen that the only surgery she’s ever had is a rhinoplasty. “Well, for me, everyone says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,'” she said. “But I’ve had one nose job.” 10 / 15 Iggy Azalea No stranger to keeping it real, in 2016 Azalea publicly thanked her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami on social media for her “fabulous nose and breasts. After going public with her surgeries, the celebrity plastic surgeon shared the majority of the focus went to refining the shape of her nasal tip. “The tip was very twisted and very wide and boxy, so I had to do a lot of tip shaping to narrow and refine her tip without it looking done. She had a tiny hump that I reduced, and also she was very deviated and had blockage for breathing, so we really killed four birds with one stone,” said the doctor. 11 / 15 Courtney Love “The Hole” singer has been open about plastic surgery for years, and her nose job is no exception. While on the Jimmy Kimmel Live!show in 2014 she said she did it to advance her acting career and help her get more roles. “Yeah, I got my nose fixed,” she said. “In six months, the whole world changed.” 12 / 15 Tyra Banks The queen of smizing with your eyes put the focus on her nose in her 2018 memoir Perfect Is Boring. Early in her career, Banks said she underwent a rhinoplasty for cosmetic reasons. “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,”she wrote. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.” 13 / 15 Kyle Richards “Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose,” wrote the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on her Instagram Stories in 2020. Richards took to social media to explain to fans why her nose now looked inexplicably sculpted. The reality star said she broke her nose the year prior, which caused the bone to protrude. “So, I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top.” 14 / 15 Ashley Tisdale In a personal essay for her lifestyle blog Frenshe, Tisdale talked about the emotional turmoil she dealt with after her 2007 rhinoplasty which prompted much speculation from blogs, tabloids and High School Musical fans. “It was a very traumatic experience for me, and it makes me very emotional to this day,” she wrote. “To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not?” The experience gave her a unique perspective on negative stigmas surrounding cosmetic surgery, which she says is an individual choice she supports. “It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job,” she added. “On the other hand, I have zero judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day— your body, your choice.” See Also 4 K-Pop Idols Who Netizens Claim Had "Failed" Nose Jobs 15 / 15 Teresa Giudice While speaking as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo, Giudice admitted to undergoing a nose job shortly after her 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice had hers done. “I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” said the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. When contemplating the procedure, she shared that it came down to whether or not it would make her feel better about herself. Mission accomplished: “After I did it, it made me feel better,” she told the crowd.