16 Ways To Hop On The Glitter Eyeliner Trend - Glam (2025)

No longer just a cute addition to a DIY project or a birthday card surprise, glitter is often one of the staple ingredients in any makeup product intended to make you shine. While the sparkle you find in an eyeshadow is a lot different from glitter glue you'd buy at the craft store, its purpose when applied to your face is still the same — to highlight your features and make them pop as an eye-catching final touch. Because glitter is sometimes difficult to control when applied loose or in a pigmented shadow format, many people turn to glitter gel eyeliner as the most accurate way to give your inner corners, eye crease, and any other area of your face some precise glamour.

"It mimics the way you would apply highlighter, but replaces it with glitter and plays with color," professional MUA Nydia Figueroa explained to Elite Dailywhen discussing how best to apply glitter."I would take a bit of glitter with my ring finger, apply setting spray to the finger, and pat it on the areas of the face where I want the glitter to stick." From pastel glitter as an undereye detail, shimmering glitter tears, and glitter gems as eyeliner, the glitter eyeliner trend is one that is as versatile as it is dazzling.