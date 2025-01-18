25 Best Self Tanners For A Gorgeous Bronzed Look (2025)

If you buy something through my links, I may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. For more information, read the full disclosure here.

I know the feeling of wanting that golden bronzed skin that screams, “I just got back from an amazing vacay!” But let’s face it: UV rays can be harmful, and not all of us have the luxury of jetting off to a sunny destination. That’s where self tanning comes in! With self tanning, you’re the boss of your own skin tone.

You can achieve that perfect shade of bronze without any of the risks that come with natural tanning. Plus, you can do it all from the comfort of your own home – No more tedious hours spent baking under the sun!

Table of Contents 4 Top Self Tanners Types of Self-Tanners Self Tanning Lotions Self Tanning Mousses Self Tanning Sprays Self Tanning Wipes 25 Best Self Tanning Products For A Gorgeous Bronzed Look 10 Best Self Tanning Mousses 5 Best Self Tanning Sprays 10 Top Self Tanning Lotions 5 Best Self Tanning Wipes Why Use A Self-Tanner Conclusion: Try The Best Self Tanner For A Perfect Tan

4 Top Self Tanners

If you’re new to the world of self tanning, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. We’ll help you choose the best self tanner, give you tips for the perfect application, and show you how to keep your bronze tan looking fresh for as long as possible.

So, get ready to embrace that irresistible sun-kissed glow without any sunburn, skin damage, or premature aging. Stay tuned, and let’s get glowing!

Types of Self-Tanners

The realm of self-tanners can be a maze for a beginner, with an array of products to choose from. But fret not; this guide will navigate you through the four main types: lotions, mousses, sprays, and wipes.

Self Tanning Lotions

The go-to for many, self tanning lotions are a popular choice due to their reliable and consistent results. They are typically easy to apply, hydrating, and often come with a guide color to help you see where you’ve already applied the product. This helps you minimize the risk of streaks or missed spots.

One of the best aspects of lotions is their ability to gradually build up the tan, allowing you to control the depth of your color. For those with dry skin, lotions can be a godsend, providing much-needed moisture along with a radiant, sun-kissed glow.

Self Tanning Mousses

Next on our list are self tanning mousses. These are lighter than lotions, and they dry faster. They’re an excellent choice if you’re looking for a quick and easy application. Mousses are typically tinted, allowing for a straightforward application, and they can provide an instant tan that develops over time.

Be aware, though, that due to their quick-drying nature, you need to blend them in quickly to avoid streaking.

Self Tanning Sprays

Self tanning sprays are perfect for those hard-to-reach areas. They provide a light mist that gives you a gradual tan and is generally easy to apply. However, remember to apply these in a well-ventilated area and protect your surroundings from potential overspray. Also, you’ll want to blend the product in after spraying to ensure an even tan.

Self Tanning Wipes

Last but not least, self tanning wipes offer a convenient and travel-friendly option. They’re pre-soaked pads that you swipe over your skin to impart a tan. Their no-mess application and compact size make them perfect for on-the-go use or quick touch-ups.

However, wipes can be trickier to get an even application, so they’re ideal for those already experienced in self tanning. Beginners might want to start with lotions or mousses before moving on to wipes.

25 Best Self Tanning Products For A Gorgeous Bronzed Look

10 Best Self Tanning Mousses

1 St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse 10 St. Tropez Self Tan Mousse VIEW HERE St. Tropez’s self tanning mousse is renowned for its lightweight, easy-to-apply formula. It’s enriched with nourishing ingredients, ensuring a smooth, streak-free glow that lasts. The mousse leaves your skin beautifully bronzed without the telltale self-tanner smell. POSITIVES Lightweight, quickly drying formula

Straightforward application

Streak-free, fool-proof formula

Gorgeous, natural-looking tan NEGATIVES None

2 Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse 10 Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse VIEW HERE Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse is a fake tan product that comes in a foam/mousse form.It is designed to provide a natural-looking, streak-free tan that can last for several days. The mousse is quick-drying and can be left on the skin for anywhere between 1-8 hours, depending on the desired level of darkness. POSITIVES Control over the desired level of darkness

It’s a quick-drying and non-sticky formula

Very easy to use and fool-proof NEGATIVES None

3 Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam 9.8 Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam VIEW HERE This lightweight self tanning foam from Bondi Sands is enriched with aloe vera and coconut, providing a salon-quality tan that hydrates the skin while offering a deep, long-lasting color. If you’re after the coveted Australian tan, this is your go-to product. POSITIVES Lightweight and easy to apply

Enriched with aloe vera and coconut for skin hydration

Offers a deep, long-lasting color for a salon-quality tan NEGATIVES Might be too dark for some

4 Tan-Luxe HydraMousseHydrating Self-TanMousse 9.6 Tan-Luxe Hydrating Self-TanMousse VIEW HERE The innovative Tan-Luxe The Water is a clear, water-to-foam formula that gives a natural-looking tan, making it a unique and innovative choice. It’s packed with vitamins B, C, and E, which work together to smooth, hydrate, and illuminate your skin. A win for those looking for both a tan and skin benefits! POSITIVES Easy, mess-free application

Lightweight consistency

No transfer

Pleasant fresh scent NEGATIVES Could be longer-lasting

5 Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse 9.5 Loving Tan Self Tanning Mousse VIEW HERE Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse is a self-tanning product that provides a natural-looking tan in just two hours.It is a salon-inspired formula that provides an immediate color while developing into a deeper, darker tan that can be washed off after two hours. POSITIVES Smells really pleasantly

Blendable consistency

Long-lasting color that fades evenly NEGATIVES Can transfer while still drying

7 Tanologist Sunless Self Tanning Mousse 9 VIEW HERE Tanologist Sunless Self Tanning Mousse is a self-tanning product that provides a long-lasting, glowing tan without clogging pores, drying the skin, or transferring it onto clothing.It is a transparent water-to-foam formula that is easy to apply and provides an all-over, flawless bronze. POSITIVES It’s formulated with sensitive skin types in mind

It comes in four different shades

It features hydrating skincare ingredients NEGATIVES It doesn’t fade as evenly as other tanners

It doesn’t tan you really fast

8 COOLA Sunless Tan Express Sculpting Mousse 9.5 VIEW HERE COOLA Sunless Tan Express Sculpting Mousse is a self-tanning product that provides a natural-looking tan without exposure to the sun. It is a fast-acting sunless tan that can give a gorgeous glow in just a few hours.The mousse is formulated with Eco-Cert-approved ingredients derived from Sugar Beet that help build a natural-looking tan. POSITIVES Moisturizing texture that glides on easily

Contains 70%+ certified organic ingredients

It is non-sticky and dries fast without drying the skin NEGATIVES The product may transfer onto clothing

9 Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam 9.7 VIEW HERE Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is a self-tanning mousse that provides an instant bronze glow and develops into a long-lasting tan in just 2 hours.It was created by Coco & Eve to be an anti-cellulite, anti-aging self-tan with zero nasties.It is available in different shades, including medium and dark. POSITIVES Very lightweight formula

It is fast-drying

Infused with raw virgin coconuts NEGATIVES Can be a little too fast-drying (making blending harder)

10 Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse 9 VIEW HERE Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse is a self-tanning foam that provides a natural-looking tan without the need for exposure to the sun.The mousse is available in light bronze and deep bronze shades, and it works with your skin tone to mimic the results you would get from the natural sun. POSITIVES Works in 60 seconds, absorbs quite quickly

It provides a dark, natural-looking tan

Has a nice fragrance NEGATIVES Tropical scent may be strong for some

Tacky, sticky feeling that lingers

5 Best Self Tanning Sprays

1 Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Dry Oil 9.1 VIEW HERE Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Dry Oil is a self-tanning dry oil that gives a golden tan and a radiant finish to the skin that lasts up to one week.It is enriched with oils of coconut and apricot kernels, which provide deep nourishing and intensive soothing to the skin. POSITIVES Sprays on evenly and smells nice

Good coverage and a nice tan once developed

Uses a plant-based tanning ingredient

Gives a natural brown tone that lasts up to a week NEGATIVES Oily consistency

Need to wash hands with soapy water afterward

2 St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Mist 9.4 VIEW HERE St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Mist is a clear self-tanner that sprays onto the skin for a sun-kissed glow.It is a lightweight and easy-to-use mist that is infused with skincare ingredients, such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, to mimic the effects of the sun. POSITIVES Consistency is foolproof, and the mist is ultra-lightweight

Infused with 95% natural ingredients

It contains ingredients that provide skincare benefits NEGATIVES It may be more expensive than other products

It has quite a strong scent

3 L’Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Mist Medium 9.6 VIEW HERE L’Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Mist Medium is a self-tanner that gives a natural-looking medium shade tan without exposure to the sun. The super-fine 360° continuous mist coats skin evenly with the wide-angled jet applicator and dries instantly, allowing for ultra-even application and natural-looking, streak-free results. POSITIVES It provides an instant bronze glow

Leaves skin feeling smooth and soft

Easy to apply with the airbrush self-tanning mist NEGATIVES It can be messy

The tan may not last very long

4 Bioderma Photoderm Self-Tanner Mist 10 VIEW HERE Bioderma Photoderm Self-Tanner Mist is a moisturizing self-tanning mist that offers perfectly and evenly tanned skin with a pleasant scent.It takes advantage of a new technology combining the self-tanning agent DHA with a unique diffusion system, which allows more DHA to come into contact with the epidermis and thus improves color quality. POSITIVES Provides a natural-looking tan

It has added moisture benefits

Dries quickly once on the skin NEGATIVES To avoid streaky results; spray the product at least 20cm away from the skin

5 Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist 9.7 VIEW HERE See Also This $10 Self-Tanner Rated Best in Our Tests for Delivering a Natural Bronze Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist is a bi-phase self-tanning body oil that is designed to provide a natural-looking tan without the harmful effects of the sun.It is formulated with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, squalane, and sea kelp to nourish and moisturize the skin. POSITIVES It gives a really natural-looking tan

The spray goes on evenly and dries super fast

Doesn’t leave an oily residue NEGATIVES It may take a while to develop

10 Top Self Tanning Lotions

1 Bondi Sands Pure Gradual Tanning Lotion 10 VIEW HERE Bondi Sands Pure Gradual Tanning Lotion is a skincare product that gradually tans the skin while providing hydration. It is a colorless and fragrance-free formula that is gentle enough for all skin types.The lotion contains skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for radiance, and vitamin E for repair and rejuvenation. POSITIVES Contains skin-loving ingredients

The formula is colorless and fragrance-free

Buildable and easy to apply

The results are even and natural-looking NEGATIVES It may not be as dark as some people prefer

2 Bali Body Gradual Tan 9.5 VIEW HERE Bali Body Gradual Tan is a moisturizer that helps achieve a subtle bronzed glow with every application.It is a gradual tanning moisturizer that subtly tans the skin with each application, allowing the user to build their perfect tan. POSITIVES It gives a soft, natural tan

Easy to apply and very hydrating

Dark after first use NEGATIVES The smell may not be nice for everyone

Can be streaky

3 Isle Of Paradise Happy Tan Everyday Gradual Glow 9.7 VIEW HERE Isle Of Paradise Happy Tan Everyday Gradual Glow is a self-tanning lotion that gradually builds a natural-looking tan while hydrating the skin.It is formulated with color-correcting actives and light-reflecting particles that provide a sun-kissed glow. POSITIVES It gives a lit-from-within glow

It builds into a subtle tan with no streaks

Super nourishing and leaves the skin soft and smooth NEGATIVES It has quite a thick consistency

4 Kora Organics GradualSelf-TanningLotion 10 VIEW HERE Kora Organics Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion is a certified organic body moisturizer that builds a natural, sun-kissed glow with daily use without sun exposure.It is infused with Noni Extract, Rosehip, and Sea Buckthorn Oils to nourish and hydrate the skin, while naturally derived DHA delivers a natural tanning effect. POSITIVES It provides a good tan color that is not orange

It does not have a nasty smell

Does not stain clothes or sheets

Hydrating and nourishing for the skin NEGATIVES None

5 Sisley SelfTanningHydrating Body Skin Care 9.4 VIEW HERE Sisley Self Tanning Hydrating Body Skin Care is a product that offers a natural and uniform tan while moisturizing the skin. The formula contains a quenching complex of key ingredients that leave the skin intensely moisturized, allowing it to retain water continuously. POSITIVES It provides a natural-looking and uniform tan

Hydrates the skin

It comes with a reusable velvet applicator mitt

It can be used on both the face and body NEGATIVES Some users may not like the scent

It may require multiple applications to achieve the desired results

6 St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Tinted Body Lotion 9.8 VIEW HERE St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Tinted Body Lotion is a skincare product that provides a daily dose of glow while hydrating, protecting, smoothing, soothing, and firming the skin. It is a multitasking lotion that combines five super skincare benefits with a gradual tanning effect. POSITIVES It provides a medium to dark, gradual golden glow

Easy to apply, night or day

Combines 5 super skincare benefits

It has a really nice, subtle, fresh scent NEGATIVES It can be splotchy in some areas

7 Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Nourishing Tinted Body Lotion 9.6 VIEW HERE Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Nourishing Tinted Body Lotion is a lightweight lotion that can be used to enhance or extend a mousse tan for up to two weeks or to build a natural-looking tan on its own. It comes in two shades, medium and dark, and contains antioxidants like Acai Berry and Coffee extract to nourish the skin while tanning. POSITIVES Lightweight and easy to apply

The product is formulated with naturally-derived DHA and is cruelty-free

It is nourishing, keeps the skin soft and silky NEGATIVES It may have a strong scent

8 Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Lotion 9.2 VIEW HERE Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Lotion is a self-tanning lotion that provides an even, natural-looking tan while also hydrating the skin. It is enriched with vitamin E and nourishing apricot oil and is available in a milk texture or a color-intensive lotion. POSITIVES It is absorbed quickly into the skin

It provides an even, streak-free tan

It has a fresh scent NEGATIVES It does not look too natural

Can leave streaks or marks

9 St. Moriz Professional Instant Dark Self Tanning Lotion 9.5 VIEW HERE St. Moriz Professional Instant Dark Self Tanning Lotion is a self-tanning product that provides an instant bronzing effect. It is a blend of active tanning agents that work to give a subtle bronzed look. POSITIVES It provides an instant bronzing effect

It produces a really dark tan

it dries quickly and is streak-free (make sure to blend well) NEGATIVES It can stain clothing or bed sheets

The scent may be strong

10 Clarins Delicious Self Tanning Cream 10 VIEW HERE This self tanning cream not only gives you a natural-looking tan but also cares for your skin. Enriched with aloe vera, the Clarins Delicious Self Tanning Cream hydrates your skin while leaving a sun-kissed glow. It’s an excellent choice if you prefer a lotion application over a mousse or spray. POSITIVES Provides a natural-looking tan

Enriched with aloe vera for skin hydration

Suitable for those who prefer lotion application NEGATIVES None

5 Best Self Tanning Wipes

1 TanTowel Self-Tanning Towelettes 9.2 TanTowel Self-Tanning Towelettes VIEW HERE TanTowel Self-Tanning Towelettes are a sunless tanning product that provides a safe and healthy-looking tan.The towelettes are infused with a clear self-tanning formula that works with the proteins and amino acids in the skin to produce a natural-looking tan.TanTowel offers self-tan towelettes for both the body and face. POSITIVES Very fast-drying

Natural-looking, subtle tan

Mess-free and foolproof application NEGATIVES Precise application is a little harder

2 Jergens Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Towelettes 9.5 Jergens Tanning Towelettes VIEW HERE Jergens Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Towelettes are a self-tanning product that provides a sun-kissed tan within hours.They are single-use wipes that work with your unique skin tone to create a natural-looking color. POSITIVES Quick results, with a sun-kissed tan within hours

Customizable color to match your unique skin tone

Convenient, travel-friendly, single-use wipes NEGATIVES May require multiple wipes for desired results

3 Dr Dennis Gross Tanning Wipes: Alpha Beta Glow Pad For Body 9.2 Dr. Dennis Gross Glow Pads VIEW HERE The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad for Body is a self-tanner that exfoliates and self-tans in one step for a natural-looking color.The Alpha Beta acids in the formula remove surface dead skin cells, smooth skin, and deliver a streak-free, natural-looking tan that starts to develop within one hour of application. POSITIVES Formulated with AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate the skin

They feature active vitamin D for a sun-kissed glow

It takes only one minute for the formula to dry on the skin

They’re convenient to carry and pack on trips NEGATIVES It might irritate sensitive skin types

They’re expensive

4 Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tanning Wipes 9.7 Garnier Self Tanning Wipes VIEW HERE Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tanning Wipes are disposable cloths soaked in self-tanning lotion that provide a natural-looking tan to the face, cleavage, and body.They are enriched with botanical-origin tanning active and nourishing oils to help protect and moisturize the skin. POSITIVES Enriched with botanical-origin tanning actives and nourishing oils

Help protect and moisturize the skin

Very quickly and easy to use NEGATIVES Limited coverage for larger areas

5 L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes 9.6 L’Oréal Paris Self-Tanning Towelettes VIEW HERE For those who demand convenience and speed, these self-tanning towelettes by L’Oréal are a game-changer. They provide an even, streak-free tan and are perfect for on-the-go application or quick touch-ups. Not to mention, they’re ideal for first-time self-tanners who might be wary of lotions or sprays. POSITIVES It gives an even, streak-free tan

Beginner-friendly

Very quickly and easy to use NEGATIVES Limited coverage for larger areas

Why Use A Self-Tanner

While the allure of a bronzed and glowing complexion is definitely enticing, it’s essential to be aware of the potential risks associated with traditional methods of tanning.

Sun tanning, for instance, involves exposing your skin to the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. Over time, this can lead to premature skin aging, skin damage, and, in worst-case scenarios, skin cancers such as melanoma.

Tanning booths, often touted as a safer alternative, also rely on UV radiation to stimulate a tan. However, the World Health Organization has classified tanning beds as a ‘Group 1’ carcinogen, the same classification as tobacco and asbestos.

Therefore, to maintain your health and well-being, it’s prudent to avoid these risky tanning methods.

If you need help with your self-tanner application, check out this thorough guide on how to self tan.

Conclusion: Try The Best Self Tanner For A Perfect Tan

With the vast array of self tanning products on offer, a healthy, sun-kissed glow is no longer an elusive luxury. From lotions and mousses to sprays and wipes, your golden hue awaits you, just a few applications away.

Remember, the key to an even, natural-looking tan lies in the application. Taking the time to prepare your skin, applying with care, and practicing diligent aftercare can enhance your tan’s longevity and appearance. If you’re unsure of how to achieve this, our self tanning tips are an excellent guide.

Isn’t it time you gave your skin the golden hue it deserves? With the best self-tanner at your disposal, you’re just a few steps away from a radiant, enviable complexion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Absolutely! However, your face, with its delicate skin and unique contours, necessitates a different approach. Consider using products specifically formulated for the face, which are typically gentler and non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores. The duration of your faux glow hinges on several factors, including the type of product used, your skin’s natural exfoliation rate, and your aftercare routine. Generally, a self-tanner imparts a bronzed hue that lasts anywhere between 3 to 7 days. To elongate this duration, ensure to exfoliate before application, moisturize daily thereafter, and avoid activities that accelerate skin exfoliation, like intense workouts and hot baths. While a quick dip in the pool or the ocean sounds tempting, it’s advisable to hold off for at least 4 to 8 hours post-application. This window allows the self-tanner to develop and absorb into your skin fully. Swimming too soon can result in a streaky finish or even wash off the product entirely. After this period, feel free to swim, but remember that chlorine and salt water can expedite the fading process, so moisturize well afterward.

