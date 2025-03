動物用レファレンスラボラトリーの市場規模、シェア、分析、サービスタイプ別（臨床化学、免疫診断、分子診断、血液学）、用途別（臨床病理学、細菌学、ウイルス学、寄生虫学、その他）、動物種別（畜産動物、コンパニオンアニマル）、地域別（北米、欧州、アジア太平洋地域、その他地域）、地域別予測 2024-2034/Fatpos Global/調査レポート (2025)

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Hematology), By Application (Clinical Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology, and Others), By Animal Type (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), And Regional Forecast 2024-2034

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast span from 2024 to 2034. In 2023, the market size was assessed at USD 4.5 billion and is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by the completion of 2034.

Veterinary reference laboratory is a dedicated facility that delivers diagnostic services to veterinarians, scientists, and animal owners. These labs provide various tests such as blood work, microbiology, pathology, and imaging, that help in the diagnosis of disease, monitoring health, and food safety from animals. They play an essential role in the surveillance of diseases, alongside investigating outbreaks and veterinary research, which often use advanced technology and expertise for accurate and timely results. Veterinary reference laboratories also offer consultation and training services, thereby supporting veterinary professionals. Therefore, by upholding high standards of quality and proficiency, veterinary reference laboratories significantly contribute to the health of animals and the well-being of communities.

MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Veterinary reference laboratory market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion over the forecast period, attributed to multiple factors, such as the increasing cases of zoonotic diseases, along with rising pet ownership rates, and growing awareness of animal health among pet owners and livestock producers. In addition, improvements in diagnostic technologies such as PCR, ELISA, and next-generation sequencing are improving the capabilities of veterinary reference laboratories and delivering more accurate and efficient disease detection as well as management. Besides, severe rules and regulations that govern food safety and disease control in livestock are boosting the demand for the diagnostic services provided by veterinary reference laboratories. Therefore, by prioritizing innovation and expanding service offerings, veterinary reference laboratories are well-positioned to seize emerging market opportunities and play a major role in protecting animal health on a global scale.

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Segments:

• By Service Type

o Clinical Chemistry

o Immunodiagnostics

o Molecular Diagnostics

o Haematology

• By Application

o Clinical Pathology

o Bacteriology

o Virology

o Parasitology

o Others

• By Animal Type

o Livestock Animals

o Companion Animals

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Increasing Pet Ownership is Driving Growth in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies Will Act as a Catalyst for Market Growth

Restraint

Cost Constraints in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Will Impact the Growth

Key Players

• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• GD Animal Health

• ProtaTek International Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Neogen Corporation

• Virbac

• Heska Corporation

• Biovet Pvt. Ltd.

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• VCA Inc.

• Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

• Eurofins Scientific

• National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL)

• Marshfield Labs Veterinary Services

Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market is further segmented by region into:

• North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAG.R – United States and Canada

• Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

• Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

• Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

