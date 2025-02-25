20 Next-Level Korean Beauty Products You Can Find on Amazon (2025)

Home › Face › Skin Care
Glass skin loading.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that if I ever get to South Korea, my first stop will be to load up on as many beauty products as my luggage allows. That bucket-list trip hasn’t come to fruition just yet, though; luckily, in the meantime, I can take full advantage of the impressive number of Korean beauty products lining the virtual shelves of Amazon.
When you think of Korean skin care, BB creams, sheet masks and cushion compacts probably first come to mind. However, the Koreans are also pioneers of the multi-step “glass skin” routine with toners, serums, moisturizers, cleansers, SPF and more. So, whether you’re looking for a whole new product lineup orlooking to make your first-ever Korean beauty purchase, let our list of 20 nourishing, barrier-protecting, hydrating, plumping, firming and collagen-boosting K-beauty products available on Amazon be your guide.
Beauty of Joseon Revive Serum Ginseng + Snail Mucin ($16)
We know everyone is (rightly) obsessed with Beauty of Joseon SPFs, but we must also recommend the brand’s Revive Serum. Unscented and fast-absorbing, it contains ginseng and snail mucin (also called snail secretion filtrate), known for its rejuvenating and collagen-boosting benefits. Together, this rose-colored serum helps keep inflammation at bay and deeply moisturizes for a noticeably healthy glow.
BIODANCE Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask ($19)
We can’t talk about K-Beauty and not mention the phenomenon that is BIODANCE’s sheet mask. You’ve (probably) seen the videos: the gel-type mask goes on opaque white but turns translucent whencollagen peptides, galactomyces, oligo-hyaluronic acid andniacinamide have sufficiently soaked into your skin to refine enlarged pores, improve skin elasticity, reduce pigmentation and give skin the coveted glass-like glow.
LANEIGE Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner & Moisturizer ($36)
This brilliant hybrid from LANEIGE is a refreshing, barrier-strengthening skin-soother full of ceramides, peptides and amino-acid-rich white leaf tea. It delivers all the moisture you’d expect from rich cream but is actually a lightweight milky texture that absorbs fast and leaves behind a glassy glow.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops ($35)
Glow Recipe is one of the best-known Korean beauty brands, and this product has much to do with its success. Dew Drops can be applied on bare skin, used as a glow-enhancing primer beneath makeup, dabbed on the eyelids or patted onto the tops of the cheekbones as a highlighter. Included in the formula are niacinamide, moringa seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and, of course, watermelon.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence ($25)
COSRX’s fan-favorite snail mucin essence (it has over 57,000 five-star reviews on Amazon) is a one-step spray to revitalized, super smooth, glowy skin, in no small part thanks to a formula loaded with snail mucin.
Erborian CC Red Correct ($46)
Erborian CC Red Correct uses centella asiatica (also known as cica) to calm and soothe red skin, while also helping to adjust discoloration for an even tone and a natural finish. Bonus: the color-corrector has SPF 25 for an extra layer of skin protection.
Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream ($15)
A great retinol alternative is bakuchiol, an ingredient featured prominently in Haruharu Wonder’s Black Bakuchiol Eye Cream. If you’re looking to soften the look of fine lines and boost elasticity in the delicate eye area, look no further.
Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil ($20)
With nearly 10,000 five-star reviews and over 90,000 bottles sold on Amazon last month alone, few K-beauty products have flown off the shelves as fast as Anua’s Hearlteaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil. Whether used alone or as one half of a double-cleanse routine, it’ll wash off all makeup and grime and unclog pores and blackheads.
Dr.Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Hydro Plump Water Cream ($38)
If you suspect your skin may be dehydrated, this gel cream moisturizer is loaded with hyaluronic acid to instantly hydrate, plump and replenish the skin barrier. Our editors agree: it was named the NewBeauty Awards Best Gel-Cream Moisturizer because it delivers “that gorgeous, glass skin glow we all yearn for.”
Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint ($10)
Want smooth, velvety lips? Peripera’s moisturizing lip tint has over a dozen color options that look stunning no matter how intense you build them.
THANK YOU FARMER Sun Project Moisture Sun Cream SPF 40 ($24)
Thank You Farmer exploded in popularity in 2024, according to Spate, likely because Korean SPFs set the bar for moisturizing sun protection. This lightweight, hydrating sun cream uses vitamins B5, K3, E and B3, plus panthenol and niacinamide to soothe and protect the skin barrier.
Etude SoonJung pH 6.5 Whip Cleanser ($15)
Remove all traces of impurities on the skin, like dirt and sweat, with Etude’s whipped cream-textured cleanser. Panthenol strengthens the skin barrier, while madecassoside soothes irritated skin and protects skin from external stimuli, per the brand. This one makes a great step two in a double cleansing routine.
MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream ($22)
With high broad-spectrum protection from the sun’s damaging rays, MISSHA’s BB cream is a star player for healthy skin. Think of it as a skin-friendly alternative to foundation, thanks to ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid, calming chamomile and nourishing plant oils. The formula helps smooth fine lines and create an even second-skin complexion.
numbuzin No.3 Super Glowing Essence Toner ($22)
With 50 fermented ingredients, such as bifida ferment extract, rice ferment, chlorella ferment and more, this powerhouse liquid deeply hydrates and improves the look of dull skin and “saggy pores.”
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist ($31)
Think of this mist as “glass skin on tap,” says the brand. Use it as a primer, highlighter or before foundation since it sits like silk under makeup. You can also spritz a little on top of makeup and watch starting-to-look-stale products instantly refresh with a radiant sheen.
fwee Lip&Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot ($20)
If you’re a fan of the blurred, soft-matte lip look like I am, don’t scroll past fwee’s Lip&Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot. Pro tip: just a tiny bit packs a punch of color.
SOME BY MI V10 Hyal Air Fit SPF 50 ($17)
Another great Korean SPF comes from Some by Mi. It delivers high, broad-spectrum protection, plus 10 vitamins and hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of photodamage and attract and retain moisture to the skin—no white cast in sight.
Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum ($89)
Designed to fortify your moisture barrier, Sulwhasoo’s Activating Serum is the post-cleanse step you don’t want to skip if you have dry skin. Shoppers report a heavier texture than most serums but say it never feels sticky; it quickly melts into skin and leaves the complexion baby-soft.
Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask ($18)
Oily skin types will appreciate this clay-rich mask from Innisfree—it’s the key to eliminating excess sebum and minimizing large pores. Give Volcanic clusters and lactic acid the credit for a facial-like glow in 10 minutes.
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro ($228)
Our award-winner for Best Glow-Boosting Device is Medicube’s Age-R Booster Pro, conveniently available on Amazon’s virtual shelves to snag fast. Designed to be used after skin-care products, this tool uses electroporation technology to increase ingredient absorption by an impressive 490 percent.
