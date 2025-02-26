$16 Million Experian and T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement (2025)

Photo Credit: Unsplash | Updated: May 5, 2023

What is the T-Mobile and Experian Data Breach Class Action?

personally identifiable information

credit histories

A $16 Million Class Action Settlement has been reached with T-Mobile and Experian over a 2015 data breach that affected over 15 million United States consumers. The Settlement in question involves a significant cybersecurity breach that shook the data network of Experian back in 2015, as detected on September 15th. The breach led to the unauthorized access by a cyber attacker to some parts of the Experian network that contained the sensitiveof a vast number of consumers who had applied for T-Mobile USA, Inc. services. This breach of security had a far-reaching impact, affecting about 15 million individuals across the country, and led to the exposure of their confidential details, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, government identification numbers, and other pertinent data used by T-Mobile in the evaluation of their customers'

As a result of this Settlement, Experian and several states Attorneys General came to an agreement to address the aftermath of this cybersecurity breach. The agreement includes a package of measures, including but not limited to, providing up to $22 million in compensation, monitoring services, and identity theft insurance to the affected consumers. These measures have been put in place to mitigate the potential harm caused to the affected individuals by the loss of their private and sensitive data. The Settlement serves as a reminder of the potential vulnerability of large-scale data networks to cyber-attacks and underscores the importance of strengthening cybersecurity measures to safeguard personal information in today's digital age.

Previous T-Mobile Data Breach Settlements and Similar History

In 2017, Equifax, a consumer credit reporting agency, experienced a data breach that exposed the personal information of 143 million people, making it one of the largest breaches in US history

It's well worth mentioning that this is not the first time that major data breaches have occurred in the US.. The breach included sensitive data such as names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and addresses. As a result of the breach, Equifax agreed to pay up to $700 million in fines and provide free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to the affected individuals. The Equifax open class action lawsuit is still taking claims until January 2024.

Similarly, T-Mobile, the company that was offering services through which the Experian breach occurred, experienced a data breach in 2021 that affected over 40 million customers. The breach exposed personal data such as names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and other sensitive information. As part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, T-Mobile agreed to pay a total of over $500 million, $350 Million of which would be paid to affected customers and implement new security measures to protect against future data breaches. The incidents involving Equifax and T-Mobile highlight the importance of protecting personal information from data breaches and the need for companies to take cybersecurity seriously. The settlements reached in each case reflect the significant impact these breaches can have on consumers and the responsibility that companies have to ensure the security of their customers' data.

How Do I Qualify?

How Will I Get Compensated if I Qualify?

You may qualify for compensation in the form of free credit monitoring and identity theft insurance if your personal information was unlawfully accessed by bad-actors in the 2015 Experian and T-Mobile data breach. To find out what qualifies as personal information, reach out to the data breach class action administrators (see the link below at the bottom of this page) orIf you are eligible to file a claim in the T-Mobile 2015 data breach settlement, you can qualify for the following:

• Checking credit reports regularly and receiving automatic alerts for any changes,

• Service for Monitoring your Social Security number, including conducting surveillance on the "dark web",

• An identity theft insurance policy that provides coverage for up to $1,000,000,

• Additionally, the service offers a minimum of two complimentary copies of the individual's Experian Credit report each year.

Do I Need Proof of Purchase to File a Claim?

How Do I Find Class Action Settlements?

Filing Class Action Settlement Claims

Claim Form Website: T-Mobile Settlement Website

No, the T-Mobile Class Action Settlement does not require proof of purchase for a valid claim. However, it is possible that the Class Action Administrator may reach out at a later time to ask for additional documentation or evidence. Find all the latest class actions you can qualify for by getting notified of new lawsuits as soon as they are open to claims: Please note that your claim form will be rejected if you submit a settlement claim for payout with any fraudulent information. By providing this information and your sworn statement of its veracity, you agree to do so under the penalty of perjury. You would also be harming others that actually qualify for the class action settlement. If you are not sure whether or not you qualify for this class action settlement, visit the class action administrator's website below.

Claim Form Website: T-Mobile Settlement Website

