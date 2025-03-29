15+ Trendy Shaggy Haircuts for Fine Hair in 2025 That Add Volume (2025)

#1 Shaggy Cut for Fine Hair A modern shag with choppy layers and wispy bangs, perfect for adding fullness to fine hair. The layers create natural movement, while the feathered bangs frame the face beautifully. This cut works best for straight to wavy hair textures and suits oval or heart-shaped faces. Lightweight styling creams and a diffuser can enhance the tousled effect. The only downside? Regular trims are needed to maintain the shape.

#2 Short Shag with Choppy Layers A bold take on the shag, this short cut features choppy layers and a textured fringe for an edgy yet wearable style. The layered pieces create volume, making it a great choice for fine hair. Best styled with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray to enhance the piecey effect. The one catch? It requires frequent trims to maintain its shape.

#4 Shaggy Bob for Fine Wavy Hair This shaggy bob is perfect for fine wavy hair, with layered waves that create movement and texture. The slightly off-center part enhances volume, making hair appear fuller. The choppy layers are easy to style with Verb Sea Spray for a beachy, effortless finish. The best part? It works for both casual and polished looks. The only con? It may require a light curl refresh with a GHD Curve Wand for added definition.

#5 Voluminous Shaggy Hairstyle This voluminous shag is ideal for fine hair that needs extra body. The layered waves create the illusion of fullness, while curtain bangs softly frame the face. Best suited for medium to long hair, this cut pairs well with Redken Guts 10 Volumizing Spray for added lift. The downside? It requires regular tousling to maintain its shape.

#6 Shaggy Lob with Curtain Bangs This shaggy lob is all about effortless movement, with soft layers that add fullness to fine hair. The curtain bangs frame the face beautifully, making it a great option for oval and heart-shaped faces. Works best with Verb Ghost Dry Oil for lightweight shine and Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron for soft waves. The only catch? A light styling cream helps maintain the shape throughout the day.

#7 Straight Shaggy Bob A modern take on the classic bob, this straight shaggy bob features soft, choppy layers that create movement without losing sleekness. Ideal for fine, straight hair, this cut works best with IGK Good Behavior Smoothing Spray to keep frizz at bay while maintaining a voluminous look. The only downside? It needs a round brush blowout to bring out the texture.

#8 Shaggy Pixie Cut A playful and stylish shaggy pixie cut with soft, feathered layers that make fine hair appear thicker. The choppy texture adds volume, while the slightly longer top allows for versatile styling. Ideal for straight or wavy hair, this cut looks best when styled with American Crew Fiber Cream for definition. The one con? It requires frequent trims to maintain its shape.

#9 Shag Cut for Round Faces and Fine Hair This shag cut is tailored for round faces, with face-framing layers that slim and elongate the look. The soft, wispy bangs add balance while keeping the style lightweight. Perfect for fine hair, this cut pairs well with a Tigi Bed Head Small Talk Volumizer for extra lift. The only drawback? Daily tousling is needed to keep the layers looking fresh.

#10 Shaggy Bob with Bangs This shaggy bob is a great option for fine hair, with choppy layers that add movement and volume. The slightly textured bangs frame the face beautifully while keeping the style youthful and effortless. Best suited for straight to wavy textures, this cut is easy to style with Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair Spray for a lived-in finish. The downside? It may need a quick touch-up with a GHD Classic Styler to keep the shape defined.

#11 Short Shaggy Hairstyle This short shaggy hairstyle is perfect for adding instant lift to fine hair. The tousled layers and wispy bangs create a full-bodied effect, making it great for round and oval faces. A GHD Air Hairdryer with a diffuser attachment enhances the choppy texture. The only catch? It needs a light styling cream like Bumble and Bumble Thickening Spray to keep the shape intact.

#12 Shaggy Layered Cut for Medium Hair A medium-length shag with soft layers and natural waves, making fine hair look thicker and fuller. The slightly off-center part and tousled styling add effortless movement. Perfect for women with fine to medium hair, this cut works well with a T3 SinglePass Curling Iron for added texture. The best part? It requires minimal upkeep while still looking stylish.

#13 Long Shaggy Haircut This long shaggy haircut features layered movement and face-framing pieces that add volume to fine hair without making it look thin. The wispy bangs soften the overall look, making it flattering for oval and heart-shaped faces. Perfect for straight to wavy textures, this cut pairs well with R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray for an airy finish. The only con? Daily styling is needed to maintain the tousled effect.

#14 Fine Hair Shag for Women Over 50 A sophisticated shag with soft layers and side-swept bangs, perfect for women over 50 with fine hair. The feathered layers add body without bulk, creating a youthful, effortless look. Ideal for those embracing their natural silver or gray hair, this cut enhances texture and movement. Works best on straight to wavy hair and suits oval, square, and heart-shaped faces. Use a volumizing mousse like Redken Guts 10 to keep the shape lifted.

#15 Lushlight Shag Haircut This lushlight shag is all about soft layering and effortless movement. The curtain bangs add face-framing dimension, while the feathered layers prevent fine hair from looking flat. Works best for medium to long lengths and suits most face shapes. Use R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray to enhance volume and a Mason Pearson Brush for a soft finish. The only con? Light styling is needed to maintain its natural bounce.