167 Adjectives To Describe a Person, With Meanings & Examples (2025)

People are unique, and we often need words to describe their characteristics. In this article, we’ll share 167 useful adjectives to describe a person, to help you describe people better.

Whether you’re writing a story or just describing a friend, these words will come in handy. From “hardworking” to “happy”, this list has words to describe people in a straightforward way along with their meanings and examples, making them easier for you to use and understand.

So, let’s explore these adjectives to help you express yourself better when talking about people.

How to Use an Adjective to Describe a Person

An adjective is a word that describes or modifies a noun by providing additional information about its qualities or attributes.

In the context of describing a person, an adjective is a word that provides additional information about the person’s characteristics, qualities, or attributes.

Adjectives can be used to convey details about a person’s physical appearance, personality, behavior, or other characteristics that help create a more comprehensive description. For instance, in the phrase “He is a kind person”, the adjective “kind” is used to describe the person’s personality, indicating that they possess the quality of kindness.

Adjectives in this context can encompass a wide range of traits, including positive qualities like “confident”, “friendly”, or “intelligent”, which are words you could use to describe a friend, as well as negative qualities like “arrogant”, or “lazy”, among many others.

We’ll take a look at both positive and negative adjectives to describe a person below:

Positive Adjectives To Describe a Person

Adaptable – Capable of adjusting to new circumstances. Example: Her adaptable nature made her a valuable asset to the team.

Adventurous – Willing to take risks and try new experiences. Example: She’s an adventurous traveler, always exploring new and exciting destinations.

Affectionate – Showing love and care for others openly. Example: His affectionate hugs and kind words make everyone feel valued.

Altruistic – Selflessly concerned for the well-being of others. Example: His altruistic acts of charity have improved countless lives.

Ambitious – Having a strong desire to achieve goals and succeed. Example: Sarah is an ambitious entrepreneur who dreams of building a successful company.

Amiable – Friendly and pleasant in disposition. Example: His amiable personality makes it easy for him to make friends wherever he goes.

Amusing – Entertaining and causing laughter. Example: She’s an amusing storyteller who can make anyone laugh with her tales.

Analytical – Skilled in breaking down complex problems into manageable parts. Example: Her analytical skills made her an excellent data scientist.

Articulate – Expressing thoughts and ideas clearly and effectively. Example: Her articulate speech inspired the audience.

Artistic – Creative and skilled in the arts. Example: His artistic talents shine through in his beautiful paintings and sculptures.

Attentive – Paying close attention to details and others’ needs. Example: The attentive nurse made sure the patient felt comfortable and well cared for.

Authentic – Genuine and true to oneself. Example: His authentic personality made it easy for people to trust and connect with him.

Benevolent – Kind and generous, desiring to do good for others. Example: The benevolent donor contributed to the charity, helping many in need.

Bold – Fearless and willing to take risks. Example: The bold explorer ventured into uncharted territories.

Brilliant – Exceptionally intelligent and bright. Example: Her brilliant mind enabled her to solve complex problems with ease.

Caring – Showing concern and compassion for others. Example: He’s a caring friend who is always there to lend a helping hand.

Charismatic – Exuding charm and attracting others with their presence. Example: The charismatic leader inspired the team with their enthusiasm and vision.

Charitable – Willing to give to those in need. Example: The charitable organization raised funds to support the homeless.

Charming – Pleasant and delightful, often with a magnetic personality. Example: His charming demeanor won the hearts of everyone he met.

Cheerful – Full of happiness and optimism. Example: Her cheerful disposition brightened up even the gloomiest days.

Compassionate – Feeling empathy and showing a deep concern for others’ suffering. Example: The compassionate volunteer comforted the disaster-stricken families.

Confident – Self-assured and having a strong belief in oneself. Example: His confident demeanor allowed him to excel in public speaking.

Considerate – Thoughtful and mindful of others’ feelings and needs. Example: His considerate actions made him a great partner.

Courageous – Brave and willing to face difficult or dangerous situations. Example: The courageous firefighter risked their life to save others from the burning building.

Courteous – Polite and showing good manners. Example: She handled the challenging situation with grace and composure.

Creative – Having a strong imagination and innovative thinking. Example: Her creative ideas brought a fresh perspective to the project.

Determined – Firmly committed to achieving goals. Example: Her determined efforts led to her successful business launch.

Diligent – Showing careful and persistent effort in one’s work. Example: His diligent work ethic led to his timely completion of complex tasks.

Dynamic – Energetic and capable of change and growth. Example: The dynamic leader adapted to shifting market trends.

Eloquent – Fluent and persuasive in speech and writing. Example: His eloquent words left a lasting impact on the audience.

Empathetic – Understanding and sharing the feelings of others. Example: She’s an empathetic therapist who provides comfort to her patients.

Empowering – Providing others with the resources and confidence to succeed. Example: Her empowering mentorship helped others achieve their dreams.

Endearing – Attracting affection and fondness from others. Example: His endearing quirks and kindness won the hearts of everyone he met.

Energetic – Full of vitality and enthusiasm. Example: His energetic performance on stage got the crowd dancing.

Enthusiastic – Excited and passionate about a particular activity or cause. Example: The enthusiastic volunteers rallied the community to support their cause.

Friendly – Warm and pleasant in social interactions. Example: Her friendly nature makes her a favorite among her coworkers.

Generous – Willing to give and share with others. Example: He’s generous with both his time and resources, always ready to help.

Genuine – Sincere and without pretense. Example: Her genuine apology conveyed her true remorse.

Gracious – Polite and courteous, even under pressure. Example: She handled the challenging situation with grace and composure.

Grateful – Appreciative of kindness and ready to express thanks. Example: She was grateful for the support during her difficult times.

Happy – Feeling or expressing joy and contentment. Example: His happy laughter is infectious and brightens the room.

Hardworking – Someone who puts in a lot of effort and diligence in their work or tasks. Example: She is a hardworking student who spends hours studying every day to achieve top grades in her classes.

Honest – Truthful and sincere in words and actions. Example: Her honest feedback helped the team identify areas for improvement.

Humble – Modest and not boastful about one’s abilities or achievements. Example: Despite his success, he remains humble and approachable.

Innovative – Introducing new ideas and methods. Example: His innovative mind allowed him to invent the product that revolutionized the industry.

Inspirational – Providing motivation and encouragement to others. Example: His inspirational story inspired many to overcome adversity.

Inspiring – Stimulating and motivating to others. Example: Her inspiring story encouraged many to follow their dreams.

Intelligent – Having a high level of mental capability. Example: Her intelligent analysis of the problem led to a breakthrough.

Jovial – Full of high-spirited, good-natured humor and cheer. Example: His jovial personality lightened the mood in any gathering.

Joyful – Filled with great happiness and delight. Example: Their joyful celebrations lit up the entire neighborhood.

Kind – Showing a genuine concern for the well-being of others. Example: Her kind gestures made her the favorite aunt among the children.

Lively – Full of life, energy, and enthusiasm. Example: He was always very lively and got everyone on the dance floor.

Loving – Feeling and expressing deep affection and care. Example: He’s a loving partner who makes every day special.

Loyal – Faithful and devoted to a person, cause, or organization. Example: He’s a loyal friend who always has your back.

Modest – Demonstrating humility and not boasting about one’s abilities or achievements. Example: Despite her outstanding performance, she remained modest and never boasted about her accomplishments.

Motivated – Eager and driven to achieve goals. Example: Her motivated attitude led to her impressive career growth.

Nurturing – Providing care and support to encourage growth and development. Example: Her nurturing nature made her a great nurse.

Optimistic – Hopeful and confident about the future with a positive outlook on life. Example: His optimistic outlook inspired others to tackle challenges.

Outgoing – Sociable, friendly, and extroverted, often engaging with people in a lively and open manner. Example: His outgoing nature made him the life of the party, effortlessly engaging with people and spreading laughter.

Passionate – Having a strong and intense enthusiasm for something. Example: He’s a passionate advocate for environmental conservation.

Patient – Able to endure waiting, delay, or difficult situations. Example: Her patience as a teacher brought out the best in her students.

Peaceful – Calm and free from conflict. Example: He was a peaceful guy and didn’t want any trouble.

Persevering – Continuing in a course of action despite difficulties. Example: Her persevering spirit allowed her to achieve her dreams.

Playful – Fun-loving and full of playfulness. Example: Her playful nature brought joy to the whole family.

Positive – Having an optimistic and constructive attitude. Example: His positive outlook on challenges motivated the team.

Proactive – Taking initiative to make things happen. Example: Her proactive approach resolved issues before they escalated.

Professional – Demonstrating a high level of expertise, competence, and a polished demeanor in one’s work or field. Example: She approached her work with unwavering dedication, maintaining a polished demeanor and demonstrating exceptional competence in her field.

Radiant – Emitting a bright and glowing light. Example: Her radiant smile lit up the room.

Relaxed – Calm and free from stress. Example: His relaxed demeanor calmed everyone down.

Reliable – Dependable and trustworthy in one’s commitments. Example: He’s a reliable colleague who always meets deadlines.

Resilient – Able to bounce back from adversity and maintain strength. Example: Her resilient spirit carried her through tough times.

Resourceful – Skilled in finding practical solutions to problems. Example: His resourceful nature helped the team overcome obstacles.

Respectful – Showing esteem and regard for others. Example: His respectful behavior towards elders is commendable.

Sensible – Showing good judgment and practicality. Example: Her sensible advice guided her friends through tough decisions.

Sincere – Genuine and honest in one’s intentions and expressions. Example: Her sincere apology mended the broken friendship.

Smart – Clever and quick-witted. Example: His smart decisions consistently led to success.

Sociable – Enjoying the company of others and being socially active. Example: She’s a sociable host who makes guests feel welcome.

Steadfast – Resolutely firm and unwavering in purpose. Example: His steadfast commitment led to the completion of the project.

Strong – Physically and mentally powerful. Example: His strong determination allowed him to overcome great obstacles.

Supportive – Providing encouragement and assistance to others. Example: The supportive coach helped the team reach their full potential.

Sympathetic – Understanding and compassionate towards others’ hardships. Example: His sympathetic words provided comfort to the grieving family.

Tactful – Showing consideration and sensitivity in dealing with others. Example: Her tactful approach diffused tense situations.

Talented – Possessing natural abilities or skills in a particular area. Example: She’s a talented musician, captivating audiences with her melodies.

Tenacious – Persistent and determined to achieve a goal. Example: His tenacious spirit made him a successful entrepreneur.

Thoughtful – Considerate and attentive to others’ needs and feelings. Example: He is a very thoughtful person and always knows when people need him.

Trusting – Having faith in the reliability and honesty of others. Example: His trusting nature strengthened relationships with colleagues.

Trustworthy – Reliable and deserving of trust. Example: His trustworthy nature makes him the go-to person for confidential matters.

Understanding – Sympathetic and capable of grasping others’ perspectives. Example: Her understanding of different cultures fostered global unity.

Upbeat – Cheerful and optimistic in attitude. Example: Her upbeat personality brightened the workplace environment.

Vibrant – Full of energy and life. Example: She is very positive and vibrant.

Visionary – Possessing innovative ideas and long-term plans. Example: The visionary leader transformed the company’s future.

Vivacious – Lively and animated in spirit. Example: Her vivacious personality added excitement to the gathering.

Warm – Kind and friendly in demeanor. Example: Her warm smile made newcomers feel instantly at home.

Warmhearted – Kind and compassionate in nature. Example: His warmhearted gestures touched the lives of many.

Wise – Possessing a deep understanding and good judgment. Example: His wise counsel guided many through challenging decisions.

Witty – Clever and quick with humor. Example: Her witty comments always brought a smile to people’s faces.

Zealous – Eager and enthusiastic in pursuit of a cause. Example: The zealous volunteers worked tirelessly for the charity.

Negative Adjectives To Describe a Person

Abusive – Engaging in harmful or violent behavior toward others. Example: His abusive language created a hostile work environment.

Aggressive – Displaying hostile and forceful behavior. Example: His aggressive attitude often led to conflicts with coworkers.

Aloof – Emotionally distant and uninvolved. Example: She remained aloof and disinterested in social interactions.

Annoying – Causing irritation or displeasure. Example: His annoying habits drove his roommates to frustration.

Arrogant – Displaying excessive pride and a sense of superiority. Example: Her arrogant demeanor made it difficult to work with her.

Boastful – Bragging excessively about one’s achievements. Example: His boastful nature made it hard for others to tolerate him.

Boring – Lacking interest or excitement. Example: The boring lecture put the students to sleep.

Cautious – Excessively timid and hesitant. Example: His cautious approach prevented him from taking risks.

Cruel – Willfully causing harm or suffering to others. Example: His cruel remarks wounded the feelings of those around him.

Deceitful – Deliberately misleading or dishonest. Example: Her deceitful actions shattered trust among her friends.

Defensive – Quick to protect oneself, often in a confrontational manner. Example: He became defensive whenever his actions were questioned.

Demanding – Excessively insisting on attention or effort from others. Example: Her demanding boss made work life stressful.

Dependent – Relying excessively on others for support and decisions. Example: His dependent nature made it hard for him to be independent.

Disloyal – Betraying trust or allegiance to others. Example: His disloyal actions led to the downfall of the partnership.

Disrespectful – Showing a lack of respect for others. Example: Her disrespectful comments hurt the feelings of her classmates.

Distant – Emotionally uninvolved and detached from others. Example: He remained distant, rarely sharing his thoughts or feelings.

Dull – Lacking enthusiasm, intelligence, or an engaging personality. Example: His dull conversation and unenthusiastic demeanor made it challenging to engage with him at social gatherings.

Egocentric – Focused exclusively on one’s own needs and desires. Example: His egocentric behavior made him oblivious to others’ concerns.

Entitled – Believing oneself to be inherently deserving of special treatment. Example: Her entitled attitude made her difficult to work with.

Envious – Feeling resentful of others’ success or possessions. Example: Her envious remarks about her friend’s achievements were hurtful.

Fake – Not genuine or sincere in behavior or appearance. Example: His fake smile did not fool anyone into thinking he was happy.

Foolish – Lacking good judgment or common sense. Example: His foolish decisions often led to negative consequences.

Greedy – Having an excessive desire for wealth or possessions. Example: His greedy pursuit of money strained his relationships.

Hostile – Unfriendly and antagonistic in behavior. Example: The hostile environment made it difficult to work collaboratively.

Impatient – Unwilling to wait or tolerate delay. Example: His impatient behavior annoyed those around him.

Impulsive – Acting without thinking or planning. Example: Her impulsive decision had unintended consequences.

Inconsiderate – Thoughtless and lacking concern for others. Example: His inconsiderate remarks offended many at the gathering.

Indecisive – Unable to make decisions easily or promptly. Example: Her indecisive nature caused delays in the project.

Inflexible – Unwilling to change or adapt. Example: His inflexible attitude hindered progress in the team.

Insecure – Lacking self-confidence and feeling vulnerable. Example: Her insecure behavior led to seeking constant validation.

Intolerant – Unwilling to accept differences or opinions that differ from one’s own. Example: His intolerant views caused tension in social discussions.

Jealous – Feeling resentment or envy toward others’ possessions or achievements. Example: Her jealousy of her coworker’s promotion was evident.

Lazy – Unwilling to work or exert effort. Example: His lazy attitude resulted in incomplete tasks and missed deadlines.

Manipulative – Using deception or trickery to control or influence others. Example: His manipulative tactics caused turmoil within the group.

Moody – Subject to abrupt changes in mood and temperament. Example: Her moody behavior made it hard to predict her reactions.

Narcissistic – Excessively self-centered and egotistical. Example: His narcissistic personality left little room for others.

Narrow-minded – Unwilling to consider different perspectives. Example: His narrow-minded views limited his ability to empathize.

Obnoxious – Extremely unpleasant and offensive in behavior. Example: His obnoxious laughter disrupted the meeting.

Overcritical – Excessively judgmental and prone to finding fault. Example: Her overcritical feedback discouraged creative ideas.

Overbearing – Domineering and excessively controlling. Example: His overbearing nature stifled the creativity of his team.

Pessimistic – Having a negative and gloomy outlook on life. Example: Her pessimistic attitude drained the optimism of the group.

Pompous – Excessively self-important and arrogant. Example: His pompous attitude made it hard for others to relate to him.

Reckless – Acting without caution and consideration of consequences. Example: His reckless driving led to an accident.

Rude – Disrespectful and impolite in behavior. Example: His rude comments offended everyone in the room.

Selfish – Focused on one’s own needs and desires, often at the expense of others. Example: Her selfish actions put her interests above all else.

Shallow – Lacking depth of thought, emotion, or character. Example: His shallow personality made meaningful conversations difficult.

Stubborn – Unwilling to change one’s opinion or course of action. Example: His stubbornness led to repeated arguments.

Thoughtless – Lacking consideration for the feelings or needs of others. Example: His thoughtless remarks hurt his friend’s feelings.

Unambitious – Lacking drive or aspiration for achievement. Example: His unambitious attitude hindered his career growth.

Unappreciative – Failing to recognize or acknowledge kindness or assistance. Example: Her unappreciative behavior left those who helped her feeling unvalued.

Uncooperative – Refusing to work together or assist others. Example: His uncooperative stance made teamwork impossible.

Uncultured – Lacking refinement and sophistication. Example: His uncultured manners were evident at formal events.

Undisciplined – Lacking self-control and order. Example: His undisciplined behavior often disrupted the class.

Unfriendly – Not disposed to be sociable or pleasant. Example: His unfriendly demeanor made it hard to approach him.

Ungrateful – Failing to show appreciation or thanks. Example: Her ungrateful attitude hurt those who had helped her.

Unmotivated – Lacking enthusiasm or initiative. Example: His unmotivated approach resulted in unfinished projects.

Unreceptive – Unwilling to accept or consider new ideas or opinions. Example: Her unreceptive attitude hindered progress in the group.

Unreliable – Not dependable or trustworthy. Example: His unreliability caused disruptions in the project.

Unsympathetic – Lacking empathy or compassion. Example: His unsympathetic response to the tragedy upset everyone.

Untidy – Disorderly and lacking cleanliness. Example: His untidy living space was an eyesore.

Untrustworthy – Not deserving of trust or confidence. Example: Her untrustworthy actions led to a loss of credibility.

Unwilling – Unenthusiastic about or resistant to doing something. Example: His unwillingness to cooperate delayed the project.

Vain – Excessively concerned with one’s own appearance and self-worth. Example: Her vain obsession with her image affected her relationships.

Weak – Lacking physical or emotional strength. Example: His weak resolve made it hard to face challenges.

Whiny – Complaining in a high-pitched, annoying manner. Example: Her whiny tone made it difficult to have a productive conversation.

Wishy-washy – Indecisive and lacking firmness. Example: Her wishy-washy decision-making frustrated the team.

Withholding – Refusing to share information or resources. Example: His withholding of vital data led to project failures.

Worrisome – Causing excessive worry or anxiety. Example: His worrisome behavior affected the peace of the household.

Zany – Eccentric and unconventional in a bizarre or silly way. Example: His zany sense of humor often baffled those around him.

Zealous – Excessively enthusiastic or fanatical in a cause. Example: Her zealous advocacy for the political party created tensions.

How to Choose the Right Adjectives to Describe a Person

Choosing the right adjectives to describe a person is important. To do this, follow these steps:

First, look at the person and see what makes them special. Think about how they look, act, or what their personality is like.

Consider where you are describing the person. Is it a formal document, a casual chat, or a story? This helps you pick the right words.

Decide if you want to say good things (positive) or not-so-good things (negative) about the person. This choice depends on the situation.

Try to use clear words. Instead of saying “nice,” say something like “helpful” or “friendly.” Specific words make your description better.

Use exciting words to make your description interesting. Words like “charming” or “creative” paint a good picture.

You can use more than one adjective to show different sides of a person. For example, “energetic, creative, and outgoing.”

Be careful not to use words that make unfair assumptions or stereotypes about the person. And remember, some adjectives like “zealous” can be used in both a positive and negative way to describe a person depending upon how you use them.

