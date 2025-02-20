20 Years Later, Doom 3 Remains a Misunderstood Masterpiece (2025)

Mind you, all those games came out after Doom 3. There had been many FPS games with horror elements in them before Doom 3 (including the original Doom, obviously) and titles like System Shock had previously delivered what was essentially a horror game from a first-person perspective. Yet, even the titles that billed themselves as horror first-person shooters (such as Clive Barker’s Undying) typically utilized the very Doom-like style of FPS action that Doom 3 subverted.

Modern horror games make liberal use of the first-person perspective, but titles like Resident Evil 7 feel closer to the “survival horror” genre that many people tag Doom 3 with for want of a cleaner label. In reality, Doom 3 represents a more balanced blend of action and horror that was hard to come by in its day and is still largely limited to a handful of titles generally seen as underrated gems or anomalies.

And that’s a shame. For as much as I love horror gaming, it’s shockingly hard to find games that offer a fundamentally fun time while still feeling like true horror titles. Horror movies, horror TV shows, and horror books are comparatively blessed with such experiences, but horror game developers have historically felt that they need to lean in one direction or the other.Interestingly, one of the other games that find a balance between those concepts is the game that quickly surpassed Doom 3 in the minds of many: Half-Life 2. However, its successes in that arena are largely limited to the brilliant Ravenholm area of the game rather than the entire experience.

Doom 3 was different. At its best, Doom 3 gave you a gun and threw you into a haunted funhouse. Its scares were genuine (if sometimes cheap), but, much like Evil Dead 2 or Tremors, it featured a horror protagonist who was more than capable of standing up to some indescribable terrors without losing their underdog status. It’s a rare form of horror wish-fulfillment that understands that the experience of shooting the boogeyman is only satisfying if the boogeyman is effectively scary rather than a mere approximation of more effective creations in other works.

Sadly, Doom 3 wasn’t always at its best. It was often clunky, predictable, and sometimes felt closer to that technical showcase E3 attendees had once accused the game of being before they got to play it for themselves. With the release of Doom 3: BFG Edition in 2012, the developers caved to the most popular criticism and let you attach a flashlight to your gun. They also removed things like the ability to assign weapons to hotkeys in an attempt to keep the original game’s tension alive, but generally speaking, Doom 3 was finally closer to being the very Doom-like action game that many people wanted it to be from the start.

While there are parts of the BFG Edition I admire and even prefer, my heart belongs to the original version of the game, flashlight swapping and all. That’s the version of the game that tried something a bit different that deserved to be expanded upon despite the fact it didn’t entirely work out of the gate. Comparatively, the BFG Edition feels a bit closer to the original and modern Doom titles. Unfortunately, those other games do so many of the things that BFG Edition tries to do better than it possibly could.