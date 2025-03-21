21 Foil Pack Recipes Grill, Bake, or Cook Over an Open Fire (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an editor from The Pioneer Woman. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
When the weather outside is beautiful, the last thing you want to worry about is making dinner or cleaning it up. That's where these foil pack recipes come in handy. All you need is a sheet of aluminum foil to make an easy dinner with minimal dirty dishes. "The foil makes it fun, and it seals in all the delicious flavor and aroma," Ree Drummond says about her foil-packet shrimp. "And it's an out-of-the-ordinary presentation." You don't even need plates to serve! This is incredibly helpful when you're in need of a camping recipe and don't feel like lugging more along with you.
But even just a 30-minute meal made in a foil packet can be a great option for weeknight summer dinners, because who wants to do more dishes when the weather is nice? Check out the foil packs for chicken fajitas, maple-glazed salmon, and garlic steak and potatoes. Some of these foil packet ideas are grilling recipes and others can be made in an oven or even over a campfire. Most of them are flexible for all three!
So whether you're looking for a fun idea for your next cookout or simply an easy weeknight dinner, there's something here for everyone. In fact, along with chicken recipes, shrimp recipes, and steak, this list even includes a few fun summer desserts—all made in a foil packet!
1
Foil-Packet Shrimp Pasta
Whether you choose to serve this pasta in the foil packet or in a bowl, there's one thing we know for sure: it's going to taste good! The flavors of the white wine sauce, garlic, and shrimp all mingle together in the foil packet while cooking.
Get Ree's Foil-Packet Shrimp Pasta recipe.
2
Poblano-Potato Foil Packets
A foil pack is a great way to cook potatoes on the grill. The steam from the packets helps to cook the potatoes until perfectly tender.
Get Ree's Poblano-Potato Foil Packets recipe.
3
Foil-Packet Campfire Cones
This trendy treat takes s'mores to a whole new level! It's simple: Just use ice cream cones to hold marshmallows, chocolate, and pieces of graham cracker, then wrap in foil and grill until toasted.
Get the Campfire Cones recipe.
4
Honey Mustard Chicken Foil Packets
Perfect for a flavorful weeknight meal or backyard BBQ crowd pleaser, honey mustard chicken and potatoes are easy to assemble with just a few pantry and fridge staples like―you guessed it―honey mustard!
Get the Honey Mustard Chicken Foil Packets recipe at The Salty Marshmallow.
5
Grilled Sausage and Peppers Foil Packets
This classic combination is so easy to vary! Go with Italian sausage or switch it up with bratwurst or kielbasa. As for the peppers, go classic bell or substitute some for mild banana or spicy jalapeño.
Get the Grilled Sausage and Peppers Foil Packets recipe at Yellow Bliss Road.
6
Cajun Shrimp Boil Foil Packs
Skip the stockpot and make a shrimp boil in foil packets instead! It's loaded with andouille sausage, shrimp, corn, veggies, and Cajun spices.
Get the Cajun Shrimp Boil Foil Packs recipe at Butter Be Ready.
7
Steak and Potato Foil Packets Dinner
In addition to savory beef and potatoes, you'll find broccoli in this easy-to-assemble dinner idea. Everything is then topped with rosemary and garlic for a full meal wrapped in flavor.
Get the Steak and Potato Foil Packets Dinner recipe at Brown Sugar Food Blog.
8
Campfire Chicken Foil Packets
Chicken breasts, potatoes, and green beans can all be kind of boring. That is, unless, you get creative with the condiments! This recipe uses lemon juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and paprika for maximum flavor.
Get the Campfire Chicken Foil Packets recipe at Amanda's Cookin'.
9
Grilled Cod Foil Packets
While you can absolutely put cod on the grill directly, it is much easier to put it in foil and not have to worry about it flaking into the grates. Top it with a cilantro-based sauce and a squeeze of fresh lemon.
Get the Grilled Cod Foil Packets recipe at Well Plated by Erin.
10
Chicken Fajita Foil Packet Dinner
Juicy, flavorful chicken and veggies made with homemade fajita seasoning? This dish is sure to become a family favorite. You can even serve it up with flour tortillas.
Get the Chicken Fajita Foil Packet Dinner recipe at Foodie Crush.
11
French Toast Foil Packet
This recipe is perfect for early morning camping! It's very similar to a baked French toast but made in a foil packet instead. Then, top it off with strawberries, nuts, syrup, or whatever you like best!
Get the French Toast Foil Packet recipe at Little Sunny Kitchen.
12
Bacon Ranch Chicken Foil Packets
You can't go wrong with the ingredient list for this recipe. It includes: chicken breasts, potatoes, ranch seasoning, butter, bacon and cheese.
Get the Bacon Ranch Chicken Foil Packets recipe at Dinner at the Zoo.
13
Maple-Glazed Foil-Packet Salmon
Cooking salmon on a grill can be intimidating (and there's always the fear of sticking!), but using non-stick or greased foil makes it so much easier.
14
Foil-Packet Jambalaya
This isn't a traditional Jambalaya, but it certainly has similar flavors and it includes andouille sausage, Cajun seasoning, and rice that cooks right in the foil packet!
15
Surf 'N Turf Foil Pack
These foil packs contain shrimp (the "surf") and sirloin steak (the "turf"), plus veggies, so they're a full meal in one!
Get the Surf 'N Turf Foil Pack recipe at Rasa Malaysia.
16
Campfire Apple Pie Foil Packets
This is a no-fuss, no-mess version of apple pie. It's actually more like an apple crisp since it doesn't have a crust, but either way, it's delicious!
Get the Campfire Apple Pie Packets recipe at Love From the Oven.
17
Philly Cheesesteak Foil Packets
Unlike traditional Philly cheesesteaks, this fun variation is made with ground beef instead. But don't worry, there's still plenty of peppers, onions, and melty provolone cheese.
Get the Philly Cheesesteak Foil Packets recipe at Chelsea's Messy Apron.
18
Zucchini Parmesan Foil Packets
These veggie packets can be grilled or baked so they're great no matter what time of year it is. Serve them up with streak, chicken, or even fish.
19
Garlic Steak and Sweet Potato Foil Packets
Instead of your typical steak and potatoes, this recipe uses sweet potatoes, and gosh is it good! It's even better when topped with fresh sprigs of thyme.
Get the Garlic Steak and Sweet Potato Foil Packets recipe at Fit Foodie Finds.
20
Foil Pack Baked Nachos
This is a crowd-pleasing dish if we ever did see one! It's loaded with Tex-Mex beef, melted cheese, and a variety of toppings.
Get the Foil Pack Baked Nachos recipe at Natasha's Kitchen.