21 Pretty White Glitter Nails for Any Occasion – StayGlam (2025)

Rebecca Puttock|Apr 8, 2020

When choosing a nail design, glitter is one of the most popular choices. This is for many reasons but glitter is stylish, statement making and it makes you look and feel glamorous. We love sparkly nails at StayGlam and we have 21 of the most stunning white glitter nails to show you. White is a beautiful color choice for nails because it suits everyone, looks amazing with glitter and suits every season, too. So, it is must-have color for your nail polish collection. What are you waiting for?! Take a look at these white nails and find a beautiful nail design. There are subtle manis, bold designs and of course, nails for special occasions.

1. Short and Sparkly Nails

The first nail idea is so pretty, glitzy and easy to wear. Here we have short nails that are covered in white glitter. The sparkles are so soft and so is the white because it is not as bright as some of the other white shades. Nails like these will suit any nail length and shape. Not only that, but they are perfect for any event from parties to weddings. This mani was created with Kiara Sky Winter Wonderland.

2. White Nail Design

Rhinestones have become such a big nail trend. This mani shows how to wear glitter and rhinestones beautifully. For this look, some nails are shimmery white, some are white with silver rhinestones and two of the nails are light pink with a white v french tip. It is such a stunning idea and the rhinestones really jazz up the mani. You can recreate this or you can opt for just one design for all nails.

3. Frosted French Mani with Sparkly Flower Art

Many glitter nail designs are quite bold but this one is a little more subtle. This is a frosted French mani and there is one accent nail, too. The accent nail is nude with sparkly white flower art. It is such a pretty and elegant idea. This is a great way to wear glitter in a chic way that isn’t too over the top. Try a similar look or you can use a different tip design with the flowers.

4. White Glitter and French Ombre

We love this next idea because it combines some must-have looks all in one mani. Here we have long coffin nails. Some are simply glitter white, and some feature a popular French ombre design. It is such a trendy and glamorous design. You can easily recreate this design at home and it suits every nail shape and length. For more blink, add some rhinestones.

5. Soft White, Glitter and Rhinestones

Next, we have another soft white look to show you. Two of the nails are matte white with silver rhinestones while the others have a white marble effect with silver glitter. It is a glam and beautiful mani and it will be perfect for a special occasion. You can put any one of the two designs on your thumb nail. This art would look amazing on stiletto nails as well.

6. Cute and Short Nail Idea

The next nail idea is another cute and pretty design. Three nails have a soft and subtle ombre while the other two are white and sparkly. As the nails are quite short, this look will be so easy to wear. You can, of course, try the art on longer nails too. It is just so chic and glam. This look was created with Premium White, Covergel Fibre Rosé Intense, Milky White, Just Sparkle-Glitter Mirella, Swarovski Crystals and Secret Beyond Shine by JustNails.

7. White and Nude Nails with Subtle Glitter

Love the more subtle glitter? If so, check this out. Here we have soft and light nude color that is paired with white. Some nails have block color, some are ombre and some nails are sparkly. The glitter is so subtle and shimmery. It is a stunning mani and it is another one that would be great for a special occasion. Recreate the whole look or use one design on all nails.

8. Long Nails with Glitter and Rhinestones

This next idea is one of our favorites. The nails are long and square shaped. Some are bright white with rhinestones while the other nails are white and glittery. It is a stunning mani and the glitter is so sparkly and statement making. A mani like this will be perfect for a bride because it is elegant but will wow which is perfect for such a special event. This look was created Premium White, Diadem, Premium Fibre Soft White, Swarovski Crystals and Secret Beyond Shine by JustNails.

9. Short Pink and White Glitter Nails

You can use any glitter color with white as white compliments any other color beautifully. Next, we have the perfect example of that. Here we have shorter nails and most have a different design. Some nails are white with silver glitter, some have pink and white ombre while the other white nails use pink and silver sparkle. It is a gorgeous nail design and it shows how stunning pink glitter can look with white. Recreate the whole look or just go for the pink and white. This look was created with Ginger Color Gel, Frosted Nude Pastell and Bellini Glow Sugar Glitter.

10. White Glitter and Chevron Nails

Chevrons are another cute nail look. Don’t just take our word for it, check out these nails. These nails are long and coffin shaped. Some nails are just white, the next is white with subtle glitter and the last nail is white with chevrons and glitter. We love the chevrons, they look so trendy. Recreate this mani or put chevrons on all nails. You can create chevrons with nail tape or with a stencil. There are tutorials online.

11. Glitter Ombre Nails

Looking for a statement making mani? If so, this is for you. Here we have super long coffin nails that start nude and then change to sparkly glitter towards the tips. So, the nails have a glitter ombre look. These nails are so glitzy, bold and glam. You can recreate these or if these are too long for your taste, you can always opt for a shorter version. This design will look great on every nail shape and length, we guarantee it.

12. White and Silver Nail Idea

Silver is another color that looks amazing with white! This mani is a great example of that. The design features long pointy nails. Some of the nails are silver and sparkly with either glitter or rhinestones. The rest of the nails are white with a little pop of silver glitter. We love the silver and white color combo because it is stylish, edgy and glam all in one look. This design can be created on any nail shape.

13. Nude Nails with White Glitter Tips

We love this next nail idea, it is so pretty and glam! Here we have stiletto nails and they all start nude and then blend to glitter towards the tips. So, it is like a sparkly version of a French manicure. This is a stunning look that is perfect for parties, the prom and weddings. It is also great for every day wear if you just want to jazz up your look.

14. Soft Pink and White Design

Next, we have a soft and elegant pink and white idea. The nails are coffin shaped. Some are white and sparkly, some nails have light pink ombre and the other nails are white with silver and pink glitter. The color combo is stunning – pink and white are just so beautiful together. Recreate this or you can use a bolder pink shade.

15. White Nails with Subtle Glitter

If the bolder glitter looks are not for you, then this could be perfect! This mani features white and short coffin nails. The nails are all white but a subtle dusting of glitter has been added to the tips. So, the glitter is barely there until the light catches it and makes it sparkle. This is an easy to wear design that will suit all nail lengths and shapes.

16. Sparkly White Stiletto Nails

The next nail idea is dazzling and stunning. Here we have long stiletto nails. All of the nails have a different design including white chrome, rhinestone art, white glitter and even clear nails. It is a trendy and statement making look that will wow everyone. Nails like these are a must-have if you want to dress to impress.

17. Glam and Elegant Nail Art

Looking for glam and pretty nail design? If so, this could be perfect for you. This mani features long coffin nails. Two nails have an ombre look while the other two are white and sparkly. One of the ombre nails also has beautiful white and glittery nail art. It is a glitzy and elegant design that would be perfect for a wedding. This idea will look amazing on stiletto nails too.

18. Pink and White Glitter Mani with Flowers

This next idea is another one of our favorites. All of the nails are short and feature a mix of sparkly white and shimmery pink ombre. One of the nails also features a stunning flower with a rhinestone center. This is a pretty look that will be great for the spring and summer. You can hand-paint flowers or you can buy floral stickers. Either way, you will end up with an eye-catching mani.

19. Chrome and Glitter Design

Like the chrome nail designs? If so, check this out. Most of the nails are different and feature white chrome, white block color and the others are sparkly too. This is a fun and trendy mani that will make you stand out from the crowd in style. You can recreate the whole look or put one or two designs on all nails.

20. Glitzy Nails with Glitter Art

Next, we have another glitzy and glam look. These nails are quite short and have a coffin shape. Most of the nails are white and there is one pink nail as well. Three out of five nails are also decorated with rhinestones and glitter. This is a bold and sparkly design that is perfect for those who love bling. All of the nail art will look amazing on longer nails too.

21. White Glitter Nail Design

The last nail idea is trendy and dazzling! Here we have beautiful coffin nails. Two nails are completely white with either glitter or rhinestones. The others are nude with white tips and plenty of sparkle. This is a stylish and unique mani that will make a glam statement with any outfit.

We hope you have found a gorgeous white glitter nail design to try!

Share:

About the Author Rebecca Puttock

Tags:

افلام اباحيهsex hattıporno