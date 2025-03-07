17 Bath and Shower Combo for Small Bathrooms to Help Make the Most of Your Space (2025)

This post shows you the best bath and shower combo for small bathrooms to try today.

I enjoy a luxurious soak in a bathtub, but sometimes all I want is a quick shower and I am good to go.

If you are like me and don’t want to choose between installing a shower or a bathtub, how about getting a bath and shower combo?

As you brainstorm about which design to use, you may find it hard to get a style suitable for your space as I did, but don’t worry.

I have compiled some inspirational ideas to help you make the right choice to achieve a classy outcome, so keep scrolling.

Pin it for later!⤵️

Table of Contents 1. Use a glass half-wall with a brass trim

2. Blue tiles with geometric prints

3. Corner bath and shower combo

4. Ceiling-based shower head

5. Stand-alone bath and shower combination with wood-look tiles

6. Use silver accessories

7. Black and grey combination

8. Multi-colored bathroom window

9. A frameless glass half door

10. Wood and brass combination

11. Blue tiled shower wall with a white bath

12. Irregular-shaped bath with shower

13. Blue hexagonal floor tiles

14. Tiny shower and bath combo with a towel rack

15. Brown square tiles on the walls

16. Rectangular bath and shower combo with vintage curtains

17. Calacatta marble tiles with an arched nook

Frequently Asked Questions 1. What are the benefits of a bath and shower combo in a small bathroom? 2. How can I make a bath and shower combo look stylish in a small space? 3. What are the best materials to use for a bath and shower combo in a small bathroom? 4. How can I maximize storage in a small bathroom with a bath and shower combo? 5. Is it possible to install a bath and shower combo in an oddly shaped or very small bathroom?



1. Use a glass half-wall with a brass trim

A glass half-wall speaks of class.

Get a brass outline on the glass to match the bronze shower. Give the walls a glossy touch to achieve a polished look.

2. Blue tiles with geometric prints

Make your room appear elongated by using blue tiles on the floor, one wall, and partly on the ceiling.

The geometric patterns are a perfect aesthetic to behold. Keep the rest of the room white for a clean appearance.

3. Corner bath and shower combo

To leave more room for other bathroom assets, install the bath and shower combo at the furthest corner of the room.

Fill the rest of the space with a floating vanity and a mirrored cabinet.

Use a black matte theme for an extravagant feel.

4. Ceiling-based shower head

Install the shower head on the ceiling to give a less congested combination.

Use large hexagonal floor tiles to make the room appear spacious.

Match the color of the floor with a wooden vanity to complete the look.

5. Stand-alone bath and shower combination with wood-look tiles

Maximize the space by having the bath and shower in separate sections.

The wood-look tiles on the walls and floor add a natural aura to your room.

Get a wooden holder on the bathtub to complement the tiles.

6. Use silver accessories

Silver accessories in the bathroom are a timeless design.

The silver showerhead and taps match the grey pattern on the wall.

The white theme gives the room a vibrant feel.

7. Black and grey combination

Create a moody theme in your bath and shower combination by combining black and grey creatively.

Get a black shower head, tap, and handle.

Have grey and black patterns on the wall tiles.

White subway tiles with grey hues add to the moody feel.

8. Multi-colored bathroom window

Add some color to your room by installing a colorful bathroom window.

The bold patterns on the floor tiles give a nice contrast against the colors on the window.

Use white subway tiles on the walls to match the bathtub.

9. A frameless glass half door

The frameless glass half door in your bath and shower gives a luxurious touch to your space.

Get a tiny black stool as an accessory.

The large windows add a cheerful vibe to the room.

10. Wood and brass combination

Wood and brass blend nicely to give a classy touch.

For a divided bath and shower combo, you can use brass accessories in the shower section and wooden accessories in the bath section.

Balance the look by having dark tiles on the floor.

11. Blue tiled shower wall with a white bath

Blue shower tiles give a coastal theme to your bathroom, with the white bath tub matching the outlines on the blue tiles.

Throw a fancy mat on the floor to add more color.

See Also 25 Stunning Tub Shower Combo Ideas You Will Love

The wooden vanity complements the brass fixtures in the bathroom.

12. Irregular-shaped bath with shower

For a unique aesthetic, ditch the oval bathtubs and get an irregularly shaped bath.

Rectangular grey tiles on the wall give a sleek finish.

Use grey fixtures on the shower to match the grey floor as well.

13. Blue hexagonal floor tiles

Blue hexagonal tiles on the floor upgrade your shower and bath combo into an oasis.

Install a blue window frame for a dramatic effect.

Get the bath and shower at opposite ends of the room to create a spacious feel.

14. Tiny shower and bath combo with a towel rack

A towel rack inside the shower and bath combo makes the room appear packed.

Use a white color on the towel rack to match the white theme. Get large tiles with grey prints on the floor and walls to harmonize the theme.

15. Brown square tiles on the walls

Brown square tiles on the walls give your bath and shower combo a lively atmosphere.

Get a wooden stool next to the bath to achieve a natural finish.

The brass accessories blend well with the brown colors in the room.

16. Rectangular bath and shower combo with vintage curtains

A shower curtain around your bathtub is a perfect way to combine the old and new trends.

A rectangular bath gives an elegant vibe.

Use a black curtail holder to match the shower fixtures.

17. Calacatta marble tiles with an arched nook

The accent wall with calacatta marble tiles gives your bath and shower combo a spa-like feature.

An arched nook with a wooden background adds to the stylish theme.

Use brown details on the enclosure to match the wood and brown prints in the bathroom.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the benefits of a bath and shower combo in a small bathroom?

A bath and shower combo offers the best of both worlds, especially in a small bathroom where space is limited.

It provides the luxury of a bath for relaxing soaks and the convenience of a quick shower, all within the same footprint.

This combo maximizes space efficiency, allowing you to enjoy multiple bathing options without needing separate areas for each.

Additionally, it can increase the functionality of your bathroom, making it more versatile for different needs and preferences.

2. How can I make a bath and shower combo look stylish in a small space?

To create a stylish bath and shower combo in a small space, focus on seamless design elements that make the area feel cohesive and open.

Opt for clear glass shower doors instead of curtains to maintain a sense of space and allow light to flow through.

Choose modern fixtures and fittings in sleek finishes like chrome or matte black.

Incorporate tiles that run continuously from the bath area up the walls, creating a unified look.

Adding small touches like a built-in niche for toiletries or a stylish showerhead can also elevate the overall design.

3. What are the best materials to use for a bath and shower combo in a small bathroom?

For a bath and shower combo in a small bathroom, it’s important to choose materials that are durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean.

Porcelain or ceramic tiles are excellent choices for both the tub surround and the shower area, as they are resistant to moisture and come in a wide variety of styles.

Acrylic or fiberglass tubs are lightweight and easy to install, making them ideal for small spaces.

If you prefer a more luxurious look, consider natural stone like marble or granite, but be sure to seal it properly to prevent water damage.

4. How can I maximize storage in a small bathroom with a bath and shower combo?

Maximizing storage in a small bathroom with a bath and shower combo requires creative solutions that make use of every available inch.

Install a built-in niche in the shower area to hold toiletries and keep the space clutter-free.

Consider adding a corner shelf or a small wall-mounted cabinet to store essentials like towels and bath products.

Over-the-tub trays or caddies can provide additional storage without taking up floor space.

Additionally, utilizing hooks or towel bars on the walls or back of the door can keep things organized and within reach.

5. Is it possible to install a bath and shower combo in an oddly shaped or very small bathroom?

Yes, it’s possible to install a bath and shower combo even in an oddly shaped or very small bathroom.

Custom solutions, such as a corner bath or a compact tub, can be tailored to fit unique spaces.

Freestanding tubs with a shower attachment are also a good option for small or irregularly shaped bathrooms.

If the space is extremely tight, consider a wet room design, where the entire bathroom functions as a shower area with a bathtub integrated into the layout.

This approach can make the most of the available space while providing all the functionality you need.

If you love these ideas, don’t forget to pin the above image to your “Home Décor” board.