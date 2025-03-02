2025 Reishi Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powder 1.1lb Health Supplement • £12.00 (2025)

- Non-Alcoholic Drinks
2025 Reishi Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powder 1.1lb Health Supplement
Seller: pl.cifbuy ✉️ (261) 95%, Location: FuJian, CN, Ships to: WORLDWIDE, Item: 316335996123 2025 Reishi Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powder 1.1lb Health Supplement. For thousands of years, Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) has been a cornerstone tonic herb in Asian herbalism. For centuries, Reishi has traditionally been used to combat sleep issues like insomnia and support symptoms of anxiety, depression and excessive stress. Product detail: Product name:You-brands Liver tea(Yanggan tea) Packing specification: 30 bags / box, 5g / bag Brewing Guide: Using boiled hot water Tastes: Sweet and delicious Storage: room temperature,avoid sunlight Shelf time: 24 months. China You-brand Liver tea, are known to protect the liver against harmful substances and to help promote in the liver's healthy function. This herbal tea aids the body's purification process, enabling better filtering of the blood, which puts less strain on the liver. For thousands of years, Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) has been a cornerstone tonic herb in Asian herbalism. In ancient times, it was so highly regarded and treasured that it was re served only for Emperors, royalty and the rich upper classes. For centuries, Reishi has traditionally been used to combat sleep issues like insomnia and support symptoms of anxiety, depression and excessive stress. So reishi has been called the ultimate anti-stress herb, and for good reasons. Reishi has a long history of use in ancient China by Taoist monks and sages for cultivating spiritual energy, reducing stress, calming the mind, and transforming negative energy in the body. Its thought to open up the crown chakra (the energy centre at the top of the head), and clear karmic obstacles and old psychic baggage. Product detail: Product Name: Reishi Mushroom Powder Shelf Life: 24 Months Storage Method: Store in a clean, dry, no smell place Quantity : 500g / Bag Health Benefits: Alleviate fatigue, lower blood pressure, improve liver function . 