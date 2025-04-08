19 Fun Things to Bling {phones, jeans, home decor, etc} – Tip Junkie (2025)

23 Shares

How to use rhinestonesto make beautiful crafts, DIY Decor, and homemade gifts. Some of the gorgeousthings to makewith rhinestones are bling home decor,bling phone cases, bling lamp shade, bling converse, bling jeans,belt, camera strap and jewelry.Blingcrafts are so popular because they are inexpensive and make blingtastic things. So why not add some bling to your life?

The Tip Junkie creative community has some incredible bling tutorialscomplete with pictured instructions on how to make. So be sure to look over there if youre looking for more style and home decor tutorialswith step-by-step instructions.

Do It Yourself Bling

1. Laptop Bling ~ Add some sparkly to your laptop with Jolee’s dimensional stickers. They are sticky enough to stay put, but you could still reposition them.

2. Camera Strap DIY~This rhinestone camera strap is fabulous! Easy to create even if you are a non-sewer because this tutorial is no-sew! Makes a great gift too, perfect for the girly girl photography enthusiast!

3. DIY Blinged Converse ~ Check out how easy it is to bling up a pair of sneakers. To complete the blinged up pair of shoes replace laces with some fun ribbon. This is especially cute on young girls sneakers.

4. DIY Bling Belt~ Make a statement with this beautiful jeweled belt. Some supplies you’ll need is ribbon, wire and rhinestone

5. DIY Jeweled or Beaded Bracelet {Bead}~Need a beautiful accessory to wear with just about anything? This is a fabulous tutorial featuring two different ways to create either a beaded or jeweled or both bracelet. Easy to make and super stylish!

6. Braided Rhinestone Necklace {Necklaces}~This braided rhinestone necklace is right on trend with bling plus neon! Learn how to update a classic looking rhinestone necklace with this fabulous tutorial! Perfect for daughter and mother!

7. DIY Jeweled Headband~This tutorial is easy enough the kids could even help make these. Using trimmed beads (found by the ribbon in the craft section), you can make these fabulous headbands for a birthday gift or hand them out as a favor at your next party.

8. Glammed Up Gloves~No need to have boring gloves this winter season. A little bling goes a long way.

Bling Home Decor

9. DIY Bling Lamp Shade ~ This is a great tutorial to rescue a thrift store lamp shade and bring new life to it! The shade was ripped so it was redone with velum and Bling on a Roll. I love how it sparkles when lit up!

10. Curtain Upgrade {creative curtains}~Be creative with your curtains, and upgrade them with some bling! Adding sparkle will take plain drapes to new levels. Crystal garlands from craft stores, can be used for more than just a party.

11.Blinged Out Clipboard~ Adhere your favorite rhinestones and blingage to a plain clipboard with a hot glue gun! Add some pretty paper to the clip and voila. This would also look lovely on a clear clipboard.

12. What To Do With Old Jewelry~ I absolutely adore this tutorial for embellishing serving utensils with old jewelry to add a little bling to your dinner table. The idea is brilliant. {{get it? snicker}}

13. DIY Blinged Out Chargers ~ This tutorial is just in time for the holiday season. You can easily bling out your chargers for beautiful place settings.

14. DIY Candle Holders~Turn plain candle holders from drab to fab with these three tutorials using glue and peel and stick rhinestones.

DIY Bling Phone Case

15. Rock Your iPhone~Create a super bling smart phone case using a blank case and flat back gems and cabochons. You will rock your iPhone with all of these gems.

16. DIY Pearl iPhone Case~Using old clip ons and costume pearls, this bulky case is perfect for the girly girl!

17. DIY Rhinestone iPhone Case ~ I haven’t met a rhinestone that I didn’t love. Show a plain iPhone case a little love by adding some rhinestones to it.

DIY Bling Jeans

18. Adding Bling to Jeans ~ Less is more with this minimal approach to blinging the jeans. Six Swarovski element crystals were added to the pockets front and back.

19. Bling Your Jeans Tutorial ~ These bling jeans are perfect for tweens! Simply update a plain/old pair of jeans by adding strips of “Bling on a Roll” in the desired area of the jeans.

