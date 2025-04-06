25 Essential Style and Beauty Tips We've Learned From 25 Years of REAL SIMPLE (2025)

For over 25 years, we've been asking our favorite celebrities, dermatologists, hair stylists, makeup artists, fashion stylists, and cosmetic chemists for their best beauty and style advice. While some trends come and go, these tips remain supreme.

01of 25 Declump Your Mascara In an ideal world, mascara goes on without clumping. Unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. Make like Brooke Shields and use a little pick flosser (yes, the kind meant for your teeth) to separate lashes. Just be careful!



02of 25 Keep Your Wipes Moist and Ready To Go Here’s a trade secret that will help you keep makeup-removing wipes moist until the last sheet: Store the pouch upside down. This way, the liquid gets distributed throughout the package, permeating the wipes from bottom to top.



03of 25 Splurge on Basics, Save on Trends Avoid blowing your money on anything trendy (read: pieces you may not love tomorrow). Instead, shell out for the basics, like a good pair of jeans, and accessorize with less spendy fun stuff—a printed blouse, a cool belt—to stay current.

04of 25 Iron Your Clothes Inside Out Running an iron over your clothes is one of the best ways to look polished—unless you damage them. Press the item inside out, and use the appropriate heat setting for the material. An overly hot tool can fade dark colors and create shine marks on fabrics with sheen, like gabardine, acetate, and some cottons, says Chris Allsbrooks, a textile expert in Bowie, Md.



05of 25 Pamper Often-Shampooed Hair If you have oily hair, try conditioning before shampooing. It adds moisture without weighing down even fine hair, says Los Angeles–based hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. It also helps reduce tangles so you don’t have to work too hard outside the shower, when strands are more prone to breakage.



07of 25 Add Cotton to Your Palettes When traveling, add a round cotton pad to each makeup palette before closing the lid. The cushioning can keep eyeshadows, blushes, and other powders from shattering during transit.



08of 25 Enlist Your Thumb When Buying Sneaks If the shoe fits, wear it! But how can you tell which sneakers are the perfect length? Use your thumb as a handy ruler to measure the space between your big toe and the tip of the shoe. “Most guidelines say the shoe should be 10 to 20 millimeters longer than the foot, which is roughly the average width of an adult’s thumb,” says Hylton B. Menz, PhD, a professor of podiatry at La Trobe University in Australia.



09of 25 Ace Your Eyeliner With Tape If you love a little flick of eyeliner at the corners but haven’t mastered the skill, move that roll of Scotch tape from your wrapping station to your makeup bag. Place a small piece of tape under your waterline, angled upward past the outer corner of your eye. Following the top edge of the tape, draw your flick, then take off the tape. Your wings will look like they were done by a pro.

10of 25 Use a Laundry Bag to Wash Makeup Sponges A time-saver everyone needs: Instead of washing your sponges by hand (medieval!), throw them all into a lingerie bag and toss them into the washing machine. Use a delicate detergent, select a gentle cycle, and hang them—still in the bag—to air dry.

11of 25 Nix Staticky Hair Using Foil The struggle with static electricity is real in winter. Foil can help! Pull a piece off the roll, wrap it around a medium-size section of hair, and gently run it from roots to tips. The foil acts as a neutralizer and transfers electrons away from your hair, leaving strands smooth. Science sure is wacky!

12of 25 Use a Teardrop-Shape Makeup Sponge to Nail a French Manicure Even with guide strips or the steadiest hands in the world, a French manicure is hard to pull off. Enter: a teardrop-shaped makeup blender! After you’ve applied pale pink or nude to your nails and let it dry, brush a thick line of opaque white polish onto the sponge. Press the tip of each nail into the paint, adding more white polish as needed. Let it dry, seal with a clear top coat, and admire your handiwork.



13of 25 Only Get a Beauty Treatment You're Psyched About When it comes to professional beauty treatments, “Look in the mirror with your derm and talk about what bothers you. Then they can help you prioritize. You’re the boss, and you should be 2,000% psyched about doing something,” says Ellen Marmur, MD, creator of MMSkincare and founder of Marmur Medical in New York City,

14of 25 Wear Sunscreen. Every day. Period. “This is my anthem and has been for a decade and a half or so: You really have to wear sunscreen, or you can’t go outside. It’s a health issue; it’s not just because you don’t want wrinkles. So the one thing I’d want on a desert island would be sunscreen," says Jennifer Garner.

15of 25 Don't Brush Your Teeth Right After You Eat Eating makes your mouth pretty acidic. Your saliva does its best to neutralize things, but if you brush too soon, you’re basically just rubbing that acid all over your teeth. “Waiting 20 or 30 minutes is sufficient,” says Stephanie Dumanian, DDS, a cosmetic dentist and the founder of Park Lex 60 Dental in New York City,

16of 25 Apply Concealer With a Gentle Hand Instead of piling on concealer, go for a less-is-more approach, says celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. “Apply a dot of a yellow color corrector to counteract purple tones, or peach to counteract blue ones.” After that, you’ll just need a bit of concealer, Greenberg says. Opt for a liquid formula that’s slightly lighter than your skin tone. Dab it in hollow areas, and add a flick at the outer corner of your eyes for a lifted effect.

17of 25 Shine Up Your Jewels With Dish Soap Solid gold, white gold, and platinum are much more durable than silver and stay pretty shiny. For occasional touch-ups, soak them in the mixture of dish soap and warm water mentioned above, and use a soft, tiny toothbrush to scrub away grime. Rinse with warm water and pat dry with a microfiber cloth.

18of 25 Check The Stitching on Clothing “My mom always told me not to buy any denim with obvious stitching—especially the thick white kind—because it looks cheap. I still follow that rule today,” says Muzam Agha, Real Simple's former photo director.

19of 25 Think Long and Hard Before Cutting Bangs “Working on a TV show meant not being able to change my hair, for the sake of continuity. So it was fun, when I was done, to cut bangs and add color. Expressing myself in that way is something I’ve always subscribed to. I’m ready to do something else soon, but I won’t get bangs again. You cut them and then you’re like, Aaand I’m growing my bangs out,” says Mandy Moore.

20of 25 Help Dry Skin By Showering (a Little) Less Showering is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce disease. Just be warned: There is such a thing as being too clean. Aim for a minimum of three showers—and maximum of seven—per week. “When you overwash, you strip your skin of ceramides, setting yourself up for dryness and itchiness,” says Shari Marchbein, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. How do you know it’s time to wash? Do a sniff test. “Shower if you think you’re starting to smell, because it could signify a change in the skin’s microbiome, which can result in irritation,” advises Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine.

21of 25 Take a Warm (Not Hot) Shower to Save Your Skin Don’t worry, we’re not going to tell you to take a lukewarm shower—nobody wants to do that! The ideal temp is between warm and hot. To be sure you’ve got it right, turn on the water and check the mirror over the sink: If it fogs up entirely in a minute or two, you need to turn things down. “Chances are, if the water is scalding, you aren’t fully rinsing off all the cleanser residue, which can dry out your skin,” Marchbein says. Plus, hot, hot water can break down the skin barrier faster than very warm water, Gohara notes.

22of 25 Layer Antioxidants Under SPF “Antioxidants are like fire extinguishers for skin inflamed by environmental factors like UV light and pollution. Wear under sunscreen for the best protection," says Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.

23of 25 Boost Brows (and Lashes) With Castor Oil For fuller brows and lashes, dip a new mascara wand into a dish of castor oil, which is rich in natural fats that help promote healthy hair growth. Tap off the excess and apply once a night, says Dr. Zeichner.



24of 25 Tweeze Brows With Care To find your natural arches, brush your brows upward and out using a makeup comb or a clean toothbrush. Then tweeze the hairs outside the arch, says brow specialist Ramy Gafni. Pluck only a few at a time. Every so often, step away from the mirror to gauge your progress. "I pluck a few, then step back," says Gafni. "It's hard to keep perspective on the overall effect when you're inches from your reflection."