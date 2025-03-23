18 Foods That Have More Protein Than an Egg (2025)

Eggs are a popular and easy source of protein. A large egg contains 6.3 grams of protein (13% of the DV). However, other foods have more protein per serving.

Protein is one of the most important nutrients. It keeps your immune system healthy and produces hormones to build and maintain bones and muscles. High-protein diets can also help you feel full, which is good for weight management.

The Daily Value (DV) for protein is 50 grams per day based on a 2,000-calorie diet. The amount of protein you need depends on your age, weight, and activity level.



Chicken breast is a popular lean protein. Most of its calories come from protein. It's also a complete protein, meaning it provides all nine essential amino acids you need.

Chicken breast is also rich in B vitamins, selenium, and choline. B vitamins convert food into energy, while selenium has antioxidant properties that can protect your cells. Choline is important for mood, memory, and muscle control regulation. It's especially important during pregnancy and lactation because it's important for a child's brain development.

A 3-ounce portion (about the size of a deck of cards) of cooked chicken breast provides 23.8 grams of protein.

2. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is rich in protein and provides B vitamins, selenium, and calcium. A half-cup serving of low-fat (1-2% milkfat) cottage cheese provides 12.9 grams of protein, twice the amount found in an egg.

Certain varieties of cottage cheese can be high in sodium, so if you're following a low-sodium diet, choose a brand with no added salt.

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are a great source of plant-based protein. They're also rich in fiber, which can help improve cholesterol levels, promote blood sugar control, improve digestion, and help keep you full.

Chickpeas are rich in many nutrients, including manganese, folate, and iron. Manganese supports bone health, immune health, and energy production. Folate helps with DNA production, while iron helps carry oxygen from our lungs to other body parts

A one-cup serving of cooked chickpeas provides 14.5 grams of protein.

4. Almond Butter

Almond butter offers a range of nutrients, including heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, vitamin E, and magnesium.

Monounsaturated fats can help reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol, which can lower your risk of heart attack or stroke. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that keeps the immune system healthy and prevents blood clots, while magnesium helps nerves and muscles function.

A two-tablespoon serving of almond butter provides 6.7 grams of protein.

When consumed in moderation, lean beef (7% fat or less) can be a good source of protein. It's also high in iron and zinc, which may support wound healing, improve immune function, and reduce inflammation.

A 3-ounce serving of lean beef provides 23 grams of protein.

6. Tuna

Tuna contains nutrients like heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, vitamin D, B vitamins, and selenium. Research shows that eating more omega-3s can help keep your heart healthy by lowering cholesterol, blood pressure, and markers of inflammation.

Canned tuna is a convenient and affordable way to get these nutrients. Due to the mercury content, women of childbearing age should eat no more than two cans of canned chunk light tuna and no more than one can of albacore tuna weekly.

A three-ounce serving of canned light tuna provides 21.7 grams of protein.

Turkey breast is high in protein yet low in saturated fat. It offers numerous vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins, selenium, and zinc.

A three-ounce serving of turkey breast provides 20.1 grams of protein.

8. Edamame

Edamame are immature soybeans packed with fiber, protein, and other nutrients. They are one of the few plant-based complete protein sources (providing all nine essential amino acids).

A one-cup serving of edamame provides 18.4 grams of protein.

Salmon is a type of fatty fish packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fats, protein, iron, selenium, and vitamin A, which supports healthy vision. It is also one of the few foods that naturally contains vitamin D.

A three-ounce serving of wild Atlantic salmon contains 16.8 grams of protein.

10. Quinoa

Quinoa is a gluten-free whole grain that offers protein, fiber, antioxidants, and key nutrients important to good health. It's especially rich in quercetin and kaempferol, two antioxidant compounds with anti-inflammatory properties.

A one-cup serving of cooked quinoa provides 8.1 grams of protein.

Almonds are a convenient plant-based source of protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats. They also provide a good amount of vitamin E, magnesium, and a small amount of calcium.

One ounce, or about 23 almonds, contains 6 grams of protein, similar to an egg.

12. Lentils

Lentils are tiny but mighty legumes that pack a powerful nutritional punch. They contain protein, fiber, magnesium, and folate and offer numerous health benefits.

Adding more lentils to a plant-based or vegan diet can help you reach your daily protein needs.

One cup of cooked lentils provides 17.9 grams of protein and 15.6 grams of fiber, which is over half of your daily fiber needs.

Tofu is a vegan food made from soy milk. It comes pressed into blocks of different firmness levels.

Since it's made from soybeans, tofu is a complete protein that offers all nine essential amino acids. It also provides other health-promoting nutrients like calcium, vitamin A, iron, and antioxidants.

Three ounces of firm tofu provides 9 grams of protein.

14. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a high-protein yogurt with a thick, creamy consistency. It has a slightly tangier taste than regular yogurt, mainly due to the way it is made. After fermentation, Greek yogurt is strained multiple times to remove the excess liquid and whey, giving it a smooth, creamy texture.

A 5.3-ounce container of Greek nonfat vanilla yogurt provides 13 grams of protein.

Black beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber. They're also a concentrated source of antioxidants that help improve inflammation.

Plant-based diets high in beans might help improve heart health and weight management and reduce the risk of inflammation-related chronic diseases.

One cup of cooked black beans supplies 15 grams of protein.

16. Parmesan Cheese

Parmesan cheese is higher in protein than many other types of cheese. It also contributes to your daily calcium needs and contains lower levels of lactose than softer cheeses, making it easier to digest for those with lactose intolerance.

A 1-ounce serving of hard parmesan cheese provides 8.5 grams of protein.

Pumpkin seeds provide healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, protein, and other key nutrients. They are one of the best plant-based sources of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps your body produce serotonin and melatonin.

Serotonin, often called the "feel-good hormone," plays a role in mood, appetite, and sleep. Melatonin helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

One ounce of shelled pumpkin seeds provides 8.5 grams of protein.

18. Shrimp

Shrimp is a low-calorie, high-protein food rich in vitamin B12 and selenium. Vitamin B12 is important for the formation of red blood cells. Shrimp is also a good source of astaxanthin, which research shows has more antioxidant power than vitamin C and beta-carotene.

A 3-ounce serving of cooked shrimp provides 25 grams of protein for just under 80 calories. That’s about four times the protein in an egg, with a similar amount of calories.

Current guidelines recommend getting 10-35% of daily calories from protein. Since protein has 4 calories per gram, a 2,000-calorie diet would require 50-175 grams of protein per day.

General population: Most adults need at least 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight. This means that an adult weighing 180 pounds would need 65 grams of protein per day, or about 22 grams of protein, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. People who are trying to build muscle and older adults may require more protein.

Older adults: Studies suggest that older adults may need 0.45-0.55 grams of protein per pound of body weight to prevent age-related muscle loss and maintain physical function.

Active people: People who exercise regularly or are trying to gain muscle mass may need 0.5-0.8 grams of protein per pound of body weight.

Some people may need less protein. For example, people with chronic kidney disease may need to limit their protein intake and include more plant-based foods to help preserve kidney function.



A Quick Review

Protein is an important macronutrient that helps keep your immune system healthy, build and repair muscle tissue, and promote feelings of fullness.

Eggs are a good source of protein, but many other foods offer more protein per serving. This includes plant-based foods like black beans, lentils, and quinoa, as well as animal sources like chicken, fish, and beef.

Aim for a variety of protein sources to get a wide range of beneficial nutrients.