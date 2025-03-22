203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (2025)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (1)

The most hilarious, most memorable and most famous movie quotes of all-time. The definitive list (with images) of the best quotes from cherished films from the last 50 years.

Most Memorable Movie Quotes

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (2)

“After all, tomorrow is another day.” – Gone with the Wind

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (3)

“Every man dies, not every man really lives.” – Braveheart

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (4)

“Don’t be afraid to fail. It’s not the end of the world and in many ways it’s the first step toward learning something better and getting better at it” – Jon Hamm

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (5)

“I may have lost my heart, but not my self-control.” – Emma, Emma

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (6)

“A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have.” – Roger Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (7)

“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface.” – Moana

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (8)

“It’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer.” – Samwise Gamgee, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (9)

“Hope is not a strategy. – Walker, Mission: Impossible” – Fallout

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (10)

“Dying for the right cause. It’s the most human thing we can do.” – Freysa, Blade Runner 2049

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (11)

“I don’t want to survive. I want to live.” – 12 Years a Slave

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (12)

“Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.” – Airplane, 1980

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (13)

“It’s just a flesh wound.” – Monty Python and the Holy Grail, 1975

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (14)

“If my answers frighten you then you should cease asking scary questions.” – Jules Winnfield, Pulp Fiction

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (15)

“I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.” – A Streetcar Named Desire

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (16)

“Maybe Christmas (he thought) doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.”The Grinch

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (17)

“You control your destiny — you don’t need magic to do it. And there are no magical shortcuts to solving your problems.” – Merida (Brave)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (18)

“As God is my witness, I’ll never be hungry again.” – Gone With the Wind

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (19)

“The only failure is not to try” – George Clooney

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (20)

“Put two ships in the open sea without wind or ride and they will come together.” – Arthur, Aquaman

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (21)

“All you need is love. John Lennon. Smart man. Shot in the back, very sad.” – Julius Levinson

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (22)

“You’re the first boy I ever kissed, Jake, and I want you to be the last.” – Sweet Home Alabama

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (23)

“How many times do I have to teach you: just because something works doesn’t mean it can’t be improved.” – Shuri, Black Panther

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (24)

“All you gotta do is trust me.” – Jackson Maine, A Star Is Born

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (25)

“Good words. Good thoughts. Good deeds.” – Bomi Bulsara, Bohemian Rhapsody

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (26)

“You want to get out of the hole? First you’re going to have to put down the shovel.” – Agent Rick Dicker, Incredibles 2

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (27)

“We need people to care about the one life as much as you care about the millions. That way I don’t have to. – Sloan, Mission: Impossible” – Fallout

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (28)

“You had me at ‘Hello.’” – Renee Zellweger as Dorothy Boyd in Jerry Maguire

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (29)

“I’m the king of the world.” – Titanic

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (30)

“You don’t lose hope, love. If you do, you lose everything.” – Beauty and the Beast

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (31)

“Look like a bedazzler threw up on that thing . . . donate it to the My Little Pony Motorcycle club.” – Girls Trip

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (32)

“But did you die?” – Mr. Chow in The Hangover Part II, 2011

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (33)

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times. If one only remembers to turn on the light.”Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (34)

“Get that finger out of your ear! You don’t know where that finger’s been!” – Rex Kramer, Airplane!

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (35)

“I never look back, darling! It distracts from the now.” – The Incredibles

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (36)

“So this is how liberty dies…with thunderous applause. —Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode III” – Revenge of the Sith, 2005

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (37)

“We could not talk or talk forever and still find things to not talk about.” – Best in Show (2000)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (38)

“Great men are not born great, they grow great.” – Mario Puzo, The Godfather

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (39)

“From where I stand, the sun is shining all over the place.” – Singin’ in the Rain

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (40)

“You complete me.” – Jerry Maguire

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (41)

“It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything.” – Fight Club, Tyler Durden

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (42)

“Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?” – The Graduate, 1967

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (43)

“Remember those posters that said, Today is the first day of the rest of your life? Well, that’s true of every day but one…the day you die.” – American Beauty

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (44)

“Looks aren’t everything.” – Blind Al, Deadpool

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (45)

“But our love… It’s like the wind. I can’t see it, but I can feel it.” – A Walk To Remember

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (46)

“Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.” – Mary Poppins

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (47)

“I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” – Kilgore, Apocalypse Now

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (48)

“Some love stories aren’t epic novels. Some are short stories, but that doesn’t make them any less filled with love.” – Sex And The City

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (49)

“You want something done, you’ve got to do it yourself.” – The Little Mermaid

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (50)

“Go ahead, make my day.” – Sudden Impact, 1983

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (51)

“Donkey, You Have The Right To Remain Silent. What You Lack Is The Capacity.” – Sherk, Sherk 2

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (52)

“Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you can hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.” – Rocky, Rocky Balboa

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (53)

“I didn’t think of you paying the price for a choice you never made.” – Mr. Incredible, Incredibles 2

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (54)

“The Dude abides.” – The Big Lebowski, 1998

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (55)

“You’re my boy, Blue!” – Old School (2003)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (56)

“We go to the moon not because it’s easy but because it’s hard.” – President John F. Kennedy, First Man

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (57)

“You cannot live your life to please others. The choice must be yours.” – White Queen, Alice in Wonderland

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (58)

“You don’t know about real loss, because that only occurs when you love something more than you love yourself.” – Sean Maguire, Good Will Hunting

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (59)

“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” – Clarence The Angel, It’s a Wonderful Life

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (60)

“Ideals are peaceful. History is violent.” – Don Collier, Fury

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (61)

“Calling it your job don’t make it right, boss.” – Paul Newman as Luke in Cool Hand Luke

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (62)

“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” – Gone with the Wind, 1939

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (63)

“They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that’s true.” – Big Fish

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (64)

“You sit on a throne of lies.”Elf, 2003

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (65)

“Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it.” – Elastigirl (The Incredibles)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (66)

“Ye best start believin’ in ghost stories, Miss Turner. Yer in one.”

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (67)

“We’re going to need a bigger boat.” – Chief Brody, Jaws

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (68)

“Don’t just fly, soar.” – Dumbo (Dumbo)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (69)

“A mother’s love holds fast and forever. A girl’s love is like a puff of smoke – it changes with every wind.” – Hannah Thornton, North & South

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (70)

“Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming. What do we do? We swim, swim.” – Dory, Finding Nemo

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (71)

“You can’t live your life for other people. You’ve got to do what’s right for you, even if it hurts some people you love.” – The Notebook

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (72)

“We are who we choose to be.” – Green Goblin, Spiderman

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (73)

“You gotta hear this one song. It’ll change your life, I swear.” – Garden State (2004)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (74)

“It’s not who I am underneath but what I do that defines me.” – Christian Bale as Batman in Batman Begins

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (75)

“Even miracles take a little time.” – Cinderella

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (76)

“You’re killing me, Smalls.” – The Sandlot, 1993

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (77)

“Put some Windex on it.” – My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (78)

“This is how I win.” – Uncut Gems (2019)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (79)

“Revenge is a dish that tastes best when served cold.” – Don Vito Corleone, The Godfather

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (80)

“It’s the White House, for crying out loud. You can’t just go up and ring the doorbell.” – Julius Levinson

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (81)

“My tastes are very singular.” – Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (82)

“Hope. It is the only thing stronger than fear. A little hope is effective. A lot of hope is dangerous. A spark is fine, as long as it’s contained.” – President Snow, The Hunger Games

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (83)

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” – The Godfather, 1972

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (84)

“The past is just a story we tell ourselves.” – Samantha, Her

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (85)

“It’s not destroying. It’s making something new.” – Lena, Annihilation

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (86)

“Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast. I would catch it.” – Drax, Guardians of the Galaxy

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (87)

“The seaweed is always greener in somebody else’s lake.” – Samuel E. Wright as Sebastian in The Little Mermaid

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (88)

“You shoot me in a dream, you better wake up and apologize.” – Mr. White, Reservoir Dogs

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (89)

“I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.” – Kathleen Turner as Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (90)

“Doth mother know you weareth her drapes?” – Tony Stark, The Avengers

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (91)

“So be prepared, be enthusiastic, and leave your bullshit attitude and baggage at the door because we don’t need it!” – Wet Hot American Summer

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (92)

“All I want – all I have ever wanted – is the quiet of a private life, but, eh, my mother is determined to see me distinguished.” – Edward Ferrars, Sense and Sensibility

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (93)

“We all want to help one another. Human beings are like that. We want to live by each other’s happiness, not by each other’s misery.” – Charlie Chaplin, The Great Dictator

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (94)

“Fire. It is a reflection of our own mortality.” – Dean Armitage, Get Out

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (95)

“If you were waiting for the opportune moment, that was it.” – Captain Jack Sparrow

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (96)

“There’s no one I’d rather be, than me! – Ralph, Wreck” – It Ralph

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (97)

“I just wanted to take another look at you.” – A Star Is Born (2018)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (98)

“At some point you’ve got to decide for yourself who you gonna be. Can’t let nobody make that decision for you.” – Juan, Moonlight

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (99)

“These people are so posh and snobby, they’re snoshy.” – Crazy Rich Asians

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (100)

“Listen to me, it’s important that you learn these things. He just wants you to be able to take care of yourself, to take care of me, when I’m old, and grey, and I have no teeth. Don’t worry.” – Evelyn Abbott, A Quiet Place

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (101)

“Your mother always knew you were special. She believed… You would be the one to unite our two worlds.” – Tom Curry, Aquaman

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (102)

“You are the perfect verse over a tight beat brown sugar.” – Brown Sugar

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (103)

“Don’t dream it, be it.—Dr. Frank-N” – Furter, The Rocky Horror Picture Show

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (104)

“Who are we if we can’t protect them? We have to protect them.” – Evelyn Abbott, A Quiet Place

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (105)

“Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make.” – Dracula

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (106)

“I don’t want to survive. I want to live.” – Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (107)

“Ain’t nobody coming to see you, Otis!” – David Ruffin, The Temptations

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (108)

“Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the war room!” – President Merkin Muffley, Dr. Strangelove

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (109)

“Get busy living, or get busy dying.” – Andy Dufresne, The Shawshank Redemption

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (110)

“My love for Linton is like the foliage in the woods: time will change it, I’m well aware, as winter changes the trees. My love for Heathcliff is the eternal rock beneath: a source of little visible delight, but necessary.” – Catherine Earnshaw, Wuthering Heights

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (111)

“Even if there’s a small chance. We owe this, to everyone who’s not in this room, to try.” – Natasha, Avengers: Endgame

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (112)

“You think if you shake me hard enough something profound will come out, but I assure you, I am profoundly shallow.” – Mary Crawford, Mansfield Park

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (113)

“So if I’m not black enough and if I’m not white enough, then tell me, Tony, what am I!?” – Don Shirley, Green Book

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (114)

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (115)

“Here’s looking at you kid.” – Casablanca

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (116)

“We Shall Never Surrender.” – Soldier, Dunkirk

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (117)

“Oh, Jerry, don’t let’s ask for the moon. We have the stars.” – Now, Voyager

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (118)

“What we do in life echoes in eternity.” – Maximus, Gladiator

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (119)

“We’re going to be okay. You can rest now.” – Pepper Potts, Avengers: Endgame

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (120)

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” – Gandalf, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (121)

“Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.” – Airplane

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (122)

“You sit on a throne of lies.” – Elf

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (123)

“You have bewitched me, body and soul.” – Pride and Prejudice (2005)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (124)

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it, always.” – Gandhi, Gandhi (1982)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (125)

“Didn’t I tell you not to come to my house? Nobody touches my child!”

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (126)

“I have got to get me one of these!” – Captain Steven Hiller

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (127)

“I am big! It’s the pictures that got small.” – Sunset Boulevard, 1950

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (128)

“When you decide to be something, you can be it.” – Frank Costello, The Departed

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (129)

“I’ve come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is, and always will be, yours.” – Sense & Sensibility

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (130)

“It’s what it is.” – The Irishman (2019)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (131)

“I hope it’s okay if I love you forever, Jack.” – Ally Maine, A Star Is Born

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (132)

“In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun.” – Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (133)

“Houston, we have a problem.” – Apollo 13, 1995

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (134)

“Now I must give you one smirk, then we can be rational again.” – Henry Tilney, Northanger Abbey

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (135)

“I’m scared of everything. I’m scared of what I saw. I’m scared of what I did, of who I am…. and most of all, I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you.” – “Baby” in Dirty Dancing”

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (136)

“With great power comes great responsibility. – Spider” – Man (2002)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (137)

“To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people!” – A Fish Called Wanda

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (138)

“After many years of self-flagellation, I’ve realized that beating myself up doesn’t get me anywhere” – Chris Pine

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (139)

“They may take our lives, but they will never take… our FREEDOM!” – Braveheart

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (140)

“If I told you what happens, it won’t happen.” – Stephen Strange, Avengers: Endgame

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (141)

“I keep telling everybody they should move on and grow. Some do. But not us.” – Steve Rogers, Avengers: Endgame

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (142)

“Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.” – All About Eve, 1950

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (143)

“How do you balance the hard stuff with the life stuff?” – Violet, Incredibles 2

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (144)

“One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don’t know.” – Animal Crackers, 1930

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (145)

“What I’m trying to say is, I’ve loved you since I was 11, and that shit won’t go away.” – Love And Basketball

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (146)

“By protecting others, you save yourselves.” – Takashi Shimura as Kambei Shimada in Seven Samurai

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (147)

“Magic Mirror on the Wall, who is the fairest one of all?” – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1937

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (148)

“Isn’t it amazing how quickly everyone can turn against you?” – President Whitmore

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (149)

“A wise man can learn more from his enemies than a fool from his friends.” – Niki Lauda, Rush

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (150)

“Being human is a condition which requires an anesthetic.” – Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (151)

“Your regrets aren’t what you did, but what you didn’t do. So I take every opportunity” – Cameron Diaz

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (152)

“For a guy with a four-digit IQ, I must have missed something.”

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (153)

“I think I’d miss you even if we’d never met.” – The Wedding Date

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (154)

“Am I a machine without feelings?” – Jane Eyre, Jane Eyre

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (155)

“Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!” – Wizard of Oz

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (156)

“It’s alive! It’s alive!” – Frankenstein

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (157)

“Really, really ridiculously good-looking.” – Zoolander, 2001

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (158)

“There’s too many captains on this island. Ten thousand dollars for me, by myself.” – Quint, Jaws

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (159)

“If you build it, he will come.” – Field of Dreams, 1989

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (160)

“I share a drawer with a phone book and she’s got two closets?” – Alex Fielding, Twitches

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (161)

“Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into!” – Sons of the Desert

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (162)

“I want to play a game.” – Saw (2004)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (163)

“I picked a hell of a day to quit drinkin’.” – Russel Casse

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (164)

“Why so serious?” – The Joker, The Dark Knight

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (165)

“No amount of money ever bought a second of time.” – Tony Stark

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (166)

“I am Groot.” – Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (167)

“I’m in a glass case of emotion!” – Anchorman

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (168)

“You mustn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.” – Eames, Inception

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (169)

“Fortune favors the bold.” – Jim “Miami” Beach, Bohemian Rhapsody

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (170)

“I am serious and don’t call me Shirley.” – Airplane

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (171)

“I know who I am. I’m the dude playing a dude disguised as another dude!” – Tropic Thunder, 2008

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (172)

“In one of our designs even these mosquito bites will look like juicy, juicy mangoes!” – Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (173)

“Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” – The Pride of the Yankees, 1942

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (174)

“Nobody’s perfect.” – Some Like It Hot

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (175)

“Let’s kick the tires and light the fires, big daddy!” – Capt. Jimmy Wilder

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (176)

“Tina, you fat lard! Come get some dinner! Tina, eat. Food. Eat the food!” – Napoleon Dynamite, 2004

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (177)

“I believe whatever doesn’t kill you, simply makes you…stranger.” – The Dark Knight, The Joker

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (178)

“I remember my first beer.” – Brennan Huff, Step Brothers

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (179)

“I’ve come across many actors like me who didn’t have a backup. That drive & will made it work” – Clive Owen

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (180)

“Try not. Do—or do not. There is no try.” – Frank Oz as Yoda in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (181)

“I live my life a quarter mile at a time.” – The Fast and the Furious (2001)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (182)

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.” – The Godfather: Part III

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (183)

“Always let your conscience be your guide” – Pinocchio

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (184)

“I’m the guy who does his job. You must be the other guy.” – The Departed (2006)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (185)

“Tell ’em to go out there with all they got and win just one for the Gipper.” – Knute Rockne All American

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (186)

“Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!” – Auntie Mame

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (187)

“Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! – Peter Parker, Spider” – man Homecoming

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (188)

“Some birds aren’t meant to be caged. Their feathers are just too bright.” – Arnold Bennett, The Shawshank Redemption

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (189)

“You can’t handle the truth!” – A Few Good Men, 1992

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (190)

“If you wear a dress, and have an animal sidekick, you’re a princess.” – Maui, Moana

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (191)

“Only one thing counts in this life: Get them to sign on the line that is dotted.” – Alec Baldwin as Blake in Glengarry Glen Ross

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (192)

“I know what I have to do now. I’ve got to keep breathing because tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide could bring?” – Cast Away

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (193)

“Everyone’s trying to get out of Washington, and we’re the only schmucks trying to get in.” – Julius Levinson

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (194)

“Ogres are like onions.” – Shrek (2001)

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (195)

“Love is bigger than any tidal wave or fear.” – Bethany Hamilton, Soul Surfer

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (196)

“Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?!” – Rush Hour

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (197)

“The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” – Kevin Spacey as Roger “Verbal” Kint in The Usual Suspects

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (198)

“I’m already pregnant. So, what other shenanigans could I get myself into?” – Juno, 2007

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (199)

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” – When Harry Met Sally

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (200)

“Fourth wall break inside of a fourth wall break? That’s like… 16 walls!” – Deadpool, Deadpool

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (201)

“What is this? A school for ants?” – Derek Zoolander, Zoolander

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (202)

“It’s a fine line between standing behind a principle and hiding behind one. You can tolerate a little compromise if you’re actually managing to get something accomplished.” – President Thomas Whitmore

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (203)

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” – Neil Armstrong, First Man

203 Most Famous Movie Quotes of All-Time (204)

“When will the lesson be learned! You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!” – Winston Churchill, Darkest Hour

