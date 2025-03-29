17 Best Hair Products For Men with Long Hair in 2025 (2025)

The best men’s long hair products are made with natural ingredients and should work to keep your hair clean and healthy for a good look. High-quality styling products offer control, boost volume and minimize frizz, making it easy to create the most popular, attractive medium-length to long men’s hairstyles.

Some men want a shampoo to moisturize long thick hair and others may need a styling gel, cream or pomade that provides a light to medium hold with a textured finish for a fuller look. If you’re struggling with fine or thinning hair, you’ll want to get products designed to stimulate growth and thicken your locks.

From shampoo and conditioner to styling aids, here are some of the best hair products for men with long hair that will enhance health, volume and style.

Brickell Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo

As a top-rated men’s shampoo, Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo is made with all-natural organic ingredients and will deep clean your scalp and hair, delivering strong results within days.

Dedicated to designing quality hair care and grooming products, the company formulated this vegan shampoo to be free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones and petrochemicals. The product is rich in aloe vera, lavender, vitamin B5 and an impressive array of essential oils, which all moisturize and promote hair growth.

Hydrolyzed protein and amino acids increase volume while vitamin E works to stimulate regrowth and prevent hair loss. This shampoo also has tea tree oil and peppermint to heal your scalp and stop dandruff.

Brickell Daily Shampoo is one of the best shampoo options for men with long hair who need a care product that will ensure a good look.

Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Hair Conditioner

Brickell Revitalizing Hair Conditioner is a high-quality moisturizing product that can make a difference, giving you thicker and healthier hair with shine. This product is rich in organic and natural ingredients and is recommended for thinning or lifeless hair.

This conditioner is similar to the Brickell Men’s Strengthening Shampoo and used together, your long hair will shine and feel refreshed. Other hair products are water-based, but what makes the Brickell Men’s different is its primary ingredient is aloe vera, which is known for deep moisturizing dry hair.

The product is also rich in Vitamin E, which works to nourish hair follicles and activate new growth. If you’re finding more strands in your brush or comb than you’d like, this conditioner will also help minimize hair loss.

The tea tree oil and peppermint oil in this product soothes itchy scalps and work as an anti-fungal that eliminates scalp flakes and dandruff. The oils also give the conditioner a pleasant scent, resulting in a great-smelling product you’ll want to use.

If you’re looking for the best moisturizing and conditioning product for long hair, Brickell Hair Conditioner is a popular choice with men who care to invest in their hair care. Made without parabens, phthalates, sulfates and other harsh chemicals, you can’t go wrong with this brand.

Smooth Viking Styling Cream

The Smooth Viking Styling Cream is one of the most popular hair products for men with long hair, adding volume and fullness to any style. This quality styling cream has a soft and workable consistency that can easily be finger-combed through dry or slightly damp hair.

The product has a medium hold with a matte finish, giving your hair a soft, natural look that can be reactivated with a little water. This cream is great for all hair types and can add texture, improve body and deliver control without weighing down your style.

Coconut oil, chamomile extract, beeswax and green tea extract strengthen your hair while imparting a light, pleasant scent that won’t overpower your cologne.

Formulated with good ingredients, the Smooth Viking Hair Cream will give your long hairstyle a natural, well-groomed look.

Baxter of California Clay Pomade

For a stylish and sexy look, Baxter of California Clay Pomade is one of the best styling products for men’s long hair. With natural ingredients like kaolin and bentonite clay, this pomade offers a high-hold with a textured finish for a thicker style.

Great for straight, thick, wavy or curly hair, this clay pomade absorbs the oil in your hair so you don’t have a greasy look. The pomade also has ethically sourced beeswax that helps keep your hair in place all day.

Because this product has such a powerful hold, you only need a small amount – vigorously warmed between your hands – combed through your hair to achieve the style you want. The pomade has a matte finish and gives your hair a healthy sheen.

Guys will also like this great-smelling pomade. Its pleasant licorice scent comes from fennel oil, which strengthens and prevents hair from breakage.

Perfect for defining and molding your hairstyle, Baxter of California Clay Pomade is a unique product that works on any hair type and length.

TIGI Bed Head Wax

TIGI Bed Head Wax is a versatile hair styling product for guys who want a pliable strong hold with a natural finish for their long hair. This popular hair wax will let you create a sculpted look or a barely groomed, rolled-out-of-bed style.

While protecting against humidity and frizz, beeswax and carnauba wax give this strong water-based product its high holding power. These natural ingredients offer structure and fullness to hair without an artificial shine.

No matter your hair length, you only need a dime-sized amount of this styling wax. If you want a classy and stylish look, work the product through wet hair and blow dry for a natural finish. If you’re gearing up for party mode, use it on dry hair to create a lightly textured style.

The pliable wax clings to hair, giving it separation, so each strand can be styled with your fingers. Once you’ve got the shape you like, the wax will keep it in place well into the night.

The product has no added fragrance and gets its light scent from the wax and a few citrus and floral ingredients. TIGI Bed Head Wax unlocks your potential to get creative with your hair.

Living Proof Dry Shampoo

If you have color-treated locks and don’t want to wash every day, Living Proof Dry Shampoo is an excellent hair care product that will help you maintain healthy long hair. This quality dry shampoo will stop greasy build-up, keep your hair clean and provide a fresh scent that smells good all day.

Great for oily hair, this silicone and paraben-free shampoo product won’t retain excess oil while neutralizing your hair’s greasy look and feel. Although other dry shampoos may leave a white residue that clings to your hair and roots, this spray-on powder quickly absorbs impurities, which are then brushed out, leaving you with clean, fresh-smelling hair.

The product does have an added fragrance that’s a blend of bergamot oil, orange peel oil and fruit oil. When first applied it’s pretty strong, but once you’ve brushed it through, the scent is barely there.

Living Proof Dry Shampoo is a great men’s long hair product that works great when you don’t have time to wash and style your hair. A couple of quick sprays and you’re on the go.

Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream

The Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream is a versatile product for casual and elegant hairstyles. Made from a brand dedicated to using natural ingredients, this texture hair cream is a superior styling tool that offers a light flexible hold with a shiny finish, making it an excellent alternative to a styling gel.

Depending on the effect you want, the cream can be applied to damp hair – for a well-groomed look that pairs with a tuxedo – or to dry hair – for a tousled, nightclubbing look.

On wet hair, the product will have a medium hold with a bit of shine. Working the cream through dry hair with your fingers will give a lighter hold but will still keep your styling in place.

The primary ingredients are olive fruit oil to infuse moisture, rosemary extract to prevent flaking, silk amino acids to strengthen hair, and beetroot to increase blood flow to your scalp and stimulate hair growth. This product is alcohol-free, won’t dry your hair out and cause frizz, and has no added fragrances.

As a popular styling product for long hair, Jack Black Styling Cream can help you create a stylish wet look that’s clean and on-trend.

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

The R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste is a unique product that blends the benefits of a dry shampoo with a textured styling paste.

This styling product offers a workable hold with a matte finish for guys with oily long hair who need to avoid greasy buildup. The paste works great on just-washed hair and will give a natural textured look for days by absorbing excess oil from your scalp.

The formula is a blend of naturally occurring minerals and clay that work to protect hair from the elements that can cause drying out. It’s also full of enriching oils that give hair a healthy sheen and glow.

See Also 31 Hairstyles for Older Men with Thinning Hair to Regain Confidence

Volcanic ash is the main ingredient that effectively prevents greasy hair and detoxifies the scalp. By protecting against UV rays, men with color-treated hair can use this product safely.

R+Co Badlands makes an affordable dry shampoo and paste option that doubles the benefits, making it worth the investment.

Verb Ghost Oil

With only two or three drops, Verb Ghost Oil smooths frizzed-out long hair and keeps flyaway hairs in place. This product is super lightweight and leaves no oily residue.

Verb Ghost oil has two potent natural ingredients that are beneficial to hair. Moringa seed oil is rich in Vitamins A, B, and E, and zinc, which increases keratin production and thus promotes hair growth. Bamboo extract is an antioxidant and anti-irritant and improves scalp health so hair has room to grow.

This product can be applied to wet hair and blown dry for a smooth, sleek look. When applied to dry hair and worked through, the oil tames frizz and gives your hair a healthy glow. It can also be used as a “cocktail” with other hair products if you want to maximize shine and hold.

The product has no parabens or sulfates and was made to be cruelty-free. It has a very light citrus scent from its naturally occurring ingredients.

Verb Ghost Oil is a top-rated revitalizing hair product that will work to nourish your strands while giving you a shiny finish. Great for all hair types and textures, it can help take your style to the next level.

Living Proof Heat Styling Spray

Living Proof Heat Styling Spray is a lightweight protectant product that will give your hair a smooth, soft finish. Like the brand’s dry shampoo, this silicone-free spray will also keep your hair clean by repelling dirt and resisting humidity.

This quality heat protectant spray should be used when blow-drying or heat-styling hair. It should be lightly applied to freshly washed hair that’s damp or dry and then styled with a blow dryer, with or without a brush. The result is soft and smooth hair with a slight shine and a hold that lasts for two days.

This patented formula won’t weigh down your hair or make it feel stiff or sticky. It has no sulfates, phthalates, or parabens, and is certified by PETA as cruelty-free.

If you’re noticing heat damage from blow-drying, Living Proof Heat Styling Spray can restore your hair’s texture and appearance.

Brickell Men’s Sea Salt Spray

Ocean water adds body and tantalizingly touchable texture to long hair. Brickell Men’s Sea Salt Spray is for the guy who wants natural surfer-dude hair without heading out to the beach.

Brickell Men’s prides itself in only using natural and organic ingredients. Their proprietary formula of actual sea salt with a unique blend of honeysuckle flower extract, green tea gunpowder extract, and argan oil.

You might think that sea salt dries out your hair but it’s just the opposite. Sea salt bonds with your hair’s natural oil to add volume, which makes this product especially effective for thin, wispy hair.

The product is loaded with vitamin E to help heal follicles and assist in new hair growth. Its hydrolyzed proteins will moisturize hair and retain moisture, giving each strand a fuller look.

The spray is odorless and easy to use. For the beachy look, spritz it over dry hair and style with your fingertips.

Whether you have straight, wavy or curly long hair, Brickell’s Sea Salt Spray will give you that textured beachy look you love.

Jack Black Nourishing Hair and Scalp Conditioner

Jack Black Nourishing Hair and Scalp Conditioner is an effective and luxurious grooming product that’s also good for your scalp. This silicone-free conditioner penetrates down to the roots and massages the scalp with beneficial natural vitamins.

Jack Black PureScience formulas are always free of harmful, synthetic ingredients. This conditioner is packed with organic, vegan extracts and oils that deeply hydrate and heal damaged hair.

A primary ingredient is organic basil extract that stimulates hair follicles and speeds up hair growth. It also has tea tree oil and peppermint oil, which relieve dry and itchy scalps and prevent dandruff from forming.

This conditioner rejuvenates and softens any hair type and emphasizes waves and curls. While fragrance-free, the natural botanical ingredients in the formula create a very light herbal scent, resulting in a great smell most guys will like.

Jack Black Nourishing Conditioner is a top-rated men’s product with quality ingredients that will get you amazing results.

Boldify Hair Thickening Spray

Boldify Hair Thickening Spray is a hairspray for medium to oily hair that holds your hairstyle in place while increasing volume for a fuller look. Well-suited for long thin or thinning hair, it works wonders by thickening your style and can make styling any hair type and length easy.

The spray should be applied to damp hair and close to the roots. Then blow dry your hair and style as you like it. The result is hair that not only looks thicker but feels thicker too.

Packed with high-performance clean ingredients, this thickening spray is effective and efficient. Epsom and sea salt work to absorb oil and strengthen hair. Algae extract and giant seaweed extract are used to cleanse hair and stimulate the scalp. This spray does have chemical emollients, but it contains no sulfates or parabens.

The gentle formula leaves no sticky residue and can be safely used on chemically-treated hair. Perfect for medium-length to longer styles, this texturizing spray is well-suited for wavy, curly, thin, thick and straight hair.

If you’ve struggled with limp, greasy hair that just hangs down your shoulders, try Boldify Hair Thickening Spray. It cleanses and plumps up your volume and makes any hairstyle more manageable.

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray

If you’re bombarded by heat and humidity, and your hair frizzes out, Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray tames the frizz and keeps it under control all day long.

Moroccanoil’s hair and skin products are all enriched with argan oil, which is extracted from the nut of a Mediterranean tree. Argan oil has a high content of antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamin E, which have been clinically proven to add life and luster to dull, flat hair.

The hairspray has a lightweight formula with a medium hold that repels humidity. This styling spray is great for special occasions and everyday needs.

Unlike other hair sprays, Moroccanoil won’t dry your hair out to the texture of straw. Its flexible hold lets you restyle throughout the day.

This product is scented with argan oil, which some people say smells like nuts or popcorn. Others claim it has a floral or fruity scent reminiscent of olive oil.

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray is a great styling product for the outdoorsman with curly or wavy hair who wants to hike up mountaintops and look good doing it.

American Crew Hair Powder

Trusted and used by barbers, American Crew Hair Powder is a quality texturizing product that can boost volume, enhance body and create the perfect matte finish. With a medium hold, this powder won’t leave flakes or clumps when giving your hair lift.

This is a water-based product with two essential ingredients for hair styling. The first is a humectant that softens hair so it’s easier to comb. The second is the actual powder that creates structure without looking greasy or oily.

Apply the powder to dry hair by sprinkling some close to the roots. Ruffle your hair to spread the powder, and almost instantly, you’ll see your hair increase in volume. The powder has an extreme hold, so you don’t need another hair product to keep your style in place.

American Crew Hair Powder works on all hair types and adds lift and thickness to thinning hair without irritating the scalp.

Baxter of California Cream Pomade

Baxter of California Cream Pomade is a leading styling product that will have your long hair looking and feeling great.

Many pomades are hard and waxy, and need to be warmed between your hands before applying. This pomade has a light creamy consistency, almost like a hand lotion, that’s easy to work through with your fingertips.

The product will give you a low hold with a matte finish, providing the versatility to choose a sleek ultra-refined look or a more casual hairstyle. The pomade is also excellent for adding definition to wavy and curly hair.

Its formula is a blend of four natural waxes that create soft texture and malleability. Candelilla offers nutrients and moisture protection for your hair and scalp.

Baxter of California’s Cream Pomade is an elegant alternative to a clay or gel hair product. Guys with unruly thick hair rave that this is the only hair product that keeps their mane coiffed and controlled.