15 of the Best Blackhead Removers You Can Buy, According to a Derm (2025)

Here’s the thing: Blackheads are unavoidable for most of us. But picking at them is ill advised, because more times than not, we can make matters worse with improper handling. In our search for some (safer) solutions, we tapped Dr. Ava Shamban, a board-certified dermatologist in California and co-host of The GIST for some much needed clarity on the situation. Using her advice, along with picks beloved by our editors and readers, we combed through dozens of products to land on the 15 best blackhead remover products. From the super convenient Peace Out Pore Perfecting stick ($24) to the nifty PMD Wave Pro device ($129), these skincare formulations and gadgets can help you achieve those coveted clear pores.
Best Blackhead Removers At A Glance
1
Best Blackhead Polish
Tatcha The Rice Polish: Deep
read more
2
Best Blackhead Remover Stick
Peace Out Pore Perfecting Stick
read more
3
Best Blackhead Remover Mask
GlamGlow Supermud Charcoal Mask
read more
4
Best Blackhead Remover Gel
Proactiv Blackhead Dissolving Gel
read more
5
Best Blackhead Remover Peel
Glytone Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel
read more
6
Best Blackhead Remover Tool Set
JPNK Blackhead Remover Tool Kit
read more
7
Best Blackhead Remover Serum
The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA Serum
read more
8
Best Vacuum Blackhead Remover
Freeshow Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum
read more
9
Best Electric Blackhead Remover
PMD Wave Pro Skin Spatula
read more
10
Best Acne and Blackhead Remover
The Inkey List Beta Hydroxy Acid
read more
11
Best Blackhead Remover for Sensitive Skin
Indie Lee Gentle Daily Peel Pads
read more
12
Best Affordable Blackhead Remover
Differin Adapalene Gel
read more
13
Best Blackhead Remover Toner
Pixie Beauty Glow Tonic
read more
14
Best Blackhead Remover Strips
Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
read more
15
Best Blackhead Remover Cream
SkinBetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream
read more
Show More
Meet The Expert
Dr. Ava Shamban is a board-certified dermatologist based in Los Angeles. She is the founder of Ava MD, a cosmetic dermatology clinic in Beverly Hills that specializes in wrinkle reduction and other aesthetic skin care procedures. Dr. Shamban graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and earned her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. In addition to appearing as a co-host on The GIST, Dr. Shamban has made appearances on CBS’s The Doctors and ABC’s Extreme Makeover. She is also the author of Heal Your Skin: The Breakthrough Plan for Renewal.
First Things First, What Exactly Are Blackheads, Doc?
“Blackheads are the buildup of cells, keratin and solidified oils in the pore or hair follicle, which forms a plug that clogs your sebaceous duct,” explains Dr. Shamban. “They’re also called open comedones and present as raised, textured, thick and waxy bumps that oxidize at the surface forming the 'black head,’ hence their name. Blackheads can occur on their own but are sometimes accompanied by acne and inflammation.”
Despite their appearance, blackheads aren’t a sign that your skin is dirty. While proper cleansing is certainly crucial to keeping your skin clear, that’s only one part of the equation. Pore size is another factor, and that, friends, is genetic (but more on that later).
What Are the Best Blackhead-Fighting Ingredients?
In terms of specific ingredients to look for, Dr. Shamban recommends alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids like glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids, which are all great for treating blackheads and whiteheads.
- Beta hydroxy acids, or BHAs
These in particular are great for tackling persistent blackheads because “they are oil soluble and work double duty to help clear up the dead skin cells on the surface that cause blockages, as well as penetrate into the pore to get to and through the oil to help normalize the pores and lining. They are also highly antibacterial and have inflammation-fighting properties.”
- Retinoic acids
“Also look for products with retinoic acids or retinol, which help dissolve blackheads and are great anti-agers,” advises Dr. Shamban. But don’t go piling the stuff on. “More is not necessarily better when it comes to retinol. We don’t want to overly dry the skin in an effort to eliminate blackheads, as it can signal the pore to produce more sebum, which can cause more blackheads.”
One last thing: “It is never advised to take matters into your own hands and physically extract your blackheads,” warns Dr. Shamban. “I know it’s tough not to touch your skin but please resist! It will always cause more harm than good. Leave the extracting to the professionals.”
How We Chose the Best Blackhead Removers
First and foremost, we took the advice of our skincare expert and looked for products that contain the pore-clearing active ingredients she recommends, including glycolic, salicylic, lactic and retinoic acids. Then we dug a little deeper and read user reviewers, including some from PureWow’s own editors, to ensure the product does what it says it does. Finally, we considered items from a range of different price points to fit everyone’s budget. Now that we’ve got that settled, let’s build a blackhead-busting skincare regimen together, shall we?
Best Blackhead Polish
1. Tatcha The Rice Polish: Deep
Pros
- gentle exfoliator
- a little goes a long way
Cons
- primarily for oily skin
Tatcha
For a gentle but effective cleanse, we reach for this water-activated powder that uses Japanese rice bran and papaya enzymes to gently exfoliate skin and help clear blackhead-causing gunk. To use, wet your hands and face and rub a half-teaspoon of powder in your palms to create a creamy foam. Gently massage the foam onto your face for 15 seconds before rinsing with warm water to achieve skin that looks (and feels!) supremely soft and cleansed, according to reviewers. In fact, the cult cleanser (and Meghan Markle-fave) comes in four formulas, but “deep” is made specifically for keeping pores clear with added clarifying ingredients like wild rosehips, which contain retinoic acid to help improve the look of pores.
FAST FACTS
- Type: physical exfoliant
- Active Ingredients: amino acids, retinoic acid
Best Blackhead Remover Stick
2. Peace Out Pore Perfecting Stick
Pros
- affordable
- travel-friendly
Cons
- may be too abrasive for some
Peace Out Skincare
Stick it to those pesky blackheads with this stick cleanser that gets to the root of your blackheads. First, it uses kaolin clay to draw out oil and impurities that contribute to blackheads. Then, it provides both physical and chemical exfoliation, combining the gritty clay with a five-acid blend (including our trusty go-to’s: lactic acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid) to clear away all the dirt and dead skin. You can apply it as a spot treatment or slather it all over your face for a lit-from-within glow. Plus, it comes in a convenient travel-friendly cylinder you can pop in your bag while on-the-go.
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical and physical exfoliant
- Active Ingredients: lactic acid, salicylic acid, glycolic acid
Best Blackhead Remover Mask
3. GlamGlow Supermud Charcoal Mask
Pros
- results after one use
- suitable for all skin types
Cons
- tingling sensation not for everyone
- may leave skin red immediately afterwards
Ulta
Put your freshest face forward with the uber popular GlamGlow charcoal mask, which is made of a blend of six powerhouse acids (including lactic, salicylic, glycolic and pyruvic acid) to unclog pores and shrink the look of their size, activated charcoal to pull out dirt from deep within and finally, eucalyptus leaf to provide beneficial antioxidants. Simply apply a thin layer to your skin while avoiding the eyes, allow it to dry and harden, and rinse away with water. That tingling feeling will let you know it’s working its magic. Note that it may leave skin looking a bit red after using, so it’s best to apply at night.
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical exfoliant
- Active Ingredients: lactic acid, salicylic acid, glycolic acid
Best Blackhead Remover Gel
4. Proactiv Blackhead Dissolving Gel
Pros
- affordable
- may help soothe irritation
Cons
- results may take a while
Proactiv
This gel tackles blackheads with a formula filled with BHAs and AHAs. Salicylic acid penetrates the surface of the skin and goes deeper into the follicles to help keep clear up any debris, while lactic acid exfoliates any dead cells that are sitting on the surface of your skin. Add to that a touch of aloe vera to soothe any potential irritation and it’s no wonder this is another derm fave. After cleansing, apply a small amount of gel to clean skin. Massage it using light, circular movements, let it absorb for five minutes, and rinse off with warm water one to two times a week for maximum results.
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical exfoliant
- Active Ingredients: salicylic acid, lactic acid
Best Blackhead Remover Peel
5. Glytone Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel
Pros
- also tackles signs of premature aging
Cons
- tingling may be uncomfortable for some
Glytone
For an overall overhaul of your skin’s texture and tone, this peel is a must-try. With a high concentration of glycolic acid, the formula is designed to dissolve dead skin cells and buildup swiftly without causing irritation. Better yet, it’s also meant to help tackle signs of premature aging, from fine lines to dark spots. To use, apply a thin layer to cleansed skin and let it absorb for ten minutes before splashing your face with warm water to neutralize the formula. Follow with a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer. For the best results, the brand recommends using it every two to three days.
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical exfoliant
- Active ingredient: glycolic acid
Best Blackhead Remover Tool Set
6. JPNK Blackhead Remover Tool Kit
Pros
- immediately effective
- professional-grade
- easy to clean
Cons
- may need to apply some force when using
JPNK
We know we told you to leave the extractions to the pros, but if you’re in-between facial appointments and absolutely must pluck out those sebum plugs, using a professional-grade tool kit is a better (and more sanitary) bet than squeezing at your skin with your germy fingers. This set, touted as Amazon’s number one best seller in the category, features six stainless-steel tools that are designed to help you target and extract almost any blackhead or pimple simply by pressing down and clearing away the gunk. They're designed to be super effective, but gentle enough on the skin so that they won’t cause scarring. Did we mention the kit also comes with a leather carrying case to keep them organized? It's a win-win.
FAST FACTS
- Type: extraction tool
Best Blackhead Remover Serum
7. The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA Serum
Pros
- affordable
- potent
Cons
- not good for sensitive skin
The Ordinary
There’s nothing ordinary about this potent formula. In addition to 10% lactic acid (an alpha hydroxy acid) to provide powerful skin exfoliation, the vegan and cruelty-free serum also includes Tasmanian pepperberry in order to help minimize inflammation and any sensitivity, according to the brand. This fan- (and editor-) favorite keeps blackheads at bay, while brightening your overall complexion. Did we mention it’s only nine dollars?
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical exfoliant
- Active Ingredient: lactic acid
Best Vacuum Blackhead Remover
8. Freeshow Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum
Pros
- fun to use
- sucks out blackheads
- multiple attachments
Cons
- overuse can dry out skin
- may leave mark if left in one spot too long
Freeshow
Behold, a skincare tool that sucks—in the best way possible. Yep, this little facial vacuum quite literally sucks your blackheads right out of your pores, leaving you with a refreshed complexion. It has five suction levels and comes complete with five different head attachments to customize to your skin's exact needs. To get the best results, use a warm cloth or facial steamer to help loosen up your pores, then gently glide the device across your skin to get out all the gunk, dirt and excess sebum clogging it up. Be careful not to press too hard or hold it in one place for too long though, as it may leave a mark. Nevertheless, reviewers say that it does what it says it does, and leaves skin feeling fresh and clean.
FAST FACTS
- Type: tool
Best Electric Blackhead Remover
Pros
- has multiple uses
- innovative EMS technology
- effective
Cons
- may require some practice
- pricey
PMD
This nifty gadget is a total game-changer for skin, at least according to PureWow editor Marissa Wu, who tried it for herself and claimed that it shrunk her pores, mitigated her breakouts and left her skin feeling smooth and firm. The three-in-one "spatula" uses electric muscle stimulation (EMS) technology, along with ionic charges, to help lift and firm skin, deeply infuse your favorite skincare products and, most importantly, remove those pesky blackheads from your pores. The textured metallic spatula head features two holes that are meant to glide across your blackheads or blemishes for precise extraction. "Extract mode was efficient and successful in keeping my T-zone (relatively) breakout free," writes Wu in her review, adding that the tool's curved edge allowed it to get into the contours of her nose to expertly remove buildup.
FAST FACTS
- Type: tool
Best Acne and Blackhead Remover
10. The Inkey List Beta Hydroxy Acid
Pros
- lightweight formula
- may also help with acne
Cons
- scent not for everyone
INKEY List
For an affordable option that may also help clear up acne along with blackheads, we recommend this liquid exfoliant that goes beneath the surface of your skin to help unclog pores, target blackheads and reduce excess oil thanks to a trio of key ingredients: salicylic acid, zinc compound and hyaluronic acid. To use, apply one to two drops of serum on clean skin and follow up with a broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day, per the brand. One 5-star reviewer says the formula has helped diminish their pores and lines, while another adds, “With constant use I have no more blackheads. Love this product.”
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical exfoliant
- Active Ingredients: salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid
Best Blackhead Remover for Sensitive Skin
11. Indie Lee Gentle Daily Peel Pads
Pros
- easy to use
- gentle on skin
Cons
- pricey
Indie Lee
For those with extra-sensitive skin, these gentle pads are a safe bet. Made with natural beta and alpha hydroxy acids (from wintergreen and Australian caviar lime, respectively) and balanced with jasmine and burdock root extracts, the clean formula provides all the pore-clarifying benefits of exfoliating without any stinging or redness. Just swipe a pad gently over cleansed skin two to three times a week to help maintain a calm and conditioned complexion, per the brand.
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical exfoliant
- Active Ingredients: salicylic acid
Best Affordable Blackhead Remover
Pros
- affordable
- prescription-strength
Cons
- may cause irritation
Differin
Once held under lock and key at your derm’s office, this prescription-strength retinoid is now available over the counter (thank goodness). The gentler vitamin A derivative is tough on acne, clogged pores and even fine lines, but it requires some patience to see full results (up to three months). Just make sure you start slowly, applying it every other night (or every third night) until your skin acclimates and, again, stick with it to achieve the touted skin-clearing benefits. You’ll be glad you did.
FAST FACTS
- Type: retinoid treatment
- Active Ingredient: retinoid
Best Blackhead Remover Toner
Pros
- non-irritating
- alcohol-free
Cons
- may be too strong to use every day
Pixi
Not to hit you over the head with it, but keeping up with regular exfoliation is key when it comes to preventing future blackheads. To help slough off any dead skin (which can get trapped in the mix with oil, sebum and keratin and clog your pores), simply swipe this toner over clean skin. Made with 5% glycolic acid and soothing aloe vera, it’s strong enough to get the job done without being overly irritating, although some users with sensitive skin recommend using it only a few times a week.
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical exfoliant
- Active Ingredient: glycolic acid
Best Blackhead Remover Strips
14. Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Pros
- fun to use
- immediate results
Cons
- may not remove everything
Bioré
Fewer things are more satisfying than applying a blackhead strip to your nose, forehead or chin, only to see all the gunk removed once you peel it off. These OG strips work to strip away oil that contributes to blackheads by using c-bond technology to bind to the dirt. Simply wet clean skin, apply the strip, leave on for ten minutes, peel off, and admire your newfound shrunken pores (without touching them of course).
FAST FACTS
Type: physical exfoliator
Best Blackhead Remover Cream
15. SkinBetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream
Pros
- also targets fine lines
- helps even skin tone
Cons
- expensive
AlphaRet
If you're looking for a rich cream that works overnight to resurface your skin (and thus helps clear away the stuff that's clogging your pores), Dr. Shamban recommends this unique formula. “This one is a superhero because it combines two gold standards, a retinoid and a lactic acid, to create a double conjugated retinoid. It moisturizes, smooths fine lines and wrinkles and supports cellular turnover so your pores stay clear. And it helps keep an even tone and texture. It really is an all-around winner in my book,” she says.
FAST FACTS
- Type: chemical exfoliant
- Active Ingredients: retinoid, lactic acid
What Causes Blackheads?
According to Dr. Shamban, there are a number of causes for blackheads: “Oil, dirt, environmental debris, dead skin cells, pollutants and general sludge can all contribute to the buildup in the pores.”
How Do You Treat Them, and Are There Any Other Precautions To Keep In Mind?
There are a lot of misconceptions around blackheads and pores in general. For starters, “Pores are not doors that 'open and close' as we would like, and we can’t actually change their size or structure once they have become enlarged,” explains Dr. Shamban. (On that note, you know that part during a facial when they steam your skin to “open up the pores”? It’s not so much opening your pores as it’s softening the gunk within the pores for an easier extraction.)
Though pore size and propensity for blackheads cannot be changed, “We can do our best to keep them clean and not let them fill or enlarge by using good skincare practices,” says Dr. Shamban. “We have a considerable range of advanced active ingredients and treatment options available to us now. And with many of us working from home currently, it’s a good time to introduce a consistent, active skincare routine to prevent, clean, and protect the pores in order to stop the formation of blackheads by treating their underlying causes.”
