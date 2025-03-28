16 Products to Promote Healthy, Dense Hair Growth for Women (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
Hair loss, particularly for women, can be brutal. No matter how you slice it, hair fall is a complex experience that often requires diligent treatment and discipline to promote regrowth—and it takes time to see results. It can feel like a maze. That's why, when attempting to address hair loss, it's important to be selective about the products one chooses to attack the problem, and utilize the expertise of a professional, such as a dermatologist or a trichologist. If you ask me, I'd consult both, but if I had to choose between one or the other, in order to get to the root of the issue, it is essential that you turn to a board-certified dermatologist to help you tackle your problems.
TikTok's favorite derm, Shereene Idriss, M.D. explains that hair loss can be caused by a number of factors, and thus the treatment should be determined by the specific cause, as opposed to a general approach. "Not all hair loss is created equal and treating the wrong cause is like putting a bandage on a leak instead of fixing the pipe. It can stem from hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies (iron, vitamin D, biotin—you name it), stress-induced shedding aka telogen effluvium) or even autoimmune conditions like alopecia areata."
Once a cause for the hair loss is identified, Idriss says building a comprehensive routine that supports hair growth from multiple angles is the best way to move forward. "A multi-pronged approach is key. When in doubt throw the whole kitchen sink at it." What are the best complementary treatment products for helping with hair loss? Here, 15 of the most effective.
The Peptide Punch
Serene Scalp Densifying Treatment Spray
Oribe's latest, the serene scalp densifying collection, was formulated in part with trichologist Penny James, who explains how the new treatment range leverages peptides to stimulate hair growth. "A peptide is a short chain of amino acids–and the building block of proteins—which can encourage hair growth by improving blood flow to the scalp and strengthening the structure of the hair follicles, as well as reduce inflammatory conditions on the scalp."
The serene scalp collection contains pea sprout extract, which is rich in phytonutrients and Capixyl, a biomimetic peptide, as well as red clover extract. These plant derived ingredients stimulated the scalp and promote dense, full regrowth in hair that is fragile.
I've used the whole range for about a month and love the shampoo and conditioner (something I never thought I would say as someone with baby fine hair) but the treatment spray in particular also has a plumping effect at the root for more instant results.
The Bond Repair
Power Fol Shampoo and Conditioner
If you're trying to grow your hair, length retention is also a key area of focus. That's where bond repair comes in. There are a ton of products on the market, but the Maya Chia Power Fol shampoo and conditioner is particularly wonderful—and effective. Packed with a blend of bonding complex of amino acids, peptides, polysaccharides, hydrolyzed baobab, rice protein, nourishing chia seed oil, biotin, and more, these complementary ingredients add a packed boost that can strengthen the hair's bonds without a ton of weight with continued use. That's right, fine haired ladies: you're not going to feel weighed down by this fortifier.
Maya Chia founder and formulator Susanne Norwitz, explains that the duos work in tandem to support optimal scalp healthy and strengthen strands. "The highly concentrated shampoo first focuses on providing a thorough and efficient cleansing, gently exfoliating and balancing the microbiome, improving the barrier function and PH. Then the conditioner, which is lightweight, can effectively strengthen and protect hair, so it's less fragile as it grows."
The Oil Treatment
BUR BUR GROWING SEASON
Taking care of one's scalp is an essential part of the hair growth journey. This botanical hair treatment, which is meant to be used a as a pre-wash, contains burdock oil, nettle oil, vitmain c, and bakuchiol as well as cocoyl hydrolyzed amaranth, quinoa, and rice proteins, for a scalp-circulation-boosting, glossy-hair-growing blend.
Best used with scalp massage for extra bloodflow, the DHT-blocking benefits of the nettle oil is great to prevent loss, while also treating dryness and flakiness. DHT, or dehydrotestosterone is a biproduct of testosterone conversion in the hair follicles, and can cause hair fall in those with androgenic alopecia.
The bakuchiol in this treatment is key, because of its touted benefits of increasing cell turnover, similar to a topical retinol, which could both help unclog hair follicles and stimulate dormant ones, encouraging growth.
The OG
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam
Topical and oral minoxidil has been used for years to stimulate blood flow to the scalp and promote hair growth from hair follicles. Pro-tip: no need to buy special versions for each gender as it's the 5% dosage that is most effective in spurring growth, but note that Rogaine's suggested application for women at that dosage is once a day.
According to Dr. Idriss, "topical and oral minoxidil are some of the most effective treatments for hair loss, but consistency is key—results take time, and patience is essential."
Some may also benefit from adding a prescription tretinoin to their multi-pronged approach. "Some studies suggest tretinoin can boost the effectiveness of minoxidil, likely by improving the absorption of the active ingredients into the scalp. It should be considered a complementary treatment, rather than a standalone solution for hair loss," says Idriss.
The Ingestible Option
Hair Growth Peptides
Peptides can be applied topically, which can improve the immediate hair follicle environment, but you can also ingest them to potentially influence the entire hair growth cycle. New to the market is the Omi Hair Growth Peptide, which is intended to do just that.
The formulation, developed by scientists, contains niacin, vitamin B6, biotin, pantothenic acid, zinc, copper, sodium, and the proprietary IFP Hair Factor Intermediate Filament Peptides, which are meant to work together to unlock hair growth receptors at the cellular level.
Omi chief medical advisor Dr. Mike Hoaglin, MD explains, that the peptide supplement is designed to both reduce hair loss and breakage while extending the growth phase of hair. Omi founder, Naomi Whittel, adds, that the Omi promise extends beyond healthier hair, but is meant to be transformative. "In just 90 days, women of all hair types have reported a 93% reduction in breakage, a 59% boost in gloss and shine, and hair that’s 16 times stronger," she says.
The Drugstore Shampoo
Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Billed as an anti-dandruff shampoo, the active ingredient ketoconazole has been shown to not just treat the fungal overgrowth that can be the cause of flaky, itchy inflammation, but application to the scalp in the shower (pros say let it steep for 5 minutes) helps block DHT, which is a known factor in androgenic hair loss.
In my experience, this works beautifully, but can be drying to the hair, so be sure to follow up with a mask or treatment at least once a week.
The Hair Retention Supplement
Micro Ingredients Pumpkin Seed Oil with Saw Palmetto
As discussed previously, DHT is a leading contributor to androgenic hair loss, as it binds to the hair follicle causing them to shrink over time. If this is a concern, pumpkin seed oil supplements have been shown to block DHT from binding to the hair follicle, protecting them from shortening, and therefore, from hair fall.
Oily Buster
Niacinamide Oily Scalp Serum
Having a clean scalp is essential for promoting healthy hair growth, and oilier scalps likely need more tending to. Helen Reavey, founder of Act + Acre, explains, "While some sebum is necessary to keep the scalp balanced, excessive oil can create an environment where buildup, irritation, and even conditions like seborrheic dermatitis thrive—all of which can hinder optimal hair growth. An overly oily scalp can also clog hair follicles, leading to inflammation and potential miniaturization of the hair over time."
The key then is to not just wash, but also regulate sebum production and inflammation. Reavey suggests leveraging specific ingredients such as salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates and removes excess oil and build up, niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, which helps control oil production and strengthen the scalp barrier, green tea extract, an antioxidant that can reduce excessive oiliness, and apple stem cells, which both support growth and scalp health by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, which can be tied to excessive oiliness.
I have long been obsessed with the Act + Acre stem cell treatment in my routine, but the addition of the new Oily scalp serum really does help me control my oil production, for a much healthier scalp environment, and in turn, helping my growth journey stay on track.
The Scalp Massager
Laduora DUO 4-in-1 Pod Based Scalp & Hair Care Device
When working with topical peptides and ingredients that promote growth, it's always good to both ensure proper absorption and boost blood flow to the scalp. The Laduora device, which leverages red LED light therapy, microcurrent, therapeutic warmth, and scalp massage is a great tool to ensure that you are getting the most milage out of your multi-pronged approach.
Bonus: it feels like heaven when you are stressed.
Damage Repair
K18Hair Leave-in molecular repair hair mask
Long held as one of the best bond repair treatments available, K18's viral molecular repair treatment works in just 4 minutes with its clinically proven peptide—and is an essential if you are working on hair growth and retention, but also if you color treat and heat style your hair.
Rosemary Oil
Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil
Rosemary oil, widely loved for it's hair growth benefits, is another complementary ingredient in a hair growth routine. This moisturizing treatment, which has rosemary oil as well as vitamins and lipids, is replenishing and provides antioxidant protection— and it has tea tree oil, which is beneficial for tackling itchiness as well as dandruff. A great all-rounder.
High Frequency Helper
High Frequency Acne Device
Another high tech implementation, high frequency wands are said to benefit hair growth because they stimulate blood flow to the follicle, delivering more oxygen and nutrients, and killing bacteria and fungus that can inhibit hair growth, as well as helping regulate sebum production. Better still, some experts say that high frequency use 2-3 times a week can also prevent DHT from binding to the hair follicle.
Thickening Shampoo
Density
When working on hair growth, you want to do everything you can to strengthen the hair that you do have. Be sure to work in a shampoo treatment that contains peptides and antioxidants, as well as hydration and smoothing benefits.
Viral Hair Serum
Kerastase Genesis Fortifying Serum
The viral hair serum that sells out every time an influencer talks about it. This lightweight serum, meant to address hair fall and breakage from brushing, contains ginger root extract, edelweiss native cells, and arginine, which work together to reinforce fragile hair strands.
The LED Helmet
CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Regrowth Device
The product that started it all. There are about a million reasons why LED light therapy should be part of a wellness routine, let alone one that is meant to stimulate hair growth. Powered with 120 red LED bulbs that emit a range of (620-660 nm) wavelengths, this helmet is meant to work to stimulate ATP production and cellular turnover, as well as boost circulation to the scalp. It works on its own, but paired with complementary modalities? You'll never look back. Two years later, I still wear mine on a regular basis to hold on to all that hair I worked hard to re-grow.
Not Today, Grey
"When thinking about overall hair health, you need to think of your follicles as individual factories. They each need the same nutrients daily but not every follicle may get what it needs to support healthy hair, especially as we age," says Jay Small, co-founder of Arey. Not Today Grey, one of Arey's all-start products, not only supports the follicle by promoting cell turnover and blood circulation, but FoTi and Paba are also in the formulation to support pigment production, while B6 and B9 are available for cellular nutrition, and B5 and Selenium protect cells— all working together to improve the lifespan of follicles as well as the production of healthy pigmentation.
Meet the experts
- Shereene Idriss, M.D. is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology as well as Dr. Idriss Skincare.
- Penny James is a certified trichologist and founder of Penny James Trichology Center.
- Helen Reavey is a hair stylist, trichologist and founder of Act + Acre.
- Naomi Whittel is the founder and CEO of OMI.
- Susanne Norwitz is the founder and formulator of Maya Chia Skincare.
- Jay Small is a certified trichologist, hairstylist, and co-founder of Arey.
