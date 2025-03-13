15 hairstyles for thin hair to give fine hair more body (2025)

Will you take the plunge? Credit: Rex by Shutterstock

2. Tousled pixie

The reason Emma Willis loves this tousledpixie? Because it does a great job of making her short hair look super voluminous. The style is full of dimension and drama, making it the perfect ‘do to rely on when you want a look that’ll turn heads.

Editor’s tip:Thin hair may be easy to style, but it often falls flat. However, with theTRESemmé Collagen+ Fullness Thickening Balmin your life, you can add extra oomph to each and every strand, making it feel fuller andthicker.

To use it, smooth a small amount into the palm of your hand and spread evenly through damp hair before blow drying to achieve a plumper look.