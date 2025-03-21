20 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Foods [Best for Weight Loss] - Welltech (2025)

Verified by Melissa Mitri MS, Registered Dietitian, Former President of CT Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics

Table of Contents

Why High-Protein Foods Matter for Weight Loss

Animal-Based Protein Sources

Plant-Based Protein Sources

Dairy and Alternatives

Seafood Options

Protein-Rich Vegetables

Tips for Incorporating High-Protein Foods in Your Diet

The Bottom Line

When it comes to sustainable weight loss, protein is your greatest ally. High-protein foods not only help preserve muscle mass during calorie restriction but also increase satiety and boost metabolism through their thermic effect. Finding the right balance of high-protein, low-calorie foods in your diet can transform your weight loss journey from a constant struggle to a sustainable lifestyle change.

To ensure that maintaining a healthy diet does not put too much pressure on your routine, try Omo, a healthy weight-loss app to help you maintain a balanced, protein-rich diet while working toward your health goals.

Why High-Protein Foods Matter for Weight Loss

Research shows increasing protein intake while maintaining a calorie deficit can significantly improve weight loss outcomes. Studies indicate that high-protein diets:

Boost metabolism by 15-30% through the thermic effect of food

Reduce appetite by decreasing levels of hunger hormones

Help preserve lean muscle mass during weight loss

Increase satiety (i.e., fullness), making it easier to stick to your calorie goals

Let’s explore 20 protein-rich foods that deliver maximum nutrition with minimal calories and share practical ways to incorporate them into your diet.

Animal-Based Protein Sources

1. Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is an excellent source of B vitamins, particularly niacin and B6, which support energy metabolism throughout your day. Its lean protein content is crucial in preserving muscle mass during weight loss.

In addition, its selenium content supports both immune function and thyroid health. Skinless chicken breast offers one of the best protein-to-fat ratios among meat sources for those watching their fat intake.

Protein and calories per 100g of skinless chicken breast:

Protein: 23g

Calories: 112

Best uses: Grilling, baking, stir-frying, or meal prepping for the week

2. Greek Yogurt (Non-fat)

Greek yogurt delivers beneficial probiotics that actively support gut health and strengthen your immune system. Its high calcium content promotes bone health and may aid in weight management through improved metabolism. The protein in Greek yogurt digests slowly, helping you feel full for longer periods. It also provides essential B12, which supports energy production and brain function.

Protein and calories per 100g of non-fat Greek yogurt:

Protein: 10g

Calories: 59

Best uses: Breakfast bowls, post-workout snacks, or as a sour cream substitute

3. Egg Whites

Egg whites contain all essential amino acids, the building blocks of protein support muscle repair and growth. Their protein is highly bioavailable, allowing your body to absorb and utilize it more efficiently than many other protein sources. Being naturally cholesterol-free, they’re an ideal choice for those monitoring their cholesterol intake while seeking to increase their protein consumption.

Protein and calories per 100g of egg whites:

Protein: 11g

Calories: 52

Best uses: Omelettes, protein pancakes, or an add-in to smoothies

4. White Fish (Cod)

White fish provides high-quality protein while being exceptionally low in fat, making it ideal for calorie-controlled diets. It offers significant amounts of iodine, which is crucial for thyroid function and metabolic health. The omega-3 content, though lower than fattier fish like salmon, still contributes to heart and brain health. Regular consumption of white fish has been linked to improved heart health and cognitive function.

Protein and calories per 100g of white fish:

Protein: 16g

Calories: 70

Best uses: Baking, grilling, or adding to fish tacos

5. Tuna (Canned in Water)

Tuna is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, supporting heart health and reducing inflammation in the body. Its high selenium content is a powerful antioxidant, protecting cells from damage. The vitamin D content supports immune function and bone health. Being pre-cooked and ready-to-eat, it’s one of the most convenient high-protein foods available.

Protein and calories in 100g of tuna (canned in water):

Protein: 19g

Calories: 90

Best uses: Quick lunch salads, sandwiches, or protein-rich snacks with whole grain crackers

Plant-Based Protein Sources

6. Lentils

Lentils are nutritional powerhouses that provide steady, sustained energy via their complex carbohydrates. Their high fiber content supports digestive health and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. The significant iron content makes them especially valuable for those following plant-based diets, while their folate content supports cell growth and DNA synthesis. Regular consumption of lentils has been linked to improved heart health and better weight management.

Protein and calories per 100g of dry lentils:

Protein: 24g

Calories: 116 (boiled)

Best uses: Soups, stews, salads, or as a meat substitute in plant-based dishes

7. Edamame

Edamame offers a complete protein profile containing all nine essential amino acids your body needs for muscle health and metabolism. These young soybeans are rich in folate, vitamin K, and fiber, supporting heart health and digestion. They also provide beneficial compounds called isoflavones, which may help reduce the risk of certain cancers and support bone and hormonal health. The combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats makes them exceptionally filling.

Protein and calories per 100g edamame:

Protein: 12g

Calories: 122

Best uses: Steamed as a snack, added to stir-fries, or tossed in salads

8. Tofu (Firm)

Tofu is a versatile protein source that absorbs flavors well while providing all essential amino acids. It’s rich in iron and calcium, which is particularly important for those following plant-based diets. The isoflavones in tofu may help reduce inflammation and support bone health. Regular consumption might help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and support heart health.

Protein and calories per 100g of firm tofu:

Protein: 13g

Calories: 144

Best uses: Stir-fries, grilling, baking, or scrambling as an egg alternative

9. Quinoa

Quinoa stands out as one of the few plant sources of complete protein containing all essential amino acids. Its high fiber content supports digestive health and helps maintain a feeling of fullness. Rich in minerals like magnesium, iron, and zinc, quinoa supports overall metabolic health. It also provides significant amounts of antioxidants that help protect cells from damage.

Protein and calories per 100g of quinoa:

Protein: 4.4g(cooked)

Calories: 120

Best uses: Base for grain bowls, side dishes, or breakfast porridge

10. Black Beans

Black beans provide a powerful combination of protein and fiber that helps regulate blood sugar and promote satiety. Their high antioxidant content, particularly anthocyanins, helps fight inflammation and protect cellular health. The iron content supports energy levels, while the high fiber helps maintain digestive health and promotes beneficial gut bacteria growth.

Calories per 100g of black beans:

Protein: 7g (cooked)

Calories: 118

Best uses: Soups, burritos, salads, or as a base for vegetarian burgers

Dairy and Alternatives

11. Cottage Cheese (1% Fat)

Cottage cheese supplies casein protein, which digests slowly and provides a steady release of amino acids to your muscles. It’s exceptionally rich in calcium, supporting bone health and muscle function. The high phosphorus content works alongside calcium for optimal bone health. Additionally, its vitamin B12 content supports energy production and neurological function.

Protein and calories per 100g of cottage cheese, 1% fat:

Protein: 12g

Calories: 72

Best uses: Breakfast bowls, snacks with fruit, or as a protein-rich dip base

12. Skyr

This traditional Icelandic dairy product contains even more protein than Greek yogurt while maintaining a luxuriously thick texture. It’s packed with probiotics that support gut health and immune function. The high calcium content promotes bone health, while its low lactose content makes it more digestible for many people.

Protein and calories per 100g of Skyr yogurt:

Protein: 10g

Calories: 55

Best uses: Breakfast parfaits, post-workout snacks, or as a protein-rich dessert base

13. Protein Fortified Plant Milk

Plant-based milks fortified with protein offer an excellent alternative for those avoiding dairy. Most varieties are enriched with calcium and vitamins D and B12, supporting bone health and energy metabolism. These beverages often contain added pea or soy protein, making them comparable to dairy milk in protein content while remaining lower in calories.

Protein and calories per 100g of plant-based milk (soy):

Protein: 4g

Calories: 40

Best uses: Smoothies, protein shakes, or as a milk replacement in recipes

Seafood Options

14. Shrimp

Shrimp provides high-quality protein while being exceptionally low in fat and calories. Their high iodine content supports thyroid function and metabolic health. The astaxanthin in shrimp is a powerful antioxidant, potentially reducing inflammation and supporting skin health. They’re also an excellent source of selenium and vitamin B12, supporting immune function and energy production.

Protein and calories per 100g of raw shrimp:

Protein: 16g

Calories: 71

Best uses: Grilling, stir-fries, or as a salad topping

15. Mussels

Mussels are packed with protein as well as omega-3 fatty acids that support brain and heart health. Their high B12 content supports energy production and neurological function. The iron content helps prevent anemia and supports oxygen transport throughout the body. They’re also rich in zinc, supporting immune function and protein synthesis.

Protein and calories per 100g of mussels:

Protein: 24g

Calories: 172

Best uses: Steaming, adding to pasta dishes, or seafood stews

Seeds and Nuts

16. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, crucial for immune function and protein synthesis. Their high magnesium content supports muscle and nerve function. The combination of protein and healthy fats provides sustained energy. These seeds also contain tryptophan, which may help improve sleep quality.

Protein and calories per 100g of pumpkin seeds:

Protein: 30g

Calories: 515

Best uses: Snacking, salad toppings, or adding to breakfast bowls

Because pumpkin seeds are high in calories, it’s recommended to stick to a 1-oz, or about 28 grams a day.

17. Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds provide all essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source. Their ideal ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids supports heart and brain health. The high fiber content aids digestion and promotes satiety. They’re also rich in minerals like iron, zinc, and magnesium.

Protein and calories per 100g of hemp seeds:

Protein: 31g

Calories: 559

Best uses: Smoothie additions, yogurt toppings, or incorporating into baked goods



Hemp seeds, like pumpkin seeds, are also concentrated in calories, so stick to a 1-oz or 28-gram portion.

Protein-Rich Vegetables

18. Green Peas

Although green peas are not the highest source of protein, they contain a surprisingly high amount compared to other vegetables. In addition, their fiber content supports digestive health and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. They’re rich in vitamins A and C, supporting immune function and skin health, and the antioxidants in peas help protect cells from damage.

Protein and calories in 100g of green peas:

Protein: 5g

Calories: 80

Best uses: Side dishes, stir-fries, or incorporating into salads

19. Spinach

Spinach offers protein along with an impressive number of nutrients. Its high iron content supports energy production and oxygen transport, and it is rich in vitamin K, which is essential for bone health and blood clotting. The antioxidants in spinach, particularly lutein and zeaxanthin, also support eye health.

Protein and calories per 100g of spinach:

Protein: 3g

Calories: 22

Best uses: Salads, smoothies, or sautéed as a side dish

20. Broccoli

Broccoli provides protein along with powerful anti-inflammatory compounds. Its high vitamin C content supports immune function and collagen production, while their fiber content aids in digestion and promotes feelings of fullness. It’s also rich in folate, supporting cell growth and DNA synthesis.

Protein and calories per 100g of broccoli:

Protein: 3g

Calories: 32

Best uses: Steaming, roasting, or adding to stir-fries

Tips for Incorporating High-Protein Foods in Your Diet

Start your day with protein-rich breakfast options like Greek yogurt or egg whites

Prep pre-portioned servings of seeds for quick snacks

Include a lean protein source in every meal

Combine plant proteins for complete amino acid profiles

Prep protein-rich snacks in advance to avoid unhealthy choices

The Bottom Line

Creating a sustainable, high-protein diet doesn’t have to be complicated or boring. By incorporating these nutrient-dense foods into your meals, you can support your weight loss goals while enjoying delicious, satisfying food. Remember that sustainable weight loss comes from a foundation of healthy, long-term habits rather than dramatic short-term changes.

Focus on gradually incorporating these foods into your diet and finding the best cooking methods. Combined with regular physical activity and proper portion control, these high-protein, low-calorie foods can become the foundation of your successful weight loss journey.