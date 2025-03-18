15 Curly Hair Products to Level Up Your Hair-Care Routine (2025)

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Coily, corkscrew, kinky, wavy—whatever you call your curls, finding the best curly hair products means striking the perfect balance: hydration (but not greasy), definition (but not crunchy), and frizz control (without weighing your hair down). It’s a journey of trial and error and more lev-in conditions than you could possibly count.
As beauty editors, we know there are a lot of options out there, so determining each step of your ideal wash day routine can be tricky whether you want to defrizz your hair, define your curls, keep your curls moisturized, or give them a little lovin' after a super sleek blowout. We combed through all the jams, jellies, puddings, custards, gels, and creams to come up with some of our favorite foolproof products for curls. There's a bottle of something for everything here — loose 'fros, crisp braids, bouncy ringlets, or cropped coils. So, what are you waiting for?
Our Top Picks:
By hair type:
- Best Curly Hair Product Overall: Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner, $48
- Best for Type 2 Curls: Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream, $30
- Best for Type 3 Curls: Briogeo Style + Treat Full Miracle Styling Foam, $26
- Best for Type 4 Curls: Coil Bar Curl Nourishing Hair Oil, $24
By category:
- Best Shampoo: Rizos Curls Hydrating Shampoo, $20
- Best Conditioner: Rizos Curls Deep Conditioner, $20
- Best Scalp Treatment: DpHue ACV Rinse, $37
- Best Heat Protectant: Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner, $42
- Best Curl Cream: Pattern Beauty Styling Cream, $28
- Best Hair Gel: Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Gel, $26
Even if you’ve nailed down your holy grail products, the curly hair world is always buzzing with new innovations—and honestly, your hair’s needs can change. One day, you’re tackling heat damage recovery; the next, you’re battling the moisture-sucking winter air that leaves your curls craving hydration. But we get it if you don’t want to mess with a routine that’s already working for something that might not deliver.
Scroll to find the best hair products for curly hair,including the best shampoos, conditioners, bubbly mousses, and penetrating oils that will help give you the gorgeous curls you deserve — no matter how thick or slim your wallet is. Consider your curly hair routine upgraded.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is the best product to moisturize curly hair?
- How can I keep my hair moisturized?
- Are you supposed to moisturize curly hair every day?
- Meet the experts
- How we test and review products
- Our staff and testers
Best Curly Hair Product Overall: Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner
Why it's our top pick: Crown Affair’s Leave-In Conditioner is all about long-term hair health—not just quick fixes. This lightweight multitasker hydrates, smooths, and defines without ever weighing your strands down. Infused with nourishing meadowfoam seed oil and tsubaki seed oil, it locks in moisture, boosts shine, and keeps curls soft, bouncy, and manageable. Whether you’re air-drying for that effortless, natural look or using it as a primer before heat styling, this formula works to leave your hair looking and feeling its healthiest.
Tester feedback: Allure commerce producer Sarah Hoffmann swears by this serum-like leave-in conditioner. “It's thin enough that I can use it as a gentle detangler while combing through my post-shower hair, and it adds deeply necessary hydration and shine to my parched ends,” she says. “I'm very sparing with hair products because my hair gets weighed down easily, but this formula is so featherlight that it's hard to overdo it. More is more!”
How to use it: Work the leave-in through damp curls, concentrating on the mid-lengths to ends, and let it air-dry for an effortlessly lived-in look. Looking for a quick refresh? Smooth a small amount onto dry hair to revive soft definition in your second- or third-day curls.
Key ingredients: meadowfoam seed oil, tsubaki seed oil | Best for: all curl types
Best for Type 2 Curls: Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream
Why we love it: The Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème works on all hair types, but truly shines for Type 2 waves. Type 2 hair’s signature S-shaped wave can make it more prone to frizz due to uneven cuticle layers, which make it harder for the hair to retain moisture. However, this lightweight cream is able to deliver a boost of hydration, shine, and definition, making it a go-to for enhancing loose waves or achieving a sleek, glossy blowout. With touchable hold and frizz-fighting power, it keeps waves looking smooth and polished all day long.
Tester feedback: “I'm a wash-and-go girl, but that means I need a really good air-dry product. This has made it into my regular rotation—so much so that I actually have travel-size tubes on hand, too,” says Allure contributor Deanna Pai. “Just a pea-size amount gives my curls much-needed volume and definition.”
How to use it: Apply a small amount to damp hair, scrunching gently to enhance your natural wave pattern. For extra shine and frizz control, smooth a tiny dab over dry hair as the perfect finishing touch.
Key ingredients: cold-pressed olive oil, prickly pear extract | Best for: Type 2 waves and curls
Best for Type 3 Curls: Briogeo Style + Treat Full Miracle Styling Foam
Why we love it: Ah, the dreaded crunch of dried curl products—thankfully, that’s not an issue with Briogeo Style + Treat Full Miracle Styling Foam. This lightweight, airy foam delivers buildable volume, soft hold, and heat protection up to 450°F. Perfect for Type 3 curls with more springy volume, it leaves hair soft, bouncy, and full of life.
Tester feedback: “This airy foam gives buildable volume and hold to my curls—without crunch—all day,” says Allure shopping director Shanna Shipin. "Plus, it defines my curl pattern, nourishes my strands, and preps me for the inevitable blowout a few days later. It's easily the best multipurpose product in my hair routine."
Key ingredients: yuzu extract, plum oil, super B complex | Best for: Type 3 curls
Best for Type 4 Curls: Coil Bar Lock It In Curl Nourishing Hair Oil
Why we love it: Type 4 curls surely know their way around oils—but they also know that the wrong ones can leave scalps angry and hair weighed down. The Coil Bar Lock It In Curl Nourishing Hair Oil is the perfect balanced blend of sunflower, coconut, hemp seed, pumpkin seed, tea tree, peppermint, neem, lavender, thyme, olive, and jojoba oils (just to name a few). This formula delivers deep hydration, softness, and shine, locking in moisture where curls need it most. Sure, it’s an impressive lineup of oils, but that’s exactly what it takes to keep your curls healthy, defined, and absolutely on point.
Tester feedback: “I'm still a proponent of the L.O.C. method (leave-in, oil, and curl cream), and Coil Bar’s is my go-to hair oil for my wash-and-go process,” says senior visuals editor Lauren Brown. “It's the perfect texture to coat my curls, and doesn't immediately dry my hair out like some hair oils.”
How to use it: Apply it before shampooing, after washing on hair and scalp, after styling on mid-length and ends.
Key ingredients: shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, olive oil | Best for: Type 4 curls
Best Shampoo & Conditioner: Rizos Curls Hydrating Shampoo & Deep Conditioner
Rizos Curls
Hydrating Shampoo & Deep Conditioner
Why we love it: This 2023 Best of Beauty-winning duo excels at locking in moisture, and combating dandruff and split ends — all while remaining silicone, sulfate, and cruelty-free. Latinx-founded brand Rizos was created to celebrate the natural texture of curls, coils, and waves everywhere. If you have thick, dense hair that's best detangled in the shower, consider this a must-try.
How to use them: When you've got time on your hands for some extra TLC, apply the conditioner evenly throughout your strands, put on a plastic cap, and blow-dry on low for enhanced absorption and maximum reparative benefits.
Key ingredients: shea butter, moringa oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil, argan oil | Best for: all curl types
Best Scalp Rinse: DpHue ACV Rinse
Why we love it: Leaving your hair's natural oils alone for a bit and letting them do their thing is an essential part of any solid hair-care routine. That said, too much oil can lead to weighed-down curls, scalp irritation, and looking like you just went swimming when you most certainly did not. DpHue's ACV Rinse takes the place of your regular shampoo when you need a clarifying boost. This rinse uses apple cider vinegar to gently cleanse hair without stripping away beneficial oils — while also adding shine and balancing hair pH. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Gabriella Mancha deems it a favorite for curls, thanks to its tapered nozzle, which "allows direct access to your roots and doesn't leave a chemical itch like other shampoos [might]."
How to use it: Squeeze out excess water in the shower. Part your hair with the bottle tip and apply the product directly to your scalp. Massage it in and leave for 1-3 minutes, then rinse.
Key ingredients: apple cider vinegar, argan oil, lavender extract, aloe vera, fire tulip | Best for: all curl types
Best Co-Wash: Kristin Ess Ultra-Hydrating Curl Co-Wash
Why we love it: Launched as part of a silicone-free curly hair-care collection in 2020, founder Kristin Ess said products like the Ultra Hydrating Curl Co-Wash align with the Curly Girl Method. This 2020 Best of Beauty-winning formula has hydrating glycerin and hydrolyzed linseed, which is rich in omega fatty acids, to keep curls from drying out as it gets rid of grime on your hair and scalp. The non-sudsy formula—free of drying alcohols, sulfates, and parabens—is prime for curly and kinky textures alike.
How to use it: Swap in this co-wash when you need to cleanse hair without compromising moisture retention. Massage it into your scalp for a minute and work the formula through your middle and ends when rinsing it out.
Key ingredients: glycerin, hydrolyzed linseed oil, sodium PCA, Moroccan lava clay, green tea | Best for: all curl types
Best Leave-In Conditioner: Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Mizani
25 Miracle Milk Heat Protectant Leave-In Conditioner
Why we love it: If you're on the hunt for a product that can add moisture and definition and protect hair against heat (up to 450⁰F), this hybrid Miracle Milk is the leave-in treatment that's editor- and hairstylist-approved. On busy days, reach for this one-and-done formula for detangling, defrizzing, and prepping hair before other products. "I can't recommend this holy grail product enough to detangle, defrizz, or prep hair—it truly does do it all," says Los Angeles-based hairstylist Lana Hunter. "It's also amazing as a quick refresher that doesn't leave hair feeling weighed down."
How to use it: Section damp, clean hair and detangle one section at a time, starting with a pump of product and adding more as needed. Work from ends to scalp, repeating until evenly applied. Use as a leave-in or a base for any style.
Key ingredients: coconut oil, fennel seed oil | Best for: all curl types
Best Heat Protectant: Kérastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique Heat Protecting Cream
Why we love it: Meet your secret weapon for protecting dry, stressed strands. This creamy leave-in is formulated to deeply nourish, smooth, and strengthen, making heat styling less of a battle. Think frizz-free, soft, and seriously shiny locks that are ready to take on any blow-dryer or flat iron. “This nutrient-packed formula hydrates, repairs, and protects against heat," says Los Angeles-based hairstylist Sophie Rose. "It’s my go-to for blowouts on dry hair—it leaves strands soft, shiny, and manageable.”
How to use it: Apply to towel-dried hair before blow-drying or heat styling for polished results that last.
Key ingredients: plant-based proteins, niacinamide | Best for: all curl types
Best Detangler: Innersense Sweet Spirit Leave-In Conditioner
Why we love it: This clean (a.k.a. sulfate-, paraben-, and silicone-free, among other qualities) and weightless leave-in conditioner detangles and hydrates freshly washed curls while boosting shine and equalizing porosity, making it easier for strands to absorb moisture. It boasts serious versatility and can be spritzed as a refresher in addition to its post-wash application. Thanks to plant extracts (hi, lavender and honey), you'll be left smelling delectable, too. "A little of this spray goes a long way," says New York City-based hairstylist and creator of The Mona Cut, Mona Baltazar. "Work it through the hair, concentrating on the ends, which allows a bit of slip and ample moisture at your base to combine with additional products," she instructs, adding that this treatment is a go-to in the winter months.
How to use it: Spritz on wet hair, comb through, and detangle. Need a quick refresh? Use it on dry hair to revive or restyle.
Key ingredients: aloe vera, tamanu oil, rosemary oil | Best for: all curl types
Best Hair Mask: Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
Why we love it: This ultra-nourishing mask is a staple in so many beauty routines. Famous for its restorative properties that combat damage from even the hottest of heat tools, Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask includes a delicious blend of essential oils (bonus points for biotin!) to quench parched curls and leave them luscious, smooth, and lively.
Tester feedback: This mask was so powerful that former Allure beauty editor Elizabeth Denton was able to skip her leave-in conditioner. “After combing it out, I blow-dried my hair with a round blush per my usual morning routine and my hair not only had a shampoo-ad worthy sheen, but it also had lots of volume,” she says. “That's another reason this mask is so great: It doesn't weigh your hair down at all.”
How to use it: Apply this Best of Beauty winner to wet hair in the shower to aid in detangling with a wide-tooth comb.
Key ingredients: Rosehip, sweet almond, avocado oils, biotin, algae extract | Best for: all curl types
Best Mousse: Authentic Beauty Concept Amplify Mousse
Why we love it: Who says mousse is passé? While you may not be channeling '80s hair icons of yore, a quality mousse remains a solid addition to any curly hair routine. Just ask Mia Santiago, a hairstylist based in NYC and Columbus, Ohio, who always keeps this lightweight, non-crunchy pick on hand. "I rely on this mousse to define and volumize curls while keeping frizz at bay," says Santiago. With its lightweight blend of green tea and lime extracts, Authentic Beauty Concept's Best of Beauty-winning Amplify Mousse is ideal for zhushing up finer curl patterns and ensuring your look holds all day.
How to use it: To amp up the volume after a long day, spray your hair with a little bit of water to reactivate the mousse for added shape and dimension.
Key ingredients: coconut oil, jojoba oil | Best for: all curl types
Best Curl Cream for Fine Curls: Bumble and bumble Curl Light Defining Cream
Why we love it: Fine curls can be tricky — with a formula that’s too heavy, you lose all your bounce. This ultra-light curl cream hits the sweet spot, delivering soft definition, moisture, and frizz control without weighing strands down. It enhances your natural curl or wave pattern, leaving hair flexible, shiny, and full of life. “This cream doesn’t weigh down your hair, allowing for flexible style with movement,” says Los Angeles-based hairstylist Joseph Chase.
How to use it: For the lightest touch, emulsify the cream in your hands before scrunching it into damp hair. Focus on mid-lengths and ends to avoid root buildup, and let air-dry for a soft, effortless finish.
Key ingredients: avocado oil, jojoba oil, shea butter | Best for: fine to medium curls
Best Curl Cream for Curls and Coils: Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
Why we love it: There's no doubt that Allure readers love Moroccanoil's Curl Defining Cream. If you need further proof, know that 2022 marks the fourth Readers' Choice Award win for the product. "For me, the real test of a curl cream is if it can keep your hair defined as the days go by, while also fluffing out to its former, voluminous glory," former Allure digital editor Jihan Forbes previously shared. “This one did just that.” If frizz is your arch nemesis, this argan oil-rich formula is your new best friend. Renowned for its nourishing and hydrating properties, it's an excellent choice for parched, unruly strands.
Key ingredients: argan oil, aloe leaf juice | Best for: most curls and coils
Best Curl Cream for Protective Styles: Pattern Styling Cream
Why we love it: We love a product with a long, honest resumé, and Tracee Ellis Ross isn't afraid to list out exactly what her hard-working, curl-conscious Pattern Beauty haircare can do. Pattern's Styling Cream for Curly & Coily Hair is good for twist-outs, braids, bantu knots—deep breath—locs, air-drying, and more. When it comes to truly iconic formulas, versatility is a must, and the professionals agree this one does it all. "It's awesome for curly hair to detangle and to allow the styling cream to help define curls adding a nice luster," notes Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand. It’s packed with hydrating shea butter and almond oil to boot!
Key ingredients: rosemary leaf extract, Kahai oil, shea butter | Best for: people with protective styles
Best Hair Gel: Bread Beauty Supply Hair Gel
Why we love it: Cool-girl brand Bread Beauty Supply made magic yet again with a reimagined hair gel (and 2023 Best of Beauty winner, no less!), boasting an innovative formula that delivers a glossy shine free of flakiness or stickiness. Want to rock a sleek bun or ponytail in the heat? This medium-hold gel fends off humidity and flyaways keeps your polished looks thriving all day long.
How to use it: Rake it through damp hair, add water as needed as you work it through, and finish off by finger-coiling or plopping the hair. Whether you want to air-dry, diffuse, or blow-dry is totally up to you.
Key ingredients: yuzu extract, snow mushroom, red algae | Best for: all curl types
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best product to moisturize curly hair?
The best products for moisturizing curly hair are packed with hydrating ingredients that penetrate the hair shaft rather than just sitting on top. Look for formulas with humectants like glycerin or aloe vera, which attract moisture, and lightweight emollients like shea butter, argan oil, or jojoba oil to soften and nourish strands.
NYC-based hairstylist Cheryl Bergamy emphasizes focusing on ingredients like coconut oil, which “penetrates deep into the hair shaft to strengthen and provide lasting moisture, helping to prevent breakage,” and avocado oil, which “is packed with vitamins (like A, D, and E) and fatty acids to nourish hair, add shine, and improve softness.” These ingredients are ideal for curly and coily hair, delivering the hydration and care your curls need. Avoid formulas with heavy silicones or alcohols, which can dry out curls over time.
How can I keep my hair moisturized?
Moisture is everything when it comes to curls, and keeping it locked in is all about layering. Start with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner to set the base, then follow with a leave-in conditioner or curl cream while your hair is still damp — this seals in moisture as it dries. Try using silk hair protectors like scarves or bonnets, since they “help reduce friction caused by laying on a cotton pillow, which causes split ends, knotting, frizz, tangles, and hair damage,” says Bergamy.
She adds that “silk helps to keep the moisture in the hair, while cotton pillows or scarves absorb natural oils, leaving hair dry and brittle.” For extra hydration, try the LOC method: apply a leave-in conditioner, then an oil to lock it in, and finish with a cream to define and hydrate. For daily refreshes, mist your curls with a water-based hydrating spray to keep them bouncy and thriving.
Are you supposed to moisturize curly hair every day?
It depends on your curls' unique needs, but generally, yes: Curly hair thrives with regular moisture. That doesn’t mean you have to go through a full wash-and-style routine daily, though. Instead, focus on light refreshes—and always have a good hair mask on deck.
Bergamy suggests training your hair to retain moisture by incorporating an intense moisturizing treatment twice a month: “Consistent hydration is key to keeping your strands healthy, soft, and bouncy,” she says. On other days, mist your curls with water or a hydrating spray in the morning to reactivate products and plump up your strands. For drier hair types, applying a small amount of leave-in conditioner or a lightweight cream can keep curls hydrated without overloading them.
Meet the Experts
- Gabriella Mancha, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist
- Lana Hunter, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist
- Sophie Rose, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist
- Mona Baltazar, a New York City-based hairstylist and creator of The Mona Cut
- Mia Santiago, a New York City and Columbus, Ohio-based hairstylist
- Joseph Chase, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist
- Alexander Armand, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist
- Cheryl Bergamy, a New York-based hairstylist
How we test and review products
We always enlist a range of testers for our makeup vertical, but hair-care products and tools are another story. While there are certainly products that can be used across different hair textures, lengths, curl patterns, thicknesses, colors (natural and unnatural), and needs, hair products are often created with specific consumers in mind. Many are created in order to address a concern (dandruff, breakage, brittleness) or to work most effectively for a specific hair type (4C curls, wavy hair, gray hair). You wouldn't want to pick up a purple shampoo that’s only been reviewed by someone with, say, auburn hair, or a diffuser that’s never been tested by anyone with curls—right?
For our review of the best curly hair products, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and dermatologists to find the most hydrating, strand-softening formulas out there. Testers considered performance across four primary categories: efficacy, texture and experience, fragrance, and packaging. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it’s never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
Looking for more curly-hair product recs? Keep reading:
- How to Keep Your Natural Curls Moisturized Between Washes
- 17 Best Hair Gels for Curly and Coily Hair That'll Make You Forget You Own A Curling Iron
- 10 South and Southeast Asian Women With Curls Share Their Hair-Care Routines
Now, watch actor Novi Brown break down her wash-day routine for her gorgeous Bantu knots:
Don't forget to follow Allure on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, or subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on all things beauty.