18 Best Curl Enhancing Products for Wavy Hair 2025 Curl Creams For Wav (2025)

With a hundred percent disclosure, it is unfair how elegant curly hair looks as opposed to straight or wavy!



Those bouncy curls, aligned perfectly, exuding volume, just being a visual treat is something every girl wants to attain with her own hair.

But don’t worry this envy can be turned to transforming waves to curls.

Curly hair is a source of wavy hair and vice versa. One of either happens when it isn’t groomed in a way to maintain the respective.



Consider this article a magic wand and a step into attaining curls because we have brought together the best curl enhancing products for wavy hair.

Here, have a look!

Top Curl Enhancing Products For Wavy Hair 2021

#1-- CHI Black Seed Oil Curl Defining Cream-Gel

The CHI black seed oil curl enhancer is a solution to your wavy hair instantly as it contains black seeds that help improve the volume and sustain shine. With consistent use of this black seed oil, you will retain your curls and your hair will look healthier than ever.

A common census proves that customers are content with the volume of the bottle in spite of it being pricey.

Directions for use

Take a minimal amount on your palms and apply it to damp hair. Let it dry out naturally or use a blow dryer.

#2-- BioSilk Silk Therapy Original

BioSilk Silk stays true to its name and works to make your hair silkier. It situates your hair roots back in the scalp and works to evade split ends.

This is in fact therapy for your hair and it needs to be implemented on every curly-haired person.

#3-- Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

This is an organic blend of aloe vera and wheat protein which can be applied on wet hair. It reacts when the hair is partially dry, causing your wavy hair to form beautiful curls. It intensifies curls which comes as an instant solution to frizz; a nightmare for curl-lovers!

#4-- Andre Walker Hair Beautiful Kinks Styling Creme Gelee

This cream-gel infusion works into developing curls from your wavy hair based on how often you use it. It's made to create lustrous and shiny hair while also working the curls from wavy hair.

One thing to look out for is to NEVER use the product with a flat iron lest it causes damage. Else you’re good to go!

#5-- Revlon Style Thick & Curly Comb Set

These sets of combs work in a way that solves the one problem that regular combs cause. Frizz. While serving to untangle your knotted hair, it helps revitalize the curls from your wavy hair. This way you are relieved from the heat of curling irons.

#6--Peter Coppola A-Keratin Styling Dream

This is a boon which is a dream come true for achieving curly hair. Containing keratin this curl enhancer gives your hair a perfect 12-hour hold with an infusion of Vitamin C. It treats your hair from within while also exhibiting brilliant curls from wavy hair.

#7--100% PURE Honey & Virgin Coconut Restorative Shampoo

This shampoo is devoid of chemical substances and is a natural remedy for your hair, making them curly and healthy! The presence of coconut oil in it acts as a natural moisturizer for the hair. It helps maintain the shine and health of your hair for longer than expected.

#8--WELLA EIMI Boost Bounce Curl Enhancing Mousse

Not only does this boost your curls, but it also restricts frizz after blow-drying. It keeps the scalp hydrated and smoothes your hair.

The absence of harmful substances contributes to the well-being of your hair for the long run. Waves in the hair will be reduced big time with this product if used right!

#9-- HASK Coconut Milk Curl Enhancing Spray

This spray enriches strands of your hair from the root by allowing natural oils to stay put. It has a beautifully blended scent of coconut and honey which makes it even more desirable. The bottle is lightweight allowing it to be taken anywhere without hassles.

#10-- Velvet Hammer Hydrating Control Cream

This is a deliverance of shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair, making itself a whole package on its whole. The soy proteins help control the moisture and restores the hair from damage and pollution. The presence of Pracaxi oil is proof that this product requires a stay-badge in all senses.

#11 - Curls creamy curl cleanser for wavy hair

This cleanser is the best product for your wavy hair as it is a mixture of two oils which will leave your hair hydrated and moisturised.

It is lightweight and does not affect your hair in any way. It makes sure it gives your hair strands the right kind of moisture and does not allow your hair to dry up.

#12 - Kinky curl enhancer for wavy hair

This is a natural styling gel which has the ability to hold up curls for a longer period of time without disrupting it.

If you have coarse hair then make sure you make this your go-to product since it has the capacity to strongly form the curls.

While applying the gel make sure you use a hair dryer or a curling iron for the best results.

#13 - Vernon Francois Shine serum for wavy hair

Vernon Francois is a well known brand for hair products and has always stayed up to the mark with their production.

This serum nourishes your wavy hair with all the nutrients while also allowing you to be able to style your hair. We suggest you use this serum after you set your hair for the best results.

#14 - ORIBE curl styling cream for wavy hair

This styling cream is pretty effective as it is aimed at serving women with type 4 hair. Even this can be used as a final touch.

You can apply a small amount of this cream on your palms and run your fingers through the strands of the hair and it will do its job!

The best part about this product is the packaging as it makes it easier for portability and usage.

#15 - Pantene pro gold wash for wavy hair

Pantene has always stood out for its effective hair products. This deep hydrating hair wash is a must-have for every wavy haired person.

It leaves the hair looking bouncy and those curls look as elegant as ever. This might be a little expensive but it's worth the buy for its effectiveness,

#16 - Ouidad curl enhancing cream for wavy hair

This is one of lightweight curl enhancing creams for wavy hair and keeps the curls intact and in shape at all times.

If you have frizzy hair,, then this product comes as a saviour and makes it shinier and glossy.

As the name suggests, the curl enhancers work into hydrating the hair strands more and lessening the waviness in a whole lot.

#17- Amika curl enhancing cream for wavy hair

Amika curl defining cream is used for the best results in making hair more glossy and shiny. If you have unmanageable hair, you will need this for sure.

This product makes sure your hair always stays frizz-free and silky. The inclusion of shea butter is a superb addition as it makes the hair strands softer.

Unlike other products, causing reactions in the strands, this one only nourishes the hair strands further.

#18 - Mizani curl enhancing lotion

Mirzani is one of the best brands for hair care and can only enhance hair growth and make your hair texture better.

Hair lotions are less heard of but can make a great impact on how the hair is tamed and nourished.

The hydrating formula in this hair lotion makes the curls shiny and glossy. Your waves are instantly made curly and you can have seamless hair all day long.

Why has my hair lost its curl?

This is completely normal if you are someone who once had curly hair and now you’re stuck with wavy hair.

Curly hair can be difficult to manage and it gets hard to tend to your hair problems with the busy schedule and everything else on your agenda. The main reason for losing curls can be dryness. If your hair is not well moisturised then your curls will lose its texture and become wavy instead.

Another reason to lose curls could also be because of damaged hair. If you have weak and damaged hair chances are that your curls will lose their texture.

Using the products that we have listed above can help you retain your curls easily.

How can I make my wavy hair more curly?

It's easy to make wavy hair curly since it is halfway there. Waves can also be called semi-curls. Here are some natural tips to style your wavy hair and make it curly,

Using a curler.

Rotating your fingers around your hair for a long time.

Oiling your hair on a regular basis.

Avoid brushing your hair and switch to combing.

Use a gel or serum after you blow dry or curl your hair so that it stays longer.

Avoid washing your hair with hot water. This is harmful for your hair strands as it will make them weaker.

Being able to achieve curls while your present hair situation is wavy, is in fact a boon. We hope these tips have helped you figure out how to embrace your curls and how to make them last.

