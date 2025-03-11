17 Basic Tools for Electrical Projects (2025)

Electrical tools are required for repairs or improvement projects around the house. For most residential electrical projects, you'll use primarily basic hand tools you already own, such as a hammer, tape measure, laser level, flathead, and Phillips screwdrivers. Some specialty electrical tools like voltage testers, wire strippers, and linesman pliers come in handy from time to time, and these are readily available at most home centers, hardware stores, electrical supply stores, and online retailers.

Things like voltmeters, fish tape, and flashlights can be helpful when doing an at-home project. As with any tool purchase, you'll get longer life and better performance from higher-quality tools. Better electrical hand tools, such as wire cutters and linesman pliers, have insulated handles to help guard against shock.