25 Delicious Garlic Butter Chicken Recipes Under 250 Calories (2025)

Craving a delicious meal that doesn’t blow your calorie count? Dive into these 25 easy garlic butter chicken recipes, each clocking in under 250 calories. Perfect for busy nights or quick lunches, these dishes keep things simple and flavorful without skimping on those rich garlic butter vibes. Plus, you’ll find a handy macro breakdown for each recipe, so you can easily track your meals while satisfying your taste buds.

Min Garlic Butter Chicken Bites – Light & Juicy

These garlic butter chicken bites are a delightful treat that packs a burst of flavor in every bite. With their juicy texture and rich garlic butter sauce, they make for a satisfying meal without the guilt. Plus, they’re super easy to whip up, making them perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a delightful appetizer for gatherings.

Each bite is infused with the delicious taste of garlic and a hint of lemon, providing balance and freshness. Best of all, these bites are light, keeping you well under 250 calories per serving while still being fulfilling and tasty!

Ingredients

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken pieces, season with salt and pepper, and cook until golden brown and cooked through, about 6-8 minutes. In a separate small pan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the minced garlic and cook for about 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in lemon juice and dried parsley to the butter sauce. Pour the garlic butter over the cooked chicken and toss to coat evenly. Serve warm, garnished with extra parsley if desired.

Calories: 220, Fat: 12g, Carbs: 2g, Protein: 26g (Serves 4)

Garlic Butter Chicken Breast With Lemon Zest

This garlic butter chicken breast recipe with lemon zest is a delightful dish that combines the rich flavors of garlic and butter with a refreshing touch of citrus. It’s both easy to prepare and light on calories, making it a great choice for a quick weeknight dinner or a meal prep option. The lemon zest adds a bright note, perfectly balancing the savory elements of the dish.

Not only does this chicken taste fantastic, but it also comes in under 250 calories per serving, allowing you to enjoy a flavorful meal without the guilt. The juicy chicken paired with zesty lemon and aromatic garlic makes every bite a treat. Plus, it’s incredibly simple to whip up, needing just a few fresh ingredients!

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper on both sides. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the minced garlic and cook for about 1 minute until fragrant. Add the seasoned chicken breasts to the skillet. Cook for 5-7 minutes on each side, or until fully cooked through and golden brown. Pour the lemon juice over the chicken, add the lemon zest, and let it simmer for an additional 2 minutes to meld the flavors. Remove from heat and garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Calories: 240, Fat: 12g, Carbohydrates: 2g, Protein: 30g. Servings: 2.

Quick Garlic Butter Chicken Thighs In The Air Fryer

This recipe for quick garlic butter chicken thighs is a delightful way to enjoy tender, juicy chicken with a rich, savory flavor. With just a few simple ingredients, you’ll have a meal that’s not only satisfying but also easy to whip up on a busy weeknight.

Ingredients

4 chicken thighs (skinless and boneless)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

Prep the Chicken: Season the chicken thighs with salt, pepper, and paprika. Set aside. Make the Garlic Butter: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant. Stir in the lemon juice and chopped parsley. Coat the Chicken: Brush the garlic butter mixture over the seasoned chicken thighs, making sure to coat them evenly. Air Fry: Place the chicken thighs in the air fryer basket. Cook at 380°F (193°C) for about 15-18 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C). Serve: Once cooked, remove from the air fryer and drizzle any remaining garlic butter over the top before serving.

Calories per serving: 240, Fat: 16g, Carbs: 2g, Protein: 21g. This recipe serves 2, keeping it under 250 calories per serving.

Low-Calorie Garlic Butter Chicken And Asparagus

Garlic butter chicken and asparagus is a delightful dish that’s easy to whip up in no time. The chicken is tender and juicy, infused with rich, buttery garlic flavor, while the asparagus adds a fresh crunch that balances out the meal perfectly. This healthy option fits seamlessly into your weeknight dinner routine, providing delicious taste without the guilt.

This recipe brings together the savory notes of garlic and butter with the lightness of asparagus, making it a flavorful choice that won’t weigh you down. Plus, it’s all under 250 calories per serving!

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 oz each)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bunch asparagus (about 8-10 stalks)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, and paprika on both sides. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Add the chicken and cook for about 6-7 minutes on each side, or until fully cooked. Remove from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add olive oil and the asparagus. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until tender. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Return the chicken to the skillet and add the remaining butter and lemon juice. Allow to simmer for a minute to coat everything in the sauce. Serve the chicken with asparagus on the side, garnished with fresh parsley.

One-Pan Garlic Butter Chicken & Veggies Skillet

This One-Pan Garlic Butter Chicken & Veggies Skillet is all about simplicity and flavor. It combines tender chicken pieces with colorful veggies, all coated in a rich garlic butter sauce. The comforting taste of garlic mingles beautifully with the freshness of the vegetables, making it a delightful dish for any occasion.

Not only is this recipe easy to whip up, but it’s also a low-calorie option that keeps you feeling satisfied without the extra guilt. Perfect for a busy weeknight dinner, you can have this on the table in under 30 minutes!

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1 cup broccoli florets

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs (optional)

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the chicken pieces to the skillet, season with salt, pepper, and Italian herbs. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through. Stir in the bell peppers and broccoli, cooking for an additional 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are tender but still crisp. Remove from heat, garnish with fresh parsley, and serve immediately.

Macro Breakdown per Serving (Serves 4):Calories: 230, Fat: 10g, Carbs: 10g, Protein: 25g.

Crispy Garlic Butter Chicken Cutlets – Under 250 Calories

If you’re looking for a delicious yet light dinner option, crispy garlic butter chicken cutlets are a fantastic choice. These tender chicken cutlets are coated in a golden, crunchy layer that pairs perfectly with the rich flavor of garlic butter. They are not only packed with taste but are also surprisingly easy to make, making them an ideal weeknight meal.

This recipe keeps the calories low without sacrificing flavor. Each serving is loaded with protein and fits nicely under the 250 calorie mark, so you can enjoy a satisfying dish without any guilt. Serve them up with a side salad or steamed veggies for a complete meal!

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix melted butter, minced garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper. Place the chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound them to an even thickness of about 1/2 inch. Dip each chicken breast into the garlic butter mixture, ensuring they are well coated, then dredge them in whole-wheat breadcrumbs. Arrange the coated chicken cutlets on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with lemon wedges for a refreshing touch.

Easy Garlic Butter Chicken Breast For Meal Prep

This easy garlic butter chicken breast recipe is a delicious way to add flavor to your meal prep. With its rich garlic butter sauce, this dish is both savory and satisfying while being simple to whip up. Perfect for busy weeknights, you can make a batch and enjoy it throughout the week without any fuss.

The chicken comes out juicy and tender, infused with the delightful taste of garlic and herbs. Serve it alongside your favorite vegetables for a balanced meal that keeps you energized. It’s ideal for those watching their calorie intake, as each serving stays under 250 calories!

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup mixed vegetables (like bell peppers and carrots)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant. Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, thyme, and parsley. Add them to the skillet and brown each side for about 3-4 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a baking dish, pour the garlic butter over the top, and surround with mixed vegetables. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (75°C). Let it rest for a few minutes, slice, and enjoy!

Macro Breakdown (per serving, serves 2):

Calories: 240 | Fat: 12g | Carbs: 8g | Protein: 26g

Creamy Garlic Butter Chicken With Roasted Zucchini

This creamy garlic butter chicken is a delightful dish that brings together savory flavors with a touch of richness. The tender chicken is cooked to perfection and smothered in a creamy garlic sauce, making every bite satisfying and flavorful. Paired with roasted zucchini, it creates a well-rounded meal that’s not only delicious but also light on calories, making it a great option for anyone watching their intake.

This recipe is simple to prepare and can be on your table in no time. The garlic butter adds a luscious touch, while the roasted zucchini brings a refreshing crunch. Plus, with each serving under 250 calories, you can indulge without guilt!

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

2 medium zucchinis, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss the sliced zucchini with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread them out on a baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes until tender and slightly golden. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chicken breasts to the skillet and season with Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cook for about 6-7 minutes on each side, until fully cooked and no longer pink in the center. Reduce the heat and pour in the heavy cream, stirring to combine. Let the sauce simmer for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened. Serve the chicken drizzled with the creamy garlic sauce alongside the roasted zucchini. Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.

Air Fryer Garlic Butter Chicken Bites – Guilt-Free

These Air Fryer Garlic Butter Chicken Bites are a delicious and satisfying option for anyone looking to indulge without the guilt. Bursting with flavor from garlic and butter, these bites are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Perfect as a quick snack or a meal, they are super easy to whip up, making them a go-to recipe for busy weeknights.

The air fryer gives these chicken bites a delightful crunch while keeping them juicy, and with just a handful of ingredients, you’ll find yourself making them again and again. Under 250 calories per serving, these chicken bites are a great way to enjoy a tasty treat without compromising on your healthy eating goals!

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

In a bowl, combine melted butter, minced garlic, paprika, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken pieces to the bowl and toss until well coated with the garlic butter mixture. Preheat your air fryer to 400°F (200°C). Place the chicken bites in the air fryer basket in a single layer, making sure they aren’t overcrowded. Airt fry for about 10-12 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through, until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Macro Breakdown (per serving):Calories: 220, Fat: 10g, Carbs: 2g, Protein: 30g. This recipe serves about 4, keeping each serving under 250 calories!

Garlic Butter Chicken Meatballs – Light & Savory

Garlic Butter Chicken Meatballs are a delightful twist on a classic dish that’s both light and savory. They are packed with flavor, thanks to the rich garlic butter sauce that complements the tender chicken meatballs perfectly. This recipe is simple to make, making it ideal for a quick weeknight dinner or a meal prep option.

These meatballs not only satisfy your cravings but also keep you feeling light, as they are low in calories. Each serving provides a delicious burst of flavor without going overboard on calories, making them a guilt-free treat!

Ingredients

1 lb ground chicken

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine ground chicken, minced garlic, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, egg, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Mix until well combined. Form the mixture into small meatballs, about 1 inch in diameter, and place them on the prepared baking sheet. In a skillet, melt butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add the meatballs and cook for about 5 minutes, turning occasionally until they are browned on all sides. Transfer the meatballs back to the baking sheet and bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until cooked through. Once done, remove from the oven and sprinkle with fresh parsley before serving.

Calories: 220, Fat: 12g, Carbs: 7g, Protein: 25g per serving (makes about 4 servings).

Simple Garlic Butter Chicken Breast With Herbs

This simple garlic butter chicken breast recipe is a delightful way to enjoy a flavorful and satisfying meal without the extra calories. The dish is infused with rich garlic butter and fresh herbs, making it a tasty option perfect for a quick dinner. It’s easy to prepare, with minimal ingredients, allowing the chicken to shine through with aromatic flavors.

Whether you’re a busy parent or just looking for a quick weeknight meal, this is the recipe for you. In just a matter of minutes, you can have a plate full of juicy chicken that’s bursting with taste. Plus, at under 250 calories per serving, it fits perfectly into a healthy eating plan!

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

Prepare Chicken: Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper on both sides. Cook Chicken: In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add minced garlic and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the chicken breasts to the pan and cook for about 6-7 minutes on each side, or until fully cooked through. Add Herbs: In the last couple of minutes of cooking, sprinkle the thyme and rosemary over the chicken, allowing the flavors to meld. Serve: Remove the chicken from the skillet and let it rest for a few minutes. Slice and garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Macro Breakdown (per serving): Calories: 240, Fat: 14g, Carbs: 1g, Protein: 27g. Serves 2.

Garlic Butter Chicken And Broccoli Stir-Fry

This Garlic Butter Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry is a delightful mix of tender chicken and crisp broccoli, all coated in a rich garlic butter sauce. It’s a dish that hits the spot with savory flavors and a hint of sweetness from the veggies. Plus, it’s quick to whip up, making it perfect for busy weeknight dinners or even meal prep for the week ahead.

The combination of garlic and butter not only gives this dish a comforting taste but also enhances the natural flavors of the chicken and broccoli. It’s a satisfying meal that feels indulgent while being light enough to keep you within your calorie goals.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 cups broccoli florets

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)

Chopped green onions for garnish

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant. Add the chicken pieces to the skillet. Season with salt and pepper, then cook until the chicken is browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Stir in the broccoli florets and cook for another 5 minutes, until the broccoli is tender but still crisp. Drizzle in the soy sauce and honey, stirring to coat everything evenly. Cook for an additional 2 minutes. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and garnish with chopped green onions before serving.

Macro Breakdown (per serving):Approx. 220 calories, 10g fat, 9g carbs, 28g protein. Serves 4.

Low-Calorie Garlic Butter Chicken And Mushrooms

Save See Also Best Male Breast Enlargement Aromatization since 1996 - Call us now!

This Low-Calorie Garlic Butter Chicken and Mushrooms recipe is a delightful dish that combines tender chicken with earthy mushrooms, all infused with garlicky goodness. The flavors blend beautifully, creating a meal that is both satisfying and light, making it perfect for those watching their calorie intake.

Quick and simple to prepare, this dish is not only healthy but also incredibly delicious. You can whip it up in under 30 minutes, making it a go-to option for busy weeknights or when you want a comforting meal without the guilt.

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 4 ounces each)

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions

Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, and dried thyme. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the chicken breasts and cook for about 5-6 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add the sliced mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the minced garlic and sauté for another minute until fragrant. Return the chicken to the skillet and toss with the mushrooms to combine. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Macro Breakdown:Each serving (1 chicken breast with mushrooms) contains approximately 240 calories, 12g fat, 4g carbs, and 30g protein.

Juicy Garlic Butter Chicken Skewers On A Stick

These juicy garlic butter chicken skewers are a delightful way to enjoy chicken without adding too many calories to your meal. The blend of garlic, butter, and a hint of lemon creates a flavor that is both savory and refreshing, perfect for any occasion. Plus, they’re super easy to make—ideal for a quick weeknight dinner or a fun gathering with friends.

Simply marinate bite-sized chicken pieces in a garlic butter mixture, then thread them onto skewers and grill to perfection. Each skewer is tender, juicy, and bursting with flavor, making them a great option for those looking to keep their meals light yet satisfying. With only a few ingredients, you’ll have a delicious dish on the table in no time.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Skewers (wooden or metal)

Instructions

Marinate the Chicken: In a bowl, combine melted butter, minced garlic, lemon juice, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken pieces and mix until well coated. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 2 hours in the fridge. Prepare the Skewers: If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for about 30 minutes to prevent burning. Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto the skewers. Grill: Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Cook the skewers for about 10–12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has nice grill marks. Serve: Transfer the skewers to a serving platter and garnish with fresh parsley. Enjoy them warm with your favorite dipping sauce or a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Calories: 230, Fat: 12g, Carbs: 1g, Protein: 27g. This recipe serves 4, making it easy to keep each serving under 250 calories.

Baked Garlic Butter Chicken Tenders – Healthier Option

Baked Garlic Butter Chicken Tenders are a delightful and healthier alternative to traditional fried chicken. Juicy tenders are marinated in garlic-infused butter, giving every bite a rich and flavorful taste that’s hard to resist. This dish is not only satisfying but also simple to prepare, making it a perfect choice for busy weeknights.

With just a handful of ingredients and minimal prep time, you can whip up these tasty tenders in no time. Each tender is baked to perfection, ensuring they are both crispy and tender without the extra calories from frying. Enjoy them on their own or with a side of veggies for a wholesome meal.

Ingredients

1 pound chicken tenderloins

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, mix the melted butter, minced garlic, oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken tenderloins to the bowl and coat them well with the garlic butter mixture. Arrange the chicken on the prepared baking sheet, ensuring they are spaced out evenly. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Macro breakdown (per serving, recipe serves 4): 150 calories, 8g fat, 2g carbs, 20g protein.

Garlic Butter Chicken & Spinach Stir-Fry – Quick & Light

If you’re looking for a delightful dish that combines the flavors of garlic butter with fresh spinach and tender chicken, this Garlic Butter Chicken & Spinach Stir-Fry is just what you need. It’s light, full of flavor, and incredibly simple to prepare, making it an ideal weeknight meal for busy schedules.

This recipe highlights the savory taste of garlic butter, perfectly complementing the freshness of the spinach and the juiciness of the chicken. With just a few ingredients and a quick cooking time, you can whip up a satisfying dish that’s under 250 calories per serving. Enjoy a nutritious meal that feels indulgent without the guilt!

Ingredients

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced

2 cups fresh spinach

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add diced chicken seasoned with salt and pepper, and cook until fully cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Stir in the butter and soy sauce, allowing it to melt and coat the chicken evenly. Add fresh spinach and cook until wilted, about 2-3 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with sesame seeds if desired.

Macro Breakdown (per serving):Calories: 240, Fat: 12g, Carbs: 5g, Protein: 30g. Servings: 2.

One-Skillet Garlic Butter Chicken With Cauliflower Rice

This One-Skillet Garlic Butter Chicken with Cauliflower Rice is a delightful dish that’s both flavorful and easy to prepare. The tender chicken is coated in a rich garlic butter sauce that adds a savory depth, perfectly complemented by the lightness of cauliflower rice. It’s a quick meal that doesn’t compromise on taste, making it ideal for busy weeknights.

Not only is this dish satisfying, but it’s also healthy and keeps your calorie count in check. With just the right balance of protein and veggies, each serving clocks in under 250 calories, making it a guilt-free option for any meal.

Ingredients

1 pound chicken breast, diced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups cauliflower rice

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the diced chicken to the skillet, season with paprika, salt, and pepper, and cook for about 5-7 minutes until the chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in the cauliflower rice and cook for an additional 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and sprinkle with fresh parsley before serving.

Crockpot Garlic Butter Chicken – Easy & Low-Cal

Crockpot Garlic Butter Chicken is a delightful dish that combines tender chicken breasts with rich garlic butter and a medley of vegetables. It’s simple to make, requiring minimal prep time while the slow cooker does all the work. The savory aroma fills your kitchen, making it hard to resist.

This recipe is not only tasty but also light, keeping each serving under 250 calories. It’s a fantastic option for busy weeknights or meal prepping. Enjoy the comforting flavors without the guilt!

Ingredients

1.5 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, potatoes)

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

Prepare the Chicken: Place the chicken breasts in the crockpot. In a bowl, mix melted butter, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Pour this mixture over the chicken. Add Vegetables: Scatter the mixed vegetables around the chicken in the crockpot. Cook: Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or high for 3-4 hours, until the chicken is cooked through and tender. Serve: Garnish with fresh parsley before serving. Enjoy your meal!

Macro Breakdown (per serving, makes 6 servings):Calories: 240 | Fat: 12g | Carbs: 14g | Protein: 24g

Savory Garlic Butter Chicken Drumsticks – Oven Baked

Garlic butter chicken drumsticks are a delightful dish that brings together juicy chicken, rich garlic flavor, and a buttery finish. This recipe is straightforward and perfect for those busy weeknights when you want something delicious without spending hours in the kitchen.

The tender drumsticks are oven-baked to perfection, allowing the garlic butter to seep into the meat, creating a savory experience. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up this tasty meal that the whole family will enjoy.

Ingredients

6 chicken drumsticks

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnishing (optional)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, combine melted butter, minced garlic, paprika, thyme, salt, and pepper. Coat each drumstick thoroughly with the garlic butter mixture and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and has a golden color. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving for an extra touch.

Macro Breakdown (per serving, 3 drumsticks):

Calories: 240 | Fat: 16g | Carbs: 1g | Protein: 22g

This recipe serves 2, keeping it under 250 calories per portion!

Healthy Garlic Butter Chicken Wings In The Air Fryer

If you’re looking for a tasty way to enjoy chicken wings without the guilt, these healthy garlic butter chicken wings are just what you need. They’re packed with flavor, crispy on the outside, and juicy on the inside, all while keeping the calorie count low. Plus, cooking them in an air fryer makes everything easier and quicker!

This simple recipe combines garlic, butter, and a few spices to create a delicious coating for the wings. Perfect for game day or a casual dinner, these wings are both satisfying and light, making them a great choice if you’re mindful of your calorie intake.

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

Prepare the Wings: Pat the chicken wings dry with paper towels to ensure they get crispy. Place them in a large bowl. Mix the Sauce: In a small bowl, combine melted butter, minced garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir until well mixed. Toss the Wings: Pour the garlic butter mixture over the chicken wings and toss them until they are evenly coated. Air Fry: Preheat your air fryer to 400°F (200°C). Place the wings in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Cook for about 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until they are golden and crispy. Garnish and Serve: Once cooked, remove the wings from the air fryer and garnish with fresh parsley. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, if desired.

Macro Breakdown:Per serving (about 4 wings): 220 calories, 14g fat, 0g carbs, 25g protein. This recipe yields approximately 6 servings, keeping it under 250 calories per serving.

Light & Crispy Garlic Butter Chicken Wraps

These Light & Crispy Garlic Butter Chicken Wraps are a delightful combination of flavors and textures. The tender garlic butter chicken is perfectly complemented by fresh veggies, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. Each bite bursts with savory goodness and a hint of crunch, making it a satisfying meal that’s easy to prepare.

Not only are these wraps simple to make, but they also keep your calorie count in check, making them a smart choice for lunch or dinner. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a delicious and filling dish that is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons garlic butter

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

4 whole wheat tortillas

1 cup mixed salad greens

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup sliced cucumbers

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Instructions

Cook the Chicken: In a skillet over medium heat, melt the garlic butter. Add the chicken breasts, season with paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook for about 6-7 minutes on each side until cooked through, then slice. Prepare the Wraps: Lay out the tortillas and place a handful of mixed greens down the center of each. Top with sliced chicken, diced tomatoes, and cucumbers. Roll & Serve: Roll the tortillas tightly, folding in the sides as you go. Cut in half and garnish with fresh cilantro. Serve immediately.

Macro Breakdown (per wrap):Calories: 240, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 28g, Protein: 15g. Servings: 4 wraps.

Zesty Garlic Butter Chicken & Lemon Asparagus

This Zesty Garlic Butter Chicken paired with Lemon Asparagus is a delightful dish that’s both light and flavorful. The juicy chicken is infused with the richness of garlic butter, while the bright notes of lemon elevate the entire meal. It’s simple to prepare, making it a great option for a weeknight dinner that tastes like a special occasion.

With fresh asparagus adding a nice crunch, this dish is not only delicious but also visually appealing. And at under 250 calories per serving, you can enjoy this healthy recipe without any guilt. It’s a quick, satisfying meal that the whole family will love!

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper on both sides. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant. Place the chicken in the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add the lemon juice and zest, stirring to combine. Return the chicken to the skillet, coating it in the garlic butter sauce. Meanwhile, in another pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the asparagus and sauté for about 4-5 minutes until tender-crisp. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the chicken with lemon asparagus on the side and garnish with fresh parsley.

**Macro Breakdown (per serving):** Calories: 240, Fat: 12g, Carbs: 7g, Protein: 28g. This recipe serves 2, keeping each serving under 250 calories.

Flavorful Garlic Butter Chicken And Roasted Peppers

This garlic butter chicken recipe is all about simplicity and flavor. With tender chicken breasts cooked in a rich garlic butter sauce and paired with colorful roasted peppers, it’s a delightful dish that’s easy to whip up on a busy weeknight.

The combination of savory garlic and buttery goodness makes each bite satisfying while the roasted peppers add a sweet crunch. It’s not just delicious, but it also keeps your meal light and under 250 calories, making it a perfect choice for a nutritious dinner.

Ingredients

2 medium chicken breasts (about 4 oz each)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup assorted bell peppers, sliced

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

Prepare the Chicken: Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cook the Chicken: In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant. Add the chicken breasts and cook for 5-7 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Add the Peppers: In the same skillet, add the sliced bell peppers and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes until they are tender. Serve: Plate the chicken and peppers, garnishing with fresh parsley before serving.

Macro Breakdown per Serving (1 serving): Calories: 240, Fat: 15g, Carbs: 5g, Protein: 22g. This dish serves 2, keeping it under the 250-calorie mark per portion.

Garlic Butter Chicken With Parmesan Cauliflower Rice

This Garlic Butter Chicken with Parmesan Cauliflower Rice is a delightful dish that balances savory flavors with a creamy texture. The chicken is sautéed to golden perfection in garlic butter, creating a rich and aromatic base that pairs beautifully with the fluffy cauliflower rice.

Not only is this recipe easy to whip up, but it also stays under 250 calories per serving, making it a guilt-free option for a satisfying meal. The addition of Parmesan adds a cheesy depth that complements the garlic’s boldness, making every bite delicious.

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons garlic butter

1 cup cauliflower rice

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

Cook the Chicken: In a skillet, melt the garlic butter over medium heat. Add the chicken breasts, seasoning them with salt and pepper, and cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side, until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F (75°C). Prepare the Cauliflower Rice: While the chicken is cooking, prepare the cauliflower rice according to package instructions or sauté fresh cauliflower rice in a separate pan for about 5 minutes. Mix in the Parmesan cheese, stirring until well combined and heated through. Serve: Once the chicken is done, slice it and serve it over a bed of the Parmesan cauliflower rice. Garnish with fresh parsley for a pop of color.

Macro Breakdown:Calories: 240, Fat: 10g, Carbs: 8g, Protein: 30g. Servings: 2.

Skillet Garlic Butter Chicken And Sautéed Greens

This Skillet Garlic Butter Chicken is a delightful blend of savory flavors that comes together in no time. Juicy chicken thighs seared until golden brown are enhanced with the rich taste of garlic and butter, making for a mouthwatering dish that’s both satisfying and healthy.

The sautéed greens add a vibrant touch, bringing freshness and color to your plate. This recipe is not only easy to follow but also keeps the calorie count low, making it an excellent choice for a light dinner. Serve it up for a quick weeknight meal or a cozy weekend feast!

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 cups mixed greens (spinach, kale, or Swiss chard)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

Season the chicken thighs with salt, pepper, and oregano. In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add the chicken thighs and cook for about 6-7 minutes on each side until golden and cooked through. Remove from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add the remaining butter and garlic. Sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the mixed greens and olive oil, tossing until wilted. Squeeze lemon juice over the greens and mix well. Return the chicken to the skillet, spooning the garlic butter over the top. Cook for another minute to warm everything through.

Macro Breakdown (per serving): 240 calories, 15g fat, 6g carbs, 23g protein. Serves 2.