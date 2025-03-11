17 Basic Tools for Electrical Projects (2025)

Home Improvement
Complete electrical work safely at home with these must-have tools
By
Timothy Thiele
Timothy Thiele
Timothy Thiele has an associate degree in electronics and is an IBEW Local #176 Union Electrician with over 30 years of experience in residential, commercial, and industrial wiring.
Learn more about The Spruce'sEditorial Process
Updated on 07/10/23
Reviewed by
Larry Campbell
Reviewed byLarry Campbell
Larry Campbell is an electrical contractor with 36 years of experience in residential and light commercial electrical wiring. He worked as an electronic technician and later as an engineer for the IBM Corp. He is also a member of The Spruce Home Improvement Review Board.
Learn more about The Spruce'sReview Board
Fact checked by
Sarah Scott
Fact checked bySarah Scott
Sarah Scott is a fact-checker and researcher who has worked in the custom home building industry in sales, marketing, and design.
Learn more about The Spruce'sEditorial Process
Electrical tools are required for repairs or improvement projects around the house. For most residential electrical projects, you'll use primarily basic hand tools you already own, such as a hammer, tape measure, laser level, flathead, and Phillips screwdrivers. Some specialty electrical tools like voltage testers, wire strippers, and linesman pliers come in handy from time to time, and these are readily available at most home centers, hardware stores, electrical supply stores, and online retailers.
Things like voltmeters, fish tape, and flashlights can be helpful when doing an at-home project. As with any tool purchase, you'll get longer life and better performance from higher-quality tools. Better electrical hand tools, such as wire cutters and linesman pliers, have insulated handles to help guard against shock.
01 of 20
Non-Contact Voltage Tester
Perhaps the most crucial specialty electrical tool you can own is a voltage tester. A voltage tester is used for a quick safety check to ensure no current is flowing to an electrical wire or device before you start working on it. Powered by batteries, non-contact voltage testers are the simplest and safest testers because they can detect electricity near an outlet slot or wire.
This is a tool every DIYer needs in the toolbox. It will be used for virtually every home electrical repair project.
02 of 20
Wire Strippers
Another essential electrical specialty tool for homeowners is a good pair of wire strippers. Wire strippers are used to cut and strip insulation from electrical wires. A wire stripper tool has a row of gauged holes for stripping wires of different sizes, and it usually includes cutting jaws for trimming the wire ends. Some types are combination tools that crimp wires and strip the vinyl jacket off NM cable (non-metallic sheathed cable).
This is perhaps the most essential specialty electrical tool you can own, along with a voltage tester. It makes sense to invest in a good set of wire strippers, as it will serve many functions.
03 of 20
Tape Measure
A standardtape measure is used for all field measurements, such as setting heights for switches and outlets, centeringlighting fixture boxes, and marking surfaces for cutouts.
04 of 20
Hammer
A hammer is used to secure electrical boxes equipped with nail-on brackets to wall studs and other framing members in a home. You’ll also need one to drive wire staples when anchoring new electrical cables to framing members.
Continue to 5 of 20 below
05 of 20
Voltmeter or Multimeter
A voltmeter reads voltage levels and verifies that circuits are “live” or off. Unlike a circuit tester, this tool reads how much voltage is being carried. More sophisticated forms of the device are known as multimeters, and they can read voltage levels, amperage, resistance, and DC voltage and amperage. However, they require practice to learn how to use them properly.
This specialty tool is used mainly by advanced DIYers and professional electricians. Casual DIYers may not need to own this tool, but those who do a lot of electrical work on appliances and electronics may find it essential.
06 of 20
Torpedo Level
A small level, such as a torpedo level, fits easily in a tool pouch and ensures your work is level and plumb. A great installation starts with level boxes and straight switch and outlet receptacles.
A torpedo level should be part of every homeowner's standard toolkit; it will have plenty of uses beyond electrical work.
07 of 20
Flashlight
Electrical repair and improvement work involves a lot of dark places, from attics and basements to wall and ceiling cavities, to the insides of electrical boxes. A tactical flashlight is needed as much for safety as for convenience. A few hand flashlights and a headlamp are good additions to a DIY electrician's toolbox.
08 of 20
Utility Knife
A utility knife, or box cutter, is handy for cutting sheathing from non-metallic(Romex) cable, cutting off electrical tape, and opening cardboard boxes.
Continue to 9 of 20 below
09 of 20
Phillips Screwdrivers
Electricians keep screwdrivers with them at all times for removing and installing cover plates, outlets, switches, and many other devices. It's best to have a few different lengths of Phillips screwdrivers and #1, #2, and #3 tip sizes.
Screwdrivers with insulating rubber jackets covering the handles are designed for better safety when doing electrical work.
10 of 20
Straight-Blade Screwdrivers
As with Phillips screwdrivers, you will likely need more than one size of straight-blade screwdriver. If you have to choose just one, pick a medium blade; it will suit most projects.
Straight-blade screwdrivers are also available with insulated handles for better safety when doing electrical work.
11 of 20
Allen Wrench Set (Hex Set)
Allen wrenches are used to tighten hex-head screws, which are sometimes found on ceiling fans, light fixtures, and appliances. Owning a metric and a standard set of Allen wrenches is a good idea.
12 of 20
Tongue-and-Groove Pliers
Tongue-and-groove pliers are known by many names, including channel-lock, groove joint, and straight-jaw pliers. This tool is often used for plumbing work, but a pair of tongue-and-groove pliers also has many uses for electrical projects. It will frequently remove knockouts from metal electrical boxes, tighten cable clamps, and adjust expansion-type ceiling fan boxes.
Continue to 13 of 20 below
13 of 20
Needle-Nose Pliers
Another essential specialty electrical tool is a pair of needle-nose pliers (also called long-nose pliers). It will be used for bending and twisting wires when making screw-terminal connections. The long, narrow tip makes this an excellent tool for detailed work. Most needle-nose pliers also include cutting jaws for trimming wires.
14 of 20
Linesman Pliers
A pair of linesman pliers is an electrician's do-it-all tool. It has a squared-off end that is great for twisting wires together, a center cutting blade for trimming wire, and a grip area between the handles for pulling wire.
Casual DIYers may be able to get by without this tool, but anyone who does regular electrical work will want to own a pair of linesman pliers.
15 of 20
Diagonal Cutting Pliers
Diagonalcutting pliers, sometimes called side snips or dikes, are used to cut wires. They are specially designed with a cutting edge that goes down to the tip of the jaws, allowingyou to get into tight areas to trim wires. Some types are sold in a pair along with a voltage detector to sense live wires. You can also find combination tools, including wire-stripping slots built into the handles.
This is a second-tier specialty tool: Casual DIYers may not need it, but those who do regular electrical work will find it very useful.
16 of 20
Fish Tape
Fish tape pulls stranded or solid wire conductors through metal or PVC conduit. Cable lube can assist you in removing the wires through the conduit. Fish tape can also be helpful when pulling NM cable through wall cavities.
This tool is used when making wiring improvements, such as adding or extending circuits. Casual DIYers who make electrical repairs or replacements rarely need fish tape, but it is a good tool for more advanced DIYers to own.
Continue to 17 of 20 below
17 of 20
Wire Crimpers
Wire crimpers are used tocrimp lugs or connection terminals onto wires. This tool is not often used for routine circuit repairs but has many uses when working with appliances or electronics. Many types can also be used to strip wire insulation.
This specialty tool is not needed by every DIYer since some of the key functions can be performed by other tools you already have. But if you routinely work on appliances, it can be a helpful tool.
18 of 20
Cable Tracers
When there's a jumble of wires, and you're unsure if the connected wire you're looking at is the one you need, a cable finder or tracer will quickly find cable and wire paths. A cable tracer uses a transmitter and a receiver, or toner and probe, to send a signal down the cable, which you can pinpoint using the receiver.
This tool can be used on telecommunications, electrical, coaxial, or network lines. It's inexpensive, easy to use, and available online and in most home improvement stores. Note: This tool differs from a cable locator, which is a device that detects wires through walls or underground.
19 of 20
Electric Screwdriver
An electric screwdriver isa portable device that can screw and unscrew using a battery or corded power. These tools are handy for more extensive projects versus manual screwdrivers, especially when you have many screws to be installed or removed. This tool is smaller but similar to a power drill. It does not do everything a drill can; it's only used for screws.
Like a drill, the screwdriver and the bit holder can be magnetic or screwed in, accommodating different sizes and types of screwdriver heads. A corded drill is usually more powerful, and you don't have to worry about losing time charging the battery. However, a battery-operated model allows you to be out of range from a plug or when you need more manual dexterity, such as furniture assembly.
20 of 20
Coaxial Cable Compression Tool
For less than $20, a coaxial cable compression tool is helpful when doing cable work around the house or running coax to a TV antenna. This easy-to-use coax crimper tool helps you replace F connectors or repair a coax line so that TV and internet connections are strong without any leakage.
The Spruce uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy.
Coated Hand Tools and Electrical Hazards. Oregon OSHA.