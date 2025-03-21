21 Foil Pack Recipes Grill, Bake, or Cook Over an Open Fire (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an editor from The Pioneer Woman. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When the weather outside is beautiful, the last thing you want to worry about is making dinner or cleaning it up. That's where these foil pack recipes come in handy. All you need is a sheet of aluminum foil to make an easy dinner with minimal dirty dishes. "The foil makes it fun, and it seals in all the delicious flavor and aroma," Ree Drummond says about her foil-packet shrimp. "And it's an out-of-the-ordinary presentation." You don't even need plates to serve! This is incredibly helpful when you're in need of a camping recipe and don't feel like lugging more along with you.

But even just a 30-minute meal made in a foil packet can be a great option for weeknight summer dinners, because who wants to do more dishes when the weather is nice? Check out the foil packs for chicken fajitas, maple-glazed salmon, and garlic steak and potatoes. Some of these foil packet ideas are grilling recipes and others can be made in an oven or even over a campfire. Most of them are flexible for all three!

So whether you're looking for a fun idea for your next cookout or simply an easy weeknight dinner, there's something here for everyone. In fact, along with chicken recipes, shrimp recipes, and steak, this list even includes a few fun summer desserts—all made in a foil packet!