18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (2025)

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you'll froth too.

It’s Mardi Gras in just over a month, folks — and if you’re reading this, the chances are you’re gearing up to be a sparkly glitter ball, or at the very least, glowy as fuck and wanting to make your boobs/abs/arms/thighs shine brighter than any RuPaul episode. So, if you’re on the hunt for biodegradable glitter, glitter makeup, body jewels and shimmers, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve made it our personal mission to find the best glitter products out there because there are the ones that are good, and then there are the ones that go the extra mile — the Mardi Gras mile, if you will. We’ve got a lot to get through, so let’s get started on the best biodegradable glitter, glitter makeup, body jewels and shimmers.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (1)

The best glitter makeup and beauty products for Mardi Gras

Half Magic Glitterpill Glitter Eye Paint & Liner

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (2)

When it comes to glitter makeup looks, Euphoria serves up all the inspo you need, and with Donni Davy‘s Half Magic makeup line (the makeup artist from the show), it’s easily achievable. Half Magic’s precision formulas are made for all – beginners and pros alike.

We love this airy, buildable, long-wearing gel formula. It pulls double duty since you can wear it as an eye-catching liner or blend it out for an all-over sparkling look. It comes in eight hyper-reflective shades made with a curated mix of glitters of varying sizes and complementary hues designed to maximize reflectivity.

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

“Shine bright like a diamond”, RiRi‘s famous words to live by — and the Queen herself makes it all possible with the Fenty Beauty one-of-a-kind diamond-dusted highlighter. It applies like a 3D glittering veil, delivering pure, show-stopping sparkle all over the face and body.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (3)

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette – I Know That’s Bright

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (4)

If your Mardi Gras look requires a pop of colour, you’ll wanna get your hands on the NYX Professional MakeupUltimate Shadow Palette in I Know That’s Bright. There are 16 colours to choose from in both matte and glitter finishes.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush

If you’re going for a more subtle shimmery look, Rare Beauty has some gorgeous finishes to play with — plus, you’ll be able to use them well beyond Mardi Gra. Blush-a-holics know that the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush is incredibly smooth, buildable and highly pigmented, so you’ll get that gorgeous natural shimmer.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (5)

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (6)

This glitter staple has been around for as long as I can remember (and I’ve been writing about beauty for over a decade). It’s alightweight, high-shimmer liquid eyeshadow that delivers a subtle sheen or a full pigment look, depending on how you apply it.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil

Another excellent choice if you’re looking for a complimentary shimmer rather than a stand-out look is the Anastasia Beverly Hills shimmer-infused body oil. Not only will it give you that gorgeous glow, but it smells heavenly, too.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (7)

Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (8)

If you’re going for a more natural yet glittery makeup look, the Huda Beauty Nude Obsession Eyeshadow Palette is where you’ll find it.

Sportsgirl On The Fly Glitter Hair Mascara

UM remember these?!! They were huge in the ’90s. Very Spice Girls meets Lizzie McGuire. Yep, that’s right, glitter isn’t just reserved for your makeup looks. It can also be woven through your hair for a subtle yet sparkly moment.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (9)

The best glitter pots

M.A.C Cosmetics Pigment

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (10)

Pots of glitter are super handy to have for an event like Mardi Gras. For makeup looks, we recommend getting a finer makeup glitter like this M.A.C. one. It can be applied directly to the skin or combined with products to create high-level glitter and sparkle effects on all areas of the face, skin and hair.

Note: Glitter is not eye-safe and is not recommended for use on this area of the face.

NYX Professional Makeup Metallic Glitter

If the M.A.C. pot is slightly out of budget, this NYX Makeup Metallic Glitter is an affordable option. It comes in six ultra-reflective shades-ranging from deep bronze to holographic pink and sandy gold, so you’ll light up like the dancing queen you are.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (11)

Barry M Bio Glitter Ablaze

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (12)

For those looking for some biodegradable glitter pots, Barry M is where you’ll find all the colours you need. They’re plastic-free body glitters that break down naturally in water. Good for both you and the planet.

All That Glitters Body Glitter Gel Pot

If you’re in a fix and need a quick glitter hit, trusty old Sportgirl has a whole bunch of pots to choose from.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (13)

The best face gems

Sportsgirl Gems & Jewels

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (14)


Level up your look by using gems and jewels like these. You’ll simply need a set of tweezers to apply them.

Half Magic Face Gems

These self-adhesive rhinestones from Half Magic will stay put all day and all night to amp up any look.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (15)

Lovisa Diamante Faux Dermal Jewels

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (16)

Another easy shopping option, Lovisa! While you’re picking up your Mardi Gras jewellery, grab yourself a set of these diamantes, too.

The best way to keep body glitter and makeup in place

NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Primer

Minimise glitter fallout with a Glitter Primer like this one. The lightweight, creamy formula sets and holds makeup and body glitter while you dance the night away.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (17)

Barry M Glitter Fixer Gel

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (18)

We recommend buying one of these for your handbag or clutch. It’s ideal for sticking pearl and glitter-based products on in case they start to slip off from all your party sweat.

Half Magic Dew Lock Hydrating Set & Refresh Spray

Finally, set your Mardi Gras glitter makeup in place with a strong hold-setting spray that won’t dry out your skin. We love this one from Half Magic. It’s formulated with active ingredients like glycerin to moisturize and niacinamide to protect the skin barrier.

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (19)

That’s all we’ve got for glitter makeup and beauty products, but you can read more about this year’s Mardi Gras here.

Image Credit: Half Magic

18 Glitter Makeup & Beauty Products Worth Shopping Ahead Of Mardi Gras (2025)

