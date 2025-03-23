17 Best Eyelash Curlers for Swoopy, Lifted Lashes (2025)

Photo-Illustration: Courtesy of retailer.

For more of the Cut’s favorite fashion, beauty, and home finds,sign up for the weeklyCut Shop Newsletter.

Even though it may feel like something you can easily skip, to some of us, curling your eyelashes is just as important as putting on your shoes. Since eyelashes come in different textures and shapes, curling them is the best way to look more awake and open up the eye area, especially for an eye-makeup-heavy look. If you’re using the wrong type of curler, though, it might not be something that feels worth it.

Over the years, our team has tried many, many eyelash curlers. To make sure you’re using the best curler out there, we spoke with some beauty experts to share their recommendations. Plus, you can also find the eyelash curler I’ve been using for three years straight, and some other the Cut Shop team’s picks.

So, you’re looking for the best eyelash curlers?

➼Our top picks

➼More tried-and-true options

➼FAQs

➼Experts

Our Top Picks:

.

From left: Photo: Morgan EvansPhoto: Morgan Evans From left: Photo: Morgan EvansPhoto: Morgan Evans

KEVYN AUCOIN The Eyelash Curler $31 $31 This one is loved by makeup artists because its eye bed is slightly wider and less round, so it works better on a variety of eye shapes, which Sesnek notes. “It allows you to get up to the lash line without clamping on the eyelid because of its shape and is great for soft, natural-looking curls,” he says. It opens a little wider, which makes it more comfortable to use. Murphy has been recommending this curler for years and notes that the red band (the rounded crescent that helps shape lashes) enables you to see the lashes better while you curl them. Another great feature is that it comes with an extra red cushion, which will prolong the life of your curler. Who doesn’t love that? After testing it for myself, I agree with Sesnek: While the shape of this curler is wider, as opposed to round, it made it easier to clamp the lashes, and I definitely noticed a more effortless curl after clamping down for about 20 seconds. The natural shape of the curl was something I hadn’t really noticed before with other options on the market. When I applied my mascara,I only did one light layer on each eye, and it looked pretty damn near perfect. $31 at Amazon Buy

.

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler $25 $25 “This is the GOAT for a reason,” says Murphy. “It’s easy to use, and the shape allows you to get as close as possible to the base of the lashes. It has nice spring and is overall perfect.” As a longtime favorite of makeup artists, it gives a pretty, soft swoop to the lashes rather than an unnatural 90-degree angle. It’s a perfect starter lash curler if you want to try something comfortable that yields instant results. However, it’s better for smaller eye shapes. $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Shu Uemura Buy

.

Photo: Morgan Evans

Dior BACKSTAGE Lash Curler $30 $30 When it comes to rounded shapes, like Sesnek recommends, this sleek Dior curler is certainly a winner. Makeup artist Beau Nelson also swears by it. It’s wrapped on both sides to prevent pinching and pulling, and it’s a favorite among those with rounded and hooded eyes because it curls every single lash. When testing the curler, I found that to be true. Not only is the shape one of the best and most comfortable, I also love the grip of this curler. When using traditional handles, I found myself having to focus on keeping my hand steady, but the rubber on this curler eliminates that issue. It’s less forceful. The first time I used it, I instantly noticed a difference in my lashes after gripping the handles for about 20 seconds. I did a second round with a few extra pumps and I’d say this curler gave the most distinctly curvy shape to my lashes. However, as someone who prefers length to a complete curl, I did find that when I applied mascara, my lashes were so shaped that they were a bit shorter due to the more defined curl. Not a bad thing, of course, depending on what you prefer in terms of lash definition. $30 at Sephora Buy $30 at Dior Buy

.

.

From left: Photo: Morgan EvansPhoto: Morgan Evans From left: Photo: Morgan EvansPhoto: Morgan Evans

COVERGIRL Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler $5 $5 Great eyelash curlers at a drugstore price point are hard to find. This is one of the best-reviewed and affordable ones on Amazon, with almost 700 reviews and close to a five-star rating. One thing I like about this curler is that the finger holes are made of rubber, which helps to give you that steadier hand, while the curler itself is metal.And similar to the Tweezerman curler, it also has a silicone eyelash pad. It’s straightforward and easy to use. In fact, on the packaging, they instruct you to clamp your lashes for just five to ten seconds for the full effect. When I first used it, I didn’t notice too much of a difference, so I did another pump, starting at the base of the lash.After the second time curling my lashes, I noticed a soft, subtle lift but nothing super-dramatic. I think this option is best for daytime use. It creates natural-looking lashes but still gives a fluttery effect. $5 at Amazon Buy $6 at CVS Buy

The One with Great Precision

From left: Photo: Morgan EvansPhoto: Morgan Evans From top: Photo: Morgan EvansPhoto: Morgan Evans

Tower 28 Make Waves Lash Curler $16 $16 Similar to the Dior eyelash curler, I loved the sturdy grip of the Tower 28 curler, since it allows the best steady-hand precision when it comes to achieving the perfect curl. This is one of the curlers that I noticed an almost-instant wave in the lash upon the first use. Plus, it’s a great option for those with sensitive eyes since it’s designed with two hypoallergenic silicon pads that are gentle on the lashes. $16 at Tower28 Beauty Buy

.

Photo: Morgan Evans

e.l.f. Cosmetics Pro Eyelash Curler $5 $5 The first thing I loved about this curler was the ergonomic handles, which are very similar to the handles on the Dior curler. I knew right away that this curler would have a secure grip and perfect squeezing — and it did! The top of the curler features a contoured curve and stronger spring designed to make the curling process as swift as possible. I used the curler as directed, centering my lashes between the top and bottom of the eyelash curler, squeezing down, and holding for 5-10 seconds. Now, as someone with thinner, shorter lashes, I didn’t see any distinct results right away, so I did each eye twice (essentially 20 seconds total) and then noticed a subtle but natural swoop. With a coat of mascara, the swoop was further enhanced and the shape held for the entire day. $5 at E.L.F. Cosmetics Buy $5 at Target Buy

More Tried-and-True Options:

.

.

SURRATT BEAUTY Relevée Lash Curler $39 $39 Former Beauty Director Kathleen Hou describes this curler as “feeling like a hug.” The eye bed is formulated so that it delivers the best curl swoop, one that instantly opens the eye and makes you look more alert. It is so cushiony that it feels like your lashes are resting on their own special pillow (which Murphy calls a “luxurious experience”). Notably, even the handle of the curler is different — it’s double-barreled, which is like a fail-safe that prevents you from over-squeezing or crimping your lashes. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Sesnek says that this is their absolute favorite. “The curve shape, weight, and performance of this cannot be beat. I can use this on all eye shapes, and it’s clamp makes it easy to get all the lashes — my go-to since it debuted.” $39 at Amazon Buy $36 at Revolve Clothing Buy

The Luxe Eyelash Curler that Exudes Elegance

Hermès Le Courbe-cils eyelash curler $79 $79 Suitable for all shapes of eyelids, the Le Courbe-cils eyelash curler is made to give your lashes an easy natural curl but with an elevated experience. Several users compared the sophisticated curler to both the Shu Uemura and Shiseido curlers in terms of shape and comfort. “It hugs your eye comfortably to give an amazing curl without the eyelashes looking crimped upward,” one reviewer said. And, like all Hermès products, the curler comes in the little orange box and everything. $79 at Hermes Buy $79 at Neiman Marcus Buy

.

.

Trish McEvoy Lash Curler $25 $25 If the Shu Uemura is sold out, this eyelash curler is just as good, according to reviewers. It gets close to the lash line without pulling and pinching and keeps lashes curled all day without tons of effort. $25 at Nordstrom Buy $25 at Bluemercury Buy

.

Chella Skin Care Heated Eyelash Curler $37 $37 If you’ve tried eyelash curlers before and have been frustrated at their lack of hold, try a heated one. As scary as they sound, they do hold a curl for longer and are ideal for extensions (mechanical eyelash curlers can damage them). This is one of the highest-ranked ones online, and it’s easy to use — it doesn’t become unbearably hot. You gently press it against the middle of your lashes to give yourself a lash lift. $37 at Amazon Buy $37 at Amazon Buy

.

Preo Prima Shogyo Japanese Partial Eyelash Curler $19 $19 Photo: Retailer If you are determined to curl every single lash, try this. Despite its pincer-like shape, it won’t snatch your lashes but it will precisely help you curl every single baby lash, even those close to your tear ducts or the edges of your eye. Just don’t hold it upside down. The pink curved section should go on the bottom. $19 at Amazon Buy $19 at Amazon Buy

.

.

.

FAQs

What Makes for a Good Eyelash Curler? A good eyelash curler has a handle that comfortably fits your fingers and fits well with your eye shape. Makeup artist Quinn Murphy says to make sure all of your lashes fit into the curvature of the device.

What Makes for the Best Eyelash Curler? The best eyelash curler isn’t just comfortable; it ensures that your lashes don’t get pinched, and it molds them into a nice swoop. The difference comes down to the eye bed — an inch-long curved strip (often made of silicone) that acts as a resting place for your lashes during the curling process. “It should feel stable and not wobbly when squeezed together. The pads should feel firm but bouncy and easy to use,” says Murphy.

What’s the Difference Between a Thin and a Thick Eyelash Curler? Makeup artist Robert Sesnek recommends paying attention to the metal part of the curler that’s opposite the eye bed. “Make sure it isn’t too sharp or thin,” Sesnek says. “Thicker, more solid, and rounded shapes tend to be better and safer for your lashes.”

Our Experts: