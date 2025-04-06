16 Best Supplements For Hair Growth & Thickness | Health Insiders (2025)

Luscious hair is something many people strive for as it is seen as a symbol of health and beauty in many cultures. Hair is an important part of your body, and just like any other component, it needs nutrients to thrive and grow properly.

Many nutritional deficiencies can be linked to hair loss. There are always factors other than your dietary intake that can affect hair loss and growth. These include hormonal function, genetics, and aging.

However, these factors can be overcome with proper nutrient intake and supplementation. Now that you know what causes hair loss, take a look at what can be helpful for hair regrowth.

What Causes Hair Loss in Women?

Nutritional deficiencies can cause hair loss. To find what vitamin(s) and/or mineral(s) you may be deficient in, you can consult your physician and have them run labs.

The most common nutrient deficiency that causes hair loss is iron-deficiency anemia. If this is not the cause: hormonal imbalances, stress, and treatments for cancer (chemotherapy and radiation) can also cause hair loss.

Looking for the best hair vitamins for women can also be a solution. Consult your physician before using any new product or supplement.

How Do Vitamins For Hair Growth Work?

Imagine vitamins for hair growth as your hair’s personal support team. These nutrients, including biotin, iron, and vitamins D and E, are more than just ingredients on a label.

Biotin acts like a strength coach for your hair, helping each strand become more resilient. Iron is like the essential hydration after a long run, improving blood flow and oxygen delivery to your scalp, vital for healthy follicles. Vitamin D plays a crucial role too, akin to a skilled gardener, nurturing the growth of new hair follicles.

It’s a synergistic effort, where each vitamin contributes to the overall health and strength of your hair. Just remember, this isn’t an overnight transformation. Consistent use and patience are important, much like maintaining a balanced diet for overall well-being.

How We Researched & Picked?

Choosing the best hair growth supplements and vitamins isn’t just about picking the most popular brand; it’s more like assembling a puzzle where every piece fits perfectly for your unique needs.

At Health Insiders, our selection process is meticulous and tailored, ensuring that we recommend products that are not only effective but also align with various health profiles and preferences. Here’s how we do it:

Solid Research: We start by digging into the science, examining research studies and clinical trials for a firm scientific basis.

Quality Ingredients: Key ingredients like biotin, iron, and vitamins D and E are our focus, ensuring the supplements have the right building blocks for hair health.

User Reviews: Like checking ratings before a movie night, we consider real user feedback to gauge effectiveness and satisfaction.

Safety Checks: We assess potential side effects, prioritizing safety alongside efficacy.

Diverse Needs: Recognizing individual differences, we choose options that cater to various dietary and health needs.

Best Supplements For Hair Growth and Thickness In 2025

Folexin – Overall Best Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Convenience 4.9/5

Value 5/5 Folexin is one of the great and innovative best hair growth supplements that naturally reverse hair loss and may improve hair greying. Because this hair product is made of natural ingredients, Folexin is a non-invasive natural alternative with the potential to improve both strength and quality of hair. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Supports natural hair growth process, promotes thick, strong, healthy hair, Promotes visibly radiant, strong, and beautiful hair, nourishes the hair’s health

Supports natural hair growth process, promotes thick, strong, healthy hair, Promotes visibly radiant, strong, and beautiful hair, nourishes the hair’s health Brand: Vita balance

Vita balance Active Ingredients: Biotin, Fo-Ti Root, Saw Palmetto, L-Tyrosine

Biotin, Fo-Ti Root, Saw Palmetto, L-Tyrosine Dosage: 2 capsules a day with food

2 capsules a day with food Price: $24.95* Folexin Pros & Cons Pros It is made up of natural ingredients.

It also promotes healthier and thicker hair.

It contains nutrients which may have positive effects on general health. Cons Folexin is not available in local stores.

Divine Locks – Best Hair Growth Supplements For Women Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Advertisement *All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary. Our Rating Comfort 5/5

Effectiveness 4.9/5

Convenience 4.8/5

Value 5/5 Divine Locks is a groundbreaking organic supplement crafted by Kayla Rochin, designed to combat hair loss and stimulate regrowth in both women and men. Meticulously formulated with 100% natural plant extracts, minerals, and vitamins, Divine Locks offers a unique solution to age-related hair concerns. Manufactured in GMP-certified US facilities, this revolutionary dietary supplement prioritizes quality, hygiene, and nourishment for stronger, healthier hair growth. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplements

Supplements Brand: SO JOURNEY

SO JOURNEY Benefit: Promote hair growth, Enhance hair quality, Reduced hair fall

Promote hair growth, Enhance hair quality, Reduced hair fall Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Biotin, Saw Palmetto, Zinc, Fo-Ti, Collagen

Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Biotin, Saw Palmetto, Zinc, Fo-Ti, Collagen Dosage: 2 capsules every day

2 capsules every day Price: $39.00* Divine Locks & Cons Pros Divine Locks prevents hair loss

It promotes strong, thick and healthy hair

Made with natural ingredients Cons It takes time to see the results

Foliprime – Best Hair Growth Serum Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 4.9/5

Effectiveness 4.8/5

Convenience 4.9/5

Value 5/5 FoliPrime, a natural Egyptian balm, is a cutting-edge solution for women facing hair challenges like thinning and lifeless locks. This innovative formula serves as an effective hair follicle detox, aiming to rid the scalp of heavy metals, chemicals, and toxins that may stifle follicles. Key Specs Form: Liquid

Liquid Type: Oil

Oil Brand: Titan Labs

Titan Labs Benefit: Promotes thick, strong, and healthy hair and support the health of your hair and scalp

Promotes thick, strong, and healthy hair and support the health of your hair and scalp Active Ingredients: Lemon oil, Castor oil, Turmeric, Biotin, Tea Tree Oil

Lemon oil, Castor oil, Turmeric, Biotin, Tea Tree Oil Dosage: Take a quarter-sized amount and massage it into any places on your scalp or head where you have hair loss or thinning.

Take a quarter-sized amount and massage it into any places on your scalp or head where you have hair loss or thinning. Price: $69.00* Foliprime Prop & Cons Pros It promotes hair growth and reduces hair loss

It contains nutrients and vitamins that can benefit hair health Cons Results may vary depending on the individual

It can be expensive

Restolin – Best Supplement for Hair Health Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 4.9/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Convenience 4.9/5

Value 5/5 Restolin is an all-natural, nutrient-rich dietary supplement which promotes hair growth and volume for healthy, luscious locks Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Hair Growth Supplement

Hair Growth Supplement Benefit: Enhances Hair Growth, Promotes Thickness, Boosts Overall Hair Health, Slows Breakage and Loss, Strengthens Immunity, Hydrates, Offers Added Shine

Enhances Hair Growth, Promotes Thickness, Boosts Overall Hair Health, Slows Breakage and Loss, Strengthens Immunity, Hydrates, Offers Added Shine Brand: Restolin

Restolin Active Ingredients: Graviola, Garlic, Green Tea, Panax Ginseng, Olive Leaf, Pomegranate, Turmeric, Grape Seed, Shiitake Mushrooms, Maitake Mushrooms, Reishi Mushrooms, Lycopene, Cat’s Claw, Pine Bark, Beta Glucan, Vitamins C & E, Essiac Tea Complex, Quercetin Dihydrate, Arabinogalactan

Graviola, Garlic, Green Tea, Panax Ginseng, Olive Leaf, Pomegranate, Turmeric, Grape Seed, Shiitake Mushrooms, Maitake Mushrooms, Reishi Mushrooms, Lycopene, Cat’s Claw, Pine Bark, Beta Glucan, Vitamins C & E, Essiac Tea Complex, Quercetin Dihydrate, Arabinogalactan Price: $69.00* Restolin Pros & Cons Pros Restolin can promote hair growth and thickness

This supplement enhances the overall health of the hair

It can strengthen the hair and follicles

The supplement can prevent hair loss and breakage

Restolin supports a strong immune system Cons Individual results may vary

This is a popular product which may run low stock occasionally

You can only purchase Restolin online

Folifort – Best Supplements for Hair Loss in Females Buy on Amazon *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 4.7/5

Effectiveness 4.8/5

Convenience 4.7/5

Value 5/5 Folifort is a 100% organic supplement which promotes hair growth and thickness, added shine, and prevents hair loss and shedding for optimal overall hair health and body. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Hair Growth Supplement

Hair Growth Supplement Benefit: Promotes Hair Growth, Thickness, and Radiance, Strengthens Hair and Follicles, Boosts General Health and Immunity, Heals Scalp Conditions, Prevents Shedding and Breakage

Promotes Hair Growth, Thickness, and Radiance, Strengthens Hair and Follicles, Boosts General Health and Immunity, Heals Scalp Conditions, Prevents Shedding and Breakage Brand: Folifort

Folifort Active Ingredients: Biotin, Fo-Ti, Vitamin B5, Zinc, Nettle, Saw Palmetto, Peony, Horsetail

Biotin, Fo-Ti, Vitamin B5, Zinc, Nettle, Saw Palmetto, Peony, Horsetail Price: $69.00* Folifort Pros & Cons Pros It is made up of natural ingredients

It also promotes healthier and thicker hair

It contains nutrients which may have positive effects on general health Cons Folifort is not available in local stores

Hair La Vie Hair Vitamins – Best Hair Pigmentation Supplements Buy on Amazon *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Convenience 4.7/5

Value 5/5 Hair La Vie Clinical Formula is a special kind of hair vitamin made by the Hair La Vie brand. Its aim is to make your hair stronger, give it support, and bring it back to life. Inside, it contains important vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants that not only boost your hair’s health but also help your immune system. It’s like a super nutritious treat for your hair, making it look and feel amazing by giving it everything it needs to shine! Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Promotes healthy, natural hair growth & shine, rejuvenates follicles, and promotes thick, full, healthy hair

Promotes healthy, natural hair growth & shine, rejuvenates follicles, and promotes thick, full, healthy hair Brand: Hair La Vie

Hair La Vie Active Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Collagen, EVNol Max, Biotin, Flaxseed, Zinc, Vitamin D3, Selenium

Hydrolyzed Collagen, EVNol Max, Biotin, Flaxseed, Zinc, Vitamin D3, Selenium Dosage: 3capsules daily with a meal and full glass of water.

3capsules daily with a meal and full glass of water. Price: $56.99* Hair La Vie Pros & Cons Pros These hair vitamins rejuvenate follicles and promote healthy hair growth

It is full of healthy vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

The product also promotes the health of the skin and nails Cons Different users will experience different levels of growth

Foligray – Best Supplement for Healthy Hair Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 4.9/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Convenience 4.8/5

Value 5/5 Foligray is a nutritional formula made with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and natural botanicals, designed to provide nourishing support for hair health and pigmentation and known to support everyday natural hair color support. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Help to support the quality of hair, and maintain the health of hair follicles

Help to support the quality of hair, and maintain the health of hair follicles Brand: Vita Balance

Vita Balance Active Ingredients: Catalase, pantothenic acid, copper, zinc

Catalase, pantothenic acid, copper, zinc Dosage: 2 capsules of Foligray daily with a meal.

2 capsules of Foligray daily with a meal. Price: $24.95* Foligray Pros & Cons Pros The supplement is known to nourish and support healthy hair

It contains nutrients to support hair pigmentation

It contains zinc, which is an important mineral for strong hair and healthy skin and may also support a healthy immune system Cons The results can vary from one user to another.

Valotin – Best Hair Growth Product Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 5/5

Effectiveness 4.7/5

Convenience 4.8/5

Value 4.7/5 Valotin is a hair care brand that provides different products to support hair strength and vitality, which helps your hair look naturally gorgeous and nourished. This brand’s products contain a unique blend of natural ingredients that support your hair’s health and the natural hair growth process and help you achieve natural and beautiful hair growth. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Improves the appearance of hair and texture, helps repair and strengthen hair

Improves the appearance of hair and texture, helps repair and strengthen hair Brand: Valotin

Valotin Active Ingredients: Vitamin A, aloe vera, alanine, biotin, green tea

Vitamin A, aloe vera, alanine, biotin, green tea Price: $67.88* Valotin Pros & Cons Pros Helps you gain thicker and stronger hair

The products contain science-backed ingredients

Claims to support healthy hair Cons The products are only available on the brand’s website

Profollica – Best Supplements For Hair Loss in Men & Women Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 5/5

Effectiveness 4.7/5

Convenience 5/5

Value 4.7/5 Profollica is a hair growth supplement formulated with 100% natural ingredients and clinically tested to help slow and reverse hair loss by blocking harmful DHT from reaching the hair follicles and promoting the growth of healthy new hair. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Grows stronger, fuller & thicker hair, promotes healthy hair

Grows stronger, fuller & thicker hair, promotes healthy hair Brand: Profollica

Profollica Active Ingredients: Vitamin A, aloe vera, alanine, biotin, green tea

Vitamin A, aloe vera, alanine, biotin, green tea Price: $69.95* Profollica Pros & Cons Pros It blocks DHT-triggered hair loss.

It may increase hair’s elasticity, quality, and texture.

Trihard – Best Pre and Post Swim Conditioner Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 4.7/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Convenience 4.7/5

Value 5/5 Trihard is designed with natural formulas and extracts that help to eliminate pool chemicals, protect hair before the swim, relieve dry scalp post-swim, restore hair texture, and hydrate & soothe dry and brittle hair post-swim. Key Specs Form: Liquid

Liquid Type: All hair types and textures

All hair types and textures Benefit: Provides a protective layer to the hair, neutralizes the absorption of pool and ocean chemicals, hydrates dry hair after swim

Provides a protective layer to the hair, neutralizes the absorption of pool and ocean chemicals, hydrates dry hair after swim Brand: Trihard

Trihard Active Ingredients: Proprietary formulation of 100% natural red algae, dead sea minerals (like magnesium chloride), and botanical extracts (like aloe vera)

Proprietary formulation of 100% natural red algae, dead sea minerals (like magnesium chloride), and botanical extracts (like aloe vera) Price: $32.59* Trihard Pros & Cons Pros The product hydrates dry hair post-swim.

It is formulated to remove chemicals present in pool water such as bromine and chlorine.

Claimes to be paraben-free, SLS-free, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Cons It is suggested for swimming use only

Moerie Beauty – Best Hair Care Products Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Convenience 4.7/5

Value 5/5 Moerie Beauty is an all-natural hair care brand that promises to strengthen hair, promote growth and fullness, prevent shedding, and provide deep nourishment. Its unique products contain ingredients that thicken hair, moisturize the scalp, and enhance the appearance of healthy hair. Key Specs Form: Liquid

Liquid Type: All hair types and textures

All hair types and textures Benefit: Helps promote hair growth, soothes the scalp, repairs damage to the hair and follicles

Helps promote hair growth, soothes the scalp, repairs damage to the hair and follicles Brand: Moerie Beauty

Moerie Beauty Active Ingredients: Mentha piperita oil, shea butter, biotin, arnica montana flower water

Mentha piperita oil, shea butter, biotin, arnica montana flower water Price: $29.89* Moerie Beauty Pros & Cons Pros It strengthens the hair and follicles and improves overall hair health.

It can make the hair shiny and radiant.

The products may moisturize the hair and eliminate dryness. Cons This is a popular brand that may run low on stock at times.

IGK Hair – Best Hair products Brands Buy on Official Website *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 4.9/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Convenience 4.8/5

Value 5/5 IGK Hair is a high-quality hair care brand offering a wide range of products that cleanse, repair, hydrate, and promote healthy, shiny hair. These products are designed by experts, tested on clients, and formulated with everything you need for beautiful hair. Key Specs Form: Masks, Creams, Sprays, Dyes

Masks, Creams, Sprays, Dyes Type: Hair Care Health Brand

Hair Care Health Brand Benefit: Repairing, moisturizing, and conditioning hair benefits, Heals skin conditions, decreases inflammation, and promotes hair growth

Repairing, moisturizing, and conditioning hair benefits, Heals skin conditions, decreases inflammation, and promotes hair growth Brand: IGK Hair

IGK Hair Price: From approximately $16-$90*

From approximately $16-$90* Active Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Arctium Lappa Root Extract, Shea Butter, White Tea Powder, IGK Hair Pros & Cons Pros It is known to lessen hair shedding and breakage.

Promotes shiny and healthy-looking hair.

It repairs damage to the hair, scalp, and follicles. Cons They generally do not offer international shipping, except by special request.

Sugarbear Hair Vitamin Gummies – Best Gummies for Hair Growth Buy on Amazon *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 3.8/5

Effectiveness 3.9/5

Convenience 3.7/5

Value 3.6/5 SugarBear Pro hair vitamins are scientifically formulated hair growth gummies made with zinc, biotin, and other hair-loving vitamins and minerals that contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and support healthy, glowing, and long hair. These gummies are suitable for individuals of all genders and hair types. Key Specs Form: Gummy

Gummy Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Improves hair texture, boosts nail growth, and boosts your overall vitamin levels.

Improves hair texture, boosts nail growth, and boosts your overall vitamin levels. Brand: Sugarbear

Sugarbear Active Ingredients: Biotin, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E

Biotin, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E Price: $89.99* Sugarbear Hair Vitamin Gummies Pros & Cons Pros Supports healthy hair growth.

Contains ingredients that may provide hair and nail nourishment. Cons The supplement is expensive for the size of the supply.

These gummies may contain sugar and color.

Viviscal – Best Hair Nourishing Supplements Buy on Walmart *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 3.8/5

Effectiveness 3.8/5

Convenience 3.7/5

Value 3.8/5 Viviscal Hair Growth is a 100% drug-free supplement for women that promotes thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking hair. It contains scientifically proven ingredients that nourish thinning hair, promote existing hair growth from within, and support scalp health. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Promotes hair health and growth, nourishes the scalp hair and hair follicles

Promotes hair health and growth, nourishes the scalp hair and hair follicles Brand: Viviscal

Viviscal Active Ingredients: AminoMar, biotin, Vitamin C, Iron

AminoMar, biotin, Vitamin C, Iron Price: $33.99* Viviscal Pros & Cons Pros Supports healthier scalp, promotes healthy growth

It contains ingredients that may help promote hair growth and stop hair loss. Cons Increasing hair growth speed is not guaranteed for 100% of users.

Some users reported experiencing adverse side effects.

Rogaine – Best Hair Regrowth Treatment Buy on Amazon *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 4/5

Effectiveness 3.7/5

Convenience 3.8/5

Value 4/5 Women’s Rogaine is the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair regrowth treatment that claims to make hair fuller, decrease hair thinning, rejuvenate hair follicles, and help regenerate hair. It contains 2% minoxidil, which revives and increases the size of hair follicles, extending your hair’s natural growth cycle so you can regrow thicker, fuller hair. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Reactivate shrunken hair follicles, allowing for the regrowth and thickening of hair

Reactivate shrunken hair follicles, allowing for the regrowth and thickening of hair Brand: Rogaine

Rogaine Active Ingredients: Minoxidil

Minoxidil Price: $28.99* Rogaine Pros & Cons Pros Clinical trials show 8 out of 10 positive results in growing new hair.

It could revitalize hair follicles. Cons The product only contains one main ingredient.

It gave some users acne.

Nutrafol – Best Supplement for Hair Thinning Buy on Amazon *All the prices listed here are as they appear on their websites and are subject to change. Our Rating Comfort 3.9/5

Effectiveness 4/5

Convenience 3.8/5

Value 3.8/5 Nutrafol is a doctor-formulated hair growth supplement designed for women aged 18–44 who experience hair thinning. It contains clinically tested ingredients targeting the root causes of thinning, such as stress, lifestyle, and nutrition. This award-winning formula has been proven to support faster-growing, visibly thicker, fuller, and stronger hair. Key Specs Form: Capsule

Capsule Type: Supplement

Supplement Benefit: Promotes the scalp health, protects hair follicles

Promotes the scalp health, protects hair follicles Brand: Nutrafol

Nutrafol Active Ingredients: Biotin, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Ashwagandha, Curcumin

Biotin, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Ashwagandha, Curcumin Price: $88.00* Nutrafol Pros & Cons Pros It is said to contain some DHT-blocking qualities.

It may also promote the health of the scalp. Cons It only works on hair thinning/loss resulting from nutrient deficiencies.

The supplement may not increase hair count.

Hair Growth Ingredients – What To Look For in It?

There are several important vitamins and minerals to look for when shopping for the best supplements and vitamins for hair growth and thickness. Among these are:

B Vitamins (such as biotin) B Vitamins(also known as vitamin B7) is a water-soluble vitamin, often known for its hair growth benefits. It is a vitamin that functions in protein synthesis i.e., keratin production; a protein that helps form healthy skin, hair, and nails. Biotin also involves creating red blood cells which carry oxygen and nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles.[1] Vitamin C Vitamin C, an antioxidant, can play a very important role in hair growth as well. It can help protect hair from oxidative stress, which ultimately prevents your hair from aging too quickly.[2] It is also necessary for the formation of collagen, which is an important component of the structure of the hair. Due to this, supplementation with vitamin C, or getting enough of it in your daily dietary intake, could help prevent hair loss. Vitamin D Vitamins D also important minerals and vitamins for hair growth. Vitamin D deficiency can be linked to hair loss, and research has shown that supplementation of vitamin D may be successful for hair growth treatment.[3] Vitamin E Vitamin E is also an antioxidant which can protect from oxidative stress and shows promising hair growth results, according to this study[4]. Iron-deficiency anemia is one of the most common mineral deficiencies, with one of the most common symptoms being hair loss. If the deficiency has been determined by your physician, supplementation with iron, as well as ensuring to get enough in your daily dietary intake, can be beneficial for hair regrowth. Additionally, iron can be considered one of the best vitamins for hair loss. Iron iron also important minerals and vitamins for hair growth. Vitamin D deficiency can be linked to hair loss, and research has shown that supplementation of vitamin D may be successful for hair growth treatment [5]. Zinc deficiency can also be related to hair loss, with beneficial results seen from supplementation, as seen in this study [6].

“Hair growth supplements are helpful for anyone who is experiencing hair loss, hair thinning, or for those who just want thicker or longer hair,” says Dendy Engelman, M.D., board-certified dermatologic surgeon at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in New York City.

Tips For Choosing the Best Supplements For Hair Growth

Wondering how to pick the right hair growth supplements? It’s not just about grabbing any bottle off the shelf. First things first, it’s super important to figure out if you’re running low on any specific nutrients. A chat with your doctor or a registered dietitian can be a real eye-opener in this regard. They’re the go-to pros for getting a clear picture of what your body needs.

Once you know what you’re lacking, it’s time for some smart shopping. Focus on supplements that are rich in those specific nutrients. And hey, here’s a pro tip: always, and I mean always, read the labels carefully. Look for supplements made in a cGMP registered facility. What’s that, you ask? It’s like a quality check stamp, confirming that what’s on the label is what’s actually in the bottle. Plus, it ensures everything’s pure and top-notch. You’ll see a cGMP label on the package if it’s legit.[7]

Before you start popping those supplements, make a quick stop by your doctor’s office. It’s really crucial they give the thumbs up, especially if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, younger than 18, or juggling other meds. Your doctor’s green light means you’re all set to go on your hair growth journey!

Are Hair Growth Vitamins and Supplements Safe?

Hair growth vitamins and supplements are like a nutritious addition to your diet, often bringing essential nutrients that might be missing from your daily meals. Generally, these supplements are safe when used as directed. They mainly provide a boost of essential nutrients, possibly lacking in your daily diet.

However, like any health product, it’s important to be cautious. Check the ingredient list for potential allergens or components that might interact with other medications [8]. Remember, excessive intake of certain vitamins can be counterproductive, so adhering to the recommended dosage is key.

Consultation with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen is always advisable, akin to seeking expert advice when making significant dietary changes.

Why Trust Health Insiders?

At Health Insiders, we understand that trust is earned, not given. Our focus is on providing well-researched, effective recommendations, for all things health and wellness.

Our process begins with in-depth scientific research. We meticulously analyze studies and clinical trials to ensure our advice is based on solid evidence. It’s like we’re your detail-oriented friend who sifts through the data to find the best options.

Quality ingredients and genuine user feedback are at the core of our evaluations. We believe in the importance of what goes into a product and how it performs in real life. This approach ensures that our recommendations are not only scientifically sound but also practically effective.

Safety and catering to diverse needs are our top priorities. We strive to offer advice that’s not only effective but also inclusive and safe for everyone. This careful, well-rounded approach is why you can rely on us at Health Insiders for dependable health guidance.

Final Verdict

Treatment for hair loss can be helpful for those who are deficient in the various vitamins and/or minerals mentioned above. It can still be helpful for those who are not deficient, but results may vary.

Always be sure to ask your physician if a supplement and/or topical product is right for you before just starting it on your own! Your physician can help guide you in the right direction and tell you if a supplement is safe for you or not.

Frequently Asked Questions