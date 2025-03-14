【インタビュー】 心を込めて、治す。 フィリピンに根付く 日本の鍼灸 (2025)

中原 心さん

鍼灸（しんきゅう）師、按摩マッサージ指圧師、柔道整復師、診療放射線技師

Japanese Acupuncture Beauty & Wellness Clinic COCONA 101院長

東京で生まれ、宮崎県で育つ。鍼灸師の父親のもと、子どもの頃から鍼灸に親しむ。

しかし、鍼灸師にはなりたくないとの思いから診療放射線技師をめざし城西大学へ進学。

だが、日本鍼灸師会の会長を務める父親の鶴の一声で鍼灸を学ぶため専門学校にも通うことに。

鍼（はり）師、灸（きゅう）師、按摩（あんま）マッサージ指圧師、柔道整復師、

診療放射線技師の５つの国家資格を取得。診療放射線技師として総合病院、

整形外科で約20年勤務した後、2012年に埼玉県川口市で鍼灸院を開業。

2018年、マカティにJapanese Acupuncture Beauty & Wellness Clinic COCONA 101を開院。

講道館柔道初段、極真空手初段。趣味は野球、ゴルフ。

「21歳でゴルフを始め、ハンディキャップはシングルまで行きましたが、

今はハーフを41で周っても、終わってみたら90台でハンディキャップ18くらいです」



Kokoro Nakahara / Dr. COCO

Dr. COCO is an Acupuncturist, Moxibustion Therapist, Anma-Massage-Shiatsu Therapist,

Judo Orthopedic Rehabilitation Specialist, and Radiological Technologist with

Japanese National Qualifications in each. He was born in Tokyo and raised in Miyazaki Prefecture,

Japan, and started to learn acupuncture at the age of ten from his father,

a chairman of the Japanese Acupuncture and Moxibustion Association. He worked at

a general hospital and an orthopedic clinic as a Radiological Technologist for 20 years.

Dr. COCO then established an acupuncture orthopedic clinic in Saitama, Japan in 2012,

and the Japanese Acupuncture Beauty & Wellness Clinic, COCONA 101,

in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines in 2018.

散々悩まされた腰の激痛がはりで治った経験を持つ人も多いのではないでしょうか。日本ではよく知られているはりですが、フィリピンではまだ未知の療法。そんな中で多くのフィリピン人にはり、きゅうの効果を実感してもらい、浸透させているDr．COCOこと中原心先生にフィリピンにおける鍼灸の今、そして将来の展望を聞きました。

日本からフィリピンへ

口コミで評判が伝わる

普通の鍼灸院と同じでは、つまらない。そう考えて、鍼灸院の数がコンビニエンスストアよりも多い日本で差別化を図るため、埼玉県川口市に開業した鍼灸院にはエステティック・サロンも併設しました。そのときに雇ったスタッフがフィリピン人のニューハーフでした。美意識が高いそのスタッフを通じて、日本でエンターテイナーとして働くフィリピン人女性たちに評判が伝わり、多くのフィリピン人が来院するようになりました。新幹線で静岡や宮城などから来る方もいましたし、フィリピン大使館主催の美人コンテストの出場者の美容にも関わるようになりました。

フェイスブックで発信されることで、フィリピンにも伝わって2014年から16年には月1回クリニカ・マニラ病院やテセルマ・スパ＆サロンに招かれて施術しました。2014年のミスター・フィリピン、ニール・ペレスに美容鍼（はり）を施術し、彼はその年ミスター・インターナショナルで優勝。テレビなどで彼が鍼灸の効果を話してくれました。

そのうちフィリピン・プロバスケットボール協会（PBA）のクラブに頼まれて、チームドクターとして契約することになりました。チームからビザ取得の提示がありましたが、自分としては選手だけでなく、もっと多くの患者さんを助けたいという思いがあったので自分でビザを取得し、マカティにCOCONA101を開業しました。

知識と経験を総動員

1回の来院で効果を出す

現在、来院される70％はフィリピン人で、症状は主に首、腰、50肩、そして顔面神経麻痺（ベル麻痺）。顔面神経麻痺は発症したら、2週間以内に治療することが肝心です。日本人の患者さんは腰痛での来院が圧倒的ですね。ゴルフコンペに備えて来院される方もいます。自律神経を活性化させて美しい肌へと導く美容鍼を希望される女性も多いです。

患者さんの症状によりますが、はり、きゅう、あんまマッサージ、指圧、柔道整復、自分が持っている資格の療法を組み合わせて行うのが、私のやり方です。私は、父と同じ鍼灸師になるのが嫌で、最初は診療放射線技師になったんですが、その経験が今の診療に生きているんです。病気やケガに詳しくなれたのは、診療放射線技師として外科、内科、脳神経外科、あらゆる医療現場を経験したからこそです。

患者さんにじっくりと向き合うのが、私のモットー。よくなってほしいという思いを込めて施術し、１回の来院で80～100％よくなっていただくことをめざしていますから、なかなか帰さないこともあります（笑）。 施術を終えた患者さんが鍼灸の効果を実感し、「魔法だ！」と言って驚かれるとうれしいですし、元気なく来院された方が、元気になって帰って行かれるのが、私にとってのやりがいです。

「日本の鍼灸」を伝授して

フィリピンに根付かせたい

鍼灸は、フィリピンではまだ一般に知られている治療法ではありません。しかし、近い将来、フィリピンで鍼灸が市民権を得る日がやってくるでしょう。その時、フィリピンの鍼灸は日本人によってもたらされた鍼灸であってほしい。そのためにもフィリピン人に鍼灸を教え、鍼灸師を育てたいと思っています。そして、フィリピンには日本の鍼灸の失敗を繰り返してほしくないと思っています。

中国発祥の鍼灸は、朝鮮半島を通じて日本へもたらされました。長い歴史がある中で、日本の鍼灸には痛い、不安、高額という先入観が根付き、西洋医学で効果が得られなかったときの療法として、遠回りしてようやくたどり着く人が多い。こうした現実がある一方で、鍼灸院の数だけがどんどん増えたのが日本の鍼灸です。

日本人の平均寿命は延びたといっても、身体に全く問題なく生活ができる健康寿命を考えたらどうなんでしょうか。鍼灸がもっと普及し、身近な存在であったなら……。だから、フィリピンには日本を反面教師として鍼灸をしっかり根付かせ、発展していってほしいと思うのです。フィリピンで鍼灸が医療として確立したら、改めて鍼灸の良さを日本へ逆輸入する。それが私の目標です。

Care From the Heart and Soul May Japanese Acupuncture

Be Rooted in the Philippines

Have you ever tried acupuncture when you suffered from back pain? Although it is a well-known therapy in Japan, it is very rare in the Philippines. Navi Manila interviews Dr. Kokoro Nakahara, a.k.a. Dr. COCO, who has been helping many Filipinos realize the benefits of acupuncture.

Reputation is Transmitted

by Word of Mouth

In Japan, there are more acupuncture and moxibustion clinics than convenience stores. When I opened an acupuncture clinic in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, I also had an esthetic salon to be different from the others. At the time, I hired a Filipino transsexual. Thanks to the highly beauty-conscious staff, the reputation of the clinic spread to Filipino women in Japan and many began to visit. Some even came from afar by a bullet train.

From 2014 to 2016, I was invited to Clinica Manila and TESERMA Spa & Salon once a month to perform acupuncture as a part-time practitioner in the Philippines where I gave acupuncture treatment to Mr. Neil Perez who won Mr. Philippines and Mr. International in 2014.Eventually, the Philippine Basketball Association club asked me to be their team doctor, however, when you become a team doctor, you have to devote yourself to treating the players. I wanted to help not only the players but also more patients, so I declined the offer and opened COCONA 101 in Makati.

Aim to Cure Patients

in a Single Visit

Currently, 70% of the patients who come to the clinic are Filipinos whose symptoms are neck, back, shoulders, and facial nerve palsy (Bell’s palsy), while most Japanese patients have lower back pain. For women, cosmetic acupuncture, which activates the autonomic nervous system and leads to beautiful skin, is popular.Depending on the patient’s symptoms, I use a combination of acupuncture, moxibustion, anma-massage shiatsu, and judo therapy, which are from my own Japanese national qualifications. My time as a medical radiology technologist also helps me with treatment because I gained a lot of knowledge on diseases and injuries, and I experienced all kinds of medical settings including surgery, internal medicine, and neurosurgery.My motto is to commit myself to patients and aim for 80% to 100% recovery in one visit. I am happy when patients are surprised by the effects of my treatment and say “It’s magic!” It is very rewarding to see one who comes to my clinic in low spirits and leaves with a sense of vitality.

Japanese Acupuncture

in the Philippines

Acupuncture is not yet a commonly known treatment in the Philippines, however, the day will come when it will take root in the country. In the meantime, I would like to teach acupuncture and moxibustion to Filipinos and train them to become acupuncturists.

Originating in China, acupuncture was brought to Japan through the Korean Peninsula. Despite its long history, there was a prejudice against it as it seemed painful. After a long detour when Western medicine failed to produce results, many Japanese people finally realized that it was effective. If only acupuncture were more accessible, people would be able to live without physical problems when they get old. Once acupuncture is established as a medical treatment here, I will re-import its goodness back to my home country. That is my goal.

