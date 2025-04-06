20 Festival Beauty Essentials Makeup Artists Say You Need | IPSY (2025)

Our Expert-Approved Festival Packing List: Beauty Edition

1. Mirror

Even if you’re staying at a hotel, bringing your own mirror can help you better apply makeup. Makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto swears by LED mirrors because “they make getting ready a breeze and you’re not always able to find your lighting at a festival.” The BOXYCHARM LED Light-Up Mirror is a great option to keep in your hotel room or wherever you may be staying so you can ensure your festival makeup goes on without a hitch.

Caldognetto also recommends packing a compact mirror with you on festival grounds for touchups throughout the day. We always keep the COMPLEX CULTURE THE COMPACT LED Pocket Mirror because it has a built-in lighting system that doesn’t lie and fits in the smallest of bags.

2. Sun Protection

All the experts agree sun protection is a must when it comes to festival beauty essentials—and there are so many options to choose from. Celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm says to start with SPF to avoid sun damage as best you can. She swears by the SUPERGOOP! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 because it “feels like nothing on the skin.” We also like the EVEREDEN SPF50 Premium Mineral Sunscreen for its hydrating properties.

Seasoned beauty expert Kat James suggests keeping a powder SPF on hand when entering the festival. Her fave is the COLORESCIENCE Sunforgettable® Total Protection® Brush-On Shield SPF 50 because it allows you to “touch up SPF and mattify shine in one step.”

If powder sunscreen doesn’t tickle your fancy, Caldognetto recommends using an SPF face mist or stick. They offer “easy reapplication without smudging makeup,” she says. Caldognetto is a fan of the LA ROCHE-POSAY Anthelios Spray Sunscreen for the aforementioned reason. The KATE SOMERVILLE® UncompliKated Setting Mist SPF 50 is another great option because it sets your makeup, so you can spritz it on after touching up your face.

3. Moisturizer

Your skin goes through it at a festival. From the heat to the festivities, there are so many things that can cause it to become dry and irritated, which is why moisturizer is a must. Yes, all skincare products are, but especially moisturizer. As James points out, “Festivals are dehydrating, so prep with a long-wear moisturizer.” We’re partial to the FIRST AID BEAUTY Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer (it even has a version with SPF) for its nourishing ingredients that soothe irritated skin. Dehydration? We don’t know her.

Holm even recommends packing a tinted moisturizer to cut down your packing list. She suggests something “lightweight that gives good coverage,” like the JASON WU BEAUTY Tinted Moisturizer Meets CC Cream. It comes in a range of shades for every skin tone and is packed with skin-loving ingredients that enhance your natural beauty without feeling too heavy on your complexion. Not to mention, it’s a great alternative to foundation, which our experts recommend leaving at home.

4. Face Mask

Self-care products are often overlooked when packing but they are absolutely a festival beauty essential. Beauty creator Mirta Miler shares, “I always pack one face mask just in case I have time to give myself a little refreshment.” Caldognetto agrees, noting that a good face mask can help you de-puff and rehydrate. “After the festival, give your skin some extra TLC with a deep cleanse, hydrating mask, and nourishing skincare to recover from the elements,” she tells us.

We find that sheet masks are the easier face mask to bring to a festival and we’re big fans of the GLOW ON 5TH Replenish + Rehydrate Sheet Mask. They leave our complexion silky smooth in just 15 minutes with their potent actives.

See Also How often should you replace your mascara and other beauty essentials?

5. Face Mist

Not to be confused with SPF mist, face mist is an easy way to rehydrate your complexion on the go. “Long days in the sun call for a hydrating facial mist to cool you down,” notes Caldognetto. With a blend of hydrolyzed collagen, antioxidant-rich rose water, and soothing aloe vera, the calms, refreshes, and soothes your complexion. It can even improve skin conditions like acne, dermatitis, eczema, and more.

Beauty expert Leilani Green is also a fan of face mists, especially ones that are hydrating. “During festival season, it can get hot with all of the movement. Rehydrating your face can set the mood for the rest of your body—not only will it make your makeup look rejuvenated, but it will also make you feel rejuvenated at the same time.” The MANNA KADAR COSMETICS Hydration Happy Face Mist features floral leaf extracts to rehydrate your face and makeup throughout the festival and even works as a nighttime hydrator before bed.

6. Makeup Remover

Even at a festival, you need to take your makeup off. Luckily, the experts recommend a number of methods for doing so. Caldognetto Is a fan of heavy-duty makeup removers like cleansing balms, such as the ITEM BEAUTY Slick Type Cleansing Balm or BANILA CO Clean it Zero Pore Clarifying Cleansing Balm.

James says a deep cleansing face wash is always a good place to start, as they “help remove SPF, dust, and sweat.” The BENTON Deep Green Tea Cleansing Foam removes excess oil, makeup, and impurities while balancing and moisturizing as well making it a great product to pack for your festival beauty essentials. James also recommends makeup wipes and micellar water to easily remove makeup before you crash out. Get rid of dirt, oil, and makeup in a swipe with the REFRESHMENTS Cleansing Face Wipes. For micellar water, Caldognetto is a fan of the GARNIER Micellar Water, saying it “will break down any makeup.”

7. Mascara

Long-wear is the name of the game when it comes to mascara. Holm and James recommend going the waterproof route, while Caldognetto is a fan of tubing mascara.

“Waterproof mascara is a must for dust, sweat, and occasional happy tears during your favorite set,” says James, who recommends the TOO FACED Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara because it “doesn’t budge.” Caldognetto’s tubing mascara pick is the E.L.F. COSMETICS Lash Xtndr Tubing Mascara to help you “survive heat, sweat, and even surprise rain showers.”

8. Glitter

Apart from mascara and maybe some eyeliner, you can keep your eye makeup relatively simple. The experts agree that glitter or face gems are the way to go (you’ll find everything you need in our fave HALF MAGIC Bundle). James says that if you choose to apply glitter, “go for biodegradable formulas and use a skin-safe adhesive to prevent fallout.”

Plus, don’t forget your body! Your eyes don’t need to have all the fun. Use a body shimmer like the GIRLACTIK Crème De La Glow for an all-over shine that catches the light just right.

9. Blush

Blush is a must. No look is complete without it, festival or not. But you can’t wear just any blush to a festival, you need to focus on formulas that will last longer in drastic weather—sorry to say, but that means your fave powder blush is likely cut. Instead, go with cream and liquid blushes. Holm is a fan of the RARE BEAUTY Soft Pinch Liquid Blush because the formula is “long-lasting and gives the best glow.” Green likes to “use red lipstick to act as my blush, to add color to the lids, along with, of course, on the lips.” Our fave red lipstick and blush? The MO BEAUTY Mo-Jelly Blush + Lip Tint in Chili Crisp.

As Miler also points out, “You don’t really want to be carrying 17 different blushes.” Or more products than you need, for that matter. That’s why cheek and lip tints are recommended by the makeup artists as festival beauty essentials. WESTMAN ATELIER Petite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Dou Dou is a fave of Caldognetto’s. “This blush and lip colour gives the skin an instant pick-me-up and it’s a two-in-one product that saves space and time,” she says. James’s go-to is the TOWER 28 BEAUTY BeachPlease Cream Blush, which she describes as “multi-tasking magic.”

10. Bronzer

Miler shares that bronzer is always a safe bet for festival makeup to help create a sun-kissed glow that lasts. Again, cream or liquid is the preferred formula because it tends to last longer. A great cream option is the LYS BEAUTY No Limits Cream Bronzer Stick, which can also help contour if that’s something you’re looking for. The COVER FX Custom Bronzer Drops are a liquid option we highly recommend for the customization they offer. Mix a few drops into your foundation, moisturizer, or even sunscreen to give your complexion a high-impact glow.

11. Brow Gel

“A good brow gel can be a lifesaver,” says James. “Brows frame the face and they need to stay put all day.” We agree—as long as our brows are in place, we couldn’t care less what is happening with the rest of our face. Miler stresses the importance of packing a brow gel too to ensure your brows stay put during the festivities. James recommends the BENEFIT COSMETICS 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel because of its staying power. “It locks brows in place all day,” she says.

12. Lip Balm

As far as lip products go, all you really need is a good lip balm. Caldognetto, Holm, and James all agree that it’s important to use one with SPF in it as well to avoid sunburned lips. Balms are also more functional than lipstick or lip gloss which would require constant reapplying throughout the day. Even a lip stain is a better option than lipstick or gloss for its SPF formulation and staying power. A great option, according to James, is the RMS BEAUTY Tinted Daily Lip Balm with SPF because it’s “moisturizing and protecting.”

13. Setting Spray

If you want your festival makeup to last before heading to the festival grounds, you need to set it with a good setting spray. The trick is to opt for something long-lasting so you won’t have to reapply your products too often throughout the day. Miler finds the ONE/SIZE On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray works wonders to keep her beat in place all day with little to no touchups in between. Holm favors the MORPHE Continuous Setting Mist, saying it “keeps makeup locked in and gives a flawless finish.” James likes the ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Dewy Set Setting Spray because it’s “super long-wearing, locks in makeup, and keeps skin hydrated.”

14. Deodorant

We beg of you, do not forget to pack deodorant—especially because being at a festival means being up close and personal with people you don’t know. Caldognetto favors wipes, like the BUSY BEAUTY Grapefruit Deodorant Wipes, for a quick freshen-up when you’re out and about. Whereas Green finds a deodorant spray, like the BY ROSIE JANE Wake The F*ck Up Deodorant, easier to apply. We love the REFRESHMENTS Spring Deo Trio as our first line of BO defense before we head out the door.

15. Body Spray

To ensure you smell good, the experts agree that packing a body spray or two is the way to go. “Fresh is a vibe,” emphasizes Holm. We love the warm vanilla scent of the and find it lasts longer than most sprays. For those who enjoy options, the MAISON LOUIS MARIE Eau De Parfum Discovery Sampler Set features six of the brand’s best-selling fragrances in travel-size bottles for you to try. There’s also the SKYLAR Dreamy Discovery Perfume Set, which features five dreamy travel-size scents from the brand for you to sample.

16. Blotting Papers

Festivals tend to be hot, which causes sweat and that’s not always ideal for the oily girlies. Blotting sheetings keep oil in check without you needing to reapply powder during the fest. Pressed powder is great to apply before you head out the door, but not during the festival because it can get mixed in with all the dirt and dust that’s flying around. That’s why blotting papers, like the FENTY BEAUTY Invisimatte Blotting Paper, are the way to go.

17. Dry Shampoo

Yes, you should still aim to wash your hair when you can, however, frequency isn’t always a possibility during festival season. This is why Miler suggests bringing a good dry shampoo “because sometimes you won’t really get time to wash your hair and you really want to look fresh.” To maintain freshness during the festival weekend, Caldognetto recommends the LIVING PROOF Perfect hair Day™ Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo for its ability to “keep your hair looking, feeling and smelling fresh.”

18. Hair Gel

Sleek, slicked-back styles are perfect for festival season because they keep your hair out of your face. Plus, the style is also perfect for second-day hair. Miler loves a sleek style for festivals for this exact reason, which is why she suggests having a good hair gel on hand to create these looks. James also likes braids and buns for festival season, recommending braiding balms or lightweight gels to maintain these styles and keep them frizz-free.

While the is designed for curly hair, it also works to hold other styles in place all day long without flaking. To keep flyaways in place on festival grounds, the INH Hair Quick Slick Hair Essence will slick them back sans flakes.

19. Hand Sanitizer

Festivals aren’t always the cleanest places to be, so Miler has the right idea in reminding us to keep a hand sanitizer on us. You never know when you’re going to need it. Toss a RAW SUGAR LIVING Mini Hand Sanitizer into your bag and you’ll be all set.

20. Sleep Aids

Sleep isn’t often prioritized but it really should be. “You can’t have fun when you’re exhausted,” Miler so expertly points out. We always bring our trusty THIS WORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray and THE GRAVITY BLANKET Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask to help us get the deepest sleep, even if only for a few hours.

James also stresses the importance of rest, stating, “Festivals are non-stop energy, but a good night’s rest is crucial.” She recommends packing melatonin gummies like OLLY Sleep Blackberry Zen or HUM NUTRITION Beauty zzZz to help make sure you get the best sleep.