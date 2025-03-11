15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (2025)

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
So you’re on the hunt for the best eyelash growth serums. We get it: Some of us notice our eyelashes thinning as we age. Others experience eyelash fallout after a cosmetic procedure, like getting eyelash extensions. Medical treatments or health issues can also cause hair loss, including lash fallout.
In all cases, one of the best eyelash serums can help encourage new growth. We tested dozens of the best lash serums on the market to narrow down the list below, but don’t just take our word for it. Ahead, 15 eyelash growth serums that are recommended by eye doctors and beauty editors alike.
Shop the Best Eyelash Serums
Best Overall
Bausch + Lomb Lumify Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum
Read more
Best for Sensitive Eyes
twenty/twenty beauty Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum
Read more
Best ValueThe Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
Read more
Best Overall
Bausch + Lomb Lumify Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
- Clinically proven
Cons
- Takes up to four weeks to see best results
Lumify—the brand best known for its brightening eye drops—makes a lash and brow serum that eye doctors, including Manhattan-based optometrist Jennifer Tsai, can get behind. The ingredient list is prostaglandin-free and includes peptides, hyaluronic acid, and biotin, which condition the lashes without irritation.
One satisfied customer says: “I have long lashes, but I usually lose a few when curling them and it takes a while [for them] to grow back. But with this serum, I noticed my eyelashes grow faster and a bit thicker too.” —Dianna
Best for Sensitive Eyes
twenty/twenty beauty Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum
Pros
- Ophthalmologist-developed and -tested
- Packaging includes a hygienic pump design
Cons
- Requires clean-finger application
Developed and tested by an ophthalmologist, this lash and brow serum is safe for sensitive skin and eyes. It’s free of prostaglandin, parabens, phthalates, silicones, and fragrance. Plus, a note on packaging design: Unlike a commonplace spoolie applicator, the serum’s hygienic pump prevents transmission of bacteria caused by double-dipping into a tube.
One satisfied customer says: “Only 3 all-natural ingredients and made by an eye doctor so I can trust it isn’t going to cause any strange reactions. I’ve been loving it so, far and it hasn’t irritated my sensitive skin. Best of all my lashes are coming back!!” —Sophia
Best Value
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
Pros
- Made with peptides
- Budget-friendly
Cons
- Lightly fragranced
At just $15, the Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is packed with 11 active ingredients, including four peptide complexes that help nourish and condition the lashes for optimal growth. You can use it twice daily to enhance the density and overall appearance of your lashes (and eyebrows too).
One satisfied customer says: “Second time buying the product. It [works] well for me; the downside is that it takes time to see results so just be patient.” —Star
Best for Eyes & Lashes
Vichy Laboratoires LiftActiv Serum 10
Pros
- Dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested
- Fragrance-free
- Improves skin hydration
Cons
- Some customers complain the pump dispenses too much product.
A two-in-one eye product, this serum treats fine lines around the eye and fortifies lashes using a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
One satisfied customer says: “Absolute game changer for tired eyes and lashes! My lashes grew exponentially with this product — to the point that I cannot believe my eyes! My dark circles also improved, but the improvement on the lashes is what sells this product for me.” —Emily
Most Popular
RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Pros
- Award-winning formula
Cons
- Contains dechloro-dihydroxy-difluoro-ethylcloprostenolamide (a prostaglandin analogue)
RevitaLash is one of the more popular OTC lash serums on the market, and for good reason. Tsai likes it because it contains biotin, peptides, and amino acids, which help condition lashes while protecting them against breakage.
One satisfied customer says: “The best. I have bought this multiple times and will never try another brand. I get compliments on my eyelashes every day.” —Maxine
Best for Lengthening
Beauty Pie Lash Fuel XL Super-Advanced Peptide Serum
Pros
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- May take 2–8 weeks of consistent use to see results
Maryam Zamani, a board-certified consultant oculoplastic surgeon, says one of her favorite eyelash growth serums is this one from Beauty Pie. It contains a lipo-oligopeptide that enhances the lashes in length and fullness.
One satisfied customer says: “I don’t normally leave a review after two weeks but this is a ‘wow’ product for people with short stubborn lashes. Everyone asks if I have had a few false lashes put in!” —Leesa
Best Under-the-Radar Find
UKLash Eyelash Serum
Pros
- Award-winning formula
Cons
- Shipping may take a few weeks for U.S. customers
Zamani also includes UKLash’s serum among her favorites, and Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan have ranked it as a top lash serum as well. Beyond biotin and peptides, the formula contains myristoyl pentapeptide-17, an amino acid peptide known for stimulating keratin (a protein that helps form hair). While the brand is based in the United Kingdom, as the name suggests, this lash serum can be shipped to customers in the United States.
One satisfied customer says: “As I went through menopause, my eyelashes not only became more sparse, I found myself losing individual lashes to the point of having bald spots on my lids. I tried a few different serums, but Uklash had the best effect, and it feels soothing on my eyes. My eyelashes are thick and long again.” —Sheri
Best for Lashes & Brows
Shiseido Full Lash Serum
Pros
- Dermatologist-tested
- Budget-friendly
Cons
- May take up to 16 weeks to achieve best results
For those looking to treat lashes and brows in tandem, Zamani recommends this serum by Shiseido. The formula is dermatologist-tested and contains arginine, which helps restore the condition of lashes and brows.
One satisfied customer says: “I have tried eight to ten lash serums this year. This one is the overall winner. The application wand is not thin but a sponge, which allows for wider coverage.” —Cynthia
Top-Rated on Amazon
Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Clinically tested
Cons
- Over $100
This serum from Obagi Medical contains the brand’s trademarked Nouri-Plex Technology, a combination of targeted ingredients designed to address thinning and sparse eyelashes. The formula contains strengthening biotin, a nourishing proprietary lipid compound, sodium hyaluronate to attract and retain water, and panthenol (a.k.a. vitamin B5) for lash conditioning.
One satisfied customer says: “My esthetician told me about Obagi’s serum. It’s a bit pricey but it works! I’ve used other serums, including Latisse, and I think this works better than anything else I’ve tried. My friend thought I had gotten lash extensions.” —Kathy
Best for Under Makeup
Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Can be used on both lashes and eyebrows
- Prostaglandin-free
Cons
- Over $150
This eyebrow- and eyelash-enhancing serum from Augustinus Bader offers a two-in-one solution for achieving fuller brows and lashes. Beyond encouraging keratin production and locking in moisture to support a healthy hair follicle, the formula also layers well under makeup, both mascara and eyebrow gel.
One satisfied customer says: “I have been using this product for a couple [of] months now and am very impressed with the regrowth and growth of my lashes and brows. Most days I don’t use brow filler or mascara [because] I don’t need it. It took about two weeks to start seeing a difference, but it’s noticeable.” —Katrinia
Most Viral
Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum
Pros
- Prostaglandin-free
- Fragrance-free
- Safe for sensitive eyes
Cons
- May take 1–2 minutes for serum to dry
Kosas, the brand behind the popular Revealer Concealer and Air Brow Gel, recently launched a brow- and lash-boosting serum that is garnering rave reviews. Experts appreciate that the formula is hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist-tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and prostaglandin-free. It’s made with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vegan keratin, and our editors love the unique applicator that makes putting it on a breeze.
One satisfied customer says: “I’ve been using this product for two weeks now and it’s been great. I have a medical condition [where] my hair—including my eyebrows and eyelashes—falls out. I am now trying to grow them back. It’s been years searching for something that works, I found this serum and it does magic.” —Sonjia
Best for Volumizing
Benefit Whoop Lash
Pros
- Free of prostaglandin analogs
Cons
- May take 12 weeks to see best results
Beloved lash and eyebrow brand Benefit recently launched an eyelash-enhancing serum formulated without prostaglandin or its derivatives. Instead, it contains biotin and provitamin B5, plus hibiscus flower and safflower extracts. In a clinical trial, 95 percent of participants self-reported that their lashes looked fuller at just six weeks with nightly use.
One satisfied customer says: “This is a great lash serum! My lashes had been falling out due to constant use of false lashes so I needed something to help me grow them back. I’ve been using this serum for many weeks now and my lashes look much fuller and darker. I also notice a difference in length too.” —Kimberly
Best for Conditioning
Olaplex Lashbond Building Serum
Pros
- Ophthalmologist-tested
Cons
- Must be applied twice daily for optimal results
The same bond-building technology that powers Olaplex’s iconic hair products is infused in the Lashbond Serum to keep lashes healthy and strong. It’s made with a proprietary peptide complex, plus hydrating hyaluronic acid and biotin. The best part? Results will start to show in just two weeks.
One satisfied customer says: “I’ve tried most of the lash serums available. This product is as good, if not better than other lash serums I’ve tried. I have very brittle and sparse lashes and this product seems to strengthen my lashes. I will be re-ordering it.” —Susan
Best Vegan Formula
Vegamour Gro Lash Serum
Pros
- Safe for everyday use
- 100% vegan and cruelty-free
Cons
- Must be applied twice daily for optimal results
Vegamour’s volumizing Gro Lash Serum won an Oprah Daily Editor’s Choice Award in 2023 for its ability to lengthen and volumize lashes with exclusively vegan ingredients, like phytoactives.
One satisfied customer says: “I had no bottom lashes until I started using GRO lash serum. It took a little while but I can see my lashes coming in. So excited.” —Katharine
Most Affordable
e.l.f. Cosmetics Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum
Pros
- Under $10
- Available at most drugstores
Cons
- Takes a few minutes to dry down completely
If you’re looking for the most affordable eyelash growth serum, try this one by e.l.f. Like other formulas on this list, this serum combines antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins to nourish short, thin, or sparse brows and lashes for optimal growth—but at only $8 a tube.
One satisfied customer says: “Within just one week of consistent use, I [saw] a noticeable improvement in the appearance of my lashes. They appeared fuller, longer, and overall, much healthier. I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly I saw results, which motivated me to continue using it. Now, several weeks in, I can confidently say that my lashes have never looked better.” —Jen
Meet the experts
• Jennifer Tsai, O.D., is an optometrist based in New York.
• Maryam Zamani is a board-certified consultant oculoplastic surgeon based in London.
How do eyelash serums work exactly?
“Eyelash growth serums stimulate the eyelash hair follicles to prolong the growth phase, also known as the anagen phase, of the hair growth cycle,” says Tsai. “This is the active phase where hair follicles produce new hair.” The ingredients may vary, but most OTC serums, she says, include “prostaglandin analogs (PGAs) or nourishing compounds like peptides, vitamins, and amino acids.”
When shopping for a lash serum, Tsai advises, “look for ones that contain ingredients like peptides and amino acids to stimulate hair growth, biotin vitamin to support healthy lashes, and hyaluronic acid to condition and prevent brittle breakage.”
Are eyelash growth serums safe?
Safety is a concern with anything applied to the delicate eye area. The only FDA-approved treatment for eyelash growth is Latisse, which requires a prescription. With eyelash serums sold over the counter, there are additional safety considerations.
“Eyelash growth serums are generally considered safe for most people when used as directed,” says Tsai. “However, there are some potential risks and side effects to be aware of. With products containing prostaglandin analogs, common side effects can include eye irritation, skin darkening, iris color change, and long-term use could lead to fat loss around the eyes, leading to a sunken appearance.”
What are prostaglandin analogs?
Because of potential side effects, both long- and short-term, many eye doctors recommend serums that are free of prostaglandin analogs.
“Prostaglandins are naturally occurring chemicals that have traditionally been used in ophthalmology, specifically in eyedrops to treat an ocular condition called glaucoma,” explains Zamani. When it was discovered that prostaglandins also increase eyelash growth, cosmetic companies began creating eyelash serums using prostaglandin analogs, which mimic the function of prostaglandin and encourage hair growth but can cause side effects. “These include eye redness, pain, itching, or dryness, skin pigmentation or iris pigmentation, fat loss around the eyes, and sunken eyes,” says Zamani. “If you’re noticing any of the above side effects, it’s best to discontinue usage immediately.”