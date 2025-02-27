150 Years Anniversary (2025)

Starting with zero knowledge or experience in ballooning, Genzo Senior took on the challenge of creating a manned balloon based on a single illustration. As a result, he successfully launched Japan's first manned balloon. The event was promoted in response to the Kyoto Prefectural government's enthusiastic desire to stimulate public interest in scientific education, but it demonstrated Genzo's spirit of taking on challenges. That spirit is still alive today in the cultural DNA of Shimadzu.

