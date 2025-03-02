2025 Reishi Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powder 1.1lb Health Supplement • £12.00 (2025)

Non-Alcoholic Drinks 2025 Reishi Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powder 1.1lb Health Supplement

Seller: pl.cifbuy ✉️ (261) 95%, Location: FuJian, CN, Ships to: WORLDWIDE, Item: 316335996123 2025 Reishi Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powder 1.1lb Health Supplement. For thousands of years, Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) has been a cornerstone tonic herb in Asian herbalism. For centuries, Reishi has traditionally been used to combat sleep issues like insomnia and support symptoms of anxiety, depression and excessive stress. Product detail: Product name:You-brands Liver tea(Yanggan tea) Packing specification: 30 bags / box, 5g / bag Brewing Guide: Using boiled hot water Tastes: Sweet and delicious Storage: room temperature,avoid sunlight Shelf time: 24 months. China You-brand Liver tea, are known to protect the liver against harmful substances and to help promote in the liver's healthy function. This herbal tea aids the body's purification process, enabling better filtering of the blood, which puts less strain on the liver. It also aids in the production of bile, helping to remove waste and promote digestion. Its antioxidant properties also reduce free radical damage to the liver cells. Moreover, early evidence suggests that certain compounds in liver tea may help the liver to restore damaged tissue. Perhaps the most aptly named organ, a healthy liver is essential to our healthy lives. Responsible for eliminating waste, releasing hormones, regulating digestion and much more, this important organ deals with much on a day-to-day basis. As such, it's easy to see why protecting liver health and function is a high priority for promoting a long, healthy life. Infusion: Taste sweet,with a fragrance, no traditional Chinese medicine bitter taste. Tea leaf: the tea leaves (has soaked tea dregs) red bright, still retain its aroma. Thank you for your understanding. Please contact us via eBay messages if you have any questions. You will get a response within 24 hours. Thanks for your support, best regards. For thousands of years, Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) has been a cornerstone tonic herb in Asian herbalism. In ancient times, it was so highly regarded and treasured that it was re served only for Emperors, royalty and the rich upper classes. For centuries, Reishi has traditionally been used to combat sleep issues like insomnia and support symptoms of anxiety, depression and excessive stress. So reishi has been called the ultimate anti-stress herb, and for good reasons. Reishi has a long history of use in ancient China by Taoist monks and sages for cultivating spiritual energy, reducing stress, calming the mind, and transforming negative energy in the body. Its thought to open up the crown chakra (the energy centre at the top of the head), and clear karmic obstacles and old psychic baggage. 