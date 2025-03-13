15 hairstyles for thin hair to give fine hair more body (2025)

Have ultra-fine hair? Here are some styling ideas that are so good, they might even surprise you.
All Things Hair|November 29, 2018
Dreaming of taking yourthin hairto more voluminous heights? Well, there’s something you should know: the right hairstyle can makeallthe difference. So, if you want to give yourlimp tressesa major boost, you really can’t go wrong with taking a look at these 16 hairstyles for thin hair, below.
What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see the stylish hairstyles that we guarantee will up your volume game.
15 hairstyles for thin hair you’ll be seeing in 2019
There’s nothing wrong with giving off retro vibes. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
1. Voluminous pompadour
Thin hair can sometimes feel flat with ashort cut,so if you’re looking for ways to give it a little more body, try this relaxed, swept-back pompadour style.
Will you take the plunge? Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
2. Tousled pixie
The reason Emma Willis loves this tousledpixie? Because it does a great job of making her short hair look super voluminous. The style is full of dimension and drama, making it the perfect ‘do to rely on when you want a look that’ll turn heads.
Editor’s tip:Thin hair may be easy to style, but it often falls flat. However, with theTRESemmé Collagen+ Fullness Thickening Balmin your life, you can add extra oomph to each and every strand, making it feel fuller andthicker.
To use it, smooth a small amount into the palm of your hand and spread evenly through damp hair before blow drying to achieve a plumper look.
Considering getting bangs? This is how you should do it. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
3. Full fringe
Looking forbang hairstyles for thin hair? We suggest you take a leaf out of Nina Dobrev’s books and get afull fringe haircut. Doing so will make your thin hair feel thicker and fuller, especially if you team the look with somebouncy curls.
When it comes to hairstyles for fine hair, side swept ones are a must. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
4. Deep side parting
You might think thatside partingsdon’t work well with thin hair, but if you opt for a deep one likeEmma Stone‘s, it can really look incredible and help create the illusion of thickness (since its parted off centre).
Create this polished style for your nextnight outby blow drying your hair to achieve this sleek, smooth finish.
Save this one for days when you want your mane off your face. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
5. Braided crown
Yes, you can create abraided crownwith your thin strands! Rather than wrapping a singular braid around your whole head, you can create two mini braids, position them close to one another and pin them in place.
Give your look extra edge by cutting an angled cut. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
6. Angled bob
Bobscan look a little flat without the volume that comes with having thicker tresses, but make it an angled hairstyle and it’s a whole different story. Take thisA-line haircut
Brigitte Bardot would seriously approve. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
7. Flipped out bob
The ‘60sstarted it, but we promise you’ll be seeing flipped out bobs everywhere in 2019. The good news? Thanks to itsfeatheryends, this cut will inject thickness into your mane and allow you to get ahead of the hair curve.
Editor’s tip:Bobhairstyles for thin hair, like this one, really come to life with the use of a texturising spray. So, you should try working theVO5 Dry Texturising Sprayinto your tresses to give your strands a messy, cool-girl finish.
The choppier, the better. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
8. Choppy bob
Addinglayersto your locks is one tried-and-tested way to make even the thinnest of hair appear thicker. And, thischoppy bobis definitely one of this year’s most fashionable hairstyles for thin hair.
Lighter layers at the top create depth and shape while the lower layers add a feel of full, luscious tresses.
Add some fun to your favourite ponytail with some waves. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
9. Wavy ponytail
Loveponytails? You can give them an extra boost of thickness by incorporating some tumblingbeachy wavesinto them, like Victoria Beckham has done.
Long fine hair looks amazing when styled into this ‘do. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
10. Half-up bump
You can’t talk aboutlong hairstyles for thin hairwithout mentioninghalf-up, half-down hairstyles. Here, Paris Hilton adds some lift to her half-up hair byteasingit at the crown, distracting us away from any flatness — and you can do the same!
Slicked back hair is always impressive. Credit: Rex by Shutterstock
11. Slicked back hair
Looking for hairstyles for thin hair to make the most out of your hair type? Well, now’s your chance to cave in and give this red carpet-approvedslicked back hairstylea whirl. All you need is somehair geland great event to wear it to!
When you it comes to hairstyles for thin hair, you can’t go wrong with a messy bun! Credit: Verity Jane Smith
12. Messy bun
When it comes to easy hairstyles for thin hair, amessy bunis exactly what you need to get you out of the front door. Once yourbunis secured, gently pullwispsout at the front and the ends, to give it an effortless model-off-duty feel.
This ‘do is about to become your new go-to. Credit: Verity Jane Smith
13. Half-up bun
Another bun hairstyle that’ll make your hair appear much thicker? Thishalf-up bunBy dividing your hair into two sections and lifting half of your locks up, you’ll make everyone believe you’re a member of the thick hair club.
Got an upscale affair to attend? This ‘do has got your back. Credit: Verity Jane Smith
14. Voluminous beehive
What’s not to love about thebeehive? Its classic and most importantly, full enviable texture. And if you’ve got a fancy event to attend, it’ll do the job of boosting your thin hair and also give your look a glamorous,retroedge.
Tight curls are your fast track ticket to volume. Credit: Verity Jane Smith
15. Tight curls
Tight curls, like these, are perfect for adding height, width and depth to hair that’s on thinner side. Use a small barrelcurling tongto create these tight ringlets and get ready to let your mane live its best voluminous life.
Editor’s tip:The secret behindcurly hairstyles for thin hair?TheTONI&GUY Volume Plumping Mousse,which is ideal for those of you withthinstrands, as it helps keep your curls bouncy, but it also adds lift at the roots, too.