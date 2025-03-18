21 Best Products for Curly Hair - British Curlies (2025)

So many people out there have been blessed with curly hair – they just haven’t quite worked out how to get the best out of them. It’s not just about maintaining a healthy haircare routine consisting of shampooing and combing or detangling your curls.

It’s also about finding the right, quality products to help you enhance your curl game and this seems to be where the main problem lies for a lot of people. A lot of people simply don’t trust any type of haircare product outside of the shampoo and conditioner realm.

Sure, you can do a lot with the right shampoos and conditioners, but to really maximize, volumize and emphasize those curls, you’ll need just that little bit extra. What people fail to realize is that, with the right products, you won’t be compromising your hair’s health.

It’s all about choosing your products wisely, knowing what they contain and how they can benefit – or negatively impact – your hair. It’ll take a little time getting familiar with all the possible choices at first, but once you do, you’ll see just how effective good products can be.

Check out our list of the 21 best products for curly hair and be brave – take note of the ones that most apply to your hair, the ones that tickle your curiosity the most, and give them a try. We guarantee you – and your curls! – won’t regret it.

// As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. I get a commission if you buy any of the below products via the links provided. It doesn’t affect the price you pay and helps us run this blog (thanks!)

Cantu Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

One of the reasons many people refrain from using products – regardless of how thirsty their curls might be for them – is the fact that low-quality haircare and styling products often leave your hair feeling sticky, greasy or worse yet, like a solid mass.

You won’t have to worry about these kinds of sensations with Cantu Shea Butter’s Curl Activator Cream. All it takes is just a little squirt of this cream to get your curls popping and your hair feeling smooth and looking shiny – without any stickiness at all.

Free of sulphates, silicones, mineral oil and parabens, this cream is made with natural shea butter and is designed to activate a head of frizz-free curls with little to no fuss. Simply apply the cream to damp hair, work it through evenly, and marvel at the wonderful results.

Redken Curvaceous Ringlet Shape Perfecting Lotion

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Is frizz one of the main things that is weighing your curls down and stopping them from reaching their maximum potential? You’re not the only one – frizz is the main culprit for lifeless and thirsty curls.

Enter Redken’s Curvaceous Ringlet Shape Perfecting Lotion – a fabulous product infused with all the natural ingredients needed to keep the frizz at bay and get those curls living their best lives.

This curl-defining leave-in lotion locks in moisture and uses a curl memory system that will bring out those curvaceous ringlets with the help of the miracle moringa oil and sugar crystals. This product is best used on dry hair for ultimate frizz protection.

Maple Holistics Clarifying Shampoo for Natural & Colour Treated Hair

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

You may not know this yet, but there is one treatment all the curly girls in the know swear by, and that is clarifying shampoo. This type of shampoo is often referred to as “no-poo” or “low-poo”, as it doesn’t contain any of the ingredients that add to build-up and residue.

The residue left by many synthetic shampoos and our hair’s own natural oils can really weigh down our curls over time. This is why our curls really benefit from clarifying shampoos that are free from sulphates and parabens.

Maple Holistics’ Clarifying Shampoo for Natural & Colour Treated Hair gets rid of this build up whilst promoting healthy sebum levels and restoring your hair and skin’s natural pH balance, which also happens to work wonders on dandruff.

TIGI Bed Head Screw It Hydrating Curly Hair Serum for Dry Frizzy Curls

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

On some mornings, you just want to wake up and not have to fuss at all – no long-winded make-up and beauty rituals, no half-hour spent on brushing and styling curls might end up in a ball of frizz anyway.

You just want to say, “screw it!”, infuse your curls with TIGI Bed Head’s Hydrating Curly Hair Serum, and go about your day knowing that your hair will stay moisturized and conditioned all day long. And all that without the risk of flyaways, knots and tangles.

As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Packed with goodies such as tangerine, coconut oil, saw palmetto and castor oil, As I Am’s Coconut CoWash will leave you with beautiful coils and curls…naturally.

This super-light conditioning cream promotes hair growth and cleanses your curls thoroughly without stripping them of their natural oils. Co-washing is the best way to maintain healthy curls and this is a premium product to do so with.

African Pride Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Shea butter is a go-to ingredient for thirsty curls in need of intense moisturizing. African Pride’s Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner is especially beneficial to textured, kinky-coily and mixed curls and works a treat when it comes to detangling.

It enhances your curls, giving them extra volume and a beautiful shine. Nourishing and making your curls much easier to manage, this could soon establish itself as your favourite, ultra-conditioning product.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air Dry Waves Styling Foam

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

There’s a reason why the John Frieda brand is known all around the world: these products truly work. Try this amazing Frizz Ease Air Dry Waves Styling Foam and put it to the test – your dream curls will become a guaranteed reality.

Maui Moisture Curl Quench & Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Filled with nourishing, vitamin-rich ingredients such as aloe vera juice, coconut oil and water, papaya fruit and plumeria extracts, you can count on Maui Moisture’s Curl Quench & Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie being the hydrating leave-in treatment your curls need.

This vegan-friendly product belongs to the no-poo variety; hence it is void of all the bad stuff including synthetic dyes, mineral oils, silicones and SLS. This smoothie glides through your hair, allowing you to detangle knots easily as you go along.

Banana Hair Food by Garnier Ultimate Blends 3-in-1: (Leave-In) Conditioner & Hair Mask

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Why buy multiple products for different purposes, when you can buy one that tackles three things at once? This is the case with Garnier’s Ultimate Blends Banana Hair Food which acts as a (leave-in) conditioner as well as a nourishing hair mask.

Made from 98% natural ingredients – namely banana and shea butter – this 100% vegan formula only needs small amounts for the full effect, making it long-lasting and budget-friendly. This hair food will leave your curls feeling satisfied and irresistibly soft.

OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Volumising Thickening Conditioner

See Also 10 Best Natural Curly Hair Products For 2025 (Review)

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

If you want your curls feeling thick and full, treat them to OGX’s Biotin & Collagen Conditioner. Filled with vitamin B7 and hydrolysed wheat protein, this is an extremely healthful experience your hair will thank you for.

This sulphate free surfactants hair care system infuses each strand with the nutrients needed to gain volume and enhance your natural curl formation, giving your tresses a fuller and healthier look and feel.

This thickening conditioner is an excellent choice for those with thinner hair textures and looser curls and will help put them in the spotlight with extra plumpness but no extra weight.

Eco Styler Olive Oil Styling Gel

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

You may keep telling yourself that your curls can get by without styling products such as gel. Trust us, once you’ve tried the Eco Styler Olive Oil Styling Gel, you’ll realize your curls have been missing out all this time – it’s moisturizing, offers great hold, tames frizz and leaves a healthy shine.

Essy Natural Growth Hair Oil with Caffeine

No products found.

Feel as though your curls or coils just don’t want to grow? Give them an extra boost with Essy Naturals’ Hair Growth Oil made up of growth-stimulating ingredients such as rosemary and castor oil, caffeine and biotin.

Filled with essential fatty acids and vitamin E, and featuring anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, this is a great choice across all hair types and can help with skin issues such as an itchy scalp or dandruff.

Toni & Guy Damage and Repair Hair Mask Treatment

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Been overdoing it with the hair dyes or heat-based styling methods lately? Chances are your hair is feeling it by now and is either very dry or even severely damaged. This is where you can call Toni & Guy’s Damage and Repair Hair Mask Treatment to the rescue.

Work it into wet hair, leave it in for 3-5 minutes, giving it plenty of time to penetrate deep into your hair fibres. Rinse thoroughly and watch your curls return to their former glory after several treatments.

Macadamia Natural Oil Nourishing Leave-in Hair Cream

No products found.

Best applied to damp or towel-dried hair, Macadamia Natural Oil’s Nourishing Leave-In Cream has an extremely revitalizing effect on tired curls in desperate need of a pick me up. Full of Omega 3, 5 and 7, it mimics the scalp’s natural oil production, taming and enhancing unruly locks.

Faith in Nature Natural Coconut Conditioner

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

You can never go wrong with having Faith in Nature – in general, or in the form of the brand’s shampoo or conditioner. The Faith in Nature products are paraben and SLS free, giving you peace of mind, and your curls the nourishment and moisture needed to thrive.

Made of organic coconut oil, their Natural Coconut Conditioner will leave your hair smelling like a tropical breeze and feeling healthy and happy.

Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La Defining Curl Custard

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Sometimes those hard-to-tame locks and that stubborn frizz, just need to be disciplined into submission, and Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La Defining Curl Custard is the product that can make this happen.

Eco-friendly and mega-moisturizing, this curl custard will get your locks to do what you want without caking it in flakiness, instead, leaving it soft to the touch. Guaranteeing a long-lasting bounce, and beautiful definition, this is a custard you’ll want in your curl-care repertoire.

Africa’s Best Hair Mayonnaise Treatment

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

It has long been known that mayonnaise is supposed to have amazing effects on all hair types – after all, our grandmothers still swear by it. Convince yourself with this modern alternative by Africa’s Best.

This protein treatment will not only leave your curls with an eye-catching shine and the silky smoothness we’re all after, it will also strengthen your strands and promote healthy hair growth.

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

The range of Shea Moisture hair care products is possibly the most popular among the curly community, especially those with 3/4abc type, textured curls. Deeply hydrating and nourishing, this Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie is great for thick, curly hair.

Featuring silk protein and neem oil, it controls frizz thus allowing your curls to come to their full formation without weighing them down one bit. Add to that the brilliant shine your curls will be left with and you’ve got yourself a product to keep going back to.

DevaCurl Styling Cream

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

This award-winning Styling Cream is made up of nourishing goodness such as jojoba, wheat proteins, tapioca starch and hops – in other words, everything your curls could possibly need to reach their full potential.

Apply this botanically-infused Styling Cream by the globally known DevaCurl brand to damp hair for the best results and ultimate frizz prevention.

Garnier Fructis Style Curl Crunch Controlling Gel

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Garnier’s Fructis range is as popular with kids and teens as it is with adults – that tutti frutti fragrance along with the long-lasting effects on curly hair is exactly what we’re looking for when deciding on a product to use for the long-run.

This Style Curl Scrunch Controlling Gel makes it incredibly easy for you to get the best curl definition. Apply it to damp hair and simply scrunch it in from the tips working yourself up towards your scalp.

eBoot Cotton Hair Ties

Last update on 2025-03-04 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Now that you’ve got your list of curl nourishing and enhancing products sorted, you mustn’t forget about investing in quality hairbands, too. If you regularly wear your hair up, you should never use bare elastic or other harmful materials, these will only lead to damaging those freshly revived and styled curls.

Instead, opt for eBoot’s cotton hair ties, available in a pack of twenty. Stretchy with a 5cm diameter and 1cm width, these are ideal for keeping thick, curly hair out of your face.