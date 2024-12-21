20 Best Nail Drill Bits For Professionals (2024 Update) - Tattooed Martha (2024)

When you shop through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. This educational content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice.

1.Pana Professional 3/32" Shank Size – Smooth Top Small Barrel Silver Carbide Bit Extra Fine Grit – Nail Drill Bit For Dremel Machine

Product Details: Quantity: 1pcs l color: silver l shank size: 3/32" l grit size: extra fine l dimension: 0.26inchx0.5inch (head) l length: 1.5inch excellent durability and cutting long lasting round top barrel head carbide bits. quickly and perfect for smooth shape contour nail gel nail surface or natural nail. top finest quality and double handed, skin protector, gel remove and no damage. sturdy to use: these nail drill bits are made of sturdy and durable which prevents from heat-resistant and this drill bit wont easily rust with good care. with the durability it'll perform well in strength- pointed performance and cutting performance. with good care you can use them for a long time. this round top medium barrel carbide bits- quickly and perfect for smooth shape contour nail gel surface or natural nail-this tool can be worked on nail file, shaping and cutting nail, grinding, sanding, polishing, removing dead skin, remove gel nail, powder nails, acrylic nails and so much more. suitable for professional use or personal use. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Package Dimensions 4.53 x 2.52 x 0.55 inches; 0.32 Ounces

Reviews: Excellent drill bit. Awesome for taking off material. Works great with my drill! Thank you.2010melissaivette19 I ordered quite a bit of nail drills, would like better percentage discount than just 15 % off.THUY D. See Also Accessories & Tools Drill Bits Used this for my backfill to take off the top layer of polish and gel and it worked great. It wasn't super abrasive so took a few passes but that is good for me as I am learning. Great size for nails as I like my bits a bit smaller. The title says safety but the top is not smooth so you can't hold it to your skin so beware. Otherwise easy to use and works great!mguadiana Show more Show less

2.Bulex 7pcs Nail Drill Bits For Acrylic Nails Professional Tungsten Carbide 3/32 Little Nail Drill Bit Set For Gel Nails Cuticles

Product Details: Multitude of uses nail drill bits smoothing, shaping, cleaning and more. shape your acrylic nails to perfection with the nail drill bits. suitable for most size 3/32" nail drill machine. suitable for nail salon, beauty parlor, spa or personal manicure pedicure, diy nail art at home.it is fun and happy to apply nails at home with family and friends. superior tungsten carbide nail drill bit set – made of carbide, the hardest material next to diamonds, professional file drill bits are sturdy enough to remove hard gel nail, creating less dust with little friction and heat. whether youre a nail technician or love doing your nails at home, this quality nail drill will be one of the most important pieces of kit making up your professional nail supplies. all the drill bits are smooth and dont heat up. protects the skin from being harmed. easy to clean? the tungsten carbide material will not rust and prevent corrosion. clean and sterilize drill bits after every procedure. scrub with a brush and rinse with soapy water. Show more Show less

Specifications: Package Dimensions 4.53 x 3.07 x 1.14 inches; 1.45 Ounces

Reviews: The three drill bits that are for removing product don’t work. They don’t even scratch up my gel top coat.Rachael

3.Usa Pana Professional 332 Shank Size – Cone Shape Carbide Bit – Nail Drill Bit For Manicure Pedicure Tools Dremel Machine – Gold Silver (Fine Silver)

Product Details: Quantity: 1 piece | color: silver | grit: fine | shank size: 3/32” [tungsten carbide] made with the hardest material next to diamonds, which will provide durability for long lasting use without the fear of getting dull. [shape] the cone shaped carbide drill bits are rounded at the top with skinny barrels to help reach the problem areas and to get close to the cuticles and sidewalls. [uses] best for nail techs who are working on artificial nails, the drill bit has many uses: from smoothing, removing gel to cleaning hard to reach areas, such as under the nail and the rounded head is safe to use on cuticles and nail walls. [measurements] length: 1.49 inches | barrel: 0.09 inches x 0.49 inches the cone shaped carbide drill bits are rounded at the top with skinny barrels to help reach the problem areas that need to be smoothed out as quick as possible that is under the nail as well as closer to the cuticles and sidewalls. this carbide drill bit only fits 3/32" shanks, however, the skinny and thin barrel size is perfect for detailed coverage. the cone shaped carbide drill bits come in 5 different sizes (ranging from extra fine to extra coarse) and 3 different colors (gold, dlc black and silver). best for nail techs who are working on artificial nails, the drill bit has many uses: from smoothing, removing gel to cleaning hard to reach areas, such as under the nail. Show more Show less

Specifications: Package Dimensions 4.53 x 2.56 x 0.67 inches; 0.63 Ounces

4.Ceramic Nail Drill Bits Set Ecbasket 7pcs 3/32 Inch Diamond Carbide Nail Drill Bit For Remove Acrylic Gel Nails Cuticle Manicure Pedicure

Product Details: Easytoclean: thenaildrillbitsarecorrosionresistant, aswellasnocloggingfornails. nailbrushbitcaneasilycleanthedustonthebitsornails, protectthebitsaftereachuse, keepyouandyournailshealthy. material: acrylic. Show more Show less

Specifications: Package Dimensions 3.9 x 2.32 x 0.55 inches; 0.64 Ounces

5.Dewalt Dw1361 21 Piece Pilot Point Titanium Drill Bit Set

Product Details: Flextorq impact ready accessories now come in toughcase+ system, the latest addition to our accessory storage line. the toughcase+ system is a connectable case system designed to optimize storage space and keep your bits organized. the bit-bar design allows for easy bit removal and the clear lid allows you to see inside at a glance. flextorq impact ready accessories deliver exceptional performance for extreme torque applications. flextorq bits feature an extended flextorq zone (vs. previous design) to transfer optimal torque in hard joint applications, providing durability & longer life.( 2.25 in. ph2 flextorq bit on average versus standard 2 in. ph2 bit in hard joint application) the bit tip is cnc machined for a precise fit, reducing cam-out under torque. Show more Show less

Specifications: Product Type Pilot drill bit set Set Pieces Qty 21 Suitable For Plastic Material Titanium Package Type Case

6.Pana Professional Usa Ceramic White Tapered Barrel Bit Nail Drill (Grit: Extra Fine – Xf) 3/32" Shank Size

Product Details: Pana nail bits are made of high quality ceramic with an eye-catching appearance for easy identification. the tapered barrel bit fits most nail drill machines that use 3/32 inch bits and are designed for surface work, nail shortening and backfill cutting jobs. this ceramic drill bit is a great addition for any professional manicurists in nail salons or someone who loves creating diy nail art at home. suitable for both natural nails and artificial nails. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Package Dimensions 4.1 x 2.2 x 0.4 inches; 2 Ounces

Reviews: Love this bit! It knocked down like 15 minutes from my acrylic nail removal process. I had a carbide cone shaped bit that worked good but I was always nervous I would cut my cuticle, I would end up not having even coverage, and sometimes would loose control of it. This bit I don't have to worry about cutting my cuticle, I get full coverage, and have full control. It even has less chance of me having heat spikes. I literally had the drill running at 15rpm and put the bit against my skin and no pain or heat spike. I think I might buy another just so I can have two!Demeka Show more Show less Very good bit, Safety for you and your clientcelinevnshop I use to prep the nails for acrylic application. Works well and a great price.bdesigns401

7.Makartt Nail Drill Bit Set, 7pcs Tungsten Carbide Diamond Ceramic Acrylic Nail Drill B

Product Details: Lightweightnaildrillbits: makarttnaildrillbitstoolsaresturdiness, hard-wearinganddurabletouse. makarttb-01popularnaildrillremovepolygel. makarttb-24ceramicnaildrillbitsset7pcsacryliccuticlenails. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Package Dimensions 2.5 x 1.5 x 1.3 inches; 3.99 Ounces

Reviews: I love these so much! Great quality my nails look amazing!!beautifulbrilliance_bri They work great, thanks!infort4 Very nice. Works great…mr.mrs.romano

8.Pana Professional Usa Ceramic White Under Nail Cleaner Bit Nail Drill Grit: Medium 3/32

Product Details: Pana nail bits are made of high quality ceramic with an eye-catching appearance for easy identification. the unc (under nail cleaner) bit fits most nail drill machines that use 3/32 inch bits and are designed to trim an edge of the cuticle or clean up tight spots underneath the nail. this ceramic drill bit is a great addition for any professional manicurists in nail salons or someone who loves creating diy nail art at home. suitable for both natural nails and artificial nails. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Package Dimensions 4.9 x 3 x 0.1 inches; 0.81 Ounces

Reviews: Perfect bits, good quality, nice design. The diameter of the bits is suitable for many nail file machines.julbam_73 Liars and cheaters be aware dangerkelichanel Great item. I like itoksana8

9.Zxuy 6pc Nail Drill Bits For Machine Replacement 3/32" Shank Size Acrylic Art

Specifications: Package Dimensions 4.02 x 3.11 x 0.91 inches Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Finish 磨砂 Item Package Quantity 1 Number Of Pieces 1

10.Pana Nail Carbide 5 In 1 Bit – Two Way Rotate Use For Both Left And Right Handed – Fast Remove Acrylic Or Hard Gel – 3/32

Product Details: Pana professional 5 in 1 nail carbide bit silver, fine – 2-way rotate use for both left and right-handed. 5 in 1 unique design allows you to clean the cuticle area, prepare the nail bed, shape and shorten the nail, smooth and remove on the surface, and clean under the nail, all in one. fits most 3/32" shank size nail drill machine. made with high quality tungsten carbide, long lasting and sturdy. 2-way design which removes with high efficiency of acrylic nails, gel nails dip power and nail colour. this drill can also be used for cutting smoothly in both clockwise and counter-wise direction. Show more Show less

Specifications: Count 1 Piece Count 1 Multipack Quantity 1

11.Depvko 19pcs Nail Drill Bits Sets 3/32 Inch Diamond Cuticle Electric Nail File And Ceramic Acrylic Gel Nail Bit Kit Acrylic Nail Art Tools Carbide

Product Details: All-in-one set: the nail drill bits set with 6pcs special under nail cleaner(unc) bits, 2pcs ball-shaped bits, 2pcs flame bits & 1pcs brush, 8pcs ceramic nail file bits. suit for both beginners and professionals. versatile: universal 3/32-inch nail drill bits fit most electric or rechargeable manicure nail file machine. perfect for nail salon, beauty parlor, spa or personal manicure pedicure, diy nail art at home. premium material: adopt the highest precision standards diamond with superior strength, sharpness, and durability. you can be sure that these cuticle drill nail bits will last for a long time. meet all your need: it is not just useful for drilling but also polishing. you can easily use it for cleaning cuticles and acrylic, refining and shaping nail edges, and removing dead skin. ensures that you can get the kind of finish in the nail art which you want. easy to store: come with a cute and dust-proof compact box to ensure that you will be able to carry them around with you wherever you go. it is also easy to see-through cover and figures out the desired bits. Show more Show less

Specifications: Package Dimensions 6.26 x 5.16 x 0.55 inches; 2.89 Ounces

12.Melodysusie Ceramic Nail Drill Bits Set, 3/32'' (2.35mm) Professional Acrylic Nail File Drill Bit For Manicure Pedicure Cuticle Gel Nail Polishing

Product Details: Premium ceramic material – made of superior ceramic material, these nail art tools are hard-wearing, sharp, and durable and also crafted with delicate. with an excellent heat dissipation, the bits won't be burning hot during long-time use like metal ones. multifunctional – 5 different shapes and sizes: a coarse torch bit, medium-large barrel and small flame bits, fine barrel ball, and umbrella bits. you could sharpen, grind, neaten, carve, smoothen, polish, and reshape gel and acrylic nails very quickly and efficiently, usually on the lowest setting before redoing the manicure or pedicure. time and money saving – takes off the gel polish, dip powder, or acrylic layer in half the time without any effort. make the cuticle clean up a breeze. don’t worry about spending more time in an expensive salon. bring the beauty salon home now. easy to clean and safe for nails – the ceramic is corrosion resistant, as well as no clogging for nails. the smooth surface is easy to be cleaned with water after each use, it is so important to keep your and your client’s nails healthy. fits well with most nail drill – universal 3/32"(2.35mm) stainless steel shank perfectly suits for most professional electric nail drill on the market. these bits for nail drill machines are the best gift for beginners to start their journey to the nail art world and helpful partner for professionals to make manicure and pedicure professional. melodysusie ceramic nail drill bits 5pcs revolutionize your professional nail art work! you can easily to your gel polish and create your perfect nail shape! it helps you to "bring your beauty salon home" and do your own manicures like a pro. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Package Dimensions 2.95 x 2.8 x 0.55 inches; 1.76 Ounces

Reviews: A good nail prep begins with good nail drill bits. I made this purchase have been smooth sailing ever since. I love the variety of efile bits that make prep finishing so much easier. I highly recommend!michelle.h Show more Show less These nail bits have saved my life they work so well and removing polish that was already applied and for buffing out newly applied acrylic I highly recommend these drill bits especially if you have a melodysusie drill and are looking for an expensive drill bitsgiselle.g Show more Show less I got these when I upgraded my nail drill. They're great to use on a low and slow speed and find that they remove product quickly.natalie.m Show more Show less

13.Melodysusie Nail Drill Bits Set Ceramic Safety Professional 3/32 Inches Nail Bits For Filing Acrylic Nails Gel Nails Down Removing Cuticle Tools, 7pc

Product Details: Ceramic nail drill bit: superior material, safety and no heat burn; easy to be cleaned by water and disinfected by alcohol; rust-proof effective nail drill bit: not need much pressure, takes the acrylic nails down in seconds; stable and no skip, be “the refined filing” professional nail drill bit kit: 7pcs, including 1 coarse nail bit (green makr), 3 medium grit nail bits (blue mark), 2 fine grit nail bits (red mark), 1 dust brush; comes with case for storage removing acrylic nails: use different nail bits to trim and remove the side of cuticle, polish and grind, smoothen your gel nails or acrylic nails nail drill bit for electric nail files: replacement 3/32 inches size for most electric nail files machine, manicure and pedicure salon accessories for nail beauty and care Show more Show less

Specifications: dimensions ‎14.3 x 9.8 x 1.5 centimetres

Reviews: A good nail prep begins with good nail drill bits. I made this purchase have been smooth sailing ever since. I love the variety of efile bits that make prep finishing so much easier. I highly recommend!michelle.h Show more Show less These nail bits have saved my life they work so well and removing polish that was already applied and for buffing out newly applied acrylic I highly recommend these drill bits especially if you have a melodysusie drill and are looking for an expensive drill bitsgiselle.g Show more Show less I got these when I upgraded my nail drill. They’re great to use on a low and slow speed and find that they remove product quickly.natalie.m Show more Show less

14.Pana 3/32" Smooth Top Small Barrel Silver Carbide (4x Coarse)

Product Details: Long lasting and easy to clean. special used for contour, shape the surface and bevel, shorten and backfill cutting. this small round top is designed to quickly removed nail gels without damage your skin and natural nails. can be used for polishing nail surface in the sidewalls and tight areas. fits most nail drill machines that use 3/32 bits. Show more Show less

Specifications: Length 38.1mm Shank Size 3/32 Product Dimensions 4.5 x 2.5 x 0.5 inches

15.Pana 3/32" Safety Nail Carbide – Smooth Round Top Large Barrel Head For Electric Dremel Drill Machine – Grit Size: (4xc, 3xc, 2xc, Xc, C, M, F, Xf)

Product Details: Long lasting 2 to 3 times longer than normal carbide bits. special used for contour, shape the surface and bevel, shorten and backfill cutting. this rounded top is designed to quickly removes the nail gels, protects the skin and prevents damages to cuticles and protect your natural nail. it will gives a smooth and shinning result. fits most nail drill machines that use 0.2cm bits. they could be used for polishing nail surface or even getting into tight areas such as sidewalls and cuticles part. the drill bit brush bit helps clean and shine nail surface and drill bits. easy to clean: the nail drill bits are corrosion resistant, as well as no clogging for nails. nail brush bit can easily clean the dust on the bits or nails, protect the bits after each use, keep you and your nails healthy. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Package Dimensions 4.53 x 2.56 x 0.67 inches; 0.32 Ounces

Reviews: Excellent drill bit. Awesome for taking off material. Works great with my drill! Thank you.2010melissaivette19 I ordered quite a bit of nail drills, would like better percentage discount than just 15 % off.THUY D. Used this for my backfill to take off the top layer of polish and gel and it worked great. It wasn't super abrasive so took a few passes but that is good for me as I am learning. Great size for nails as I like my bits a bit smaller. The title says safety but the top is not smooth so you can't hold it to your skin so beware. Otherwise easy to use and works great!mguadiana Show more Show less

16.Depvko 13pc Nail Drill Bits Set, Drill Bits For Nails, 3pcs Tungsten Carbide Drill Bits+ 3pcs Ceramic Efile Nail Drill Bits+ 6pcs Diamond Drill Bits+ 1pcs

Product Details: Brand: depvko color: 13pcs features: full set: come with 13pc drill bits for nails. provide all you’ll need to complete an acrylic set. great for beginners or novices as well as professionals. versatile: universal 3/32-inch nail drill bits fit most electric or rechargeable manicure nail file machines. perfect for nail salon, beauty parlor, spa or personal manicure pedicure, diy nail art at home. premium material: adopt the highest precision standards diamond with superior strength, sharpness, and durability. you can be sure that these cuticle drill nail bits will last for a long time. easy to use and clean: this set helps clean up the cuticle super fast and doesn’t eat up the natural nail. you can easily use it for cleaning cuticles and acrylic, refining and shaping nail edges, and removing dead skin. come with a box: the case is convenient for travel or just to stay organized. every nail drill bit has its spot in the case. also that the case opens and they stay still. part number: b0924 details: why choose this? 3pcs tungsten carbide nail file bit: includes fine grit, medium grit, coarse grit. remove acrylic and hard gel, polish nail surface, sidewalls, and cuticles part. 3pcs ceramic acrylic gel nail bit kit coarse grit: clean the cuticle area, sidewalls, and under the nail. ceramic barrel bit: smoothen, shape, and polish nail gel surface. fine grit: remove nail design close to the cuticle area. 6pcs diamond cuticle electric nail file: professional for nail beautify, nail polishing, nail clear and care, peeling, and removing dead skin. 1pcs brush: great for getting into the grooves to clean off each bit after use. notes: go slowly and practice the speed and force of your drill when using these nail bits. ean: 0744252313609 package dimensions: 4.7 x 3.4 x 0.4 inches Show more Show less

Specifications: Package Dimensions 5.39 x 3.9 x 0.55 inches; 1.76 Ounces

17.Staleks Pro Needle Cone, Diamond E-File Nail Drill Bit, 1mm – Medium Grit, Russian Electric File Bits 1

Product Details: This cone shaped bit is a favorite of many nail technicians. extremely high quality salon product perfect for at home manicures or in professional salon. the shape of this bit makes your dry machine manicures and pedicures easier to perform. shape: needle cone manufactured in: ukraine rotating speed/rpm: from 5 000 to 25 000 diameter (mm): 1mm working part length (mm): 10mm grit: medium used in machine manicure and pedicure: calluses treatment cuticle treatment feet cracks opening and polishing these cuticle tools are serious and can cause harm. all nail drill bits on this website are quality cuticle tools that are designed to be used by trained manicurists. if you do not know how to use nail drill bits then please seek professional training. you purchase this nail drill bit knowing and understanding the dangers involved in tools. Show more Show less

Specifications: Shape Needle cone Diameter (mm) 1mm Working part length (mm) 10mm Grit Medium

Reviews: Nie polecam. Bezużyteczny

18.Staleks Pro Cone, Diamond E-File Nail Drill Bit, 2.3mm – Medium Grit, Russian Electric File Bits 1

Product Details: This cone shaped bit is a favourite of many nail technicians. extremely high quality salon product perfect for at home manicures or in professional salon. the shape of this bit makes your dry machine manicures and pedicures easier to perform. shape: cone manufactured in: ukraine rotating speed/rpm: from 5 000 to 25 000 diameter (mm): 2.3mm working part length (mm): 8mm grit: medium used in machine manicure and pedicure: calluses treatment cuticle treatment feet cracks opening and polishing Show more Show less

Specifications: Shape Cone Diameter (mm) 2.3mm Working part length (mm) 8mm

Reviews: Nie polecam. Bezużyteczny

19.Fancii Replacement Nail Drill Bits / Heads For Procare Manicure & Pedicure System

Product Details: Fancii replacement nail drill bits for procare manicure and pedicure system 5 interchangeable head attachments sandpaper grinder quickly and effectively files the nail edge into the shape you desire. shorten your thick nails easily chromium corundum grinder to smooth, shine and grind down the edge of your nails. white corundum grinder (cone) polishes the nail surface for a smooth finish. carborundum grinder removes the dead skin cells around your nails edge. also used to remove calluses and to push back the nail cuticle. felt grinder polishes your nail for an impeccable and shiny finish. this allows for the easier application of nail polish. Show more Show less

Specifications: Is Discontinued By Manufacturer No Product Dimensions 2.2 x 0.25 x 0.25 inches; 0.32 Ounces

Reviews: This was perfect and just what I needed to cut down my (acrylic) big toenails since the nail shops are closed. I wish I would of ordered it sooner!Spech W. Show more Show less The product arrived safe and sound and packaged perfectly. Everything was intact and ready to useBeverly M. This tool is very easy to use and does a fantastic job!!Brandi T. A.

20.Staleks Diamond Cylinder Nail Drill Bit Rounded 1 Pcs Set Fa30

Product Details: 1 piece set. red – fine grit blue – medium grit green – coarse grit used for cuticle removing used for removing of rough torn skin from the lateral nail folds stainless steel made from high-quality materials. the technology of applying diamond sand allows us to avoid all the asperities on the working part surface of the drill bits and makes it safe for clients. staleks diamond drill bits can be disinfected and sterilized. Show more Show less