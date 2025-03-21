20 Best Wrap Ideas for Lunch - Wholly Tasteful (2025)

I’ve gathered 20 of the Best Wrap Ideas for Lunch from the top recipe sites all together here for you! These recipes are perfect for lunch wraps or light supper, and many of the options are suitable for all sorts of different diets. And of course I’ve offered some tasty side suggestions to pair with your wrap!

Jump to: Easy Wrap Ideas Perfect For Packing

Best Tortillas for Wrapping

How Do I Fold A Wrap So It Doesn’t Fall Apart?

20 Best Wrap Recipes for Lunch

How to Store Leftover Wraps

What To Serve With Wraps



FAQs

More Healthy Lunch Recipes

Easy Wrap Ideas Perfect For Packing Sandwich wraps are quite probably the ideal lunch. They’re easy and quick to make, come in so many flavor combinations - you can literally put almost anything in them! - and they’re the perfect portable lunch or travel option. In this post, I’ve put together 20 of my favorite wraps from some of the top recipe bloggers the internet has to offer. Many of the options I’ve listed here are suitable for all sorts of different diets: low-carb, gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based - and they are all delicious! I’ve also included wrap recommendations from tortillas to lettuce wraps, FAQs and tips on how to roll the best wrap. Plus, I'm offering several side dish suggestions as inspiration to pair with the perfect wrap.

Best Tortillas for Wrapping Flour tortillas - soft, pliable, and easy to roll. Perfect for classic sandwich-style wraps.

- soft, pliable, and easy to roll. Perfect for classic sandwich-style wraps. Whole grain tortillas - if you want more fiber in your diet

- if you want more fiber in your diet Pita bread - pocket-style bread great for chicken gyros or falafel

- pocket-style bread great for chicken gyros or falafel Low carb tortillas - great if you eat low-carb or on a paleo or keto diet

- great if you eat low-carb or on a paleo or keto diet Gluten free tortillas - if you are gluten free, try these cassava flour tortillas or almond flour tortillas, or coconut wraps

- if you are gluten free, try these cassava flour tortillas or almond flour tortillas, or coconut wraps Egg wraps - high in protein (5g protein per wrap)

- high in protein (5g protein per wrap) Veggie options - there are some great options out there: try these sweet potato tortillas or these cauliflower tortillas (both are gluten free)

- there are some great options out there: try these sweet potato tortillas or these cauliflower tortillas (both are gluten free) Leafy greens - you can skip a traditional tortilla all together and use lettuce or collard greens to build your wraps.

How Do I Fold A Wrap So It Doesn’t Fall Apart? To fold a wrap so it stays intact, start with a large, slightly warmed tortilla to prevent tearing.

to prevent tearing. Place fillings in the center , layering heavier items first and avoiding overfilling.

, layering heavier items first and avoiding overfilling. Fold the sides inward, then bring the bottom edge up over the fillings, tucking it tightly.

Roll the wrap upward, keeping it snug as you go.

as you go. For extra security, wrap it in parchment paper or foil, and slice in half if needed. Tip: Use spreads like hummus or avocado to help bind the ingredients and prevent spills.

1. Ham and Cheese Wrap

Ham and Cheese Wraps (with a low-carb option) - This easy Ham and Cheese Wrap is a super quick and healthy lunch that can be made in less than 15 minutes! This is a minimum-effort, maximum flavor lunch recipe that will leave you fully satisfied.

2. Falafel Pita Wraps

Falafel Pita Wraps - If you’re a falafel fan, then this one's for you! These Falafel Pita Wraps are a perfect blend of textures and tastes and an easy, healthy and flavorful meal everyone will enjoy. Plus, it has homemade tzatziki sauce!

3. Rainbow Hummus Veggie Wrap

Rainbow Hummus Veggie Wrap - Kids love to make this quick, easy, and healthy Rainbow Vegetable Tortilla Wrap! It’s packed full of colorful veggies like cucumber, red peppers, and delicious protein-packed hummus. This healthy wrap is perfect for school lunches, brunches and when you are out and about.

4. Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap - A true classic! Spicy tangy buffalo chicken, veggies, and cool ranch dressing make a delicious light meal all rolled up in a tortilla. This chicken wrap recipe is great for meal prep and can be made 2-3 days ahead. These are perfect for school or work lunches.

5. Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap - Packed with craisins, walnuts, and of course chunks of tender chicken, this chicken salad wrap is the perfect quick and easy lunch. This sweet and tangy cranberry walnut chicken salad wrap that is also perfect for picnics and make-ahead brown bag lunches.

6. Tuna Melt Wrap

Tuna Melt Wrap - Protein-packed, flavor-filled, and budget-friendly, this Tuna Melt Wrap is just as good served warm as it is cold, so you can pack it on for hike or for an easy office lunch. If you are a tuna lover, this is a wonderful option for you to enjoy!

7. Turkey Cottage Cheese Wraps

Turkey Cottage Cheese Wraps - Savory turkey, creamy cottage cheese, herby pesto and salty prosciutto, juicy tomato and melty provolone cheese all combine to create this glorious low-carb wrap. Each ingredient works together to create a harmony of flavors that’ll have you craving more.

8. Crunchy Kale Caesar Wrap

Crunchy Kale Caesar Wrap - With a delicious combination of crunchy chickpeas, crispy kale, and a tangy homemade Caesar dressing this Crunchy Caesar Wrap makes a flavorful and satisfying lunch or dinner. It’s refreshing for spring or summertime and the dairy free homemade dressing adds a burst of flavor.

9. Turkey Club Wraps

Turkey Club Wraps - Turkey, hard-boiled eggs, cheese, and homemade ranch make this high-protein Turkey Club Wrap a hit for school or work lunches. This wrap is filling enough to satisfy big appetites and keep you focused all day long.

10. Smoked Salmon Wrap

Smoked Salmon Wrap - A fun twist on the classic lox bagel sandwich. This Smoked Salmon Wrap requires no cooking and comes together in just 15 minutes.A great make-ahead lunch or delicious light dinner, it can even be served for breakfast or brunch when you're craving something savory.

11. Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch - Another classic and kid-favorite, this CBR wrap is packed with seasoned and shredded chicken, bacon, cheese, creamy ranch dressing, and crisp lettuce. These wraps are seriously satisfying and totally hit the spot.

12. BBQ Cauliflower Wraps

BBQ Cauliflower Wraps - These kid-approved BBQ or Buffalo cauliflower veggie wraps are flavorful, filling, and packed with plant-based goodness. Perfect for when you’re looking for a child-approved vegan lunch recipe!

13. Copycat Chick Fil A Cool Wrap

Copycat Chick Fil A Cool Wrap - Lean grilled chicken, crunchy lettuce, and shredded cheese make this homemade Chick-Fil-A Cool Wrap Copycat as delicious as it is nutritious. The perfect solution for a quick lunch or a light dinner. And kids LOVE to see this in their lunchbox.

14. Sweet Potato Wraps

Sweet Potato Wraps - Roasted sweet potatoes, spinach, creamy hummus, smoky chipotle, cheese and crispy bell peppers. These hearty vegetarian wraps are the perfect option for easy back-to-school lunches!

15. Turkey Wrap with Grapes and Pecans

Turkey Wrap with Grapes and Pecans - Make the most of your turkey leftovers with these delicious and healthy turkey wraps! The creamy turkey salad filling is made with grapes, cranberries, and pecans for sweetness and crunch, all tossed in a creamy dressing for a quick and easy lunch!

16. Grilled Green Goddess Wrap

Grilled Green Goddess Wrap - These Grilled Green Goddess Wraps are full of tasty goodness and nutrition with a lima bean spread, broccoli, and hearts of palm! Gluten-free, nut-free, and vegan, these wraps are healthy and school or work friendly. And they’re freezable. Yes, freezable!

17. Vietnamese Beef Lettuce Wraps

Vietnamese Beef Lettuce Wraps - These Beef Lettuce Wraps are packed with flavor and tons of veggies! Wrap the filling in a piece of lettuce with some brown rice noodles to really bring the flavors all together. A fun and healthy way to eat lunch or dinner!

18. Italian Sub Lettuce Wraps

Italian Sub Lettuce Wraps - This no-cook wrap has all the amazing flavors of your favorite hoagie in a delicious and filling wrap. Perfect for school or work lunches, potluck parties or tailgating!

19. Crispy Tofu Wraps

Crispy Tofu Wraps - A fresh and vibrant take on lunch or dinner! Made with delicious crispy baked tofu, fresh chopped vegetables, and creamy hummus, these crispy tofu wraps are vegan, high in protein, and SO delicious.

20. Avocado Shiitake Spring Rolls

Avocado Shiitake Spring Rolls - These fresh and flavorful avocado shiitake spring rolls are a light, tasty meal perfect for lunch or dinner. Fresh veggies and spicy ramen noodles add a wonderful texture and bright flavor to these fresh rolls.

How to Store Leftover Wraps First, wrap the wrap tightly with parchment paper to decrease condensation or a soggy wrap.

Then wrap the parchment covered wrap tightly in plastic wrap to keep air from getting in.

Store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

What To Serve With Wraps Wraps are great because they’re so versatile. You can serve them with almost anything and there are so many types of wraps, they go with everything! Soup Soup and sandwiches are a classic pairing, so why wouldn’t it be the same for wraps? Plus, soup and a wrap is an awesome combo for dipping! These are just a few suggestions, but you can find tons of my Favorite Homemade Soup Recipes here! Creamy Tomato Bean Soup

Butternut Squash Carrot Ginger Soup

Cauliflower Potato Soup Salad Salads are a great option to serve with wraps, especially if the wrap doesn’t contain any lettuce or veggies in it! Click here for More Great Salad Options. La Scala Chopped Salad

Beet and Feta Salad

Greek Chickpea Salad Chips, Fries, and More Don’t sit out on these amazing accompaniments to your sandwich wraps. You can find More Side Dish Options here to help you find the perfect pairing for your wrap. Creamy Mac and Cheese

Air Fryer Sliced Potatoes

Air Fryer Butternut Squash Fries

Tips & Tricks for the Best Wraps for Lunch Use large or burrito-size tortillas or wraps

tortillas or wraps Slightly warm your tortilla before assembling. This will help prevent them from tearing when rolling.

before assembling. This will help prevent them from tearing when rolling. Don’t overstuff your wrap or you won’t be able to roll it properly and it won’t close.

FAQs

What size tortilla is best for wraps? Burrito sized tortillas work best for wraps. Those are usually 10 inches in diameter or larger. How do I stop wraps from going soggy in the lunch box? Use a sturdy tortilla, pat wet ingredients dry, and layer spreads like hummus or cream cheese as a moisture barrier. Pack juicy items like tomatoes or sauces separately and add them before eating. Wrap the roll tightly in parchment paper or foil, and keep it chilled in an insulated lunch box with an ice pack. Is a wrap healthier than a sandwich? It depends on the kind of tortilla or flatbread you use. Generally, if you pick a low-carb, high protein and high fiber tortilla option, then yes, a wrap would be a healthier option than a sandwich made with regular bread. Refer to the “Best Tortillas for Wrapping” section above for some healthy option ideas.

More Healthy Lunch Recipes

Chicken Salad Without Mayo

Herbed Egg Avocado Salad (Keto, Paleo, Whole30)

BLAT Sandwich (Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato)

Bone Broth Chicken Soup