150 Famous Movie Quotes & Iconic Lines [Ultimate Collection] (2025)

Do you remember the one particular movie that changed your entire life? In every decade, there are a handful of movies that profoundly impact how you see the world around you. To celebrate those transformative works of art, we have created this hand-picked selection of the best movie quotes of all time. And for even more, be sure not to miss our collection of the most inspirational movies to date.

While the majority of movies provide reasonable entertainment, only a few of them truly stand out. Watching these outstanding masterpieces can be a transformative experience that leaves a deep impression.

“The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us. Even now, in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you go to work… when you go to church… when you pay your taxes. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.”

Morpheus, The Matrix

Every once in a while, life presents you with a movie that leaves you feeling elated. No matter if it’s the incredibly well thought out storyline with brilliant plot twists or the amazing characters you can deeply relate to, there’s something about these movies that makes us want to watch them over and over again.

This is the ultimate collection of the most iconic movie quotes of all time

Some movies are such brilliant masterpieces that it seems as if they speak directly to you and turn the world as you have known it upside down. The most powerful movies accomplish this with just a couple of lines that have gained wide popularity.

Remember the Joker asking Batman “Why so serious?” or Morpheus calmly saying “You are a slave, Neo”? Quotes like this have changed film history forever. That’s what the following selection is all about – to present to you the most iconic lines ever spoken in a movie.

From cult classics to Hollywood blockbusters, there are movies that simply just blow your mind and inspire you to look at life from an entirely different perspective. In the following collection of the best movie quotes of all time, we have captured the most iconic lines of these legendary movies.

These are the lines that instantly give you goosebumps because they remind you of the powerful ideas of one particular movie.

To structure our huge list of movie lines, we have categorized the following quotes into these sections:

Best movie quotes

Famous movie quotes

Funny movie quotes

Disney movie quotes

Movie quotes about love

Movie quotes about life

Enjoy reading.

Here’s our collection of the best movie quotes of all time

1.

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

Don Vito Corleone, The Godfather

2.

“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

Roger “Verbal” Kint, The Usual Suspects

3.

“May the Force be with you.”

Han Solo, Star Wars

4.

“Say hello to my little friend!”

Tony Montana, Scarface

5.

“You shall not pass!”

Gandalf, The Lord of the Rings, The Fellowship of the Ring

6.

“This is Sparta!”

Leonidas, 300

7.

“Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Ron Burgundy, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

8.

“I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

Hal, 2001: A Space Odyssey

9.

“With great power comes great responsibility.”

Ben Parker, Spiderman

10.

“The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club.”

Tyler Durden, Fight Club

11.

“I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore, Apocalypse Now

12.

“Play with matches, you get burned.”

Vincent Vega, Pulp Fiction

13.

“Why so serious?”

The Joker, The Dark Knight

14.

“Hasta la vista, baby.”

T-800, Terminator 2: Judgment Day

15.

16.

“Houston, we have a problem.”

Jim Lovell, Apollo 13

17.

“In a comic, you know how you can tell who the arch-villain’s going to be? He’s the exact opposite of the hero. And most times they’re friends, like you and me! I should’ve known way back when… You know why, David? Because of the kids. They called me Mr. Glass.”

Elija Price, Unbreakable

18.

“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain”

Harvey Dent, The Dark Knight

19.

“I’m having an old friend for dinner.”

Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs

20.

“I want to play a game.”

Jigsaw, Saw

21.

“I have been… and always shall be… your friend.”

Mr. Spock, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

22.

“If you build it, he will come.”

Mysterious voice, Field of Dreams

23.

“You are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage. Into a prison that you cannot taste or see or touch. A prison for your mind.”

Morpheus, The Matrix

24.

“A million dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? A billion dollars.”

Sean Parker, The Social Network

25.

“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.”

Leia Skywalker, Star Wars

26.

“I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

Howard Beale, Network

27.

“They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!”

William Wallace, Braveheart

28.

“My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”

Maximus, Gladiator

29.

“Revenge is a dish that tastes best when served cold.”

Don Vito Corleone, The Godfather

30.

“If my answers frighten you then you should cease asking scary questions.”

Jules Winnfield, Pulp Fiction

31.

“Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the war room!”

President Merkin Muffley, Dr. Strangelove

32.

“They send you here for life, and that’s exactly what they take.”

Red, The Shawshank Redemption

33.

“Great men are not born great, they grow great…”

Don Vito Corleone, The Godfather

34.

“To infinity and beyond!”

Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story

35.

“I feel the need… the need for speed!”

Maverick, Top Gun

36.

“Get busy living, or get busy dying”

Red, The Shawshank Redemption

37.

“They used to say that a child conceived in love has a greater chance of happiness. They don’t say that anymore.”

Vincent, Gattaca

38.

“I drink your milkshake.”

Daniel Plainview, There Will Be Blood

39.

“You had my curiosity. But now you have my attention.”

Calvin J. Candie, Django Unchained

40.

“You’re a wizard, ‘arry.”

Hagrid, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

41.

“I have to return some videotapes.”

Patrick Bateman, American Psycho

Famous movie quotes

42.

“Bond. James Bond.”

James Bond, Dr. No

43.

“Friendship is everything. Friendship is more than talent. It is more than the government. It is almost the equal of family.- Don Corleone”

Don Vito Corleone, The Godfather

44.

“I’ll be back.”

T-800, The Terminator

45.

“Elementary, my dear Watson.”

Sherlock Holmes, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

46.

“I am your father.”

Darth Vader, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

47.

“I see dead people.”

Cole Sear, The Sixth Sense

48.

“Wendy? Darling? Light, of my life. I’m not gonna hurt ya. You didn’t let me finish my sentence. I said, I’m not gonna hurt ya. I’m just going to bash your brains in.”

Jack Torrance, The Shining

49.

“If you let my daughter go now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Brian Mills, Taken

50.

“Are you not entertained?”

Maximus, Gladiator

51.

“Wake up. Time to die.”

Leon, Blade Runner

52.

“Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!”

Wizard of Oz, The Wizard of Oz

53.

“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

Johnny, Dirty Dancing

54.

“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”

Michael Corleone, The Godfather, Part II

55.

“Antidote.

To what?

The poison you just drank, Dr. Jones!”

Lao Che, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

56.

“Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.”

Dr. Emmett Brown, Back to the Future

57.

“You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya punk?”

Harry Callahan, Dirty Harry

58.

“That’s my wife!”

Borat Sagdiyev, Borat

59.

“Show me the money!”

Rod Tidwell, Jerry Maguire

60.

“You talkin’ to me?”

Travis Bickle, Taxi Driver

61.

“Badges? We ain’t got no badges! We don’t need no badges! I don’t have to show you any stinking badges!”

Gold Hat, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

62.

“Go ahead, make my day!”

Harry Callahan, Sudden Impact

63.

“You shoot me in a dream, you better wake up and apologize.”

Mr. White, Reservoir Dogs

64.

“I live my life a quarter mile at a time.”

Dominic Toretto, The Fast and the Furious

65.

“Good morning, Vietnam!”

Adrian Cronauer, Good Morning, Vietnam

66.

“There’s no place like home.”

Dorothy, The Wizard of Oz

67.

“It’s alive! It’s alive!”

Henry Frankenstein, Frankenstein

68.

“I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!”

Wicked Witch of the West, The Wizard of Oz

69.

“Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys.”

John Keating, Dead Poets Society

70.

“My precious.”

Gollum, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

71.

“This pin. Two people. This is gold. Two more people. He would have given me two for it, at least one. One more person. A person, Stern. For this.”

Oskar Schindler, Schindler’s List

72.

“E.T. phone home.”

E.T., E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

73.

“You can’t handle the truth!”

Nathan Jessup, A Few Good Men

74.

“King Kong ain’t got sh** on me!”

Alonzo Harris, Training Day

75.

“Not quite my tempo.”

Terence Fletcher, Whiplash

76.

“A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.”

Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs

77.

“Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

Rick Blaine, Casablanca

78.

“Blocked at every turn. Beautifully synchronized, don’t you agree?”

Truman Burbank, The Truman Show

79.

“Please boss, don’t put that thing over my face, don’t put me in the dark. I’s afraid of the dark.”

John Coffey, The Green Mile

80.

“Consider that a divorce!”

Douglas Quaid, Total Recall

81.

“Look at me. Look at me. I am the captain now.”

Barkhad Abdi, Captain Phillips

82.

“Wilsoooooooon!”

Chuck Noland, Cast Away

83.

“Dude, where’s my car?”

Jesse, Dude, Where’s My Car?

Funny movie quotes

84.

“It’s not a man purse. It’s called a satchel. Indiana Jones wears one.”

Alan Garner, The Hangover

85.

“We get the warhead and we hold the world ransom for…. One million dollars.”

Dr. Evil, Austin Powers

86.

“Keep the change, you filthy animal.”

Scene from Angels With Filthy Souls, Home Alone

87.

“Excuse me. I believe you have my stapler.”

Milton Waddams, Office Space

88.

“I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.”

Dr. Rumack, Airplane

89.

“Yippie-ki-yay, motherf****!”

John McClain, Die Hard

90.

“It’s just a flesh wound.”

The Black Knight, Monty Python and the Holy Grail

91.

“These go to eleven.”

Christopher Guest, This Is Spinal Tap

92.

“I’m the king of the world!”

Jack Dawson, Titanic

93.

“This building has to be at least… three times bigger than this!”

Zoolander, Zoolander

94.

“I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight.”

Emily Charlton, The Devil Wears Prada

95.

“I mean, funny like I’m a clown? I amuse you?”

Tommy DeVito, Goodfellas

96.

“I learned a long time ago that worrying is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but it doesn’t get you anywhere.”

Van Wilder, National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

97.

“Just keep swimming.”

Dory, Finding Nemo

98.

“The Dude abides.”

Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, The Big Lebowski

99.

“I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.”

Jessica Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit

100.

“Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.”

Peter Clemenza, The Godfather

101.

“Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me, aren’t you?”

Ben Braddock, The Graduate

102.

“I’m about to do to you what Limp Bizkit did to music in the late ’90s.”

Deadpool, Deadpool

103.

“I’m in a glass case of emotion!”

Ron Burgundy, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

104.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen you look ugly. And that makes me kind of happy.”

Annie Walker, Bridesmaids

105.

“Did Doogie Houser just steal my … car?”

Harold Lee, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle

Disney movie quotes

106.

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”

The Emperor, Mulan

107.

“Magic Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?”

Queen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

108.

“All it takes is faith and trust.”

Peter Pan, Peter Pan

109.

“Today is a good day to try.”

Quasimodo, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

110.

“A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.”

Eeyore, Winnie the Pooh



111.

“If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.”

Gusteau, Ratatouille

112.

“Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it.”

Rapunzel, Tangled

113.

“Listen with your heart, you will understand.”

Grandmother Willow, Pocahontas

114.

“A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.”

Zeus, Hercules

115.

“The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up.”

Timothy Mouse, Dumbo

116.

“If you don’t know where you want to go, then it doesn’t matter which path you take.”

The Cheshire Cat, Alice in Wonderland

117.

“Admit defeat, and defeat will surely admit you into permanent custody.”

Beret Girl, Goofy

118.

“Believe you can, then you will.”

Mulan, Mulan

119.

“Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it.”

Elastigirl, The Incredibles

120.

“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.”

Rafiki, The Lion King



121.

“Happiness is the richest thing we will ever own.”

Donald Duck, Ducktales

122.

“For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.”

Mowgli, The Jungle Book

123.

“The most important thing a girl wears is her confidence.”

Cinderella??, Cinderella

124.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.”

Thumper, Bambi

125.

“Always let your conscience be your guide.”

The Blue Fairy, Pinocchio

Movie quotes about love

126.

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

Sally, When Harry Met Sally

127.

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return.”

Baz Luhrman, Moulin Rouge

128.

“I vow to fiercely love you in all your forms, now and forever. I promise to never forget that this is a once in a lifetime love.”

Leo, The Vow

129.

“I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”

Anna Scott, Notting Hill

130.

“You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love… I love… I love you.”

Deborah Moggach, Pride & Prejudice

131.

“You’re the first boy I ever kissed, Jake, and I want you to be the last.”

Melanie Carmichael, Sweet Home Alabama

132.

“It’s like in that moment the whole universe existed just to bring us together.”

Jonathan Trager, Serendipity

133.

“They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that’s true.”

Edward Bloom, Big Fish

134.

“To me, you are perfect”

Mark, Love Actually

135.

“I wanted it to be you, I wanted it to be you so badly.”

Kathleen Kelly, You’ve Got Mail

136.

“It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other.”

Sean, Good Will Hunting

137.

“In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you.”

Mac MacGuff, Juno

138.

“Love is passion, obsession, someone you can’t live without. If you don’t start with that, what are you going to end up with?”

William Parrish, Meet Joe Black

139.

“I love you very much, probably more than anybody could love another person.”

Henry Roth, 50 First Dates

Movie quotes about life

140.

“Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you can hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.”

Rocky Balboa, Rocky Balboa

141.

“My mom always said life was like a box of chocolates.”

Forrest Gump, Forrest Gump

142.

“Life is not the amount of breaths you take, it’s the moments that take your breath away.”

Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, Hitch

143.

“In this life, you don’t have to prove nothin’ to nobody but yourself. And after what you’ve gone through, if you haven’t done that by now, it ain’t gonna never happen. Now go on back.”

Fortune, Rudy

144.

“To see the world, things dangerous to come to, to see behind walls, to draw closer, to find each other and to feel. That is the purpose of life.”

Walter Mitty, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

145.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Ferris Bueller, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

146.

“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”

Clarence The Angel, It’s a Wonderful Life

147.

If you want to control things in your life so bad, work on the mind. That’s the only thing you should be trying to control.”

Richard, Eat Pray Love

148.

“There should be no boundaries to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there’s life, there is hope.”

Stephen Hawking, The Theory of Everything

149.

“You know, the ancient Egyptians had a beautiful belief about death. When their souls got to the entrance to heaven, the guards asked two questions. Their answers determined whether they were able to enter or not. ‘Have you found joy in your life?’ ‘Has your life brought joy to others?’”

Carter Chambers, The Bucket List

150.

“This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill – the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill – you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes.

Morpheus, The Matrix

We hope you enjoyed this collection of the best movie quotes of all time.

Have some of these quotes reminded you about the many new worlds every movie has introduced you to? What makes the quotes in the above so powerful is that they seem to remind you almost immediately about the powerful ideas of the movies they were taken of.

Whenever you need a quick boost, feel free to revisit the selection of the most iconic movie lines.

Stay victorious!