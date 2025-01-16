21 Types of Hair Pins and Clips You Need to Know About (2025)

Are you tired of using the same old hair clips and pins for your everyday hairstyles? It's time to upgrade your hair accessory game with these 23 types of hair pins and clips that you need to know about. From bobby pins to hair stick pins, spin pins to double prong curl pins, there are a variety of options available for different hair types and styles. In this blog post, we will differentiate between hair clips and hair pins and discuss each type of pin in detail. Whether you have straight or curly hair, short or long locks, there is a perfect pin or clip for every hairstyle. So, let's dive in and explore the world of hair accessories!

Differentiating Hair Clips and Hair Pins

Hairpins and hair clips are versatile hair accessories that come in various types and colors, with each having its unique use. Hairpins are perfect for securing braids and enhancing bridal hairstyles, while hair claws provide support and work well for updos. Bobby pins can be used to keep loose hair or bangs in place. It's important to choose the right type of clip for your hairstyle as well as your hair type. For example, sectioning clips work best on thick and curly hair, while snap clips are ideal for thin, straight hair. On the other hand, clip-in extensions can cause damage to the scalp and hair if worn daily, leading to bald spots. Moreover, Hairpins and clips come in a range of colors and styles like rosettes and claws. They add extra support to any accessory you put on your hair while helping maintain your desired hairstyle throughout the day. Whatever style you opt for- messy or polished- there is a clip or pin that suits your needs!

Types of Hair Pins

Hairpins are a versatile hair accessory that come in different colors, types, and sizes, varying across brands. They provide extra support to hair accessories while holding hair in place and preventing flyaways. Hair pins are perfect for creating unique and beautiful hairstyles and can be used by people of all ages. From young kids to older women, hair pins work with a variety of hairstyles, from a polished chignon to messy braids or free-flowing locks. One of the most popular types of hairpins is the pearl hair clip, which is covered in pearls of equal or varying sizes. This type of clip is perfect for preppy styles and romantic events that require a touch of elegance.

1. Bobby Pins

One of the most versatile and commonly used types of hair pins is the Bobby Pin. These pins are ideal for holding up-dos, braids, or long bangs in place. They come in a variety of colors to match different hair shades and can be easily hidden for a seamless look. Bobby Pins are available for all hair types and are designed with durability in mind. These clips can be used to hold curls in place or as an accent piece within an up-do. No matter what type of hairstyle you're going for, there is sure to be a hair pin or clip available that will suit your needs.

2. Hair Stick Pins

Hair stick pins, also known as hair sticks or hair forks, are a popular type of hair pin that are great for creating updos. They have a long, thin shape that makes them gentle on hair and easy to use. Hair stick pins can be made from a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and plastic. Shorter hair sticks are useful for shorter hair lengths, while longer ones can be used for more intricate styles. Another popular type of hair pin is the bobby pin. Bobby pins are a pocket-friendly option that camouflages itself and can be used for various hairstyles. They are versatile and come in different colours to match your hair. Regardless of which type of hair pin you choose, it's important to consider the length and thickness of your hair when selecting the best option for your needs.

3. Spin Pins

One of the most efficient and practical hair accessories for creating effortless buns, updos, and french twists are spin pins. These hairpins provide a long-lasting hold since they don't break or bend easily. Spin pins work particularly well with curly hair, as they help buns last longer without getting messy and are almost invisible due to their color and texture. Spiral pins are another type of hairpin that is ideal for thick, coarse hair. They can replace countless bobby pins for a ballerina bun or chic chignon. On the other hand, single prong curl pins are best for putting in curls and are often used with rollers, particularly for shorter hair. Spin pins come in various colors and sizes, making them a versatile option for fixing hair into place. With so many types of hairpins available, there's sure to be one that's perfect for your hair type and styling needs.

4. U-Shaped Hair Pins

There are several types of hair pins, and U-shaped hair pins, also known as U-pins, are essential for securing updos without causing bumps in your style. These pins work great for all hair types, including curly hair, and can be styled alongside a set of small rosette hair pins. Apart from their functional use, hair pins can also be used as a form of embellishment to jazz up your wedding hairstyle or add a preppy touch to your everyday look. Pearl hair clips, regardless of their shape, are perfect for romantic events. Hair pins such as scünci hair clips or Louis Vuitton hair barrettes hold all hair types and are a staple in women's accessories. Overall, knowing about the different types of hair pins can help you achieve any hairstyle you desire with ease.

5. Double Prong Curl Pins

Double prong curl pins are a must-have for anyone looking to create and hold curls or finger waves during the styling process. These pins are perfect for supporting velcro rollers for a voluminous blowout or for adding mega volume to longer hair. Unlike regular barrettes, double prong curl pins are specifically designed for styling purposes and not just for accessorizing hairstyles. In addition to creating curls, hairstylists also use the sharp end of the duckbill variety of double prong curl pins to section off fine portions of hair while cutting or pressing. They can also be used to 'set' curls all around the head and brushed out later for a natural look. Overall, double prong curl pins are an essential tool in any hairstylist's kit and can help achieve a wide variety of stylish looks with ease.

6. Bumpit Hair Pins

When it comes to hair pins, there are a variety of options available for achieving different hairstyles. One type of hair pin that has gained popularity recently is the Bumpit Hair Pin. These pins come in different sizes and shapes and create the illusion of bumps on your hairdo. Bumpit Hair Pins are suitable for all types of hair and are cost-effective. They are perfect for long-lasting puffs and have a small comb clip that makes it easy to secure and add volume to your hair. Additionally, they can be used for sleek up-dos or extra volume for a night out. Another type of hair pin that is popular among those looking to achieve Old Hollywood glamour waves is the Duckbill Clip. These clips help define curls by holding them in place as they cool. Overall, with so many types of hair pins available, it's easy to find one that suits your needs and style preferences.

7. Hair Ribbon Pins

When it comes to hair pins, there are many different types to choose from depending on your style and needs. Classic bobby pins are a versatile option that can be used for all hair types, while pearl hair clips offer a trendy and elegant touch to any look, making them perfect for brides-to-be or those going for a preppy or romantic style. Bridal hair pins are also a popular option, adding sophistication and glamour to wedding hairstyles. For young girls, bow hair clips (also known as hair ribbon pins) come in various sizes and colors and are a fun accessory choice. Metal hair barrettes are another stylish option that can be used as both a functional and decorative accessory. With so many options available, it's easy to find the perfect hair pin for any occasion or hairstyle.

8. Geometric Shape Pins

When it comes to hair pins, there are a variety of options to choose from. Geometric shape pins from luxury brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton can add a touch of sophistication to your hairstyle, while rhinestone letter hairpins or barrettes can provide some bling. For those with curly hair, spin black hairpins are easy to wear and almost invisible, making them perfect for keeping curls in place. Spiral pins are great for thick, coarse hair and can help create a ballerina bun or chic chignon without needing multiple bobby pins. Metal hair barrettes and hair clips accessories are versatile and can work for all hair types, providing an on-the-go style. With so many different types of hairpins available, you're sure to find the perfect option for any occasion.

9. Pearl Hair Pins

Pearl hair pins are a popular type of hair clip that come in various forms, such as snap clips and French barrettes. They are great for everyday use or special occasions, especially if you're going for a preppy style or attending a romantic event. Pearl hair clips are often adorned with pearls of varying sizes, making them an ideal choice for brides-to-be. If you're looking for a diverse selection of hair accessories, Claire's offers butterfly clips, rhinestone and pearl petal hair combs, claw clips, and bobby pins. High-end brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Goody, and Scunci also offer their own unique takes on hair barrettes and clips with various materials and designs to suit all hair types. Whatever your preference may be, there's definitely a pearl hair pin out there that will complement your personal style.

10. Hair Fork Pins

Hair fork pins are a popular type of hair pin that is ideal for securing your hairstyle in place. Made of metal, these pins are strong and durable, ensuring that your hair stays put all day long. If you're looking to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your look, pearl hair clips are the perfect choice. These clips work great for formal events and can be easily incorporated into any hairstyle. Hair pins can also be used as a form of embellishment to jazz up your wedding hairstyle. Whether you opt for an updo or free-flowing locks, there are plenty of options available to suit your needs. Hair barrettes and clips are convenient for keeping your hair in place and can be used on all hair types. For those who prefer a more unique look, bow knot designed hair fork pins made of stainless steel are a good choice and worth the penny. No matter which type of hair pin you choose, there is sure to be an option that will suit your style and keep your hair looking great!

11. Hair Screw Pins

There are many types of hair pins to choose from, each with its own unique features and benefits. Some popular options include grippy bobby pins for thick hair, metal hair pins for durability, and pearl hair clips for a preppy and romantic look. One less commonly known type of hair pin is the hair screw pin. While not mentioned in the provided search results, it may be a useful option for those looking for a secure hold without the need for additional styling products. However, further research is needed to determine the benefits and potential drawbacks of using hair screw pins in comparison to other types of hair pins. As with all hair accessories, it's important to choose what works best for your individual needs and preferences.

12. Bun Pins

Bun pins are a popular type of hair pin that can be used to create a sleek and polished hairstyle. Bow hair pins are also a great option for adding a fashionable touch to buns, especially for those with silky hair. Metal hair pins, particularly ones made of stainless steel, are a common choice in the market due to their durability and strength. Hair pins can be both functional and decorative, with bridal hair pins being a popular choice for wedding hairstyles. Crocodile hair clips are easy to use for buns and hairdos, and some people even prefer them for tying up their hair pre-bath. With such a wide variety of hair pins available, they can work with a range of different hairstyles from polished chignons to effortless beach waves. The key is finding the right type of hair pin for your specific needs and desired look.

13. T-Pins

Out of the 23 types of hair pins and clips, one lesser-known type is T-pins. Although not mentioned in the provided search results, T-pins are a type of hair pin that can be used to hold hair in place or as a form of embellishment. Other popular types of hair pins include pearl hair clips, which are often worn for preppy or romantic events and by brides-to-be. Hair pins and clips come in many different styles and can be used to create various hairstyles, from polished chignons to messy braids and free-flowing locks. Barrettes are another type of hair clip made from molded plastic or folded metal, which can also be used to hold hair in place or as an ornament. With so many options available, there is sure to be a type of hair pin or clip that suits every hairstyle and occasion.

14. Safety Pins (Jumbo hair pins)

One type of hair pin that is essential for those with thick hair is the jumbo or safety pin. Jumbo pins are larger than standard bobby pins, and they are designed to securely hold thicker sections of hair in place. They can be used on their own or in combination with other types of hair pins, such as spin pins or barrettes, to create a variety of styles. In addition to jumbo pins, there are many other types of hair clips available on the market. Pearl hair clips are great for adding a touch of elegance to preppy or romantic styles, while bobby pins and barrettes come in a wide range of styles and designs. Spin pins are ideal for keeping curly buns neat and tidy. When it comes to styling with jumbo pins, they can be used with hairspray to help keep your style in place. The key is to experiment with different types of hair clips until you find the ones that work best for your particular hair type and desired style.

Types of Hair Clips

Hair clips are a girl's best friend. However, the type of hair clip that works for one person may not work for another. Depending on the occasion and hairstyle, you may need to use different types of hair clips. Sectioning clips are perfect for styling and can hold large sections of hair during the process. Pearl hair clips covered in pearls of varying sizes are great for a preppy look or romantic events. Snap clips (contour clips) come in various sizes and designs to hold hair off the face. They’re available in bright colors and patterns, which make them popular with young kids. Simple and discreet snap clips are also available at Superdrug and Boots, while claw clips are ideal for creating updos or holding long hair away from your face. Understanding these different clip types will help you select the best option for any hairstyle you choose to rock!

1. Claw Hair Clip

One of the most versatile and comfortable types of hair clips is the claw hair clip. This clip can hold hair securely in various styles, including twists, half-up dos, and messy buns, without causing breakage or tangling. Unlike conventional hair ties, the claw clip doesn't dent or crease hair and is a great option to avoid hair damage caused by tight hair clips or rubber bands. It comes in different sizes and colors, making it suitable for all hair textures, including African American hair. The classic and practical look of the claw clip has made a comeback in recent years and is now popular with celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Therefore, it's a must-have accessory that you should consider having in your purse or glove compartment for everyday use.

2. Sectioning Clips

Sectioning clips, also known as alligator clips, are an essential hair styling tool that holds large hair sections in place. Their long and narrow shape provides comfort during styling and allows for long-term hair securing. Sectioning clips are great for applying extensions, blow-drying, straightening, curling, and braiding. Moreover, they provide an extra hand for intricate styling moments, making them a must-have tool in your kit whether you're a professional hairstylist or styling your own hair. Investing in sectioning clips is a wise decision for achieving salon-like results as they make it easier to create precise and neat hairstyles.

3. Wave Setting Clips

One type of hair clip that is essential for creating antique-glam styles is the wave setting clip. These metal clips are perfect for securing nearly all hairstyles, including retro-glam finger waves. Wave setting clips define ridges between waves as they dry, resulting in gorgeous, long-lasting waves. In addition to their use for styling hair, wave setting clips are also ideal for securing hair after styling, allowing for easy makeup application. If you're looking to achieve a professional finish to your hair styling, investing in wave setting clips is a must. Whether you're going for a vintage look or just want to add some extra volume and texture to your hair, these versatile clips are a great addition to any hair care kit.

4. French Barrette

French barrettes are a type of hair clip that is great for creating half ponytail hairstyles or sleek updos. However, they may not be the best choice for those with thin hair, as they can slip out easily. French barrettes are small, metal clips that have a fastener that provides a fairly secure grip to the head. These clips come in various sizes, shapes, and colors and can be made of metal, wood, or plastic. Some high-end brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton offer metal hair barrettes for all hair types. The design of French barrettes originated in France and has a classic style of two simple lines of metal. Overall, French barrettes are a versatile and stylish option for those looking to add some variety to their hair accessories collection.

5. Snap Clip

Among the many types of hair clips, snap clips are a versatile option that come in different sizes and designs to hold different amounts of hair. They are especially popular among children and can be found in bright colors and fun patterns. Snap clips are great for pulling hair away from the face or holding small sections like growing out bangs. Another type of clip that is a must-have for styling long hair or applying extensions is the sectioning clip, also known as alligator clip. Claire's offers an extensive range of snap clips in various colors and designs, making it one of the best places to purchase them.

6. Banana Clip

One type of hair clip that is gaining popularity among women with long hair is the banana clip. This comfortable alternative to regular hair ties has teeth in the middle and outer circle that locks together on one end, making it a stylish option for securing a lot of long, thicker hair. Banana clips come in various sizes, styles, and colors, making it easy to dress up an outfit. Women with thick, kinky hair can opt for larger, bendable, flexible banana clips. These clips can give the illusion of longer hair and are an ideal substitute for hair ties at the base of the neck. Overall, the banana clip is a versatile accessory that offers both style and functionality for those with longer hair.

7. Butterfly Clips

One of the most popular types of hair clips is the butterfly clip. These clips are perfect for creating braids and twists, as they hold only a small amount of hair. They are particularly useful for short hairstyles, where larger clips may not be suitable. Butterfly clips can be used to create a subtle twist or an entire butterfly braid. This throwback style from the 90s has made a comeback in recent years and can add a fun and playful touch to any hairstyle. Additionally, butterfly clips can also be worn in small sections of hair as a decorative style, adding a pop of color and texture to your look.

Conclusion

Hair clips and hairpins are essential hair accessories that can help you achieve a variety of hairstyles. With so many different types available, it can be challenging to know which one is best for your specific hair type and styling needs. From bobby pins to hair fork pins, spin pins to u-shaped hairpins, there are numerous options to choose from. By understanding the differences between them and how to use them effectively, you can create stunning hairstyles with ease. To learn more about the various types of hair clips and hairpins, read our detailed guide now.